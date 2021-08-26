Peters catches a break with Dominion replacing decertified equipment
As reported by Tom Hesse in Wednesday’s Sentinel (“McInnis implores Peters to come home”), there is much irony in the fact that Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis – who endorsed Tina Peters for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder over her more qualified (but less fringy) opponent in 2018’s Republican primary – is now (after she’s proven herself both incompetent and untrustworthy) urging her to come home, presumably to “face the music.”
While the FBI and his staff continue to investigate the matter, DA Dan Rubinstein must yet determine what – if any – criminal charges match the provable facts. At a minimum, Peters could be charged with misdemeanor “Violation of Duty” under C.R.S. § 1-13-107.
Moreover, Colorado’s computer crimes statute — C.R.S. § 18-5.5-102 — establishes a series of criminal offenses involving computers, including unlawful access to a computer and use of a computer to cause damage. Such crimes may be misdemeanors or felonies, depending on the type of crime and the amount of damage caused thereby.
Under C.R.S. § 18-5.5-102, Peters committed computer crimes if she knowingly accessed Mesa County’s election computers without authorization, or for the purpose of fraud, or by means of false pretenses or misrepresentation, or to commit theft; or altered or damaged any computer record without authorization; or caused the transmission of a computer program, software, information, code, data, or command by means of a computer to cause damage. A mobile phone is considered a computer for the purposes of computer crimes.
Arguably, Peters has publicly admitted to all of these potential offenses (Charles Ashby,“Peters explains what she did”, Aug. 24). Fortunately for her, now that Dominion is replacing the county’s decertified election equipment “for free,” the actual monetary damages may be minimal. Therefore, Peters may only be facing multiple misdemeanors — but only if a local jury convicts her.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Loud, misinformed voices impede sensible governance
Just how deranged have public discourse and public meetings become in Mesa County?
Our school board is besieged with people ranting about non-existent mask mandates and non-existent vaccine mandates, taking a break from ranting about the non-existent teaching of "Critical Race Theory" in our schools.
A police escort is needed to take the board members to their cars. Our county commissioners are besieged by people demanding that Mesa County be declared a "constitutional sanctuary", and thus immune from state and federal laws that they don't happen to like.
And recently, in support of Tina Peters, who has so blatantly violated her oath of office and brought our county into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. There appears to be no level of malfeasance, whether by violating the integrity of our election system in order to scam My Pillow Guy with another laughable attempt to "prove" massive election fraud, or ignoring county and state rules to open an illegal campground, while harassing the neighbors who dared bring it to the attention of officials, that will lose her the support of those who see her as part of "their team."
Those who will ignore actual evidence or even reality to loudly and aggressively push an agenda driven by outlandish conspiracy theories are making it ever more difficult to conduct the business of government and education in our county.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Are true statesmen relics of the past?
Reading about the life of Henry Clay, America’s greatest statesman, causes one to agonize about the absence of such leaders in government today. Clay, the "Great Pacificator," weaved historic political compromises that prevented civil war long enough to form an indivisible nation.
His loathing of slavery cost him the presidency four times, responding on one of his loses by saying, “I had rather be right than be President!” Can you imagine such statesmanship in today’s environment?
Abraham Lincoln called Clay the “ideal” statesman and said of Clay, “He loved his country…He gave the death blow to fraternal strife…and peace to a distracted land.”
Here’s hoping for the appearance of some 21st century “Clays.”
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
Thanks to Combs for elucidations on CRT
Good for David Combs. His thoughts on shifting the real focus of D51 on students, infrastructure and staff is the real mission of the school system, not CRT.
CRT is a bogus theory based on lies, but as quoted in his article, has brought up examples of systemic racism in banks and businesses. These complex issues should be taken on a case-by-case basis, not systemic indoctrination.
This article is especially relevant considering it comes from a person of color. Thank you.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction