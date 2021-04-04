Crocodile tears over open lands?
City Council candidates Green, Haitz, and McCallister are shedding crocodile tears over their “exclusion” from the Outdoor Recreation Council’s questionnaire on public lands and recreation issues. As described in the Sentinel article on April 1 ,“candidates miffed by public lands discourse,” the ORC’s screenshot proves that the questions were mailed to all 8 candidates; only three chose not to respond.
Coincidentally, these are the same three candidates who chose not to participate in two well-attended online forums hosted by Western Colorado Alliance in February and March, even though they were invited repeatedly.
Mr. Green in his response to the Sentinel claims to have 25 years of involvement in public access through “Public Lands Access Association’ and “Citizen’s Access for Public Lands.” Google these organizations and you’ll find that they have little to do with public lands and recreation, but seem to focus more on fringe political issues.
So why does this matter? We elect City Council members who pledge to work together to solve local problems, not to further their own political agendas. City Council members are not elected to serve a particular set of constituents, they are elected to serve all of Grand Junction’s residents.
We need to elect leaders to City Council who pledge to work together on solving local issues. This latest incident is another reason to support candidates who will do just that, and to reject candidates like Jody Green, Greg Haitz, and Mark McCallister who appear to be more focused on partisan rhetoric than the needs of the citizens of Grand Junction.
RICHARD EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Candidate responds to allegations of ignoring forums
Since the Sentinel continues to multiple post letters from readers displeased with what is being presented as my “failure to respond” or participate in multiple forums, I am grateful for this opportunity to be heard as well. Regarding the Colorado Rural Voters survey, readers should know that, despite Jeriel Clark’s assertion that the CORV survey was “ignored,” I did respond back to Ms. Clark, and did receive a reply back from her.
“I am attaching my answers to the GJ Sentinel Survey, since they cover most of the same questions on your survey. Additionally, the GJ Sentinel survey allowed for candidates to explain their positions and thinking, to some degree.
I am declining to complete your survey at this time, since the questions are written in a way that suggests those who do not agree with government takeover of a project automatically "care the least about" those goals.
Obviously, objecting to expanding government management and the use of taxpayer funds into an industry should not be confused with "caring the least" about the goals in question.”
The CORV survey simply had boxes to check if the candidate “cared the least” about goals, instead of allowing one to point out that there are multiple ways to reach a goal, not all of which require taxpayer funding.
Regarding the Arts & Culture Forum, I did my best to participate at this online Zoom event. When I joined this live event, I was able to watch, but was not able to be seen or heard. Among the dozens of surveys and events my campaign has been invited to, I and my campaign team must not have asked for special login privileges. I can tell you that if elected, I will work to help the arts and culture industry grow towards self-sufficiency.
JODY GREEN
Grand Junction
Abe Herman strives to make the world a better place
As the parent of a child with multiple disabilities, it’s often tough to find opportunities to get my son active, and to help him grow and succeed. I was overjoyed when I heard about a program through the local climbing gym geared specifically towards that need. On the first night we joined, we were warmly welcomed by the organizer and facilitator, Abe Herman. He brought not only a joy and compassion to his interactions with my son, Nick, and the other adaptive climbers, but also the skills needed to turn it into something more — an opportunity for the climbers to do it on their own, and find some personal growth through recreation. I eventually learned that Abe had professional climbing guide certifications, which he had obtained with his own time and money for the sole purpose of facilitating these kinds of free programs for adaptive climbers.
The more I’ve gotten to know Abe, the more I’ve learned about the depth of his compassion and willingness to work towards making the world a better place. I was overjoyed to hear that he is now bringing those same qualities to our entire community by running for Grand Junction City Council.
We need more leaders like this, especially at a local level. The decisions that most impact our day-to-day lives are almost all made at the local level, and it’s critical that our leaders are people with an understanding of the struggles faced by our community members, and the opportunities needed to create a better life for all of us.
I am excited to be able to vote for Abe for City Council, and I hope you will join me in supporting a candidate who will truly care about and listen to the people he wants to serve. Please vote for Abe!
KAREN J. HUBER
Grand Junction
Border coverage is suspect
Editor:
Why is it that there's been no mention in the Daily Sentinel of the (continuing) Crisis on the Southern Border, especially the children thrown over the border fence?
A thought comes to mind: Do you have your marching orders?
RICHARD RININGER
Grand Junction
Sen. Scott should oppose HB1051
In a way, it's not surprising that Colorado HB1051 is proposed. It's metaphorical of Democratic thinking in the Post-Trump Era. What's surprising is the number of Republicans going along and co-sponsoring such trash. The smell of dark money lurks in the heart of our government.
Echoing The Daily Sentinel's editorial board: Maintain your dignity Ray Scott, Kill HB1051.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction