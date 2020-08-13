Are we following the footsteps of the Anasazi?
Tens of thousands of years ago small populations of Homo Sapiens traveled across the Bering Straight on a land, ice and water bridge to the North American Continent. Knowledge of these people is scant or non-existent because their remains were of skin, wooden artifacts and other soft non-permanent materials.
These were followed by the Clovis People who populated many sites on the North and South American continents. Much more is known of these people and much more is still to be learned. Indigenous Americans today claim their ancestry back to them.
These pre-Columbian peoples lived for many centuries in a well organized circular economy. They were mostly hunter-gatherers and migrated from one location to another as conditions required. When one location was used to its useful capacity they easily packed up their shelter, tools and families and moved to another location. This allowed the site left behind to be reclaimed by nature which turned waste into vegetation and depleted game to return.
If their conditions were such as to increase their numbers they would breach another tribes land. They immigrated in a sense. A war would ensue and the sustainable population restored. Sickness also was a valuable tool of nature to control population.
With the advent of the Europeans to the American shores, these conditions changed. The Europeans saw the vacated land and considered it uninhabited and moved onto it. This of course upset the circular economy of the Indigenous people and war ensued with all its savagery. It was a hopeless endeavor for the natives because the Europeans came with more advanced weapons and armor plus as a supplement to war they brought along disease which was more effective than war in dealing a lethal blow to the natives.
All was not lost for the natives however because the Europeans set aside large tracts of land, reservations, for them. They were of course thinking that the natives would resume their hunter-gatherer nature on these lands and continue with their circular economy or even better adopt the European growth economy. As we know neither of these ideas worked, and as the result the indigenus people now live a minimal existence usually in poverty or lower.
So what is the economics lesson?
The European Culture is an Agricultural Culture with Industrial Overtones. It is a culture based on growth. It can survive only as long as growth can be maintained. This process has continued exponentially for some three or four hundred years and we now find ourselves in a situation where our numbers can no longer be supported by nature. A small percentage of the human population today reaps the benefits of this growth economy while the remainder lives at or below the poverty level. Witness the huge number of immigrants, migrants and fleeing people worldwide who are beginning to overwhelm the stable populations of the world. Also today the large industrial nations of the world are now increasing the size and capability of armies and weapons in preparation for war. There can be no mistake about this. In addition nature is also in revolt and has spread a world size plague which is extremely effective in taking down the population increase. This all sounds familiar. War and disease.
The economics lesson is quite simple. The European Growth Economy must change because it has reached its limit and must restrict economic and population growth. Can we somehow adopt a Circular Economy which imitates that of the Indigenous People, but use our intelligence and experience to overcome the war and disease aspects? Are we working on a solution?
An example of the problems that come from the growth economy is occurring here in the cities within the Grand Valley of Colorado. The economy here is an agricultural and tourist economy which relies very heavily on the water available from the two rivers, the Gunnison and Colorado (once the Grand) rivers.
Initially through control of the rivers, water was made available and turned the High Desert into a green oases. This led to growth which continues to this day. The result is that our availability of water and that of the millions of people downstream is restricted. However thru conservation efforts growth continues but a problem, complicated by drouth and global warming, is becoming increasingly apparent. The growth in numbers and development has required that the finite and decreasing amount of water must be shared grudgingly. Those who lived in the luxury of adequate water must now control, restrict and eliminate its use. Soon the availability of water will no longer be minimally adequate. Will we like the Pueblo people have to leave this land?
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Why bring a gun to a peaceful demonstration?
What is the difference between the RAW (Right and Wrong) protesters and the RJA protesters? The RAW protesters march in peace, wear masks and want a voice at the table in making Grand Junction a better place to live for all the citizens. The RJA protesters don't wear masks, spew hate, fear and carry guns to intimidate peaceful protesters.
Why do you need to bring a AR-15 to a peaceful demonstration? That wanna be mercenary with the AR-15 was probably hoping there would be a riot and looting so he could start shooting. Also, what is with Mr. Anton making threats about "me" and "them?" What about We the people?
In closing, come Nov. 3rd I think there will be a lot more of "them" than "me" when it comes time to vote. Also just to clarify what RAW stands for (Right and Wrong) and RJA ( Real Jack Asses).
JOHN FORSTER
Hotchkiss
Democratic agenda is playing out in ugly ways
The Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is literally begging rich people who have left the state and the city to come back. "You gotta come back," he says.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City is threatening to lay off 22,000 city workers if the federal government doesn't bail him out. His tax revenue has left and moved to safer places. Madison Avenue was empty the other day when a newscaster pointed out that commerce has fallen sharply.
The crimes rate is up over 380% in New York City and they are defunding the police $1 billion. What part of this insanity do they not see?
So now the Minneapolis Police Department is telling people how to behave when they are getting robbed. "Be prepared to give up your cell phone and wallet/purse." This City Council is also defunding the Police. I thought the Democrats were bringing us Utopia!
The rioters are burning Bibles now in Portland with no end in sight. The gun free zones in these Democrat-led cities are now the most dangerous places in America. Gun sales have gone through the roof with 6 million new gun owners. And if you defend your property in these cities with a gun, you get arrested and the criminal doesn't get charged. This insanity has to stop.
Vote Republican, it's safer and less taxing!
JOHN EATON
Carbondale
Abuse of patriotism and the American Flag
Why did the group brandishing guns and misusing the American flag call themselves “patriots” and think that they needed to bring their weapons to the City Council meeting? It appears to me that the only reason they came was to try and intimidate other groups that have a difference of opinion from theirs. They say that they were there to protect the City Council. However, the other group, that was there to make a point with the Council, did not in any way suggest that they were there to threaten anyone. They did not have guns, or other weapons, or act in any intimidating way. True patriots of the USA would encourage any groups with differing opinions, to come before the governing body to discuss an issue — which is true participation in our democracy.
The excuse used by the armed group, that they were there to protect the council, is ludicrous. The city has a very good police department that is capable of protecting the council if they think there is any threat. This group of gun-toting individuals was only there to intimidate others that are not exactly like them. Mr. Anton made it clear to the council that they only wanted individuals who were like them to live in Grand Junction, and implied that they wanted Grand Junction to return to the past when racism and white dominance was the prevalent philosophy of life in Grand Junction.
I am sure glad that the Council and most of the citizens in Mesa County understand that we are in a world community in which diversity is a positive element in any community. Intimidation using guns is only a bullying tactic that tries to prevent other peaceful groups from feeling free to voice their opinion regarding how we are all treated in society. To hide behind the guise of patriotism using the flag as a symbol to justify their behavior is a degradation of our democracy. Our democracy includes all the people of the United States; and promotes individual respect, free expression and consideration of ideas from everyone, which makes this country a world leader. Isolationism and intimidation are not consistent with our Democracy nor the Constitution that spawned it.
PATRICK GREEN
Grand Junction
Pe'a should resign
What do councilmen Phillip Pe’a and Western Colorado Business Alliance's Mike Anton have in common?
Both men should resign; because each is against free speech, freedom of peaceful assembly and is from the ‘good old boys’ network, quickly becoming extinct in this community. This community is uniting, improving and working for a more caring Grand Junction and Mesa County.
Mr. Pe’a please resign from Grand Junction City Council, and any committee of which you are a member. It is time for the ‘silent majority’ on City Council to speak up.
Mr. Pe’a please resign from Colorado Mesa University Alumni Association Board, The CMU community does not wish to adopt your ‘Glock’ doctrine when talking with alumni, donors and community organizations; none of them agree with your ‘Glock’ doctrine to improve the lives of its members and the University.
Mr. Tim Foster, CMU President, please continue to lead the University into tomorrow with the goal of inclusion of all people, freedom of assembly and speech; and by not accepting Mr. Pe’a’s ‘Glock’ doctrine as part of the Colorado Mesa University. Please ask Mr. Pe’a to resign.
Thank you Lois Dunn, president of Western Colorado Business Alliance for asking Mike Anton to resign; and thank you Mr. Anton for resigning following your ‘exercising of free speech’ which you do not wish others to have.
Please be safe and wear a mask
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction
America: Love it or leave it
In The Daily Sentinel and on the television news you see and read In the paper about athletes and other people, Black or white, who don’t want to stand up for the national anthem or give respect to the American flag.
The athletes have gotten rich living in America . The rest of the complainers need to go live in an other country for awhile and complain over there. They will find out soon that it will not work in those places before they are put to work at no pay and do hard labor with no choice and no voice.
I was in the military and got sent over to Vietnam in 1965 to help that place from being taken over by the communists. It didn’t work. The hold was too strong. The law over there is: You do as that government says or you're gone from existence. It’s not like here in America, where you can get away with just stirring the pot and go off and laugh at the system.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Postal Service needs a balanced board
This is a distillation of a letter sent yesterday:
Senator Gardner:
By statute, the Postal Service is an independent agency, run by a Board of Governors, beginning with nine appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, of which NO MORE THAN FIVE can be of the same party. After that the Board alone fills the remaining positions: see Title 39—Postal Service, of the U.S. Code.
After 2015-2019, when the Senate refused to confirm appointments to the Board, Trump replaced seven, all Republicans--two more one party appointees than are legal. The Republican majority confirmed them ignoring the required representation by both major parties and Mr. DeJoy, a known multi-million dollar GOP/Trump donor and the past beneficiary of lucrative contracts with the Postal Service became the Postmaster General. This man is now wreaking havoc on our mail service, including proposing fee increases that threaten the safe conduct of Colorado’s own elections.
I call upon you to demand your party leadership create a politically balanced, as neutral as possible, Board, including at least four Democratic governors as mandated. They should then lawfully make their own choices of Postmaster General and Assistant Postmaster General so this critical, constitutionally mandated service, highly popular and essential to our nation, can get back to doing the exceptional job that it has always done for us.
In addition, the Postal Service needs extra funding to cover its costs for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, just as private businesses and other government agencies do. We need you to ensure its financial health.
I challenge you to work to fund the PO and also speak up on this issue to correct the process and execution of these personnel appointments to the Postal Service management.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
It's time to consider a carbon tax
In response to "We Need Water to Grow - and it is Disappearing", indeed Western Colorado should be leading the charge to reduce climate warming. We need to stop extracting greenhouse gases; that is oil, coal and natural gas. Retraining oil and gas roughnecks is a moral obligation, but carries with it an improved future of clean energy jobs. The time is now to demand Congress pass a tax on oil, coal and natural gas. The proceeds of a carbon tax should be sent back to low-income families in a dividend to maintain a low cost of energy for this group. Subsidizing greenhouse gas extraction from the Earth has got to stop.
ROBERT BRAYDEN
Lakewood
Problems in Georgia don't bode well for schools everywhere
The recent photograph taken by a Georgia high school student showing no social distancing and no masks in a sardine packed hallway there is further proof that schools are not ready to open at this time. The young girl who took the photo was suspended and then the suspension was lifted but school officials who gave no reason but claimed the photo was taken out of context. Taken out of context? Kind of hard to take reality out of context but this is what Trumpian non-wearing mask people, having their rights taken away and continued hoax believing ignorant and deplorables still believe. It is all about their own selfishness and disregard for their own fellow man and woman.
Back to the young girl who took the picture and all of us should hope that their will be one whistle blower in every school to spread some sanity through all this insanity. The young girl has now become the object of verbal harassment and death threats for trying to help the greater good of all. Maybe all the Trumpians need to take her advice and try to make our country a more unified and safer place while we muddle through this pandemic with a president who is a walking contradiction on what he says and has no plan to combat it while telling us there is hope and it will go away sometime.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Beware meat donations from hunters; they might contain lead
In response to “Hunters helping the hungry through new program” (August 9), what many people don’t know is that when hunters use lead ammunition, the flesh of the animals they kill is poisoned by it.
Most lead bullets shatter into hundreds of tiny pieces when fired. A study performed in North Dakota found that almost 60% of the venison donated to food pantries contained lead fragments. And lead bullets are not banned in Colorado. When other animals eat the remains that hunters leave behind, they frequently suffer from lead poisoning, which is exactly what nearly drove California condors to extinction before decades of recovery efforts and a ban on lead ammo helped them start to rebound.
Add lead poisoning to the long list of ways that hunters hurt animals, which includes tearing families apart, orphaning young, wounding animals without killing them, and hitting “non-target” species.
Hunters often donate the parts of the animal they don’t want (usually those that aren’t “trophies”) to food banks to justify their actions. But hunters’ reasons for killing are all the same: They enjoy it.
Sincerely,
MICHELLE KRETZER
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
County clerk needs lessons in accountability
Dear Ms. Peters:
This whole brouhaha could have been avoided if, when the overlooked ballots were found, you had taken the responsibility that goes with being in charge of your office and said, “I am so sorry! I will take steps immediately to make sure this never happens again.” Instead, you tried to pass the votes off as of no importance and blamed everyone on your staff. As my very wise sister said, “There are no victims, only volunteers.” Taking responsibility for your department involves acknowledging ownership of that department and doing whatever you can to make things right, not spreading blame to everyone but yourself.
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction
Hucksterism of Trump campaign is shameless
After filling out a survey about President Trump which I received from the campaign’s email solicitation, I have been inundated with emails asking for money. To say that I am surprised by the tone and substance of these emails is a great understatement. I now receive 6 to 10 a day promising me a chance to have dinner with the President or to win a personally signed MAGA cap if I just donate $42 or more. Some even make veiled threats that the President has reviewed the list of his donors and that I have failed to get on it. The hucksterism of the emails is shameless, but what is far more troubling are the words used by the campaign about their opponents. Statements like they are “weak on crime and want to see our cities burn” and referring to Kamala Harris as a “corrupt Attorney General of California” are beyond the pale. The President’s most recent comments about Joe Biden that he “hates God” and wants to "hurt God" are fueling the division in this country like nothing I have seen in 73 years of living. We have come to expect statements like these from the White House so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but it still shocks me to hear a President say most of the things that come out his mouth every day. The emails I receive state very little about the President’s record, with 165,000 dead and 5 million infected, the economy in shambles, 20 million people out of work and the food banks of the nation overwhelmed. There is no vision for the next term of the President other than that he intends to protect Confederate monuments and impose order on peaceful protestors complaining about racial injustice. The Trump campaign apparently believes that negativity works, but the constant false attacks and "nasty “ nicknames for Harris and Biden make wonder how decent people can continue to support the President.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
City needs to embrace 21st century attitudes
I don't think I have the words to express my horror to the photo and article on the front page of Thursdays paper. For Mr. Anton to verbally threaten a City Council member should be a crime. For him to get coverage on the front page of the paper is terrifying. Mr. Anton said "we're willing to take back our city council ... and it won't be pretty." And the photo accompanying the article had a man with an AK-47. Terrifying. I don't know how Anna Stout or Chuck McDaniel feel right now. I hope they are OK. There are many people in this town who appreciate their efforts with the Council and this community. I know that Grand Junction has a long and storied past, but it must put that behind us and move into the 21st Century. We are no longer a white majority country, and it is past time we understand that ALL People are created equal. All people deserve a seat at the table. Just because a white majority ruled the town in the past does not mean that is the best way.
I am a peace loving Democrat and liberal. I am not comfortable even putting a Biden sticker on my car for fear of someone keying the side of it; or of putting a sign in my front yard for fear that someone my react badly. I know many others who feel the same. Do you ever wonder why there aren't more Democratic signs in yards or on cars. This town has deep-seated problems that are just starting to be unearthed. We need more Council members to listen to those whose voices have been ignored. And the Daily Sentinel needs to be careful of the images that are to cover its front pages. Why not show a photo of Ms Brown, who had a healthy exchange of ideas with two Black people and came away with a better understanding of their concerns. That is a much more constructive view than of the other. The other story could have been in the body of the article. Please do you part to care for this community and to spread education and caring and not incite others to violence because they think it is condoned.
TONI NURNBERG
Grand Junction