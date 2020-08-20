Reader troubled by Foster's endorsement of Rowland
I am writing to you today to express my concern over Tim Foster’s endorsement of Janet Rowland for Mesa County commissioner. When she first announced his endorsement on her campaign page a year ago, she included his title as President of CMU. When enough of us asked if that wasn’t a violation of law, Janet issued a lame apology, saying it was ridiculous to think that Tim endorsed her on CMU letterhead.
Janet is actively promoting the campaign of Lauren Boebert and QAnon theories on her campaign page these days. That should be enough to worry a university president. Today she promoted a fake news story about mask wearing and another QAnon post about pedophiles in office.
I know that Tim endorsed Janet personally, not in his capacity as CMU president. What I don’t know is how he can continue endorsing someone, even individually, who has such a lack of respect for education and peer reviewed scientific studies. Tim Foster, please revoke your endorsement of Janet Rowland.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction
Surely there are volunteers to help count ballots
In one of the Sentinel's issues earlier this week didn't election officials mention that they were worried that they might not have the money to hire any extra people to help count ballots in the Nov. 3rd election? "If" this is the case, I cannot believe that there aren't at least 20 to 50 people on both sides of the election that would gladly volunteer their time to come and help count ballots.
If any training is involved let the election officers know you're interested now so that you can get the requirements. I would think just being a concerned citizen in your own county should qualify anyone who wants to help out.
LLOYAL ANDERSON
Delta
Where was story on Middle East breakthrough?
I saw and read the story on how Kamala Harris will be a big asset to the Biden campaign. I did not see one word about the Israel and United Arab Emirates peace deal brokered by the U.S. and President Trump. This is the biggest peace policy in the Middle East in 26 years. Not important enough for The Daily Sentinel to even mention. Thank goodness for the comic section. At least I am realizing a little value for my subscription.
ROD MARTINEZ
Grand Junction
Just who shouldn't be voting at all?
Apparently, Carolyn Patton (“Absentee ballots, vote by mail are not same exact thing”) is unfamiliar with the sagacious self-admonishment shared by Bob Dylan in “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall (1963)”: “But I’ll know my song well before I start singin’”.
True, “absentee ballot” and “vote-by-mail” are “not the same exact thing”, only much more alike than Patton suggests – differing primarily in their anticipated volume. In fact, absentee ballots are often not counted at all – unless their number exceeds the margins on Election Day.
True, absentee ballots are only sent to registered voters who request them, with some states requiring a valid reason and others not. While most states using or planning to use mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election will be sending ballots to all registered voters, others will send only mail-in ballot request forms to all registered or active voters (https://ballotpedia.org/Absentee/mail-in_voting).
Contrary to Patton’s intimation, both absentee ballots and “vote-by-mail” ballots are typically subject to the same signature verification protocols. In Mesa County, that is done by computerized comparisons, backed-up by bipartisan Resolution Teams. In other states (like Georgia), signatures are reviewed only by potentially partisan election staff, who can routinely disqualify arguably valid signatures with little risk of detection.
Likewise, both absentee and “vote-by-mail” ballots are typically subject to the same deadlines, which vary by state (either physically received or just postmarked by poll-closing — unless legally extended due to the pandemic or undue postal delays). Thus, Trump’s efforts to sabotage the USPS include treating ballots as “bulk” rather than 1st Class mail, so “there is no guarantee” that either “will arrive on time” to be counted.
Even more egregiously false is AG Barr’s claim that all-mail-in ballots are “obviously” vulnerable to mass counterfeiting. Rather, federal elections are administered by some 3262 counties, many of which (depending on the mix of offices up for election) must print dozens of different ballot styles. Thus, to actually affect an election, a would-be counterfeiter must undetectably duplicate multiple different ballot styles, match each style to the address (fake/real) of hundreds of already registered voters (hacked-in/real), and convincingly forge each voter’s already-on-file signature (hacked-in/genuine).
Finally, while the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation has catalogued 1,285 cases of “voting fraud” since 2016, over 44 million votes were cast during over that time frame – rendering even actual fraud statistically non-existent, despite Trump’s continuing lies.
So, just who "shouldn't be voting at all"?
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Yes on 113: Elect your own president
Vote “Yes” for Proposition 113; National Popular Vote, which will ensure that every vote in every state will matter and will drive for better governance whether you vote red, blue or are a diehard rural Colorado independent like me. The National Popular Vote will tally all national votes before awarding the winning Electoral College votes, ensuring that the candidate with the most votes wins. The National Popular Vote preserves the Constitution and leaves the Electoral College unchanged.
National Popular Vote will fix the anomalies with the current winner-take-all rules:
- It will eliminate swing-state and flyover states. There are only 5 swing states in 2020, and if you want your vote to count, then 113 is for you!
- National Popular Vote protects Colorado rural voters who are outnumbered by Front Range voters by including their vote at the national level.
- It will reduce California’s outsized influence by about 40%, by counting its split between the red and blue before awarding electors. The red voters in blue states will matter again. If you’re worried about California, then 113 is for you!
- If you are a fiscal conservative, then 113 is for you, because incumbents won’t send pork projects to states. An example is the most expensive entitlement ever, Medicare Part D, enacted in 2003 to secure the swing-state Florida vote in 2004.
- If concerned about illegal voting, then 113 is for you! With the current winner-take-all, a small number of fraudulent votes in a swing state can reverse the outcome for the entire nation. In 2000, only 538 fraudulent Florida votes would have reversed the outcome, but with National Popular Vote it would have taken 544,000 fraudulent votes to swing the national election.
RALPH BURNS
Boulder
We are in the age of power at any cost
Republican dismantling, of the machines of efficiency, in all American post offices, with the stated purpose of disrupting voting, proves, we have no platform or philosophy outside of the pure attainment of power at any cost.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
Carbon tax won't solve anything
Often in the paper, there is someone promoting a carbon tax on oil, gas and coal. They say this will create clean energy jobs to replace current ones. The tax would be given to all Americans or put in a fund.
This idea is like closing down the hospitals and opening a street corner clinic that does first aid only. It would only apply antiseptic and bandages. What about the displaced hospital workers? The employees are to carry on supporting their families, with the help of the government, at the taxpayers expense?
The natural resources were meant to be used. They are affordable and practical. Look at all the smoke from the fires from the last two weeks. The carbon fuels did not do this.
Years ago there was a plan to build a dam in Dominguez Canyon to hold water for use by farmers and other things. People complained about that. It was never built. That project would have had been a benefit.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction