Every year I am astounded by the holiday light display in downtown Grand Junction. This year they are overwhelming. Thank you for this wonderful treat given to us each year.
Enough delay and ruining everybody’s holiday season with the negative front-page stories about Clerk Peters. This case is not complicated, nor does it involve scores of people to interview and depose. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office need to either charge, and prosecute, Tina Peters for election violations, or clear her and let the voters decide what to do with her. Remember our airport fiasco where the FBI made multiple accusations, ruined multiple lives through innuendo, and then brought no charges? The longer this drags out, with no charges, it makes me think this is another “FBI airport job.”
Way to go, Colorado Department of Transportation. Tear out an intersection, spend a few million dollars and put back, wait for it, an intersection.
It’s dreadfully ironic that the newer members of the school board as conservatives want to spend more money on out-of-town legal services. It’s also interesting the party of law and order held what sounds like a meeting breaking open meeting law.
Before the recent school board elections, folks were upset because they weren’t given enough time to speak. But in today’s letters to the Sentinel, we’re now hearing that they’re given too much time to speak.
I appreciated the article about the Monday Book Club. I plan to read many of the books suggested. My mother was a school librarian, so I love books. Might I suggest one, since many of you all are interested in local history. My mother (Earlynne Barcus) and her cousin (Irma Harrison) wrote a book about the local history of Fruita after interviewing many of the “ old timers.” It is called “Echos of a Dream.” It is available on Amazon and Abe Books.
Interesting to see the Sentinel’s front-page story on how the Grand Junction and other airports in her district will benefit from federal infrastructure legislation that Rep. Lauren Boebert did not vote for.
If the rates of infection happening in other countries happens here on the Western Slope, it may already be too late to protect yourself from the omicron variant, if you are not already vaccinated. It takes at least four weeks to get full immunity, even if you got your first dose tomorrow, and the new variant seems to move faster than that. So, let’s get ready to mask up and social distance. It really is the only protection you have. Quit whining and put on a mask for the good of the community!
It is a shame our Chamber of Commerce endorsed school board candidates who would like to spend our money out of town.
A warm holiday thank you to the families on South Broadway, after Riggs Hill, for the beautiful garlands of lights on the fences. This year there’s an addition -- a field of lighted figures. Thank you for taking the time to brighten the holidays; it sure is appreciated.
So now we know what transparency means to the newly elected school board members. Seems like one of them should be familiar with the concept from serving on the GJ Planning Commission. But maybe she uses the same “transparency” on that board as well.
Wow. The new school board triumvirate wants to hire an out-of-town law firm so we can pay some guy his attorney hourly rates for drive time from Colorado Springs to Grand Junction. Meanwhile, Mesa County has plenty of competent lawyers. Pretty fishy.
To top that, these three tried to sneak the contract past other board members and the public. Seems to me the school board will be very busy responding to Colorado Open Records requests, and justifiably
We likely will have mutations and variants for generations to come as a result of not achieving herd immunity, thanks to the many who chose to not get vaccinated. Their choice endangered us all. Hopefully, we can survive the continual storms.
To the person who lost the $50 scratch ticket in the Target parking lot: You should be happy to know that it was not a winner.
The actions of the recently constituted District 51 Board of Education encouraging harebrained schemes reminds one of the Three Stooges. An immediate and worthwhile remedy is to replace two of the recently elected officers by other present board members who have prior experience and understand transparency and Colorado’s Sunshine laws. When someone first comes on a board, it takes a period of time to fully understand the laws and rules before becoming an officer so all can work harmoniously together for the good of the students.