Act as if your life depends on taking precautions
OK, schools are closed, bars and restaurants are shut down, professional athletic seasons and other large gatherings are cancelled. So how might people still get the virus? Getting two things they probably will need, food and gas.
I went by a drive-thru for a local establishment. There had to be 20 cars or more in line at 8 PM. We now know people can spread this corona virus when asymptomatic, just like other corona viruses, i.e. HIV. So what if one person handling or dispensing food at this establishment was infected? How many people could they infect in one shift? What if someone in line if infected? Money and credit cards have always been a vector for viruses and bacteria.
What about those stocking shelves in grocery stores? The virus lives up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to three days on plastic and metal. Stores have enacted some rational attempts to reduce risks, like senior shopping hours. Some stores suggest one person per shopping cart rather than treating shopping like a family outing. Many stores have pickup options and even delivery options. You can sanitize packaging with a mild chlorine bleach mixture, disinfectant wipes, or simply quarantine food for 4 or 5 days before using it, or both. Definitely wash your hands thoroughly, like docs do before surgery, after handling packages and before eating or touching your face.
When you go to the gas station, I’d suggest leaving your keys in the ignition and the door open. You could use a disinfectant wipe on all those parts of the pump you’ll be touching, and even your credit card after using it, before putting it back in your wallet. You’d definitely want to disinfect your hands with sanitizer before closing the door or turning the car on. And I’d suggest using two or more squirts and working your hands like you would with soap and water, for 20 seconds or until the alcohol evaporates.
An article I just read said the 6-foot rule may not be enough because of the cloud that can get created from coughs and sneezes, and air currents. We’re lucky. We have a lot of open space around us. No need to get close to anyone.
Act like your life might depend on doing such things. It might.
RAY MATHIS
Grand Junction
Crisis highlights need for Medicare for All
The damage of the COVID-19 pandemic to the American medical and economic health is a glaring example of the fragmented, chaotic nature of our free enterprise medical system. Our system is designed for the benefit of a few at the cost of the many. I have worked as a family doctor for 30 years, 16 of them in Colorado. This experience has led me to the conclusion that Medicare for all is our best hope for the future.
Medicare for all would build an infrastructure that would protect all our citizens. Rather than the commercially-driven computer fire-walls which prohibit smooth transfer of medical information, a Medicare for all system would include everybody. This would allow us to track patients and make timely interventions. For example Taiwan, only 81 miles from mainland China has been able to contain the pandemic through tracing contacts and testing. They developed this plan after the 2003 SARS epidemic and instead of having the second-highest COVID-19 cases have only had two hundred.
Current problems with testing for such a virus as COVID-19 could be addressed by a widespread network or regional laboratories such as in Germany which has also controlled the early spread of the virus.
Although this crisis highlights our need for Medicare for all, there are other important reasons for single-payer. Problems with access, comprehensiveness, racial disparities, long-term care of the elderly, and poor rural health care could all improve significantly with Medicare for all.
JOAN A. MacEEACHEN MD, MPH
Durango
Instead of stoking blame, Tipton should focus on needs of constituents
The resolution recently co-sponsored by Congressman Tipton to condemn China over the COVID-19 outbreak (HR 907) is disgraceful and overtly xenophobic. The resolution states that China “…made multiple, serious mistakes in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak that heightened the severity and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which include the Chinese Government's intentional spread of misinformation to downplay the risks of the virus…” (see https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/907). In a Facebook post (4/2/2020), Tipton states: “Had the Chinese government been immediately forthcoming and honest about the severity of COVID-19, the whole world would be in a much better position to save lives and mitigate the economic losses. This recklessness by the Chinese government cannot be tolerated, and they should face severe consequences including sanctions and reparations to nations they have impacted.”
It would be easy to substitute the name “U.S” for “China” in Tipton’s accusations and arrive at an accurate reflection of the sentiment felt by many Americans. In a recent NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist Poll (3/17/2020), only 46% of Americans say the federal government is doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the poll shows that only 37% of Americans say they have a good amount or a great deal of trust in what they're hearing from the president, while 60% say they had not very much or no trust at all in what he's saying.
Congressman Tipton’s hypocritical finger-pointing serves no purpose other than to deflect blame away from the federal government’s response to the pandemic and fuel a narrative of fear toward China and their people. Bigotry and hate crimes against Asian Americans have skyrocketed in the last several months across the country; people are being verbally assaulted and physically attacked because of their assumed ethnicity.
In the midst of this pandemic, Congressman Tipton’s attempt to direct a nation’s dread and angst toward foreigners deserves our outrage and condemnation. We would ask that instead of spending his days stoking anger and placing blame, Congressman Tipton focus his attention on addressing the real needs of his constituents. In his district, health-care workers and medical facilities are still without adequate PPE. Testing is woefully inadequate. The economy in his district is facing an unprecedented hit. Shouldn't these issues be his highest priorities?
LOIS ZIEMANN
Ridgway
Careful what you wish for
To the person with the giant "Four more years" sign in the Redlands, be careful what you wish for!
KEITH TUCKER
Grand Junction
Sentinel continues to spread dangerous information
Michael Higgins’ Thursday letter (“When country comes together, we can do awesome things”) perversely mixes admirable sentiment with obnoxious disinformation.
First, Higgins’ reference to the CDC’s 2019 seasonal flu statistics echoes Trump (WaPo, “Fact-checking President Trump’s marathon news conference”, Apr. 2, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/04/02/fact-checking-president-trumps-marathon-news-conference/) and perversely downplays the threat posed by COVID-19.
Rather, the “novel” Coronavirus is more akin to H1N1 — the Spanish Flu virus that killed 675,000 Americans from 1918-20 (CDC, “1918 Pandemic (H1N1 virus)”) — because we had not developed “herd immunity,” proven therapies, or “safe and effective” vaccines to combat either.
COVID-19 is at least twice as lethal as the Spanish Flu and 30 to 40 times more deadly than the seasonal flu. Thus, extrapolating from Higgins’ CDC number of 30,000 deaths from seasonal flu explains why Drs. Fauci and Birx are projecting 1 to 1.2 million deaths in the U.S. from the current pandemic.
Second (but conversely), the NSC’s estimate of 38,000 highway deaths in 2019 is more instructive — because those deaths occurred despite thousands of government-imposed traffic rules and safety regulations intended to prevent potentially deadly motor vehicles from crashing into each other on our roads and to mitigate potential injuries when they do. Thus, analogizing to traffic deaths explains why Fauci/Birx project “only” 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. — but only if “near-perfect mitigation” (i.e, “social separation,” “stay-at-home” orders, and medical treatment) can be effected.
Third, we don’t “shut down the country” due to seasonal flu or highway deaths because we are already familiar with them and the economic trade-offs that trying to prevent them entails. Not so with an unfamiliar and rapidly spreading virus that is relentlessly killing millions of all ages (WaPo, “Why ‘choosing’ between the elderly and the economy is a phony, barbaric choice”, Mar. 27, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/risking-millions-of-lives-to-save-the-economy-is-a-terrible-idea/2020/03/27/f4726236-6fa4-11ea-aa80-c2470c6b2034_story.html).
Fourth, Higgins exposes the utter incompetence of the Trump administration’s delayed response to the pandemic by noting that the media “never focuses on how many people have been infected and suffered anywhere from no symptoms to serious symptoms and have lived.” As Fauci/Birx explained, that’s because our testing has been woefully inadequate — another Trump failure, notwithstanding Pence’s repeated reassurances.
Finally, the “border fence along our southern border” has little to do with “this battle with the coronavirus” — since it first arrived from China by air with a legal U.S. resident, followed by 1109 other “travel-related” cases tabulated by the CDC.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
The 'media' is all of us in the 21st century
I want to commend Mr. Michael Higgins' April 2 letter to the editor. He cited his sources, something that every letter submitter should do (however, it appears that the CDC has not released final numbers for 2019 flu statistics, Mr. Higgins' figures were on the conservative side).
I do not agree with all of his assertions — especially his disdain for the "media," that shadowy, faceless, nameless entity controlled by big corporations, controlled by the left, controlled by the right. But, Mr. Higgins, welcome to the 21st century! You are now a member of the media you distrust and castigate by virtue of having your letter published.
Make no mistake: arguably, your letter was read by just as many folks who read the editorial to the left on the page. Your letter was probably read by as many or more folks who read anything on the front page. In fact, any letter writer, citizen commentator, guest editorial writer, in any publication is now a member of the 21st Century Media.
So again, Welcome, Welcome, Welcome, Mr. Higgins! You are now free to disdain yourself.
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction
California's voting problem
One of California's rocket scientists tried to drive a train into a U.S. naval ship, The Mercy, because he thought it was there on false pretenses. He ran out of track, ran through a concert barrier and parking lot and got stuck in the dirt. He never even made it to the ocean to swim out to the ship and sink it. You can't make this stuff up — and they vote.
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
Is there a way to pair need with generosity?
Ok, here's an idea. There are a lot of people out of work here in the valley. There are a lot of retired folks here in the valley. Many of these retired folks as well as the out-of-work people are living hand to mouth and are living in desperation.
Now there are also a bunch of retired folks (and others) who are financially set and are riding this pandemic out with a lot less discomfort than the aforementioned. So, what about the idea of the second group of people somehow being able to "adopt" a family or individual who is destitute?
How can this be done? Glad you asked! There are a tremendous number of very intelligent and resourceful brains here in the valley that by putting their ideas together just might alleviate a great deal of suffering.
So how can we bring these two groups together? Could it be some existing organization? A church that wishes to do even more? A newly formed group of caring and resourceful people with connections, knowledge, ambition, who might just come up with some great ideas as to how to make this work.
I do believe for this idea to be effective it should be one entity so that all efforts will not be fragmented and duplicated with some recipients double dipping and others getting none. It would probably entail a massive amount of advertising to get the word out to both donors and recipients. Not everyone gets the newspaper, listens to the radio, watches TV, or does social networking, but word could eventually get to pretty much everyone with enough effort.
The people who are hurting would be overjoyed that they are getting help to pay their utilities, rent, insurance, etc. not just from the government, but from their neighbors, even though these "neighbors" may be all the way across town or at the other end of the valley. The benefactors will receive a tremendous amount of personal satisfaction knowing that their extra giving will provide the hurting with a little more hope for the future.
The two groups could be anonymous or not, depending on preferences. But potentially what a great way to show compassion and make this an even tighter knit community. What do you think? Might it just work?
JIM ELLER
Grand Junction