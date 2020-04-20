Pandemic offers an opportunity for a new normal
I do not want to return to the old normal. I hope we take some of the lessons learned during this pandemic into a new normal. One lesson is that government can be good, full of educated, experienced public servants who fulfill vital functions that allow private enterprise to thrive. We should understand now how important it is to fill government positions with qualified individuals, not with ideological party loyalists. When we say we want to shrink government, then what are we willing to do without? Roads, water, sewage infrastructure, food safety, education, libraries? Do we really want to privatize all of these services knowing that only those that can afford it will use roads, have basic education, mail letters, receive emergency response or have access to clean water? Climate change does not have a peak, and we will need to work together at every level, local to global, to solve our dependence on fossil fuels and that economy.
Let's continue to cherish self care in order to protect our health-care system. We knew before that the greatest cost to our health care was poor self care, so lets help each other get better at that. If health care becomes affordable then we can save money again, instead of living pay check to pay check. Let's understand how our food stream works, and support our local farm economy. Lets reduce, reuse and recycle like our landfill is almost full. We all should be assured our election system is fair and will withstand chaos. In a new normal, let's show a 9/11 respect for each other, knowing we are part of a wider family, a weird one, but one in a succession of time that has a responsibility to live within our economic and environmental limits.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Let's not forget to thank the unemployed, who have sacrificed much
We have thanked our medical providers. We have thanked the workers at essential businesses like grocery stores. We have thanked those who are keeping the power on, the water running, and the trash picked up.
I would like to thank another large group of people who seem to have been forgotten. The people in food bank lines, the individuals wondering how they will pay their rent, feed their kids, and experiencing extreme stress need some recognition. The recently unemployed.
I would like to acknowledge all of those people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus. These people are definitely "taking one for the team." All of those forced into unemployment deserve our respect and support too. These are more than restaurant workers. These include the self-employed plumber, electrician, the hair stylist, the massage therapist, and many others.
Thank them for the sacrifices they are making.
TERRI BRUMETT
Grand Junction
Protecting our way of life justifies the loss of life
Are the freedom and liberties we enjoy in the United States worth a single human life? Some would scoff and say nothing is worth more than a single human life. But a child can be created by a healthy male and female in nine months. During World War I and WWII, some 500,000 of those American children, adults then, gave their lives to protect the freedoms bestowed upon us by the founding fathers via the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Yes, history documents that our way of life does indeed justify the loss of human life in its protection.
It is for that reason that recent events are troubling. Some of the freedoms afforded us in those two documents have been shelved by government officials through force and threat of force. No matter how well intentioned their reasoning, these actions defy the oath they, many reading this and I took to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. There are no exceptions in that oath nor is there an expiration date.
Taking steps to save lives in this or any other pandemic is laudable but only to the extent that effort does not trample upon constitutional liberties. Yes, protect, care for and quarantine those who are vulnerable and infected but leave the rest of the citizenry alone to continue producing for the sake of the country. It is irrational to shut down a huge economy and set aside the liberties of 300 million when thousands of ill people desperately need the goods and services others provide. And from a broader perspective, once liberties are allowed to be taken in this manner, it makes doing so the next time just that much easier.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
It's cruel to pursue sanctions against North Korea during pandemic
As a Korean American and a constituent of Sen. Cory Gardner, I was deeply disturbed to see the senator’s recent letter urging the Trump administration to “step up enforcement of U.S. and United Nations (U.N.) sanctions on the North Korean government.”
This appeal to reinvigorate sanctions against North Korea during a global health emergency is both cruel and inhumane. While we struggle to prevent the spread of the coronavirus here at home, many of us fear for our relatives in the region, including long-divided family members in North Korea. There have been nearly 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in China and South Korea combined. By proximity, North Korea is extremely vulnerable to an outbreak due to its severely crippled health-care system as a result of the U.S.-led global sanctions regime.
Insisting on maximizing pressure against North Korea only ensures that millions of people remain critically vulnerable to a global pandemic. That’s why I and 76 Korean Americans and peace-loving residents of this state have signed a joint letter to Sen. Gardner, imploring him to heed the words of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who called for an easing of sanctions against countries like North Korea.
Right now, we need leadership that fosters international cooperation and peace rather than further entrenching division and conflict. Sen. Gardner should use his platform to advance diplomacy and engagement with North Korea. Our collective health, security, and humanity depend on it.
Sincerely,
MIOK LEE FOWLER, Ed.D
Greenwood Village
To lax restrictions we need rapid testing
Protests against pandemic restrictions are understandable, as people watch jobs and businesses they've spent years building fade away. Yet, we need to be cautious about lifting restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
A few days ago our fatality rate doubled, with nearly 5,000 deaths in a single day. Nationwide we are adding over 20,000 new cases per day, with restrictions in place. COVID-19 has outstripped the mortality associated with flu and virtually every other disease in America except heart disease, over the last six weeks. The apparent plateau in new cases may be deceptive. Rather than a real plateau, it may be a reflection of a plateau in the number of tests being completed. If it is a real plateau, it is a high one with 2,000-5,000 dead and 25,000 new cases per day. Because our testing is so incomplete we don't know the answer to this basic question.
While it is unfair to blame the Trump administration for the presence of COVID-19 in the U.S., it is fair to criticize his response to it, and the lies he tells every day regarding the epidemic. One lie: we have the best testing in the world. We don't. The test developed by the CDC was inadequate for a pandemic, wasteful of reagents, used outdated technology, and made no attempt to take advantage of high-throughput techniques (I was director of two high-throughput genotyping labs at the University of Colorado Medical School and at the University of Colorado in Boulder). A second lie is that testing is widely available, it's not. Even in our moderately sized city, we cannot get test results in a timely fashion. To relax restrictions we need to have rapid testing, case tracking, and quarantine facilities so infected people don't have to go home and risk infecting their families. We needed a strategic national plan beginning in January for implementing a nationwide testing program that was seamless and anticipated the shortages of testing materials. We still do not have this and as far as I can tell we aren't going to get it, as Trump has stated several times, that he doesn't believe COVID-19 testing is his administration's responsibility. I would bet that every previous president would disagree with him.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
Consider supporting Grand Valley Pets Alive
Thank you Charlie Quimby and Susan Cushman for creating Western Slope CARES giving plan for those who do not need the $1200 said to be coming our way from the federal government. Administrated by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, funds donated will go to where needs are great.
As a person in the danger age group from COVID-19, I am also among the fortunate in many ways. Retired, no mortgage and moderate savings to supplement Social Security. My savings have taken a bit of a hit, and I am still paying down on a big dental bill, so a portion of the $1,200 would be welcome to apply there. I had decided that should I get this check, a portion would go to the cause I volunteer for on an almost full time schedule, Grand Valley Pets Alive.
Please, for those who donate, consider the companion animals who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grand Valley Pets Alive (GVPA) is a small, all volunteer 501-(c)-(3) working to reduce pet overpopulation and suffering though humane spay/neuter and TNR (trap-neuter-return). When the shut down hit, Animal Birth Control, the low-cost spay neuter clinic in Mesa County, needed to close its doors. GVPA had many active vouchers out to pay for the full cost of “romantic repairs” for cats, and a significant portion for dogs. We also help with rabbits. A waiting list of those needing help with the animals they care for has been running for some time, as the money to pay for it needs to be in the bank when a voucher is issued.
Much of our work is with people caring for colonies of cats. These felines have it hard enough living outside. Kittens born into colonies have poor chances of survival. For over 6 years GVPA has partnered with rescue groups in Mesa County and beyond to rescue and get kittens into adoption programs. Several of our volunteers donate their time as foster parents. The last 2 years have seen a large influx of kittens in the spring. With the amount of spay / neuter surgeries that have been prevented by this shutdown, it could be considerably more this year.
GVPA is ready to go once life gets back to (the new) normal. We have new traps purchased with a grant from the BINKY foundation ready to loan. Funding to pay for surgeries is what is needed.
When you donate to help the animals in need in our community, you are also helping people. Many of those caring for colonies are struggling financially to feed and care for themselves. Be it a pet in you home, or a group of cats you feed in your back yard, companion animals are helping us get though these difficult times. Lets help them!
CAROLE CHOWEN
Spay/neuter coordinator
Grand Junction
Why not volunteers to pick local crops?
I’m hearing concerns about having enough workers to pick crops on the Western Slope. Is it possible for able-bodied people here to volunteer to harvest any ripe fruits and vegetables in the fields if sufficient labor is not available? When I was growing up in Oregon we kids and my mom picked string beans, walnuts, apples, blackberries, etc. in the summer months to earn money. It’s not easy work but it was necessary for us to do so be a of our financial situation. When we volunteer now we are helping everyone from the farmers to ourselves to everyone in our close-knit community. I’d like to hear whether this is a viable idea.
CHRISTIE SMITH
Grand Junction
Davis for Commissioner, District 1
Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of Cody Davis for County Commissioner, District 1. Among the many challenges for Mesa County are bringing jobs back, overseeing responsible growth, and maintaining public safety and infrastructure. Cody knows that in order to have a vibrant economy it will be important to keep taxes as low as possible, eliminate unnecessary regulations, foster private investment into our community and attract and support entrepreneurs.
Cody will bring his business experience to the county commissioners’ office as he seeks ways to make the county’s $163 million annual budget more efficient, while focusing on the core mission of the county. Government serves a small and specific role, and Cody understands government should never compete with private industry.
When Cody is elected, we can expect him to give his full measure from the beginning to the end of his term serving diligently for the citizens of Mesa County. I urge you to vote for Cody Davis, the best choice for Mesa County Commissioner, District 1.
Sincerely,
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Let them eat ice cream
We've all heard the expression "Let them eat cake." The legend is that the Queen of France said that while a bread crisis left many in France starving. The expression is cited when the rich and powerful demonstrate their obliviousness to the problems of everyday people.
Now we have our own crisis. Many of us are worried about our loved ones getting sick. Many of us are losing sleep worrying about whether our downtown will become a ghost town of boarded up and empty store fronts. Sen. McConnell is in D.C. pleading with the Democrats to put more money in the pool of money to help out small businesses. To keep them afloat; so that they can survive this crisis.
Where is Speaker Pelosi? She's sitting back in one of her two mansions in California enjoying fancy ice cream. She showed off a freezer draw full on Corden's late night TV show recently. Clearly she's bought enough to keep that small business afloat. Never mind all the other small businesses out there suffering. But she kindly pointed out that the rest of us could order this premium ice cream too. "Let them eat ice cream" she might as well have said. Five pints delivered to your home here in CO would set you back $15.40 a pint, with shipping.
So let's not forget. While people suffered during this terrible health and economic crisis, that Pelosi 's advice was basically "Let them eat ice cream."
JANICE SHEPHERD
Grand Junction
Doctor's Facebook page elicits chuckle
Kudos to Dr. Elvi Whitford of Appleton Clinics (and to all health-care workers everywhere!) Yet, reading today's front page ("Doc shares what she knows" The Daily Sentinel, April 16, 2020), couldn't help chuckling at a Facebook group name that couldn't read more like a headline: "Medical Provider Keeping Grand Junction Educated and Supported." In these trying times, laughter is welcomed medicine.
A. UBEN
Paonia
Health-care facilities must do better at taking precautions
Grocery stores are not the only high risk place to spread and become infected with COVID-19! I have been helping a sick relative manage their health care during the last eight months and I am appalled at the lack of protective measures being taken by health-care professionals.
We have been to area hospitals, a multitude of doctors offices as well as SNF (skilled nursing facility). During the first week of March we were at the hospital every day. Everyone was well aware of the virus by this time. The majority of nurses were NOT wearing any PPE, not even gloves when hooking up IV lines in the infusion center. A few days ago we had a doctor's appointment. All the nurses and intake people were wearing masks , however only half the patients were. No social distancing, nurses and patients alike squeezing past us in the very narrow hallways. The nurse who took the vitals was NOT wearing gloves!
I do not understand the outcry concerning their limited PPE when I don't see anyone utilizing it in the first place. Health-care professionals need to be held accountable for their lack of action. Policies need to change NOW regarding the use of PPE for ALL healthcare workers, including but not limited to, receptionists, intake staff, pharmacy, nurses, CNAs etc. We go to these places with the hope of getting better and when these "professionals" do not even take simple precautionary measures it is sickening and very disheartening. If you are not in the medical field to help heal people then please quit, immediately!
KAREN SCHULTZ
Clifton
Agriculture feeds America, always, pandemic or not
A submission printed in Sunday's (April 12) "You Said It" questioned why livestock auction barns could be open for business now. I wonder if it was submitted by someone who thinks food is manufactured by City Market? Agriculture is fully open for business because people still need food to eat. That includes all of ag, from farmers and ranchers to suppliers,markets, processors, distributors, truckers, and retailers. Auction barns are an important link in the process, and they have made many changes in how they operate, including allowing only buyers to attend the auction and requiring that they follow proper social distancing.
Ag staying in business has assured that there is plenty of food available for all Americans, but there are many challenges regarding getting the food to where it is needed. Before the pandemic, Americans were eating about 40% of their food away from home, and for some commodities like beef it was over 50%. Changing the packaging and distribution for retail sales has taken some great effort. Some farmers who have been selling directly to restaurants or school lunch programs have not been able to find markets and are being forced to dump their production. Prices for most commodities have fallen from 30 to 50 percent, placing serious financial burdens on the farmers. But if agriculture does not stay open for business, finding toilet paper will not be American's biggest problem.
CARLYLE CURRIER
Vice president, Colorado Farm Bureau
We have the freedom to question things that don't make sense
I am writing to support Carol Abbott‘s thoughts in the Letters to the Editor on April 15 about the erosion of personal freedoms during COVID-19. While I am doing my part to avoid unnecessary risks, I am also questioning the methods employed to bring about change as I attempt to weigh real risk versus perceived risk. It is important to understand how quickly personal liberties can be seemingly washed away in the name of “protection.” Consider reading up on Diffusion of Innovation Theory to understand how a societal system can be “guided” into modifying their behavior, particularly in times of a health crisis.
The Best Practice guidelines for our current situation may be well-intentioned, but they have also been contradictory, reactionary, and in some cases created opportunities for even greater exposure. For instance, since City Market implemented their one-way aisle shopping, I am now in the store even longer than usual. When I witness employees walking shoulder-to-shoulder down an aisle, some masked and some not, this scenario flies in the face of what is being reported as a “best practice.” Another incongruence revolves around alcohol and marijuana being considered essential. There’s a judicious case to be made for those with medical marijuana cards to be allowed to purchase marijuana, but beyond that, essential for whom? Governments who are trying to hold up the economy from the sale of vices? This should come as no surprise though. For example, smoking cessation programs are routinely funded through the sales of tobacco. We seem to have a pattern of using crises to solve behavioral issues.
Individuals have the freedom and responsibility to question things that don’t make sense, regardless of who is saying them. The cost of not doing so is great and we know this because history is full of examples that demonstrate the ramifications of ignorance. Do your homework and choose wisely, eyes wide open.
DEA BRIDGE
Whitewater
How about the GOP learn to propose solutions?
As the right wingers say concerning the terrorists, better to fight them over there than over here. Well guess what, the same applies to disease. That is it is better to fight diseases such as COVID-19 over there than over here. And who is on the front lines overseas, the World Health Organization.
Why is it that rather than fix things, Republicans prefer to destroy things be it WHO, ACA or EPA? Their approach leaves the problem intact. How about a new strategy? Propose solutions rather than wait until it is too late.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
We're lucky we live now
Time can get so muddled in such a short span. I don’t remember which clue came first, but it was January. There was Wuhan and Hong Kong and suddenly South Koreans out sanitizing the streets and stopping cars to check temperatures of occupants. And then the cruise ships and people dying on them. Almost instantly Seattle’s nursing homes had the virus. How often have we been warned about pandemics but failed to worry? The physics of cause and effect always include bad and good consequences. Have we learned?
Thankfully our food supply is still humming along however erratically. The future of that supply may have problems with meat processors shutting down, farmers finding workers and some reportedly giving away their surplus while others plow it back into the ground hoping the prices don’t diminish. The USDA could offer a buyout program for the surplus. It wouldn’t be the first time our government gave price supports to farmers.
Meanwhile, shopping for the first time in two weeks with my homemade mask, which fogged up my glasses and I could barely see what I was grabbing while trying not to touch what I wasn’t buying, I witnessed just about as many shoppers without masks as with them. Skeptics don’t care how long this lasts. I hope they survive their consequences.
We’re finally learning how many locally have survived COVID-19 and are now well. But what about other government offices? I can’t be the only one needing to renew my driver’s license. What is the protocol for that? How are local state offices for such things being handled?
Still, we’re lucky we live now. We have amazing technology, medicine and comfort. It’s not the old days of pest houses and more massive death tolls.
EILEEN O'TOOLE
Grand Junction