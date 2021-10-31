To say the circumstances around the upcoming election are unusual would be an understatement, but despite all the drama and misinformation, much of it coming from our own county clerk, you can be sure that our election will be secure and your vote will count.
How do we know? Two big reasons:
First, 100% percent of ballots in Colorado are paper ballots. Let that sink in. There are no electronic votes cast in Colorado. Doesn’t matter what some computerized voting gizmo does; your paper ballot resides in a physical file and will get counted.
Second, Colorado’s voting system is a closed system. Each ballot is unique, and each registered voter is unique. If a single ballot comes in from outside that closed system, it will be detected. If a voter comes in from outside that system, it will be detected. The system is designed to prevent fraud and to make sure all votes are counted accurately. Local election officials conduct an audit after every election and in close contests a recount is automatically required.
We’ve heard anecdotes about fraudulent votes, but the truth is fraud is extremely rare and when it does happen it’s caught quickly. Fraud is prosecuted and the fraudster could be on the hook for a steep fine and up to 18 months in jail.
Colorado is a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which helps prevent anyone from voting in more than one state and helps identify anyone that does. The voter signature verification process prevents anyone from voting more than once.
Just look at former Colorado Republican Party chair Steven Curtis who voted twice in the 2016 general election. He was caught submitting his ex-wife’s ballot with a forged signature. He was convicted and that conviction was just upheld on appeal this past August.
If you think the chicanery is happening after you cast your vote, our system has checks and balances there as well. Election judges always acting in teams of two (a Republican and a Democratic) oversee processes in each county to ensure elections are fair. As The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby writes in today’s front page article on election disinformation, a Democrat and Republican even have to both be present when the ballots are collected from the ballot box.
The county commissioners and election officials say they are doing everything they can to ensure that all this results in a safe and secure — and accurate — election.
The county is spending extra money to have the ballots run through another company’s voting machines. Mesa County uses Dominion Voting System machines. But it plans to use Clear Ballot machines, too. The county is paying extra to post, for free, all ballots on the internet, allowing anyone who wishes to conduct their own count.
All of these steps should make you feel secure when delivering your ballot in this election.
It is a shame that much of this uncertainly and distrust of elections has been caused by lies told by a frustrated former president of the United States and locally by our own clerk. Tina Peters was our top election official in Mesa County until her own actions temporarily cost her that job. It’s frankly embarrassing that her blatant, provable lies have made necessary all this extra fuss around this election.
You can trust your vote will count and the election will be fair. Faith in the integrity of this election is a good first step in restoring faith in our most delicate and vital national institution.