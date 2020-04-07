Testing animals for COVID-19 is a disgraceful waste of resources
How pathetic and a disgrace to see that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo with sniffles gets the coronavirus test in such short supply and for us anxious individuals, it will take a doctor's orders after spending hours in a crowded waiting room, then marching over to the health department for yet another exposure episode. I read the book and saw the movie, "Ship of Fools." Never in my wildest imagination would I think I'd be a passenger and without a life jacket.
KENNETH STRYCHALSKI
Grand Junction
'How to make sure you letter to the editor is published'
Never criticize a Dumbocrat, or progressive or communist. Never even think about printing something ill about the 44th president or Crooked Hillary.
Support all tax increases and boondoggles the taxes will support, write how the farmers are poisoning the air by burning vegetation while getting fat eating farm products.
Write how the oil industry is destroying the planet, with zero facts to prove your position, and take long vacation trips every year.
In short, be a damned hypocrite
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Events need perspective to be properly contextualized
Half-lives. An interesting concept. As we continue to age, we gain perspective. Think of an event in the past. Fifty years ago in April of 1970, Apollo 13 put everyone on pins and needles. For those who remember the event, it stands still and remains vivid. Take a half-life back to 1970. It's 25 years ago. That was when the movie documented Apollo 13's harrowing drama. More people are alive who remember the movie, but not the actual event in 1970. Each have knowledge, but the older person has more memories. 1995 is as far away in time as Apollo 13 was away from 1970. In contemplating these ratios, we gain perspective.
Take another example. We are at the half-life between 1970 and 2070. Or we could go back the other way. The half-life from 1970 to 1920 is 1945. Not many people are alive who remember that time. Those who are alive were children, and they are “The Silent Generation.” They cannot talk because they knew their parents were working to win a war. That happens in stressful times. Will today's children be tomorrow's next silent generation?
Of course going back another twenty-five years from 1945 to 1920 the Spanish Flu was the scourge. Kids had the school year off, at least in Cedaredge, but there is little talk of the economic impacts. It must have been a blip before the Roaring Twenties and less intense than the Great Depression. Hindsight might be 20/20, but unless past events are contemplated, we are at fate's mercy and we stumble along. At that point “foresight” is moot.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Reward completed census forms with masks
A "win-win" for the Census and the COVID-19 response is for the federal government to give free masks to those who complete the census questionnaire.
One free mask for each person in a household. If you completed online, masks are mailed, while census worker would provide masks for any in-person census. I presume that census worker will be wearing masks and plastic gloves.
WAYNE WARNER
Grand Junction
President Trump has let the country down
Coronavirus (COVID-19 or C-19) has dramatically impacted the lives of so many and does not discriminate between political affiliation, social or economic status. We are all in this together. Thank you to those who are providing essential services during this period of social distancing.
In order for us to get through this dreadful time, we need trustworthy and decisive leadership. Such leadership needs to be organized, laser focused and smart, like the governors of Washington, California, New York and Colorado.
President Trump has let us down. He failed to respond to a threat to our country and downplayed its significance once it arrived on our soil. The lost time and lack of a coordinated response resulted in the U.S. leading the World in the number of C-19 cases.
Trump eliminated a key CDC public health position, based in Beijing, that was intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China and shut down the U.S. Pandemic Response Team within the National Security Council leaving our country vulnerable. Trump blames others, and says, ”I take no responsibility at all.”
The first warning of C-19 came from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on Jan. 8, 2020. On Jan. 22, Trump told us that “we have it totally under control. It’s going to be fine.” When there were 15 cases Trump stated, “people get better…the cases will go down to zero.” Trump later told us that people with C-19 “get better just by sitting around or even going to work.” Trump lied when he said “anybody can get a test” and the “test is perfect just like the transcription was perfect.” He boasted, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
Until recently, Trump did not recognize the seriousness of the pandemic, and disregarded the advice of infectious disease experts. Instead, he golfed and held campaign rallies, where he stated that the C-19 was the Democrats’ latest hoax.
The infection curve has risen straight up, from one case on Jan. 20 to 311,000 today, because Trump does not know what he is doing. His lack of intelligence and experience combined with his bombastic, immature and narcissistic behavior has contributed greatly to the rapid spread of this terrible virus that has infected our health and economy. How long must we suffer at the hands of incompetence?
NORMA WEST
Grand Junction
Caring leadership would go a long way toward countering crisis
Recent letters have expressed differing attitudes about the meaning of leadership. I do not have any expertise concerning what makes a good leader and the following is just the way I feel about it.
It seems to me that Governor Cuomo cares about his people because he understands them as living beings who are hurting terribly due to the coronavirus and the suffering it is causing. President Trump cares about people because he sees them as necessary entities who make the economy work so that he and others can make more billions of dollars.
I do realize the importance of the economy. We humans have built complex structures which support the kind of life we have today. But we still are living beings who can feel and hurt deeply. I wish we had a leader who could realize that. I think it would make a great difference in the way we all have to deal with this unprecedented problem.
DUANE CARR
Grand Junction
The real outbreak is panic
Although the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is terrifying for everyone, I personally feel as though the ensuing general chaos and panic is what is even more threatening and alarming for communities across the globe.
The drastic and illogical mass-buying and panicked measures being taken by a not-so-select few is counterproductive. Many citizens are simply adding to the problem of the outbreak by stocking up on unnecessary supplies; stripping stores of their products and leaving not enough for others, especially those less fortunate or financially stable. For example, countries and communities worldwide are experiencing shortages in toilet paper, sanitary products, food, surgery masks, and other medical supplies essential for health care personnel and those directly effected.
The problem is that people who do not immediately need this products are severely inhibiting the ability of health care professionals, the government, hospitals and those who actually need these products to have access to them. For example, countless individuals have bought surgery masks until companies are out of stock, but the majority don’t actually immediately need these masks. Instead, resources like these need to be going directly to health care professionals, hospitals and individuals who are actually sick in order to be the most effective at preventing the spread and work towards progression against COVID-19.
As a young student, I feel many of my peers and others feel similarly; that the panic and selfishness we have seen is causing more issues and societal collapse than any virus ever could. It is how we are reacting to COVID-19; with insufficient governmental action, policies and aid, on top of people panicking — altogether brewing a perfect storm that is detrimental to our economy, health, societal welfare and stability as a whole. In our effort to survive this epidemic, our “every man for themselves” mentality and selfishness have become the very epidemic itself.
ANNA RESPET
Fruita
Why the outsized response to COVID-19? Politics?
I'm still waiting for a leading medical authority to substantiate the imperative of the draconian measures imposed on us to by our state and local governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
By means of comparison, according to our nation's leading health authority, the US Centers for Disease Control, in 2009 the H1N1 pandemic infected 60,800,000 Americans, causing 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,400 deaths. Here's a link to the CDC's website for our fact checkers and for anyone who would wish to research further: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html.
By this H1N1 measure of comparison, the coronavirus would appear to be a relatively minor threat, and certainly would not be cause for any kind of national emergency. We didn't shut down our economy in 2009.
This over-hyped and exaggerated threat is hideously misguided. And potentially worse, I suspect it may be a desperate attempt by liberals to end Trump's triumphs by any means necessary in order to restore their power. Let freedom reign.
JOHN HORNBLOWER
Snowmass Village
Pendley unfit for leadership
William Perry Pendley’s values and actions make him unfit to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management. The recent oped in the Sentinel sheds light about COVID-19 crisis distracting us from Pendleton’s selling off our public lands.
Pendley has said he only follows orders from the Trump administration, that is problematic when those orders result in ignoring public input on how our public lands are managed.
The oped points out, Pendley is following orders that “disregard the BLM’s multi-purpose mission to favor a political agenda: optimize the agency for the single purpose of energy dominance.” Resulting in “47 percent of all actively leased acres are sitting idle and generating only $1.50 per acre for tax-payers.”
Pendley has decades long history as a leader in the land-seizure movement and will continue this administration’s agenda to weaken the protections for public lands and treasures like national monuments.
I care deeply how our public lands and public resources are managed and you should too, as our community’s economy and health depend on it. The leadership at BLM should not be serving corporate interest over the interest of the public.
If the past is prologue, then Coloradans have a right to be concerned about Pendley’s intentions. Pendley’s assault on our public lands is happening during a time of crisis, when our communities are hurting, by taking advantage of this crisis to benefit corporations is morally reprehensible. It’s time for William Perry Pendley to go. We need someone in charge of the BLM that will listen to our western communities.
ADAM KENT
Fruita
Do you really want Big Brother watching us?
After reading Friday’s letters in our Daily Sentinel, I am appalled.
Do these people really want signs everywhere telling us about social distancing and to stay home?
Do they really expect Sheriff Matt Lewis to send a posse to police who is allowed to go into our local grocery stores or walk the local nature trails?
Is the Big Brother system really what you want in our town?
Signs are only as good as those who obey them. How about you staying home?
Lead by setting a good example. If it will make you feel better paint a big sign and stick it on your front lawn!
Please don’t expect our leaders (City Council and county commissioners) to make more rules and pass out tickets in these difficult times.
Show some leadership — Gordon, Lowery and Daniel — stop complaining and set a good example!
SANDRA McFARLAND
Grand Junction
Let's not have a police state
I agree with Daniel Moore April 3 letter that it would be best if people stayed in their own areas. I also live in Fruita and shop at the City Market store here. I am still looking for someone to get the toilet paper hoarders for their inconsideration. An employee at that City Market told me his wife finally found some for them at the Dollar Store.
About the campers with the bicycles: Are you sure they were from elsewhere in the state? There are plenty of bike trails there, but likewise many, many bikes may be on them. We in Fruita spend lots of time and advertising dollars trying to lure people over here to ride their bikes and spend their money. We will be doing that again when this subsides. Did they try to shake hands with you or spit on you? Probably not.
As for the law enforcement going after those terrible people from the East Slope, they have enough to do. They also have to watch out for COVID-19. They can catch it themselves. I hope they don’t ever send my law enforcement son on the East Slope out with the express purpose of finding West Slope people who might infect them.
We have seen law enforcement prohibited from stopping illegal aliens sneaking across the borders from other countries. The COVID-19 is coming from abroad, so it seems. It is coming from Americans going to visit overseas and possibly from people coming here from elsewhere. But we aren’t allowed to stop them, or even build fences.
Give those people with the camper and bikes a break. This may be their “bug-out” destination when all are acting crazy.
RUBY EACHUS
Fruita
Eating meat sustains unhealthy workplaces
After 10 workers at a Colorado meatpacking plant tested positive for COVID-19, about 1,000 other employees walked off the job, because slaughterhouse workers are forced to work in crowded, filthy conditions— without safety gear — and aren’t given sick pay to self-quarantine.
This just reinforces my decision to eat only vegan foods.
Slaughterhouses are sick, unsanitary places that typically don’t show concern for their employees, many of whom must keep up with dangerous slaughter speeds and stomach unethical, revolting practices. Many slaughterhouse employees become mentally unwell, even suicidal, and workplace safety records indicate that U.S. slaughterhouse employees are three times more likely to suffer serious injury than the average American worker.
Approximately two slaughterhouse workers have a limb cut off by machinery each week. Others lose an eye or suffer from fractured fingers, second-degree burns, or head trauma. And now they have to worry about becoming infected with COVID-19 as well.
The meat industry isn’t likely to change, but we can, by going vegan. Meat and other animal-based foods aren’t essential. Let’s enjoy healthy vegan foods, and retrain meatpackers to be an important part of the growing vegan food industry. Visit www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
Sincerely,
HEATHER MOORE
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
We must make healthy, sustainable soils a priority
Dirt is what you sweep under the cabin rug, but soil is a living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals, and humans. Soils just don’t happen. Soil is formed from the physical and chemical weathering of rocks. It is made up mainly of mineral particles, organic materials, air, water, and living organisms. It can take over 500 years to form an inch of topsoil on the surface of the planet.
With today’s global challenges, such as climate change, and the growing human population, farmers, ranchers, scientists, and policy makers, are focused more than ever on soil health. A few generations ago these same types of people focused on soil health after the devastating “Dust Bowl” that occurred in the High Plains during the 1930s. They learned what caused the Dust Bowl, and how to prevent another large-scale reoccurrence. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the land-grant Universities made great strides in understanding how to better manage soils and make them healthier. Following those years, the scientific knowledge gained from the human effects that helped create the Dust Bowl served farmers and consumers well for decades.
But now, we face new challenges and we must move our scientific understanding and farming practices forward again to create, manage, and preserve healthy soils by creating a more sustainable environment that supports a healthier and thriving ecosystem. We must again make giant strides, like we did after the Dust Bowl era. We all want soils that are sustainable for future generations. Farmers in the High Plains and elsewhere have been converting to no-till practices in combination with using cover crops. Grazing is often rotated in for short, intensive periods. Farmers are attending soil health symposiums to learn the latest scientific tillage approaches and the advantages of using annual cover crops. Our local Western Slope orchard and vineyard farmers are practicing sustainable methods by adding organic amendments to their soils each year and using efficient irrigation practices. Much is being done to learn alternative methods to reduce inorganic fertilizer applications. Healthy soil can be a sink for carbon, meaning it actually removes carbon from the atmosphere. I don’t believe this fact is being disseminated to the public sufficiently!
According to Steve Woodruff, an agronomist at the USDA East National Technology Support Center, “the world population is estimated to be 9.1 billion by 2050. To sustain this level of growth, food production will need to rise by 70 percent. And, between 1982 -2007, 14 million acres of prime farmland in the U.S. was lost to development.”
We can all play a part in making the world a more sustainable, healthy, thriving ecosystem and to start, one of the easiest ways is right under our feet.
DON METZLER
De Beque