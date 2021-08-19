More partisan posturing from commissioners
Wednesday’s Sentinel headlines and companion front-page articles are testaments to the extent to which partisan fealty to Trump’s "Big Lie" has infected our local body politic in conjunction with and as a result of Tina Peters’ criminal chicanery.
In rejecting Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s temporary appointment of Republican and twice-elected former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner as the county’s “designated elections official” (and naming a bipartisan panel to advise her) in favor of defeated former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams, Mesa County’s three Republican County commissioners are elevating narrow parochial partisanship over the best interests of their broader constituency and the integrity of our local elections.
Indeed, because Reiner is eminently qualified to assume Peters’ election responsibilities, the commissioners seem to be displaying the same poor judgment shown in endorsing the unqualified Peters over her more qualified opponent in 2018’s Republican primary and in abortively selecting the unqualified Rose Pugliese as county attorney in 2021.
While C.R.S. 1-1-104(8) defines "Designated Election Official" to mean the “county clerk and recorder, or other person designated by the governing body as the person who is responsible for the running of an election” — implying that the BOCC (as “the governing body”) has authority to make that designation, Colorado Election Rule 19 (2018) requires all such designated election officials to be formally certified by the Secretary of State.
Reiner reportedly designed and implemented Mesa County’s election system (as emulated in other Colorado counties) and her appointment was heartily endorsed by the Republican President of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Thus, the commissioners’ adamantine position might induce a conspiracy theorist to surmise that at least one of them shares complicity with Peters’ apparent criminality.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Expect worse things than Afghanistan under Democrats
What's happening in Afghanistan is a foreshadowing. It is not the worst the Democrats are doing. This is just something else they won't own. What they really won't own is the way they're ruining America.
There was a time when a Democrat beat Mussolini, Hitler and Tojo while pulling Churchill and Stalin along with a wheelchair. The mealy-mouth Republicans and socialists who belittled this action used “red herrings” to discredit the outcome of World War II, or in Soviet terms, their Great Patriotic War, which was funded by the United States. The upshot was that the Soviets got supplied and financed, but they paid for it in blood: 50 Russians killed for each American killed. The atrocities the Russians faced were unspeakable, that's why their retributions were so feared. This blind spot in American thinking birthed the socialization of America. It's fruit is Bernie Sanders, The Squad, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Brennan, Clapper, and the media. CRT, CRT!, etc., etc.
Awaken, this crowd of Democrats is using American success as honey. That's why immigrants are pouring over the border from Mexico. For those who weren't born when the Berlin Wall was built, Barack Obama for one, to those who have been born since the Berlin Wall was torn down in 1989, it is noted that the only crossings were from east to west, not from West Germany to Soviet East Germany. Likewise, do you see boat-people heading to Cuba? Is once rich Venezuela a magnet for immigrants? When the honey's gone, welcome to hell.
The criminal failures in Afghanistan is Exhibit “A.” If Republicans can't find impeachable offenses on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi, et.al., then, they are complicit.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Sentinel editorial was wrong
The editorial published by the Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2021 regarding the alleged “capricious and arbitrary” decision of the Palisade Town Board in denying the application of Colorado Weedery to move to a location on Wine Valley Road; and then to later grant an application for The Happy Camper to move to a different location on Wine Valley Road, is factually incorrect in its conclusion.
In both cases, the decisions made regarding the Conditional Use Permit application of the respective businesses was made using criteria set out in the Palisade Land Development Code (LDC) Section 4.07; entitled Condition Use. Subsection E of that particular code, entitled Findings of Fact specifies four (4) criteria that must be considered. The LDC states quite clearly “No conditional use permit shall be approved unless the following findings are made concerning the application.” The application by Colorado Weedery failed on at least two of those mandatory criteria. The Sentinel’s conclusion that this decision was based upon random choice or personal whim, rather than reason and fact is wrong. You might want to consider an apology to those of us who heard the presentations, reviewed the codes, and made an informed decision.
RILEY PARKER
Chairman, Palisade Planning Commission
Arctic needs permanent protections
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is home to some of nature’s most unique animals, like polar bears, wolves, muskoxen, and caribou (also known as reindeer). Migratory animals like beluga whales, orcas, and millions of birds also find refuge in the refuge.
This is an immensely important place for life on Earth, but in 2017 it was opened up to oil drilling. President Biden has since put a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the refuge, but the area needs permanent protection.
Two out of three voters oppose oil drilling in the refuge. So why is there still any question regarding leasing the land to oil companies?
It’s evident that if we value our wildlife, it’s time to transition away from fossil fuels. Rising temperatures and drastic climate events are affecting animals everywhere. And heartbreaking headlines like “Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire” from the Daily Sentinel on Monday are becoming too common.
The Arctic is already dealing with rising temperatures, sea ice melts, and reductions in permafrost because of climate change. Drilling for oil will only compound these problems, affecting every animal species that live in the Arctic.
Our leaders must act to create permanent protections for the Arctic because some places are just too special to destroy.
Sincerely,
VIRGINIA CARTER
Environment America field organizer
Denver