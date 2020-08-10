Who belongs to the Western Colorado Business Alliance?
So, Michael Anton, thinks he and his gunslingers own this valley and he claims “there’s more of me here in this valley than there is of you. I guarantee it and it will not be a pretty day when that comes forth.”
And I am so riled it will be an effort to avoid the words in my head to be civil. These people are threatening everyone who is trying to come to terms with our own failures to recognize the equality all people deserve.
How dare these people threaten Anna Stout and anyone else who disagrees with them? Bringing AR-15s is not an expression of courage. It’s an expression of treason and cowardice.
I want to know who is involved with this Western Colorado Business Alliance so I can figure out if I want to support these businesses. I suspect I’m not the only person so incensed by this action.
Anna Stout, along with our police chief, display courage. She calmly held her own during the attack from two male council members and she did the same with Anton’s confrontation.
So, these extreme right wing zealots have exposed themselves. They think only their beliefs belong in their space. They think they are the chosen, only people, allowed in this world. And they bring their guns thinking no one who disagrees with them would own a gun. They’re flat wrong about that. They like to threaten another civil war and such belligerent treason.
So, Mr. Anton, I have my prejudices too. I dislike bigots, fascists (doesn’t hating anti-fascists make one a fascist?), bullies and abusers. I don’t think I’m alone.
EILEEN O'TOOLE
Grand Junction
Chamber members silent on anti-racist activism
The response to the peaceful march to the City Council meeting shows that there is a great investment in maintaining the hierarchy as it has been. Caste is king. Alternate voices are not wanted and will be met with the menacing silencing of a single point sling mounted AR to show you how serious they are.
The photo on the cover of Thursday’s Sentinel tells all. A member of the Western Colorado Business Alliance, Michael Anton, said that if the City Council did not “send them down the road” in response to the voices of members of Right and Wrong that “I guarantee it will not be a pretty day if that comes forth.” Let’s not forget that the Western Colorado Business Alliance was formed by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Is this the voice of Chamber members? RMHP, FCI, SCL Health, Alpine Bank? Where are your voices?
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction
What if Black police officers killed whites?
A thought experiment: What if the colors were reversed in the string of police and other killings in the last few years? What if it had been Black policemen killing white people? What if George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile and Trayvon Martin, to name a few victims, had been white and their killers had been Black police or "security?" What would the response be of the white community? How would that feel for white folks?
ANN O. GIBSON
Grand Junction
It's shameful we can't have an open discussion on COVID treatment
When several thousand doctors from the U.S., and other countries around the world report successful results using hydroxychloroquine on COVID patients, it should get everyone's attention.
Many of the reports come from front line doctors with real world experience treating COVID patients. Unfortunately the social media platforms have all but banned any positive reference to the drug, or those touting it, while TV networks and newspaper outlets ignore or try to refute the story. What possible reason would these doctors have to embellish their results? There is nothing for them to be gained either financially or in reputation.
Hydroxychloroquine has been on the market for 65 years, is cheap, abundant and safe (if used properly). Millions of people all over the world are treated safely for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis every year with this drug, and now doctors in many other countries are successfully using it to fight the COVID virus, and getting better recovery rates than we are here in the U.S. It's truly shameful we can't have open discussions about a legitimately potential treatment for tens of thousands of COVID patients.
DAVID FOSTER
Grand Junction
Protesters demands are insatiable
RAW, of local binary choice, BLM, MeToo, and any organization that sows division has a right to be challenged. Good for Mike Anton to point this out... even if it wasn't tactful.
These groups aren't tactful, and they only exacerbate problems, rather than sooth. Challenge them to work with the community. All they really want disruption and power. Their demands are insatiable.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Marches cease when the first rock is thrown
Chalk one up to the liberals writing in Friday’s paper. They pretty well skewered Mr. Anton over his speech to the City Council. They’re terribly upset that someone in the crowd of counter-protesters was carrying a weapon in full view of everyone. Evidently, that isn’t illegal, but we could ask Chief Shoemaker. Doesn’t matter really – that person wasn’t threatening anyone, in spite of those thinking he was. They don’t know if it was a loaded firearm, or if the magazine, clearly visible was empty. They don’t care either. It is far more important to rake that un-named person over the coals, simply for having it, loaded or not. I didn’t read that many protests about Mr. Pe’a thinking, upon seeing the racial justice activists (RAW) at the earlier meeting, that he maybe should have brought his Glock. Is he afraid of Black people?
It’s a question Chief Shoemaker should answer for all us inquiring minds out here on the Western Slope. Councilman Pe’a says he owns a Glock. He considered if he should have brought it when he saw the activists staged for the council meeting. Would he have brought it loaded, or just for show? Does he have a concealed carry license? If so – would he still be within the law if he took it into council chambers for a public-attended meeting? For that matter, for an executive meeting?
Council has already capitulated to the BLM and joined hands with RAW in a show of support for dialog. I don’t know that more dialog is needed. When police and members of any community have an interaction, regardless of color, it’s because some law has been broken, or perceived to be broken. The police radio is a wonderful thing — while you’re in your vehicle, or sitting on the curb waiting — the officer is checking your background. If you’ve had interactions over and over with law enforcement, it’s going to show, and things will get just a bit more intense. His fault? No – your fault. Don’t do something stupid – pay attention to what the officer asks or tells you to do.
Society has been dealing with this “racist” mantra since before MLK. Those using it as a crutch learned long ago they could get free stuff. There are racists in the world – that there is ‘systemic’ racism, I doubt – regardless of what the talking heads say. I’m not going to get into the George Floyd thing – I think most agree that officer was racist. That being said, the ‘racist’ mantra, ties Negroes to slavery, and the “African-American” hyphenation ties them to Africa, and the two tie them to reparations. They aren’t giving the term up, and it matters not how many generations have passed since slavery – “racist” is good as gold.
I see the talking heads are still calling what we see on TV each night “protests.” No, marches and protests cease when the first rock is thrown, the first punch of an innocent, the first window broken, the first store looted, the first police car overturned or burned, or the first murder, not necessarily in that order. It has then become a riot, and thus, illegal. For the police to be told to "stand down" makes those in charge accessories to the riot. It really is as simple as that. Mr. Anton is right – if those in charge don’t get things in control pretty soon – the result will not be pretty. Washing feet is not the answer – those people getting their feet washed weren’t the rioters. How about an answer, Mr. Shoemaker?
DAVID F. ZULIAN
Grand Junction
Anton excoriated for telling it like it is
As a free exchange of unpolitical correct dialog is squelched by fear, I point out these opinions, being too old to care of any tag they want to hang on me.
I strongly condone peaceful protest and believe it is past time to look at and improve racial inequality. I am a racist if I say I am a racist and I am a racist if I say I am not. Go figure!
Recently an employee of The New York Times quit over the imbalance of the opinion pages. The Times would not hear of any contrary opinion of the majority from anyone on their staff, nor regrettably, do our liberal-taught colleges
1. All lives matter, not just black, mine too.
2. You don't hear Japanese or Chinese Americans crying for better treatment and payment for wrongs of 150 years ago.
3. Why is it if one black is killed by a cop or even a black cop that it stirs unrest but no black ever cares about the fact most blacks are killed by blacks? Where is Jesse Jackson or any black leaders that need to be addressing this huge issue?
4. Where cops are most needed, in poor neighborhoods, protestors want to disband law enforcement.
5. When was looting, rioting and burning of cities ever put up with by our citizens?
Tearing down statues is a crime and deserves punishment. Nothing is safe from looters wanting to keep up the free loot flowing, not Washington, Lincoln, the virgin Mary, churches, union soldiers and words like "tribe", etc. Can we not have any remembrance of history just because it was bad even though most of the bad has been corrected?
6. Do I support the police,? YOU BET. I also know there are some bad apples in law enforcement that need to be let go and blackballed from being rehired by another law enforcement agency. But, to defund all police or disband police and sheriffs departments is just asking for ramped crime everywhere. No policeman is going to strive to do his job to the best of his ability when he could be shot, fired or sued. Who would ever want that kind of a job? I would say 90-95% of cops are good cops trying their best in difficult times after three or four cops acted gung ho and criminally that ruined the reputation of many. The entire video of this crime was never released in U.S. until recently!
7. Even a longtime, well-thought-of citizen, Anton, has his opinion called racist due to telling it the way it is. He just pointed out that Grand Junction won't stand for out of towners coming here to cause riots just to get freebies through looting. Couer d'Alene, Idaho residents showed the country how to keep looters in check! They demanded and got peaceful protests. Thats all any of us want.
R. M. SHERMAN
Grand Junction
We need tighter control on backyard burning
With the Pine Gulch Fire burning and smoking up the valley, it was said in the news to stay inside. And some people may need to wear a quality respirator they say. I've seen on several occasions people burning tree limbs and the rubbish in a back yard fire pit. In some cases the flames looked to be 10 or more feet high along with a plume of smoke. I talked to the Grand Junction Fire Department about adding more smoke pollution to the valley by doing this. They could not give me a good answer, other than it was OK with them.
The dumb thing about this is, in the TV news and in the paper. often is someone promoting solar power and electric cars. And no drilling , no coal mining and no power from coal etc. But dirtying up the air is OK. If you burn in a fire pit or a fireplace or a wood stove, these units create an instant bad air and a lot. It looks to me that the city and county governments are not doing their job at what they are for — for the good. Maybe they spend more time with internal fighting and not enough time on the things that are on the books already, to make things make sense.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction