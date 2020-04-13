Governor was slow to react to virus
It should be apparent to anyone who watched the Governor Polis Covid-19 Town Hall broadcast last week on KKCO that he’s an empty suit in blue sneakers. He failed to give any meaningful answers to several of the questions submitted, instead providing politically safe platitudes. It was especially obvious when he responded to the woman from Gunnison asking about what he was going to do to help the mountain communities recover. He responded in part that the world-class resort areas, ski slopes and mountains will still be there long after she and he were gone, but that there will be a day to once again welcome back and embrace tourists from around the world.
Before Colorado's COVID-19 infections first broke out in the ski areas, he was asked in a Denver 9News interview on March 13 why he didn’t close down the resorts or at least limit them to the same number of people (250 at that time) that he did with other gatherings. The virus had appeared in Washington state well over a month earlier and was spreading rapidly. He said that would be ridiculous, 250 people spread out over a huge slope. It doesn’t appear that the governor nor his husband are avid outdoorsmen, or at least skiers. Perhaps that's why he failed to proactively close down the ski areas and recognize that people from around the country and the world would be seeding the virus in Colorado by congregating in lift lines and sharing the same ski lifts, gondolas, restaurants and bars?
WILLIAM HANES
Whitewater
It's 'criminal folly' to re-open society too soon
Impossible that Trump will be stupid twice over. First time, early (Crimson Contagion last year) and fully (January this year) he ignored the need for tests, vents and PPE to prevent this catastrophe. And now he’s doing it again. Without a full regime of testing and contacting, it’s criminal folly to re-open society. In 1918 it was the second wave that killed millions!
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Sweden is much smaller than US to compare government benefits
I was reading Larry Ingram’s letter about how great things are in the socialist country of Sweden. The government of Sweden takes fairly good care of their 10 million people. The problem with his letter in in the “cost and taxes” paragraph where Larry says the tax rate is 44%. Well now, his costs are a little misleading. Whereas the progressive income tax starts at a minimum of 29% to goes up from there to 60%. Also, the real tax rate is in the additional Value Added Tax of 25%. Most of Sweden's tax base in included in that VAT rate. Then you get to pay a little property tax. Bottom line is the grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence. If America would want to be socialist, it could look at the same area of tax rates. I doubt that will happen soon. As for Mr. Ingram, I suggest that if you believe life is so much better in Sweden, then why don’t you relocate? Just a thought.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction
Ventilatorgate?
News item: Donald J Trump says “the federal government is not a shipping clerk,” indicating that states should procure their own supplies to battle the Coronavirus.
News item: Donald J Trump reports telling Mike Pence, the leader of the Coronavirus task force not to call “the woman from Michigan” (Governor Gretchen Whitmer) because she dared to criticize the federal response. “If they are not appreciative, then don’t call” he said.
News item: Nebraska (with a Republican governor) is awarded a share of coronavirus aid per coronavirus case twenty-five times that awarded New York (Democratic governor).
News item: Colorado’s order for 500 ventilators was cancelled when a federal agency outbid Colorado and took them instead.
News item: Cory Gardner requests some ventilators and Colorado is granted 100 by the federal government. Prior repeated requests from the state went unheeded.
This is not only a summary of the federal government’s role in the current pandemic, it is a representative example of this regime’s way of doing business. First, deny that Trump has any responsibility for action based on need or fairness. Second, award resources to political allies to help them and him gain political power. Seems like extortion. What is particularly aggravating is that our tax dollars paid for this rip off.
In any case there will be 400 fewer ventilators in Colorado when the peak hits, and it will be the Trump regime’s doing. It will be hard to forget that, and Gardner’s little dance with Trump when we run short.
TOM THOMAS
Louisville
Pandemic can't overshadow climate crisis
Wednesday, April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Fifty years ago on this day 20 million (10% of the U.S. population at the time) rose up to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward.
The theme of our 50th anniversary of Earth Day is Climate Action, identified as the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and our life-support systems. Today our global health crisis concern doesn't mean the climate crisis is slowing down, but it is offering us a look at a small example of what a mass disruption can do.
I'm sorry so many of us are home-sequestered right now, but don't forget this important anniversary. Let us take stock and plan the actions we will take to address this most world-wide crisis.
WAYNE QUADE
Montrose
We need to change the way primary care is paid for
Our war against this novel coronavirus is far from over, but we must start planning now so this type of public health crisis and the economic devastation it has caused never happen again. While shoring up our primary care system is not the only step we must take, it is an immediate need for safeguarding our communities.
Many family practices we represent report visits are down 50 to 75% as patients stay home, paralyzing revenue streams. These practices operate on tight margins and often only have 2-4 weeks of cash reserves on hand. Many across Colorado are already laying off staff.
We need immediate financial assistance for primary care clinics and community health centers, or they may close. We need to change the way primary care is paid for and regulated, including making sure lower-cost telemedicine is more accessible. And we need more investment in healthcare workers.
We have an unprecedented opportunity to redesign our health care system, saving our frontline primary care and public health professionals and set the foundation for a better way of delivering and paying for care.
If we ignore the workforce crisis unfolding before us, the long-term consequences to our health care system – and most importantly, to the patients who need access to care – will be dire.
JOHN CAWLEY, MD, FAAFP
President of the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
Fort Collins
Pendley unfit for leadership
William Perry Pendley’s values and actions make him unfit to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management. The recent op-ed in the Sentinel sheds light about COVID-19 crisis distracting us from Pendley’s selling off our public lands.
Pendley has said he only follows orders from the Trump administration, that is problematic when those orders result in ignoring public input on how our public lands are managed.
The op-ed points out Pendley is following orders that “disregard the BLM’s multi-purpose mission to favor a political agenda: optimize the agency for the single purpose of energy dominance” resulting in “47 percent of all actively leased acres are sitting idle and generating only $1.50 per acre for tax-payers.”
Pendley has decades long history as a leader in the land-seizure movement and will continue this administration’s agenda to weaken the protections for public lands and treasures like national monuments.
I care deeply how our public lands and public resources are managed and you should too, as our community’s economy and health depend on it. The leadership at BLM should not be serving corporate interest over the interest of the public.
If the past is prologue, then Coloradans have a right to be concerned about Pendley’s intentions. Pendley’s assault on our public lands is happening during a time of crisis, when our communities are hurting, by taking advantage of this crisis to benefit corporations is morally reprehensible. It’s time for William Perry Pendley to go. We need someone in charge of the BLM that will listen to our western communities.
ADAM KENT
Fruita
County should abandon poorly thought out planning effort
The Mesa County commissioners are trying to create a resource management plan for our county and it’s going to cost us taxpayers $50,000 dollars. They are partnering with anti-public lands extremist Cliven Bundy’s old attorney with Y2 Consultants to assist with the plan. Bundy infamously caused an armed standoff after refusing to pay grazing fees and has said that he believes that African Americans might have been better off under slavery than living under government subsidy, and that the federal government shouldn’t be involved with state and local governments.
This effort by the county commissioners is not consistent with the Grand Valley’s values for public lands. Outdoor recreation on public is the catalyst to the economic diversification we’ve seen in recent years. This transformation of our local economy has helped us to weather the boom and bust cycles of fossil fuel development way better than we would have been able to even five or 10 years ago.
There are collaborative processes going on right now between federal land managers and our communities. The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest Plan is a good example where citizens, business and other stakeholders are actively engaging in hopes to get the right protections in place during the planning process. I’m not going out on a limb in saying that our community wants protections for clean water and air, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities. We ought to focus on this planning process for our national forests instead of wasting time and money on a questionable county process.
JEFF YENTER
Grand Junction
Profit margins have no business in health care
COVID-19 illustrates the vast deficits in our current ill-equipped healthcare system. Why wasn’t our healthcare system prepared for something like this? An argument could be made that it’s because too much of the system is profit-driven.
Hospitals are businesses and their financial success hinges on generating revenue that meets or exceeds costs and expenses. High margin procedures that contribute greatly to the bottom line include elective surgeries like knee and hip replacements and plastic surgery.
Because of the demands of the COVID-19, hospitals are cancelling elective, non-essential procedures and the result is a significant drop in revenues. A Michigan eight-hospital system recently reported that it expects to take a $1 to $2 billion hit to its normal annual revenue of $8 billion.
America’s disinvestment and privatization of hospitals since the Reagan era in the 1980s, has left us horribly unprepared for this public health disaster. Looking at hospitals 40 years ago, before healthcare was dominated by the “business” of healthcare was enlightening.
In 1960, The U.S had over 9 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Between 1981-1999, the number of in-patient hospital beds declined by an extraordinary 39%. The purpose was to raise profits by increasing the number of occupied beds. Management’s goal of 90 percent occupancy meant that hospitals no longer had the capacity to absorb patient influx during epidemics and medical emergencies.
The number of hospital beds have continued to be decimated and by 2017 we had less than 3 hospital beds per 1,000 people.
For comparison, other countries who have universal healthcare shows an improved preparedness. For example, Japan has over 13 beds/1000 people and Germany has 8 beds per 1,000 people. Interestingly, the number of deaths in Germany are relatively low, epidemiologists suggest that the chief reasons were early and widespread testing and treatment, plenty of intensive care beds and a trusted government whose organized social distancing protocols are widely observed.
Because our hospitals have cut their reserves so drastically, they now have to depend on the federal government’s national stockpile. It contains extra things we might need in an emergency like: medications, PPEs and ventilators. Except, someone forgot to stock it with ventilators.
In 2012, the federal government contracted with a small medical device company to build a low cost ventilator prototype to build up the federal stockpile. The company was later bought out by a large corporation who decided that manufacturing these devices were not profitable enough so scrapped the project. The name of the bigger company is ironically “Covidien." They cancelled the project and no one in government picked up the ball; this omission is another fatal flaw of an excessively profit-driven system.
Our lack of preparedness has resulted in a slower and uncoordinated ability to take care of Americans during a pandemic. Healthcare workers are overwhelmed and worsened by the lack of resources.
Capitalism may do a better job of managing certain areas of our lives, but, we are watching how such loosely regulated capitalism has decimated our ability to manage the stresses of a pandemic.
COVID-19 puts more pressure on these fault points, especially insurers.
Patients couldn’t get out of the hospital because they were waiting for authorizations from health insurers. People went to the hospital to get tested but had to wait for authorizations from their insurance companies. The hundreds of different insurance policies with different rules compound inefficiencies. Nothing is uniformly stated because these are all separate, private companies making their own decisions.
During this pandemic, insurance companies are still asking whether the treatment you’re receiving is medically necessary? They are still questioning the exhausted medical providers. The focus, isn’t on getting better, but on “what’s covered and will be paid for.”
To stem this pandemic and minimize harm from the next one, we need a dramatic overhaul of our healthcare system. Crises like this are a time for compassionate action, as well as change. We need national standards for hospital and provider procedures/charges and the ability for government to negotiate drug prices. Capitalism that is “highly regulated” has allowed other countries with universal healthcare the sustenance to traverse this pandemic.
As the pandemic rescue packages have made starkly clear, we have more than enough financial resources to create these vital changes. Once this crisis is over, it would be a mistake to go back to the way things were before, we need to demand better. Let’s lay the groundwork to be better prepared in the future, including a competent government who is capable of planning for an uncertain future.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Pandemic safeguards must have clear air advocates excited
Well, I guess the California clean air advocates are happy. Montrose County has stopped all burning. I guess Mesa County is going to be next. Nobody can burn for agricultural anything.
MARK BERKLEY
Grand Junction
Virus has recreated communist scarcity
Not too long ago in the news, one could read everywhere that global warming was going to ruin our lives and put everyone to death. So the thought was to get rid of all the oil and gas drilling and coal mining and anything that a person could do to earn a living . Now this virus appeared and lots of people lost their jobs and are restricted at home and have to stand in line to buy things — if there is anything in the stores. It's not enough that maybe you can buy things to eat. Someone is suggesting you should not be shopping for non-essentials. Americans this month have gotten a taste on how it would be to live under communist rule. If the health care was paid by the government, people would probably wait for months for an appointment and stand stand in a long line to see the doctor. The left wing people and the environmentalists should be happy. Few people are working and more are on government aid. The sky is falling. Next we can pay for some wasted time to impeach Trump and blame him.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction