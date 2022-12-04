A recount of the 3rd Congressional District is going forward, but some in the Republican Party have demanded that the Democratic candidate officially withdraw to prevent the recount from happening, as is mandated by Colorado Law.

Despite that mandate, Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown called on Adam Frisch to withdraw from the race saying it is unlikely a recount would alter the final results enough to change the outcome and that not doing the recount would save taxpayer dollars, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.