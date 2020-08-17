Media highlights COVID cases to scare people
I know I must have missed it. After reading in big letters; the front page of the Sentinel July 22nd edition proclaiming the first death in Mesa County because of COVID-19 I realized that I must have missed it. I know the Sentinel must surely have proclaimed the first death this year because of the seasonal flu. I didn’t see the one proclaiming the first death this year due to pneumonia, heart disease, diabetes, or cancer either. All of which will cause more deaths in the U.S. this year. How about front-page proclamations with the SARS virus or Swine flu? My guess is that this pandemic will be over on Nov 4.
The mainstream media highlights the number of new positive cases each day in an effort to scare people. They never report that a vast majority of these positive cases don’t require hospitalization. At least the Sentinel also reports the number of people requiring hospitalization, the number of people who have recovered, how large a sample of the population from which these numbers come from, and what is trending over the last two weeks. All of those numbers are important for an informed population to make their own decisions as to what is best for their own welfare. King Polis believes he knows best for every situation across the state as he throws down edicts from on high deeming that masks must be worn inside everywhere in the state. He should spend more time worrying about cleaning up the graffiti and trash from around the capitol building.
There is an interesting article on mask wearing, among other things, if you go to: https://www.technocracy.news/association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons-sounds-off-on-face-masks/ from the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons you can see that in their opinion mask wearing whether from improper use or material offers little protection from this virus, other than “properly” fitted N95 masks. Your eyes are also possible portals of entry.
The Democrats are trying to restrict people’s access to hydroxychloroquine saying that it doesn’t work. Why? Clearly, there are many, many doctors that believe it does work and are prescribing it for their patients. From what I have read if hydroxychloroquine is taken early, with zinc; it has helped many people. It seems to me that if President Trump said the sun comes up in the east the Democrats would say no it comes up in the west.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Uncle Sam, the dunce
Forget Uncle Sam’s tough stove hat, piercing eyes, and commanding hand. Now perched atop his blond pompadour he wears a red white and blue conical dunce hat, and he gazes not at us but into the adoring mirror in his hand.
Trump has transformed the image of America. The Trump slogan “Make America Great Again” has become a tragic, hollow mockery. For in his shambolic mismanagement of the COVID-19 catastrophe, Trump has single-handedly done exactly the opposite — disgraced America. For a century and a half America has been a pinnacle and paragon of strengths — of opportunity, practicality, industry, intelligence, productivity and expertise — the envy of the world that made it the beacon of progress and prosperity. After all, we beat both the Depression and Fascism. That image of excellence has gone all to hell. The world now sees America instead as pitiable, weak and sloppy. Many countries stopped the virus — with early lockdowns, ample testing, tracing and treatment and ramped-up production of masks, vents, and PPE. The irrefutable proof lies in their sad, cold, hard facts, that is in their astonishingly few corpses — Hong Kong 7. Taiwan, 51, New Zealand 60, Australia 80, Japan 1K, and South Korea 300, which had their first case the same day as the USA! How do these countries and others now judge America with over 160,000 dead and climbing, maybe doubling by Christmas. Trump was early and fully warned, but out of vanity and narcissism, and wanting to protect his “perfect” image for re-election, he ignored the dire threats and called COVID-19 a “bad flu” which would “disappear” “down to zero” by Easter. He had it all “under control”. The result has been a colossal, calamitous, chaotic failure of leadership, unmatched by any other President—even Hoover in the Great Depression, or Bush in the fake Iraq war. So now America’s image is inept, waffling, shoddy, scientifically suspect, and to boot, socially cruel in its lack of medical care and insurance for poor people, especially those of color. Trump has hamstrung America and wrecked its credibility. “Make America Great Again”—what a sad farce!
How long will it be before the USA recovers its shattered image? By mid or next century? Who will now trust our leadership, expertise and efficiency? Who will trust Uncle Sam in a dunce hat?
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Local governments should endorse carbon fee and dividend
Thank you Daily Sentinel for the very informative editorial Aug. 9 on climate and water decline in western Colorado and eastern Utah. I too have read the Washington Post article,“The giant hotspot is robbing the West of its water,” and find what is happening to us alarming.
The question is what do we do? And what will be our legacy to future generations? If we choose to do nothing we are not paying attention. Imagine agriculture greatly reduced, winter sports season shortened, summer recreation on rivers and lakes compromised. This takes a huge toll on our economy.
As the daughter of a meteorologist, I have had many discussions with my dad about carbon emissions and its effect on climate. Worldwide they are the major contributor to climate change.
One solution is a bipartisan bill in the House, the Energy Innovation and Dividend Act, H.R. 763. This would place a fee on fossil fuels at the source- mine, well or port of entry and distribute net revenues to US households to offset higher energy prices due to the fee.
Economists say this will reduce the demand for fossil fuels and make alternative no/low carbon sources more affordable. Economic modeling indicates it will reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years while creating jobs and spurring net growth. This market based plan will minimize the need for government energy subsidies and regulations.
Last year the Daily Sentinel endorsed this legislation, and now I hope our city and county leaders will consider doing so as well.
JOANIE POST
Grand Junction
Bedell is the competent choice for commissioner
The Aug. 9 Sunday Sentinel editorial on the disappearance of water, in our immediate area, makes it clear we need experienced and knowledgeable leadership on the local level to address growth and quality of life. We do not need more mini-mansions. We need policies that define environmental problems soberly. We are lucky to have Kathryn Bedell on the ballot for District 1 county commissioner. She already has demonstrated her ability to find solutions through collaboration with experts and local resources through her work on the Colorado State agricultural committee. In order to protect our outdoor recreation and agricultural economies — food security, we need short-term strategies and a long-term plan. Unfortunately we face constraints of very limited revenues to address multiple county functions. Her connections through the state agricultural committee and her values of home grown prosperity will serve us well. Her ability to use public private strategies for funding vital projects will be invaluable. As a rancher, a small business owner, a veterinarian and a parent, Kathryn Bedell is the competent choice this November for Mesa County Commissioner.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Notes from the campaign trail
A recent incident shocked me as I was attempting to campaign in these strange times of social distancing. I was suddenly floored that the first thing some people wanted to know was which party I represented. Let us clear this up right away, I am running to represent you, not a party. I am currently a Democrat, but I have been a Republican too. I have never seen such blind devotion to the name of a group. I never thought our community was so divided. I am running for county commission because I have a vision to make a better normal for the community, not for one party or the other. I want what everyone wants, good wages, an affordable house, security, happy well-adjusted kids, and some fun. I have ideas to accomplish this or at least move us in the right direction.
My background is in veterinarian medicine and in that capacity, I treated all that came through my door, not only those who had the same beliefs as I. The Declaration of Independence in the preamble says, “all men are created equal.” I take this to mean we treat everyone the same. The Constitution goes on to tell how to organize a government to accomplish equal treatment. I believe in this country and what the Founders had in mind. They were trying to work out a plan to work together “to form a more perfect Union.”
We need to revisit our roots and work together regardless of our differences and create a better Mesa County. I know that at the base of who we are, we all want the same things. Let’s work together and do this.
KATHRYN BEDELL
Fruita
Have we all lost our minds?
The world keeps getting crazier. I don’t speak from a political stand point, I really don’t care if you are Democrat or Republican, I speak from the “have we all lost our minds” stand point. We now live in a world where defunding police and letting criminals burn public buildings and destroy businesses is supposed to make sense? Where a minimum wage “essential” worker makes $444 a week gross pay while a non-essential worker (who lost their minimum wage job due to COVID), collects $844.00 a week in federal and state unemployment benefits, is supposed to make sense?
Last spring I was given the task of helping my granddaughter with remote learning and it was detrimental to both of us mentally and emotionally. While science teachers only teach science, English teachers teach English, etc.., I had to learn and teach six different courses. It took me 40 hours a week to help with what was supposed to be 18 hours of lessons. I was a grandmother who instead of enjoying retirement and my granddaughter, was thrust into a new teaching career…without pay. I did it willingly then, but now we know more about the virus.
I don’t understand the teachers being afraid to go back to school. Children play a minor role in the spread of the virus and are unlikely to infect teachers. Those working in hospitals and grocery stores are much more likely to be exposed to the virus and they don’t get to be scared. Teachers fear bringing the virus home to their families. Why is their family more deserving of protection than the family of a doctor, grocery store employee or my family (daughter is an essential medical employee).
Suppose all essential workers decided they were too afraid to go to work? Who would stock the grocery shelves? No toilet paper would be the least of your worries. There would be no food…period. Health insurance coverage won’t be a concern because there would be no health care…no doctors or hospitals. No dentists to fix broken teeth, no mail will be delivered, no gas for your car. No police to call when you have someone breaking into your home.
I simply can’t make sense of a world where liquor stores and pot shops are essential, but schools are not. I repeat liquor stores and pot shops are essential but schools are NOT. Have we lost our minds?
TINA SYNDER
Grand Junction
'Black Life Matters' is the more affirming phrase
David Rice is an admirable person for telling what it's like to be an outsider in regard to skin color. Hate covers fears, especially something so basic and unchangeable as skin color. It's not personal, it's fear.
Isn't it more about how we react? The simplest creatures battle for cohesiveness. Certainly David Rice understands that.
Love can't be mandated. That's why “Black Life Matters” more than black lives matter. “Life” is affirmative. “Lives” is divisive, diversionary and redundant because all lives matter.
Grand Junction's city fathers and mothers judge people on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Everyone should. Black life matters, especially in a city generally unfamiliar with black life.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Bureaucracies are easy to mine for blunders
Once again some part of our “priestly” bureaucracy is failing. Once again, Charles Ashby is using the predictable bureaucratic failure to attack some Republican for incompetence.
Ashby started out attacking the Republican registrar for mislaying votes, bureaucratic stupidity at it’s finest. Now we’re after the Republican judge for a clerk’s failure to update the computer properly.
Both Ashby and I know that bureaucracy always fails. There will always be some idiocy in these temples of “red tape”. For all of us, Ashby, lawyers and people who understand organizational behavior, it’s a rich hunting ground.
The real problem here, is the absolutely insane idea that bureaucracy is a suitable mechanism for solving any problem. A quick glance at behavior shows that bureaucrats care about: their paychecks, their family, their vacations and almost anything else before their jobs.
This is one of many structural flaws in this type of organization that will never be fixed. Bureaucracies are really good at destroying civilizations and not so good at doing useful things.
The problem is non-partisan, except the Ashbys of the world are a bit selective in their publication of failure.
The solution is a different organizational design and implementation and to stop playing stupid partisan games.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Democrats have played a role in perpetuating division, too
As I read David Ryan's Aug. 13 letter regarding the possibility of our society becoming polite after the departure of President Trump, I couldn't help but notice all the examples you left out.
Will Democrats stop referring to our law enforcement officers as stupid (President Barack Obama), or calling 31 million Americans a "basket of deplorables "(Hillary Clinton), or the Speaker of the House wearing a face covering that says "Trump Virus" (Nancy Pelosi ), or telling 161 million American men to shut up (Senator Hirono D- Hawaii), or suggesting the SPD fire only white cops (Seattle Democratic councilwoman Herbold? Those aren't even the tip of the iceberg! Why are you not concerned with this hateful and divisive speech?
How about calling anyone who doesn't support the leftist agenda a Nazi, homophobic, transphobic, racist, anti-immigrant, misogynistic, xenophobic ... and the list goes on. Will we stop hearing people referring to "The Orange Man," "Orange Ape," "Orange Monkey?" I seem to remember our former president referred to as a monkey and the media lost its collective mind
This doesn't concern you? How about the constant lectures during Hollywood Awards Shows by the uber wealthy? Will that hate speech end? You also failed to mention the Cancel Culture where anyone who doesn't support the left must be cancelled, fired, businesses burned, families attacked. Seems odd you missed that too. Why wouldn't people who have made millions from capitalism speaking ill of fellow Americans not concern you? The last item you missed was riots every time something doesn't go your way. Don't like a College Speaker...riot. Don't like an election...riot. Don't like a monument...riot. I'm not seeing a lot of conservative minded people burning businesses, throwing rocks at police, illegally detaining fellow citizens with road blocks, setting up communities within communities and banning entry, destroying property, taking over police stations, shooting dozens of people in Chicago every weekend, and of course that list goes on. No concerns? So yes, we have a long way to go before our society returns to a "more decent country" as you said, but it appears you missed a lot of cleaning up that needs to be done on the other side. It's not just President Trump or his base, not by a long shot.
KRAIG MEYER
Grand Junction