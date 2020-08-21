New postmaster general has compromised credibility of postal service
This is an open letter to our Colorado Congressional delegation.
I challenge you to return the Postal Service to legal status as prescribed in the Title 39—Postal Service, of the U.S. Code:
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2013-title39/html/USCODE-2013-title39.htm
Per this statute, the Board of Governors of the Postal Service should be comprised of nine members, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, “not more than 5 of whom may be adherents of the same political party.” President Trump has only appointed seven, all of them of one party (and donors to the party), the first violation. It is not clear why the Senate confirmed all of them, including to two illegal ones, possibly a second violation.
The statute goes into detail about management, such as qualifications for Board members, an additional “Advisory Council” that includes representation by postal employees, a description of general duties on services and efficiency, prohibition of sharing postal patron information, and details on employee relations, among others. There are potentially additional violations here that should be looked into, especially the hint that someone on the board may be attempting to gain access to lucrative mailing lists.
Our Postal Service is a critical, and constitutionally founded, service that must be totally free of bipartisanship and interference from any branch of the Federal Government. The current Postmaster General has seriously compromised its credibility. Please act in the interest of your constituents and repair the damage that has occurred.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Why we're testy to newcomers
I expect we locals should be fair to the newcomers and say why the snub. I figure We are testy because of traffic density, crowding at campgrounds, lakes, and just about everywhere. You make no friends when you arrive and begin telling where you came from, and how much better it is than our home!
We don't care about your big house, car, hair, clothes, money you got selling out back There. And starting a business or remodeling a church on Orchard Avenue does not merit terming yourself a "hero." The heroes are the people who didn't come back alive from Normandy beaches, or Iwo Jima or the ocean depths.
MAURICE WYMORE
Grand Junction
Reader puzzled by growth of Pine Gulch blaze
PINE GULCH FIRE: I am not a firefighter, but i am the curious type. When i woke up this morning (Aug.19) and looked out my windows, i saw cars going by that looked as though they were on a dirt road, and sidewalks laden with ash. Two and a half weeks ago the fire was at "3,000 acres" but now i read it is at 128,000 acres with over 800 firefighters. So my question is why was not everything done that could be done to extinguish this fire when it was at 3,000 acres? Seems to me that extinguishing this fire with the current size and work force is a lost cause. Like my dad said to me years ago "an ounce or prevention is worth a pound of cure."
BOB SMILANICH
Grand Junction
There's a good reason to support oil and gas regulations
I would like to begin my letter by commending Judge Martin Foster Egelhoff for his decision to dismiss Garfield County’s frivolous lawsuit against the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission. The regulations adopted last December by the AQCC will ensure that families throughout rural Colorado will be able to enjoy clean air and a safe environment for generations to come. We as a community are appalled that a local government, elected to represent us, would fight regulations designed to protect its citizens.
According to an article published Monday in the Colorado Sun (By Mark Jaffe), Garfield County has spent $1.5 million in public dollars to fight very basic protections. The lawsuit targeted specific requirements enforcing more frequent and enhanced leak detection for wells near occupied buildings. It is frankly an embarrassment that Mesa County also lent its name to this attack on common sense air quality protections.
It is clear to us all that local governments such as Garfield County cannot be trusted when the choice is protecting the health and safety of their citizens versus the profits of oil and gas executives. It is for this reason that we should support robust regulations for oil and gas development as the AQCC and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission continue work on new rules that protect communities and the environment instead of corporations.
MARY CARMAN
Clifton
Why are Dems in a tizzy over mail balloting? Relax, it works
Colorado mail in voting is probably one of the best if not the best in our country. So why are our state elected Democrat politicians so exercised? Everything will by fine.
I hjave to ask, are these same Colorado elected Democrats, Bennett, Polis, Weiser, Griswold and Lopez as concerned about following federal law regarding ongoing state voter roll purging? Are they making sure Colorado voter rolls up to date and those voting are Colorado residents and eligible to vote?
To me the strongest feature of Colorado's vote by mail is your ballot has to be received by Election Day, not postmarked by Election Day. The claim that the US Post office might slow down the mail, just update the best/safe mail by date. Hey, we citizens can handle it. So Democrats our vote by mail works great. It is not broke and does not need to be tweaked.
DON WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
For sake of environment, Trump and Gardner must go
How awful does it have to become before Trump and his band of easily manipulated blind followers deny our role in climate change? As I once again wake up to smoke-filled skies and the typical forecast of another week with no chance of rain, I think of Trump calling climate change a hoax, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, removing environmental protections at every opportunity, and continuing to promote oil and gas as our primary sources of energy. Senator Cory Garner tries to play both sides pretending to demonstrate concern for our environment while displaying unwavering loyalty for a president who has virtually no concern for the well being of future generations. Let's get both these guys out of office.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
Teachers should stay in classrooms if we go back to remote learning
How sad that a small minority of teachers are doing everything they can to sabotage the re-opening of in-class learning. While some have publicly expressed legitimate concerns, others are simply being stupid. The great majority of our wonderful teachers want to teach, but are being drowned out by a selfish minority.
Who came up with the rule that backpacks cannot be brought to school because they will spread COVID19? See the word stupid above! When confronted with science and logic, my granddaughter’s principal took a step back. Again, just another way to try to shut public education down.
Through all of this, NOBODY is thinking of what is best for the children. Children cannot learn when they are home taking care of younger siblings. Or, worse yet, wandering the streets as a 7-year-old because the parent/s are forced to work, or lose their home. I won’t even get into the dietary health and mental concerns when students don’t eat well.
My sister-in-law is a superintendent in a school north of Colorado. Her board of education informed her that they were changing to on-line learning two weeks before classes started. She then informed her teachers that they would still be required to come to school every day, be dressed appropriately, and remote teach from their individual classrooms. To say that they were upset would be an understatement, but she held firm.
To require teachers to teach from their classrooms is not unreasonable. In fact, it is a very reasonable and sensible requirement. They have access to their school resources, and computer systems as well. I call on Superintendent Sirko, and the school board, to publicly assure parents, and grandparents, that if we go to on-line learning again, teachers will be required to be in school where we can remotely access them daily, if needed. Not like last spring when we went almost two weeks without hearing from my grandchild’s teacher.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
We must be prepared for unpredictable polling scenarios
Our ability to submit our mail-in ballots this fall may be in jeopardy. The removal of sorting machines and mailboxes in some states, and the withdrawal of USPS funds is currently happening. As a registered voter in Colorado, I have every intention of voting in the election this fall. I will absolutely persevere to have my vote counted!
The time is now for our State election board and all county clerks offices to consider the potential for interruptions to our highly acclaimed system of mail-in voting. The State of Colorado and each county office that is designated with the power to count our ballots must be ready to answer the following questions, sooner rather than later:
When will ballots be mailed out?
When should we expect our ballots to arrive in our mailboxes?
How long should we wait after expected delivery to request a replacement ballot?
How do we request a replacement ballot if the original is delayed or lost?
Are election offices prepared for an influx of requests for replacements due to lost or delayed ballots?
If a replacement ballot is received and the original arrives what should be done with the unused ballot?
How do the State and clerks' offices plan to communicate with the electorate if necessary?
What are election offices doing now to prepare for interruptions in the safe delivery and return receipt of our completed ballots?
We absolutely need to be ready for the unpredictable right now.
SUE HINKLE
Durango
Watch what they do; distrust what they say
Marc Thiessen’s Wednesday column (“Post office controversy is new Russiagate”) spins selective factoids into fiction, but inadvertently admits that the Post Office controversy is real and thus a matter of genuine concern to thoughtful readers.
Ironically, on the same day that the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a 1,000-page report confirming once again that “Russiagate” was never a “hoax,” Thiessen continues to pretend that it was.
Remember, the 2019 Mueller Report concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump’s 2016 campaign had criminally conspired with Russia to defraud the American people of a free and fair election – in part because multiple witnesses had lied to investigators (https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf).
However, before that report was made public, Attorney General William Barr misrepresented Mueller’s work by falsely claiming that he’d found “no evidence of collusion,” a trope that Trumpsters like Thiessen are still repeating.
Tuesday’s bipartisan report finds that there were even more contacts (i.e, “collusion”) than were previously known — with the effect (if not the purpose) of helping Trump win the 2016 election, and that multiple witnesses (including Trump himself, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Prince, Jerrod Kushner, and Roger Stone) had lied to Mueller, the grand Jury, and/or to Congress to conceal the extent of their “cooperation” (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/senate-intelligence-trump-russia-report/2020/08/18/62a7573e-e093-11ea-b69b-64f7b0477ed4_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_intel-mts-11am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans).
Thiessen then disingenuously quotes Dr. Anthony Fauci — whom Trumpsters have been attacking for weeks — as if Fauci had endorsed Election-Day-only voting, knowing that the three big “ifs” (masks, social distancing, and no crowds) involved are widely ignored by Republicans — whose state-level policies promote long lines, inadequate staffing, and insufficient polling places — particularly in minority communities — to suppress turnout.
Thiessen also knows that Democrats — not Republicans — favor expanded early voting to forestall such long lines on Election Day, and that (despite Nevada’s “lessons learned”), Iowa’s all-mail-in primary was so successful that its Republican Senate voted to prohibit its Republican Secretary of State from doing it again in November (https://fortune.com/2020/06/09/vote-by-mail-iowa-senate-bill-presidential-election-trump-biden/).
Finally, Thiessen conveniently evades the questions of why – with $10 billion in-hand and a surge of mail-in ballots anticipated by Election Day – Trump’s campaign donor DeJoy cut overtime hours necessitated by COVID-related absenteeism (creating backlogs and delivery delays), removed 700+ sorting machines from operation, directed that ballots be treated as “bulk mail” (which is destroyed if not same-day processed), and fired 23 experienced managers capable of handling it.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Protect our election for democracy's sake
The president, Mr. Donald Trump, appointed Louis DeJoy as the new Post Master and CEO, with out an announcement or vote of the people of the House or Senate of this government. Nor did our president let the citizens know of his appointment of Louis DeJoy’s as Postmaster General and CEO, until it was accomplished. This action deeply effects all Americans. This is one of President Trump's authoritarian handling of our democracy.
We, the people of our democratic, free country, can not let this country become an autocratic country, as President Trump and his associates’ actions are so clearly leading us toward.
One action that Louis DeJoy, the newly appointed PostMaster, has ordered is pulling the sorting machines out of post offices that require them for timely delivery of our mail from person, place or cooperation, to the recipient. This is an action that has no basis in need. They are being removed, for no reason, except it deeply affects the populace's lives. For these actions of removing the sorting machines and add to that the shortening hours of postal workers and change of structure of the postal delivery rules, all this will definitely affect the mail's timely delivery for medications and many needed social papers and legal documents that are the a part of the bedrock of our society and country. Plus It will also negatively affect, even destroy the mail's function as an essential part of voting in the upcoming presidential election in November.
The U.S. is still suffering from COVID-19, and its’ effects on the ability of the people going to voting stations, for health risk and/or transportation, because of their lack of resources, as was demonstrated in the primary votes. Many citizens unable to vote, plus many ballots were lost or misplaced. Mail-in voting has become the most efficient way for many to cast their votes. If the post office is not able to to deliver and return the mail for the vote for our president, in a needed time frame (which it has already demonstrated) this defeats the effects and the right to vote! A direct attack on our democracy.
The people must do all we can to protect our country from an inside invasion of a dictator. We can still act with freedom, love and learning for all and for this Free Country!
PIERA KLLANXHJA
Grand Junction