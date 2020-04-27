There are unemployed who support cautious approach to reopening
Please allow me to comment on two letters from Friday, April 24 regarding the economic impact vs. human toll of COVID19. Stephen Fullerton says the economic impact is greater than the reductions in illness and mortality and that it is no worse than the annual flu. And James O’Malley says people who don’t want to reopen are either employed or want to destroy the economy. Seriously? No one wants to ruin the economy — that is called cutting off your nose to spite your face. I have many family and friends who are currently unemployed or their income is severely reduced who support being slow and cautious in reopening. The death toll is over 40,000 in a little over a month — more than flu kills in a year. I would ask both, if one of your loved dies after being sickened when things reopen, will you feel it was worth the sacrifice for the economy?
DIANA CORT
Grand Junction
Is business reopening stuck in a Catch-22?
As businesses begin the slow transition of getting their doors open and people are getting back to work again, a huge problem has developed.
Following federal, state, local, and corporate guidelines of how to open for business safely, the required hand sanitizers, hand wipes, spray and disinfectants are nowhere to be found on top of no toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Businesses have to provide those items for their employees, so if there are none of those required items available, how can businesses open and provide a safe place for their employees?
Face masks can be made at home, but hand sanitizers and sprays required for businesses to keep their employees and customers safe must be purchased and are not available… anywhere.
When searching websites, to purchase those items, they are either out of stock or available for first responders, or health-care providers only. Where does that put us, those who are returning to work after weeks of isolation and social distancing?
Counters need sprayed, hands need sanitized after touching anything, doorknobs, microwave handles, bathrooms, coffee pots, conference room tables and chairs are just a few examples needing to be sanitized. Unless those steps can be followed businesses will be out of compliance and unable to keep workers and the public safe.
My question is; where did it all go? Who is using the millions of spray bottles, wipes, rolls of toilet-paper? When searching online there are hundreds of different brands, manufactured by hundreds of companies producing those items.
That’s the Catch 22; can’t go back to work safely until those required items are available, and they won’t be available until manufacturing begins by returning workers who can’t return unless they have the sanitizers to keep them safe.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
Scott Tipton's guilt by association
3rd C.D. “Representative” Scott Tipton has “blood on his hands." Elected with the “Tea Party” wave in 2010, Tipton shares responsibility with his fellow Trumpublicans for the consequences of their anti-government demagoguery.
Republicans’ (and Tipton’s) cynical pandering to their uninformed and gullible “base” eventually led to the election of Trump, who repeatedly but falsely claims that the current pandemic was a “surprise” to everyone (WaPo, “Trump keeps saying ‘nobody’ could have foreseen coronavirus. We keep finding out about new warning signs”, Mar. 19, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/19/trump-keeps-saying-nobody-could-have-foreseen-coronavirus-we-keep-finding-out-about-new-warning-signs/). However, Trump’s presidential predecessors gave him ample tools to both foresee and limit the Coronavirus’s ever-growing death toll.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton — appreciating that a bioweapon attack (like the Sarin gas attack in Tokyo on March 20, 1995), a mass casualty event (like the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995), or a pandemic (as in the novel "The Cobra Event") would overwhelm local hospitals — budgeted $51 million to create the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile (TPM, “The National Stockpile: Born From The Pages Of A Thriller”, Apr. 3, https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/national-stockpile-thriller-coronavirus).
As explained by Richard Clarke, Clinton’s chief counterterrorism adviser, the CDC used those funds to establish a robust distributed network of warehoused (but rotated) medical supplies (including hospital beds, N95 masks, protective gowns, ventilators, and critical medications) and a nationwide medical surveillance and training program involving 157 metropolitan areas (Washington Monthly, “How Trump Wasted the Best Tool He Had to Fight Coronavirus”, Apr. 21, https://washingtonmonthly.com/2020/04/21/how-trump-wasted-the-best-tool-he-had-to-fight-coronavirus/). Beginning in 2001 — supported by VP Dick Cheney — the Bush Administration increased funding for those programs.
Thus, contrary to the gibberish spouted by Trump’s nepotistic “adviser” Jared Kushner, the stockpile does not “belong” exclusively to the federal government, but was intended to provide back-up supplies to first responders and local hospitals across the country.
President Obama’s response to the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic expended more than 85 million N95 masks and some 20 million pieces of PPE, depleting the stockpile. But, even if 12,000 dead Americans was Obama’s failure, Trump’s incompetence is soon-to-be five times worse (WaPo, “Trump’s bizarre effort to tag Obama’s swine flu response as ‘a disaster’”, Apr. 21, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/04/21/trumps-bizarre-effort-tag-obamas-swine-flu-response-disaster/).
Starting in 2011, Obama’s repeated requests to replenish the stockpile were thwarted by “Tea Party” Republicans — including Tipton (ProPublica, “How Tea Party Budget Battles Left the National Emergency Medical Stockpile Unprepared for Coronavirus”, Apr. 3, https://www.propublica.org/article/us-emergency-medical-stockpile-funding-unprepared-coronavirus).
We can do better than Tipton. It’s time for a change.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Photo shows lack of mask-wearing in public
The Sunday paper had a picture of people lined up at Home Depot. Thank you to Home Depot for enforcing social distancing and helping to keep us safe. Were those folks there to buy masks, since almost none of them appeared to be wearing one?
PAUL HACKBERT
Grand Junction
Pandemic a wake-up call to live sustainably
The Earth Day 50 celebration has given me and many others in our country an opportunity to reflect on the global challenges we all face. Although the coronavirus pandemic may only be a forerunner of greater challenges in the future due to the climate crisis, it can serve as a wake-up call for us to better prepare to live sustainably, develop an ecofriendly infrastructure, an inclusive society, and a cooperative international effort.
There are many things that can be done across the country, but right here on the Western Slope we can further educate ourselves, talk it up, join local action groups like Citizens' Climate Lobby, and encourage our legislators into action.
What a better way to join a nonpartisan effort to foster, not only a clean and healthy environment, but a better and more fair economy in the long-term.
WAYNE QUADE
Montrose
Trump's shortcomings magnified during pandemic crisis
Since there is nothing to watch on TV except commentary about COVID-19, I have seen more of Donald Trump than I ever wanted to, but maybe that's a good thing. After listening to his incoherent rambling for days I find myself questioning:
1. If, as he claims he is a sane genius, why does he threaten to sue anyone that releases his school records? Hmmm, maybe he never graduated.
2. If he is as rich as he claims, why will he not release his tax returns? Is it because he is not that rich, or maybe his gains are ill gotten gains, maybe both.
3. I had never heard of a casino claiming bankruptcy until Trump Casinos.
4. He thought he was going to sail into re-election on the coattails of a great economy that came about because of the Obama administration, but he found a way to screw that up with his rambling lies, insults to the press, and ignorant claims about injecting bleach, and taking antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine. As the saying goes, What goes around comes around.
AL AMIRAULT
Fruita
Local governments have taken steps to improve air quality
Thanks to the Daily Sentinel for highlighting the air quality issues in the county and the cleaner air resulting from the stay at home order. Mesa County still does not have automobile emission testing. Automobile emission testing will be required when air quality reaches certain state and national standards.
Other advancements that the local governments have adopted regarding air pollution include: 1. capture of biogas emissions at the Grand Junction sewage treatment plant (instead of flaring or venting) and compressing the gas and placing them in a pipeline to the city's vehicle shop where the gas is used to fuel the city's our natural gas vehicles (garbage trucks, and buses), 2. changes in the zoning and building codes to require future wood burning stoves and fireplaces to meet air quality standards, 3. restrictions regarding open burning, 4. constructing additional bike routes and trails to provide alternative transportation modes to private automobiles, 5. providing mass transit in the form of the grand valley regional transit system utilizing clean burning natural gas buses.
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Trump's style appeals to his base
Dr. Michael Pramenko’s opinion piece that appeared in the Sunday edition of the Daily Sentinel titled "Our nation hasn’t handled crises as well as some others" got the full Trump bashing treatment; not only by the author of the article but the placement in the paper — top of the Commentary page with a related cartoon immediately beneath it also disparaging Trump.
I’ve followed COVID-19 closely as I lived in one of the hardest hit counties in Connecticut — Fairfield county for several years. It borders Westchester County in New York also hard hit.
In fact the Tri-state area (Connecticut, New York, New Jersey) surpassed the 25,000 COVID-19 fatality mark late last week … accounting for approximately half the total number of U.S. deaths attributable to the virus.
President Trump has handled this situation as well as can be expected. He does it in a unorthodox manner. He’s a successful business man, not a politician who made his millions before running for office … not during, or after, unlike his immediate predecessor the former community organizer from Chicago.
President Trump’s straight forward style appeals to his base … we deplorables out here in flyover country. I shudder at the thought … what if Hillary had won?
Sincerely,
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction
Six key questions to ask of nursing homes
As each day of the coronavirus pandemic passes, family members, staff and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those inside long-term care facilities. As former AARP Colorado president, I recommend that those with a loved one in a nursing home, ask the facility six key questions:
Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19?
What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections?
Does nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe?
What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time?
What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?
Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides, and other workers?
For those who are concerned about the safety of a loved one living in a nursing home, contact the Colorado Ombudsman Program at 800-288-1376 x217 and www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/long-term-careombudsman. Families and caregivers can also find additional information and resources about COVID-19 at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.
TERRI POTENTE
Fruita
Pramenko's dislike for Trump is obvious
Dr. Pramenko has never made a secret of his dislike for President Trump, but at no time has he ever let that dislike – bordering on hatred – blind him to the facts the way it seems it did in his oped in the Sunday edition of the Sentinel.
Let’s look at how we got to this situation. President George H. Bush tried to encourage preparation for a challenge such as this during his administration to no avail. Nothing was done during the Obama administration either. During those administrations, especially during the Obama administration companies that produced critical products, such as antibiotics, face masks, personal protective gear and many others were allowed, in some cases encouraged, to outsource the manufacture of these products to other nations, the largest percentage to China. The USA was left at the mercy of other nations to procure what would be needed in the case of an emergency.
Enter COVID-19. The president was presented with an unprecedented situation. He responded by stopping travel from China, much to the chagrin of the liberals, then quickly assembling a team of medical experts. He also has worked with various private companies to quickly address the shortages that were caused by years of neglect. This nation is fortunate to have a business man in the presidency at this time. It is difficult to imagine a lifetime politician having the knowledge and background to bring together in a short time the companies that were willing and able to transform their manufacturing plants to produce the critically needed items as quickly as has been done. The CDC also needed to be brought up to date in its handling of the situation.
As for testing, I just had a coronavirus test done for up coming surgery. It was a nasal swab – very uncomfortable. I’d rather have a root canal.
The good doctor would be better served to acknowledge the progress this president has done to protect our fellow citizens and support the work that has been done.
Sincerely,
JOAN KELSEY
Grand Junction
How did NBA team qualify for COVID-19 relief?
The Los Angeles Lakers just returned $4.6 million. Why on God's earth would the Lakers have been sent any money when there are so many small business owners who are struggling to stay afloat. The Lakers are all millionaires from top to bottom. What is happening to this country?
MARY O'BRIEN
Fruita
Clean air comes with a price of its own
Often in the Daily Sentinel, there are people happy that the air is so clean, because people aren't driving to work etc. The refineries will probably go under, and we will be dependent on some other country for fuel, for driving and heating. Or we can walk , like someone was so happy about in the paper the other day. Also I've read Social Security and Medicare are running out of money because no one is working to pay into the funds. The "no working" part is what counts to make the environment lovers happy and the left wing people, too. So all the free things promised by the Democratic presidential candidates would have to come out of their pocket, because they are the ones getting paid, no matter what they do. Which isn't much. Right now there is a group of these kind of people wasting taxpayers money, trying to hold up the Jordan Cove pipeline in Oregon. Also the city is promoting more trees to plant. My experience with trees is people do not trim them and allow them to grow into others property and the city has a rubbish of leaves and trash blowing all over on Main Street downtown and the alleys most of the time.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction