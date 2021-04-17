Rowland's support of Boebert doesn't align with goal of defusing vitriol
A recent front-page article in the Sunday paper informed me that Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland is “part of a local effort that is trying to defuse the political vitriol.” Apparently, Rowland believes this vitriol is the direct result of “proclivity to spread negative comments, oftentimes without having all the facts.”
I am encouraged to hear there is such an effort going on in Mesa County. I am puzzled, however, by Rowland’s long-standing support for now Rep. Lauren Boebert. Boebert has based her political career on spreading “political vitriol” and misinformation. Boebert has made numerous statements, both on and off social media, that clearly indicate she does not have all the facts. Or is simply not concerned with facts.
Perhaps Rowland can assist Boebert in getting better informed and tone down the vitriol.
DAVID GERHART
Hotchkiss
Getting vaccinated is critical to ending pandemic
If you don’t know about the ravages of these diseases – measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, typhoid fever, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, varicella (chicken pox), smallpox, or polio, you can thank the millions and millions of people who have received vaccines for these, and other, diseases over the last many decades. Most of us don’t know about these diseases because the vaccines are doing their job.
Vaccination has all but eradicated these diseases. It is so important that we keep these diseases at bay that vaccinations are required for admission to school. Unfortunately, because misinformed people refuse to receive some vaccines, a few of these diseases are becoming problems again.
Coronavirus is the most recent vaccine to be added to the list of preventable diseases. When the great majority of people are vaccinated, this, and all those diseases listed above, go away. When enough people receive the vaccine for a given disease – and it varies depending on the disease – herd immunity is achieved, and the remaining unvaccinated people are protected (this is helpful for those people who really can’t receive a vaccine).
We don’t know yet what herd immunity is for COVID-19 since this is a novel, or new, disease. That means that we should all get vaccinated to ensure that we reach herd immunity sooner rather than later, or not at all.
Scientists continue to study this virus; we are learning more about it daily. Indeed, as new information is uncovered, we continue to alter how we respond to this disease.
If you want to know about any of the diseases listed above, simply google them. If you’re interested in a history of vaccines, go to historyofvaccines.org for a great timeline, which goes back to 100 BCE! When researching anything, stick with reputable websites. An example: “Vaccines do not cause autism. Despite much controversy on the topic, researchers haven’t found a connection between autism and childhood vaccines. In fact, the original study that ignited the debate years ago has been retracted.” – from the Mayo Clinic website.
We are very fortunate to live in a time when we can be protected from so many diseases that have killed millions of people over the years. Get informed, then get vaccinated – for you, for your family, for your country, for the world.
ROBBIE BREAUX, retired pharmacist
CHUCK BREAUX, pediatric surgeon
Fruita
Pugliese is wrong person for county attorney job
Rose Pugliese is a nice person. She offered to make baked ziti for me when I was diagnosed with cancer. She is the wrong person for the job of county attorney. None of her legal experience is in the appropriate field, and the legal experience that she has locally, when representing two sisters in Fruita, resulted in a wrist slap for bad lawyering.
Certainly two candidates have more relevant experience than does Rose in advising Mesa County, as did the newly fired attorney, who had been in the field for over 30 years and had nothing but good reviews.
This smacks of cronyism, pure and simple. Cronyism is what we've come to expect in Mesa County, sadly. I don't know how two candidates running on the idea that there should be more transparency in government can't see how this move paints them as liars. There was no national search, even after Rowland said there would be one, and after McInnis lamented that head hunters would cost too much. Just an observation, but most head hunters don't charge $120,000, which is expected to be the settlement with the fired and perfectly capable attorney.
I'm hopeful that the city election is a preview of coming attractions, especially as it involved many young people standing up for democracy. It is sad that we have to wait four years to see if the trend continues into county elections. Recycling the same old cronies does not lead to progress, although it can lead to lining the pockets of cronies.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction
'Cronyism' is alive in Mesa County
I read Gordon Smith's letter talking about cronyism. That word hit a nerve with me. I always called it The Good Ol' Boys Scenario. School District 51 has the same thing in place. A close friend of mine with a doctorate who worked with children and parents very well and helped my youngest get through high school applied for several jobs there and was OVERLOOKED. There were others chosen or already in line. Yep, cronyism is alive and well in Grand Junction. Oh I wonder if it was because he is a person of color?
MARK BERKLEY
Grand Junction
Public option aims to cut prescription drug prices
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many systemic inequities in our country, particularly within our health-care system. COVID-19 put more pressure on these fault points. The fact that nearly 15 million people lost their health care and jobs in this pandemic begs the question of why we tie health care to employment. For this reason, as well as the prohibitive cost of healthcare, our legislators have been motivated to propose a number of policy reforms.
Sens. Bennet and Kaine have recently reintroduced their health-care reform bill, Medicare X Choice, which is considered a "public option." Their intention is to make health care more accessible and affordable to Americans. This public option is a government-funded health insurance plan that would exist in addition to private health insurance. Medicare X would become a new option offered in the ACA marketplace. The various public programs, such as Medicare, Medicaid, V.A., etc. will continue to be available.
This public option aims to cut prescription drug prices by removing the provision that restricts the government from negotiating drug prices for Medicare. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is allowed to negotiate drug prices which has resulted in prices approximately 40% lower than the prices paid by Medicare.
Although not specifically stated in Medicare X, some other public option plans state a provision to establish an “independent review board” to assess a drug’s value and determine an appropriate price. Review boards are a staple in other high-income countries.
Medicare X premiums will be based on a sliding scale related to income. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates premiums for public options would be 7-8% lower on average from the private plans currently on the exchange. Cost sharing co-payments for both silver and gold plans remain.
The higher the premium payment, the less you pay out of pocket for health-care costs. The premiums would be capped at 13% of total income in the current version of the Medicare X bill.
Provider payments for this public option are proposed to be near Medicare rates with an additional 25% increase for rural areas. This may become a potential drawback if providers choose to restrict or not accept Medicare X patients, opting for patients with private insurance instead because of the more generous reimbursement rates.
The ACA out-of-pocket maximums still apply to the public option. The out-of-pocket limit for a Marketplace plan can’t be more than $8,550 for an individual and $17,100 for a family in 2021.
The benefits for the public option seem to be similar to the ACA marketplace. Among the 10 essential health benefits included are prescription drugs, primary care, maternity services, lab work, mental health care and specific preventive services. Not included are hearing, dental, vision nor long-term care.
A public option may improve provider and hospital transparency on prices and outcomes. A 2019 government rule required all hospitals to post prices of services online. Unfortunately, hospitals complied by posting confusing spreadsheets of abbreviations, medical codes and numbers. Two-thirds of the largest hospitals are not complying with this transparency rule. If this public option requires the health care system to be more transparent, it would go a long way to protecting patients from surprise medical bills by posting prices clearly and in advance of service.
A 2020 study by the American Journal of Public Health estimated total administrative waste in healthcare costs about $500-$800 billion annually. (Total health-care spending in the U.S. is $3.6 trillion.) By comparison, America spends three times as much as our peer countries on administration. It is estimated that a public option may realize 20-30% administrative savings.
By maintaining private insurers and a two-tiered system of plans, (gold and silver) a public option continues a system that stratifies Americans into different classes of coverage by ability to pay maintaining health inequities.
The principal behind public options is to offer incremental change that doesn’t send shock waves, but offers a method to test whether a public plan will be competitive enough to apply pressure on private insurers to reduce prices. Keeping the private insurance system we have now doesn’t allow for a large reduction in current healthcare costs, nor does it help people to more easily navigate a confusing system.
This is merely a snapshot of the proposed Medicare X Bill.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
County attorney search feels like a 'backroom deal'
Sounds like there are smoke-filled backroom deals being made at the Board of County Commissioners office. Transparency? Not in Mesa County. The current Mesa County Commissioners cited transparency as the reason for ousting former County Attorney Patrick Coleman. They said they wanted to go in a different direction. How is making an underhanded deal with a former county commissioner and re-hiring the person who supervised Patrick Coleman under the previous Board of County Commissioners going in a different direction? Where was the transparency in this backroom deal between Pugliese and the current board of commissioners? Hypocrisy at it's finest!! Could it be that this board of county commissioners fired Patrick Coleman so they could open a position for their friend Rose Pugliese? Is that transparent? Is that a different direction? Sounds like the same old road map to me.
DAN MONTOYA
Grand Junction