A recount of the 3rd Congressional District is going forward, but some in the Republican Party have demanded that the Democratic candidate officially withdraw to prevent the recount from happening, as is mandated by Colorado Law.
Despite that mandate, Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown called on Adam Frisch to withdraw from the race saying it is unlikely a recount would alter the final results enough to change the outcome and that not doing the recount would save taxpayer dollars, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
“He has the unilateral power to prevent wasting Colorado taxpayer money on a frivolous recount if he would just do the honorable thing and withdraw from the race,” Brown said in a statement. “A recount will be expensive, which is why Frisch is not asking his supporters to donate to it. Rather, he is sticking that bill to the Colorado taxpayers.”
She’s right, but seriously?
Brown is representing a party that has for the last two years demanded we go above and beyond to show our elections are secure. Here in Mesa County we went so far as to do a hand count and Clear Ballot audit of our 2021 election to prove our voting was secure — at considerable expense. Other counties around the state made similar efforts that year.
Now, we have an election that is close enough to trigger a statutory recount and we’re changing our tune? What happened to election integrity? Shouldn’t we make sure, in such an incredibly close election, that the vote is accurate?
This isn’t to say we think the tally will change significantly. In fact, we should all be rooting for just the opposite — that the recount shows negligible change in the final vote.
Based on all the security measures and checks and balances in the system, we consider Colorado to be the gold standard for election integrity in this country. But one of those checks is our automatic recounts for close races.
Right now Frisch and Lauren Boebert are separated by around 550 votes. What is at stake is the voter’s will for who they want representing them in Congress. We should be sure, when the vote is this close, that their will has accurately been recorded.
We’re sure if the race sat with Frisch up by a few hundred votes that the Republicans would not be calling on Boebert to withdraw. This kind of hypocrisy is typical in politics from both parties. When you are ahead, you call on the opposition to withdraw. It’s different this year because of the extreme rhetoric around voter integrity. The hypocrisy of now being against recounts is especially galling.
Faith in our elections is vital. We supported the measures the county went to in 2021 to restore faith in our voting systems. We also support mandatory recounts for especially close races. Will it cost taxpayers somewhere between $100,000 and $300,000? Yes, but that is worth it to ensure the results are accurate and to affirm — again — that our election system is ironclad.
At the end of the day, we expect Boebert’s victory to be confirmed. At the same time this recount will confirm that we do have the gold standard of voting systems.