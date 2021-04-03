Haitz is a candidate of unrivaled character for City Council
Growing up and residing in the Grand valley for most of my entire life. I have come to love the people of the community the events and the leadership of our council leaders.Owning a company here serving the community has taught me many things. Knowing a great deal of many people that are leaders in this valley, I’ve come to respect and admire a great man by the name of Greg Haitz.
Greg is running for City Council here in the Grand Valley. It’s very hard to find an individual who is so compassionate, caring, honest and stable. Greg is a business owner and a great husband with incredible morals. He's a great father, and a great friend to all who know him.
I've had the pleasure of watching Greg throughout his history here in the valley. Frankly I don’t know how he does it, The work schedule, the family time, the community Greg seems always to be involved in everything all at once!
I can’t find a better individual who would represent Grand Junction at this time. Gregory Haitz is a stand out by all means and he is who I will put in for city Council seat D for this upcoming election here in Grand Junction. I find it pretty amazing that a man can be such a leader and still peaceful, kind and humble all at once. This is a rarity. I love the energy, compassion and knowledge that Greg brings to this City Council.
WALTER NIELSON
Grand Junction
Herman has worked to be of service to Grand Junction residents
My wife Carrie and I first met Abe Herman when he was considering a relocation to Grand Junction to be both closer to family, and closer to all of the incredible outdoor recreational opportunities we love so much here in the Grand Valley.
Immediately upon moving to Grand Junction, Abe jumped in to volunteer his time helping downtown neighbors organize the Emerson Park Neighborhood Association. Abe has shown through his actions that he is truly a good neighbor! I have known Abe to consistently step up, and become involved in helping to improve quality of life for all of us who call Grand Junction home.
As a Marine Corps veteran and former career fireman I value his willingness to serve our community. I have spoken to Abe about public safety issues here in Grand Junction, and know that Abe not only appreciates our first responders, but wants to work with them to improve public safety. While working as a fireman in Washington D.C. I always appreciated those elected officials who were willing to spend time with us, riding on the firetruck, experiencing a little of what we see daily. Abe has done this, meeting our public safety members where they work here in Grand Junction, and I’m sure he will work towards creating a positive working relationship with our firefighters and police officers.
I appreciate Abe’s consistent willingness to be of service to the citizens of Grand Junction, and I am confident that he will be a valuable and thoughtful addition to our City Council. He has demonstrated this through his actions, and for that reason has my support.
COLIN St.CLAIR
Grand Junction
Herman offers hope of a bright future
What does the future of the Western Slope look like? Is it the continuation of a boom and bust economy with no place for young entrepreneurs, or is there something else we can look toward for the future of our community? We are beginning to see unprecedented growth in our area, and it’s time that our local leaders reflect — and smartly manage — this positive change. That’s why I’m all in on Abe Herman for City Council.
I’m a political science student at CMU with a depth of knowledge on the inner workings of city government. When I see someone like Abe running for City Council, I feel optimistic about the future of Grand Junction. He’s a small-business owner, an avid outdoorsman, and someone who spends his time volunteering to better the lives of our community members including people with disabilities, homeless youth, and veterans.
Above all though, Abe brings a nonpartisan approach to a local government that is currently plagued with unproductive partisanship. He’s not about blindly raising taxes, or blindly building infrastructure without comprehensive research into the financial repercussions. He understands that the decisions we make on City Council now will guide our growth and our future for the next 50 years. It’s easy to say you’re about promoting small business and sustainable growth, but Abe is one of the few candidates that directly understands how to actually guide our city in that direction. Abe gives me hope that democracy can still work and that our city has a bright future ahead of it. As a CMU student, a young person looking to build a life here, a veteran, and a proud community member, I believe in Abe Herman for Grand Junction City Council.
PASQUALE VERRASTRO
Grand Junction
Suggestions for ensuring responsible gun ownership
For society to be free, simple rules that are consistently enforced with strong consequences are cornerstone to living without envy and hate.
And those who push the limit of those freedoms should be open to showing that they do not have Ill intentions.
Take guns... Yes, we have a right to them. But maybe it’s a good idea to have a license that shows you have the skill, done the dances, and are good to go. Everyone has the right to a license, until you prove you don’t.
Gun sellers can thus “check ID” on the spot, whether in a store, gun show or garage, without involved government background checks, delays or registries.
But for it to work and be valued, sellers must make sure the IDs are not counterfeit. Maybe a simple app with “live” online access to verify authenticity would do it.
And in today’s fast and confusing world, a license would also be handy to diffuse some tense situations.
Happy Citizen: “Why yes officer, I do have a license for this big honkin’ hand canon strapped to my leg!”
Relieved Cop: (After checking ID) “Ya have yerself a good evenin’ now.” (Tips his hat)
But if a license is handed out willy nilly without regard to background history and citizenship, it’s worthless. (Kinda like a driver's license. Hmmm...)
Yes a license is a registration. But it simply is a list of who HASN’T proven themselves unworthy. A list of good behavior; what’s wrong with that? It would be funny to see criminals conniving to get on a list for once.
Lastly, it MUST be a tool for purchases and possession ONLY. Anything that maintains lists of purchases and ownership would be seriously dangerous to our freedoms. Given the current state of things, though, I’d rather fight off bad lists than keep going the way we are.
CHARLES PABST
Grand Junction
How often must we vote on pot?
The Mesa County Republican Men's Club met recently. We invited City Council candidates to attend our discussion meeting. After a lively discussion between Rick Taggart and Mark McCallister, District A candidates (the only two to attend), the ballot Measures 2A and 2B, pot Shops in Grand Junction, came to the forefront. Mr. Taggert said a lot of transplants had approached him and council asking to be allowed to vote on the issue because they were not here when it had been turned down (twice) previously. Mr. Taggart reported he and four other council members felt it appropriate to allow these newcomers the opportunity to vote the issue.
Mr. McCallister said Mr. Taggert and the others agreed to put pot shops in Grand Junction back on the ballot without any respect for public safety. The group questioned how many transplants does it take to get a do-over vote? Was this a couple from California over a cup of coffee or what? How many times does a community have to say NO or is our vote just temporary until the next council is seated? And, then the next and then the next!
We appreciated the discussion. Mr. Taggart did say although he voted to allow Measures 2A and 2B, pot Shops in Grand Junction onto the ballot, that he would vote no on Measures 2A and 2B.
GARY ROAHRIG
Grand Junction
We don't need division seeping into school curriculum
I am submitting my speech given to the school Board. The community comments and concerns were under-reported.
I am thankful for our teachers and the work they do as public servants.
I think everyone would agree that the leadership role of our school board is an important one and that humility amongst that leadership is imperative. True humility is both a generosity of spirit and quiet confidence. In teaching, it means understanding that although one may know a great deal, one does not know everything. That includes our education system. We must strive to do better for our children!
Martin Luther King Jr Once said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Racism is unacceptable. I think we would all agree on that. I think we would also agree that no child should feel badly about their skin color. Brown, Black, yellow, or white, the shaming of any child based on ethnic heritage and skin color is in fact racism.
God wants us to come together in peace and love, not hostility and conflict. Many of us in our local and national communities are concerned about the divisiveness seeping into our educational curriculum through the teaching of critical race theory and the direction it is leading us as a nation.
As advocates for all children, it is imperative that our school board protect the emotional well-being of our youth. As parents it is our duty not to be silent. It is our duty to communicate our communities’ expectations for accountability. There is no place in our school district for the teaching of any political indoctrination narratives or condoning such radical measures taken individually by any staff members.
I am troubled by some of the things I have heard happening in classrooms and how some students are afraid to speak their minds or personal beliefs, fearing a backlash from teachers or peers.
In closing I just want to reiterate my thankfulness for our D51 schools and staff. Moving forward I ask all school board members to think about how you would feel if your child or children were being subjected to such situations. God gives us a conscience for a reason. I implore you to check yourselves when making decisions that affect the emotional development and mental health of our future generation.
Thank you
SARA FLETCHER
Grand Junction