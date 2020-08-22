You would think that the Daily Sentinel would have the good sense to prevent its email letters from being used to convey potentially dangerous misinformation to its readership. Take Michael Higgins’ latest tripe (“Media highlights COVID cases to scare people”, Aug 17), for example.
First, of course “the media highlights COVID to scare people” into taking it seriously – because it has already killed some 176,000 Americans and too many are not taking it seriously enough to even wear masks. Here in Mesa County, we are fortunate to have experienced only five deaths from a novel coronavirus for which there is as yet no safe and effective vaccine, incomplete understanding, and only moderately effective therapies.
Second, Higgins relies for his gibberish on a publication of the impressively-named but quackish Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), whose membership includes only 5000 (0.5 percent) of the country’s nearly 1 million practicing physicians.
Third, the membership of the AAPS is so small because it is known for promoting a range of scientifically discredited hypotheses, including the belief that HIV does not cause AIDS, that being gay reduces life expectancy, that there is a link between abortion and breast cancer, and that there is a causal relationship between vaccines and autism.
Fourth, the AAPS’s reputation is that of a politically ultra-conservative fringe group that opposes the ACA, Medicaid, Medicare, and all other forms of universal health insurance, and encourages its members to boycott both Medicaid and Medicare”. As evidenced by its newsletter about mask-wearing, its positions are often unorthodox, at odds with federal health policy, and contradicted by better and more current evidence (see, e.g., “Kansas began requiring masks, then virus cases dropped. Weeks later, ‘the data is solid’”, The Wichita Eagle, Aug. 16; https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article244959870.html).
Fifth, the AAPS’s Journal is not listed in academic databases because the quality and scientific validity of its contents are routinely rejected by reputable scientists and other medical groups, and has been dubbed an untrustworthy “purveyor of utter nonsense”.
Finally, as to hydroxychloroquine and zinc, Michael apparently read the wrong stuff and fell prey to the same “utter nonsense” as did Quack-in-Chief Trump, who purchased 60 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (https://khn.org/news/dont-fall-for-this-video-hydroxychloroquine-is-not-a-covid-19-cure/) – trusting the unsubstantiated anecdotal testimony of random doctors rather than rigorous trials. Even Facebook took down Trump’s retweet of “Dr.” Stella Manual’s claim of a cure as dangerous misinformation.
The Sentinel can and should do better than this.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction