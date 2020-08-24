Trump needs another term to push out elites
Interesting that great leaders are often dividers. British/Americans, North/South, Allies/Axis. Today it's the People/Elites. The elites are stealing this country, taking it apart and selling to the highest bidder. It's taking place within and is systemic.
Woke, MeToo, BLM, etc. are tools of the elites. That's why their actions are not condemned. Will it ever come to some point as that song says: “We won't be fooled again”?
It all started as an alternative to the Korean War, when America decided to destabilize foreign governments with the blessing of Churchill and Eisenhower under the authorship of Allen Dulles by overthrowing the democratically elected Mosaddegh in Iran in 1953. It was a complete success, giving the West oil from the Middle East.
This was a template of how America could have its way in the world by destabilizing government after government avoiding a hot war like Korea. Check out our history with Havana, Chile, and particularly with Vietnam. And then there were coups in Africa, Central America, and elsewhere. Now it's come home to roost.
Trump has one hell of a job ahead of him. He needs another term to put these people, the elites out of reach of this power base. Viva la Trump. Bring on your unending coup... the teacher in the room: the Electoral College hoax, the Russia hoax, the impeachment hoax, the coronavirus cure hoax, the US Mail hoax, etc.
Are we to join the ranks as a Royalist, Confederate or a Nazi? Our forefathers would weep.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
In defense of the Electoral College
Charlie Kerr’s sincerely-held belief in the efficacy of the National Popular Vote Compact (NPVC) (“Electoral College is poisoning politics”) is almost as quixotic as others’ insistence that the coronavirus will somehow magically/miraculously “disappear.”
Yes, the Electoral College is a vestige of political compromises made in 1787 that no longer resonate, but it has served the country well as its font of fundamental political legitimacy for 53 (91.4 percent) of 58 presidential elections over almost 233 years — with three notable exceptions.
In 1877, a then-segregationist Democratic Party traded the 1876 presidential election to Rutherford B. Hayes – even though Democrat Samuel Tilden won the popular vote and was one vote short of an Electoral College majority – for Republicans’ promise to withdraw federal troops from the South (thereby ending Reconstruction and ushering in decades of Jim Crow laws and Ku Klux Klan lynchings).
In 2001, a partisan Supreme Court intervened in Bush v. Gore to prematurely stop the Florida recount – thereby denying Al Gore’s likely victory in the 2000 election.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s campaign took its purported “firewall” in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for granted and consequently failed to muster the Democratic turnout needed to overcome the deleterious effects of GOP voter purges/suppression and Russian interference. Perpetual pro-Trump propagandist Marc Thiessen (“Biden’s convention was all about his base”) opines that Democrats are repeating that mistake in 2020.
By itself, the Electoral College was not to blame for any of these failures. Rather, by quadrennially focusing on a shifting cohort of 10 or 12 “battleground states” – i.e., those in which the partisan split is closest to 50-50 and thus most reflective of the country as a whole – it usually yielded prompt, clear, and uncontested decisions.
Indeed, most of the states that the NPVC needs to get from 196 to 270 electoral votes are the very states that Democrats must win to prevail in the Electoral College. Thus, the NPVC movement is itself a distraction from a more focused/determined GOTV effort.
Moreover, even if the NPVC (if ever implemented) is constitutional, it will be just as fraught with potentially perverse complications as is the Electoral College now (see: Norman R. Williams, “The Danger of the National Popular Vote Compact”, Harvard Law Review Blog, March 13, 2019; https://blog.harvardlawreview.org/the-danger-of-the-national-popular-vote-compact/).
In sum, those who profess to revere the inherent wisdom of our Constitution — imperfect though it may be — should be loathe to needlessly tinker with it.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Democratic convention taught us little we didn't know
During the Democratic convention last week, really all that those speakers said was that they hate Trump — no matter what’s words they used. It’s a fact that these people will not (at any expense) try to find middle ground with Trump. Nothing of value was brought up by the speakers as to what exactly they would do to improve things. They don’t want to tell — that all the free health care and socialism ideas to make everyone equal will destroy the American system of using your earned money as you please. That’s just part of it. What countries in the world that have a socialist system have been prosperous and have people flocking to live there? I’ll take my chances with Trump.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Reader unpersuaded by Kerr's NPVC argument
In his Aug. 23 op-ed piece, Charles Kerr champions eliminating the Electoral College and replacing it with just the popular vote. He cites factoids about certain states controlling the presidential vote. Perhaps there may be some substance to his ideas. But he needs to go back and familiarize himself on the reasoning behind our early statesmen's thinking in establishing the Electoral College.
Mr. Kerr now wants to turn the country into a very large HOA. Regarding the statement about rural votes and small states having literally no vote in the elections: I don't know about you Mr. Kerr, but to me it certainly looks like going to a popular vote will make small states and rural area votes totally worthless with a complete a waste of time for them. When we look today at our most populous states New York, California and Illinois, which will control election results, I certainly do not want my president elected by them especially when we look today at their current fiscal and social conditions combined with their bizarre way of governing.
Sincerely,
DICK GREEN
Fruita
Why isn't Mesa County asking to de-Bruce?
I see that in the city of Grand Junction, 'de-brucing' will be on the ballot. My understanding is that it's a city-only thing.
Which brings up two questions.
1) Why not Mesa County? Isn't the surrounding county remote enough? Voters in the county will most certainly be affected — negatively. We are two of them.
2) Why is there no sunset provision on the city's ballot? Wouldn't the city attract more support that way?
RICHARD RININGER
Grand Junction
Tax cuts benefit wealthy because they pay most of the taxes
So Kyle Hunke poses the question: What does the GOP stand for anymore? He talks about tax cuts that benefit mainly the wealthy. This is a common theme we hear in the Democratic Party. In 2019 the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy said that the top 20% of income earners pay 66% of the taxes and the top 40% of income earners pay 83% of the taxes.
This being the case, when there are tax cuts and if the top 40% are paying 83% of course they will get the largest cut. Those who do not pay taxes or pay very little will not receive tax cuts. As far as the economy doing well and deficits: Deficits have nothing to do with the government's receipts of taxes. Just like us, if we get a pay raise and continue to spend more then we make, our deficits will rise. When Obama came into office the Treasury took in $2.10 trillion and we now receive $3.46 trillion. That amount dropped in 2008 after the housing bubble and has increased every year since.
Hunke speaks of the swamp and claims that the president has brought his cronies with him. Well every president brings people he knows with him. The swamp is the bureaucrats, lifelong federal employees, at the FBI and DOJ, who falsely investigated the president and lied to a FISA court to do it.
Hunke speaks of a sham Senate trial, however, does not mention that Mueller spent 22 months, with 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents who issued 2800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants and found nothing. Not so overwhelming. Obama also made pardons, including an unrepentant terrorist, that even Clinton wouldn't pardon and an Army deserter. Finally as far as bullying goes, many readers may be too young to remember the 12 women who accused Clinton of various assaults and a rape, or how Hillary and James Carville viciously attacked and demeaned those women only to have the President confess to lying about Monica, lose his law license after lying in a court of law.
I agree that we need to hold our elected officials accountable, however, we just need to be fair and treat them all equally. Maybe we should ask our congressman and senators which members of Congress used taxpayer money to cover up sexual harassment? It is our money. Shouldn't we know, Senator Bennett, Senator Gardner?
ROBERT PAUL
Grand Junction