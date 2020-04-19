Democratic presidents are just place-holders
On the evolutionary spectrum, Republicans are just beyond the hunter/gather stage. Democrats are more evolved and have moved into a more cerebral realm. It's more or less a ticket to superiority to be the thinkers, but to be a Democrat isn't a moral license. Criminals are hiding behind the party. In the self-righteous remnants, crime within is overlooked. “We are Democrats!” I'm one too, and I'm calling you out.
Pardon the bad pun, but Joe Biden is the elephant in the room. Yes, good old Joe.
Let's say that Trump arbitrarily forced himself up someone's leg and into other private areas as well as threatened other countries to do his bidding and selling out the United States. He wouldn't be president. Oh, did he say he could shoot someone and get away with it? Not likely. The difference is that Democrats only run a “front man.” The person in office is just a figurehead, much like the queen or king of England, the real work is behind the scenes.
So that's why Barack Obama worked out. That's why Joe Biden will work. They are “placeholders.” NSA, CIA, FBI are all running the show. As long as the president follows along, everything is cool. That's why double standards work, especially when the media head’s hands are “greased.” CNN and MSNBC find the coverage profitable... not the loss-leader news coverage once was. For as kinky a start as FOX News began, its coverage is now a good counterpoint to demented reporting, not only from these networks, but major newspapers as well.
That's what we've been going through for the last almost four years. It's ingenuous to think that to think being a Democrat is an entitlement, and then beat the other side to death with double standards. Don't think FDR would approve.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Our secret war
After nearly 24,000 died, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 deaths and infections have spiked at meatpacking plants.
Four giant corporations control 80% of beef, almost 70% of pork and about 60% of poultry production. Nearly half of South Dakota’s reported COVID-19 infections occurred at Smithfield Foods.
The union at JBS wrote that "between 800 and 1,000 employees have been calling in sick on a daily basis" after two members working at the slaughterhouse died from COVID-19.
Is a pandemic “business as usual” at slaughterhouses? With only seven inspectors checking for disease, 1,100 pigs are slaughtered an hour and corporations lobby for no cap on slaughter speed. JBS had to recall up to 12 million pounds of beef in 2018 after sickening people with salmonella.
Doctors from Mayo Clinic in Arizona analyzed six studies involving more than 1.5 million people to find that all-cause mortality is higher for people who eat red or processed meats daily.
Oxford University assessed what would happen if people cut down on meat. They estimated that eating meat no more than two or three times a week would prevent 45,361 deaths from heart disease, cancer and strokes each year.
Sincerely,
DEIDRA SMITH
Loveland
New CPW plan to manage mountain lions is 'wicked'
The new West Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan proposed by Colorado Parks & Wildlife removes so many safeguards from mountain lions it took my breath away.
As a former Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) seasonal interpreter and current volunteer for CPW, I am appalled that this plan allows such flagrant disregard for the health and well-being of mountain lions in Colorado. To Increase the mountain lion hunting season so that it occurs during peak birthing season for mountain lions, to increase the number of mountain lions allowed to be killed by hunters, to include females who may be pregnant or nursing cubs, is beyond senseless. IT IS WICKED. Further, to allow electronic baiting, which is currently illegal and to exempt Glenwood Special Management Area from hunting quotas and take away the cap on the percentage of mountain lions that can be killed in that area makes me sick at heart. We have until April 30 to comment to CPW and it can only be done on this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepRSePhtZRmusBrcp7Hfm_5dk_dpggUpzR6SuHdsCjr0jjZw/viewform
SUSAN PERMUT
Monument
The economy and values
A cursory study of the history of the U.S economy shows two forces at work. One being periods of expansion and the other periods of contraction. The average length of expansion is about 58 months and the average contraction somewhere in the 18 month range. Until recent events, we were in a period of expansion lasting almost 11 years, meaning it started after the first couple of years of the previous president's administration. Economists, judging economic history, say that contractions are sure to occur even without catastrophic events such as we are experiencing now. The economy, by its nature, is not consistent or constant.
Fundamental values and tenets of government, however, particularly in a democratic republic like ours, must absolutely be consistent and constant. It is no mystery why our government was often referred to as the “American Experiment.” Predictions were made, most often by monarchs and other autocratic leaders, that a government based on the “consent of the governed” was ludicrous. Common people could not be relied on to make the proper decisions as to who would be their leaders. Of course, they shook in their collective royal boots when the first president of the United States, George Washington, decided, in essence, he would not be “king” and gave up the office after two terms and moved back to Mount Vernon. The Founders, many of whose views on slavery and women's rights, to name just two, we would condemn today, still came together to form a Constitution and government which was and still is remarkably egalitarian compared to the autocratic regimes of that time and our own. Three distinct and equal branches of government, separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, protection of the basic rights and freedoms and so on, were established to foster the “general welfare.” Was it perfect? No, at first only white men who owned property could vote and slaves were considered property. A terrible Civil War ended slavery but not racial bias. Women, finally were able to vote well over a century after Abigail Adams cautioned her husband John not to “...forget the ladies” as he took part in the Constitutional Convention. Our government has been and remains a work in progress, but fundamental to its success so far has been the value that places the rule of law over the rule of men. We know from history and, unfortunately, in many governments today, what a rule of men brings. Our founders, for example, were terrified of the prospect of the executive becoming a king. After all, they had fought a bloody revolution to rid themselves of the rule of the British monarchy.
A large number of people of the world today, still live under autocratic, dictatorial governments which suppress freedom of expression through intimidation, imprisonment, or death. Three of the most glaring examples, being Russia, China, and North Korea. Certain times in our own history have seen the suppression of individual and the collective rights of persons and groups of persons. Native Americans were pushed from their lands onto lands not considered valuable. The long period of slavery and then Jim Crow laws resulted in attitudes of racial bias which still plague us today. War time has brought extreme measures such as Lincoln's disregard of habeas corpus and F.D.R.'s ordering many Japanese Americans into internment camps. But these events are not the norm considering our ideals of equal justice, all men being created equal, and our fundamental commitment to rule of law not rule of men. In general, our way of governing has been a beacon of hope for many people around the world. Reagan referred to our country being “a shining city on a hill.” Our values and ideals have unified us as a people and our success has been the envy of the world. If their suppression ever becomes the norm, we will have lost our way and the “American Experiment” will have failed. As Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention of 1787, on one of those miserably hot, humid days in Philadelphia, he was asked by a citizen “Dr. Franklin what kind of government have we — a monarchy or a republic?”. Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” There is no historical record of that citizen's reply but ours must always be, “Yes, we can keep it.”
Sincerely,
MAX STITES
Grand Junction
To fix surprise medical billing, Congress should adopt arbitration
Surprise medical bills afflict many Americans every year and warrant a long-term solution. The bills occur when a patient unknowingly obtains care from an out-of- network (OON) healthcare provider, often during an emergency situation. An OON healthcare provider is a provider who has not contracted with your health insurance company for payment for various healthcare services. The financial implications can be devastating for patients. Colorado Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennett have an opportunity to provide bipartisan leadership that provides real relief to Colorado citizens.
Leaders of both parties, health-care providers, and insurers want to see an end to this gap in medical coverage. What is the major obstacle? Lawmakers wrestling with two widely divergent solutions: rate-fixing versus arbitration.
Rate-fixing is a form of price control, which inadvertently creates more problems than it solves. It is a government mandate determining the price insurers will pay health-care providers for OON services. It would force health-care providers to shoulder a disproportionate share of the costs of billing disputes. It would also give big insurance companies more leverage when negotiating payment contracts with health-care providers. If providers experience a marked reduction in revenue due to a mandated, below-market payment, it could force some facilities to close, further limiting patient access and choice.
Instead, congressional leaders should embrace a successful resolution to surprise medical billing which has been adopted in other states: arbitration. Deep blue New York and deep red Texas are examples of divergent political states that have adopted variations of Independent Dispute Resolution. The patient is still responsible for co-payments, cost-sharing and deductibles as outlined in their health insurance plans. However, they are removed from the disputes regarding fees/reimbursements between the OON health-care provider and the insurer. An arbitrator, familiar with medical billing, is appointed to settle disputes between the provider and insurer. In New York, the state has saved nearly $400 million in costs since 2015, related primarily to emergency services. They have also added requirements which have improved network adequacy for the patients and made submission of claims easier for providers.
Unlike many disputes in Congress today, advocates to fix surprise medical billing have support in both political parties. Independent Dispute Resolution provides an optimal solution to keep patients from experiencing the burden of unexpected financial consequences when confronted with unexpected, emergency healthcare. This type of solution helps to maintain an adequate network of healthcare providers for patients and creates incentive for fair reimbursement. Rate-fixing by the legislature has the unintended consequence of doing just the opposite.
PATRICIA WEBER, MD
President, Mesa County Medical Society Medical Specialty, Radiology
Stop doing stupid stuff
As suggested by former President Barack Obama, the first rule of the ultra-exclusive American Presidents’ Club is “Don’t do stupid sh!t” (Politico, “'Don't do stupid sh--' (stuff),” June 1, 2014, https://www.politico.com/story/2014/06/dont-do-stupid-shit-president-obama-white-house-107293).
Albeit perhaps inadvertently, since mid-March, the Sentinel has been documenting and editorially opining about the “stupid” doings of our “Commander of Confusion” (WaPo, “Commander of confusion: Trump sows uncertainty and seeks to cast blame in coronavirus crisis,” April 10, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/commander-of-confusion-trump-sows-uncertainty-and-seeks-to-cast-blame-in-coronavirus-crisis/2020/04/02/fc2db084-7431-11ea-85cb-8670579b863d_story.html).
On March 13 (“Amid fear, we need more ‘Factfulness’”), the Sentinel — like Trump — downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 by comparing it to the seasonal flu (see letter, "Stop downplaying the threat of coronavirus,” March 17), but Trump did so until at least March 23 (WaPo, “Trump again downplays coronavirus by comparing it to the seasonal flu. It’s not a fair comparison,” Mar. 24, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/24/trump-again-downplays-coronavirus-by-comparing-it-seasonal-flu-its-not-fair-comparison/).
On March 26 (“Armchair epidemiology), the Sentinel praised Gov. Polis for not under-reacting to the public health threat posed by the spread of the novel Corona virus — thereby impliedly indicting Trump (who golfed three times and held seven campaign rallies at which he called it a “Democratic hoax”) for doing nothing in response to the pandemic in January and February (Vanity Fair, “How Donald Trump Spent January and February Ignoring Coronavirus Warnings,” Apr. 10, vanityfair.com/news/2020/04/how-donald-trump-spent-january-and-february-ignoring-coronavirus-warnings).
Thus, it should have been no surprise when — at his now-daily press briefing on April 13 — Trump unveiled a four-minute propaganda/campaign video featuring a chronology that conveniently omitted February entirely (VoA, “Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Threat Throughout February,” Apr. 14, https://www.voanews.com/science-health/coronavirus-outbreak/trump-downplayed-coronavirus-threat-throughout-february).
On Easter, the Sentinel opined that the critical need is to “Test everyone” (April 12), thereby rejecting Trump’s false promise that 4 million Americans were being tested weekly (March 9) so that “When people need a test, they can get a test” (March 10), and thus agreeing with Dr. Fauci’s assessment that testing has been a “failure” (Mar. 12)(The Guardian, “'It will disappear': the disinformation Trump spread about the coronavirus – timeline,” April 14, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/14/trump-coronavirus-alerts-disinformation-timeline). Consequently, of the 21 million Americans Trump assured would have been tested by now, only 3 million actually have been.
Thus, it is now clear to the Sentinel’s editors that “Common sense has left the building, and we forgot how cool he was” — wearing a tan suit and “leading from behind.” Every day now, daffy Donald — pointing to his empty head — says/does ever more “stupid sh!t” and costs ever more American lives.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Pandemic makes best case for Medicare for All
COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges for all of us. Physicians, nurses and thousands support staff are on the front lines and will be separated from their families indefinitely, helping to save patients and the public.
There has never been a more compelling real-life example of the need for national improved Medicare For All (M4A). The faulty logic of free-market health care has been exposed, with both sides of the aisle, our legislators are now supporting and passing a bill that would force all insurers to provide 100% of our testing for free. But, still charging 100% for emergency room visits, for now.
Our current for-profit patchwork health-care system is horribly unequipped to deal with a pandemic. While many candidates and legislators vehemently oppose M4A and claim a single-payer system wouldn’t solve the COVID-19 problem at all, are now unanimously calling for congress to offer free testing and treatment.
Connect the dots, to battle a pandemic and even flatten the curve, we need M4A. Instead of ramping up testing capacity and containment measures, congress is tied up with “who is going to pay for testing and treatment of the virus?”
This pandemic also means that many people (>17 million) are losing their jobs or can’t work, what then happens to health care tied to employment? Just when people need health care the most, not the worry of financial ruin tied to health costs.
South Korea went from private health insurance to universal coverage, in 1989. Then moved to and achieved single-payer health insurance by 2004.
At the onset of COVID-19, South Korea had the capacity to test up to 20,000 people a day, using 688 free testing sites. Many are drive-through, preventing an overrun of their hospitals.
In Denmark, the first hospitals began postponing non-essential operations as a preparation for future cases of COVID-19 on March 11th, 6 days later this was done in all hospitals nationwide.
Spain, a single-payer healthcare system, just nationalized all of its private hospitals and providers, to manage the epidemic. Not stressing about cost, but about prevention and treatment.
M4A can not prevent pandemics from happening, but could greatly streamline preparedness and treatment.
We are a system with a dominant focus on treating illness and emergencies because they are more profitable than wasting time on preventive care, which is less profitable.
As a nation we would be better off with a national healthcare system like M4A. We are at our best when we take care of each other.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Stimulus checks are nothing compared to what's coming
In the paper often are complaints of people getting their dinner paid for by someone. These people say they can afford to pay for their own, it should be given to people in need, etc. This past week a couple of complaints of getting the $1,200 stimulus money. They say they don't need it and if they give it to some one, the money would have to be paid back anyway. There is no need for all this to be announced, other than trying to blame the government. This whole political run for president has been to give people free everything so they don't have to work for a living like people did in the past. With this virus going on, it's still on the plate for the taxpayers to pay for free health insurance for everyone and a free check every month to stay home. So this $1,200.00 is nothing compared to the dog fight in Washington that's coming next .
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction