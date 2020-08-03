Inept leadership sidelines America's ability to solve problems
The dilemma that D51 is in and the worry of our teachers comes as no surprise and is a common problem for every agency, district, city and state in the U.S. All of these entities must make life and death decisions based on limited knowledge, experience, equipment and coordination.
Our government has access to the best medical and scientific minds in the world today but can't cure its malaise, make an intelligent plan and lead. Why must we be at the top of the list of infected nations with over 150,000 dead? Thanks to our egotistical and incompetent president this number tops even his "s--t hole" nations of the world with their limited resources!
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
There's nothing wrong with protesting against fascism
David Kearsley's letter to the editor in the The Daily Sentinel newspaper just rubbed me the wrong way. I don't know if it is his embrace of Lauren (Crazy Q-anon woman) Boebert, or his veiled threat against anyone who protests anything involving police brutality. Sure , the vast majority of police officers are decent people who apply the law equally, and serve and protect us, but there is a fact of life he seems to gloss over; the bad cops are why the protests are going on.
The protesters have the freedom of speech amendment on their side, never forget that. Just like the protesters in 1776, protesting the overreach of the British army. Now, protesters are gathering in many cities in our country because of the creeping in on our society of fascism. Remember this; Antifa stands for anti-fascism. No more Nazis, never forget that. David Kearsley and Lauren Boebert can whine all they want about the phantom government who is on their way to take away our guns. Yeah, right. Sounds like a bad case of paranoia. Get some help. Voting will go on, with or without Trump complaining about the invisible voter fraud that the Brookings Institute found was not true. But, as Joseph Gobbels from Nazi Germany would have said had he still been alive; tell a lie enough times and the sheep will grow to believe it. Trump is done, stick a fork in him. On Nov. 4th we will have a new president, a leader of the free world who will make us all proud. We live in a wonderful time of change, history is unfolding right in front of us, the exit of one despot, to be replaced by an honorable man with integrity we can look up to.
MARILYN COSTANZA
Glenwood Springs
It's election season
We know it’s obviously election season when Cardboard Cory Gardner magically becomes a concerned fake environmentalist!
CARL HECK
Aspen
Is Stella Immanuel an expert Wagner can trust?
Poor Rick Wagner. So confused about masks because of statements made by the CDC, Dr.s Brix and Fauci, all major hospital CEOs, and every doctor or nurse shown on TV over the last three months. He can now rest easy. President Trump has found and supports (he sent her information to his 80 million followers) a doctor Stella Immanuel...who has a message that is consistent — no to masks, no to social distancing, yes to hydroxychloroquine, yes to alien DNA in our society, and yes to demons/witches sex dreams causing ovarian cysts in women. Perhaps the president will add her to his COVID-19 task force...her message is consistent and might allow Rick to finally ...trust an "expert" identified by our president!
RANDY SMITH
Grand Junction
Sports prove COVID-19 is no hoax
To all the people who say that the COVID-19 is a hoax, you think the various major league and college sports think that also?
TheY have already lost billions dollars with loss of revenue from advertising. Once baseball games started, they've had to postpone at least three games, which is most likely more lost money. If they can't have the post season, it will be another $5 billion. Football is reducing the number of games, pro basketball is playing in a bubble, hockey games are reduced, no fans. It goes on and on while they all lose billions. As they say "follow the money." These organizations would not give up all that money based on a possible hoax.
JEFFREY PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Trump show no concern for well-being of his base
Herman Cain, a previous Republican Party candidate for president, died this week from the coronavirus. Cain attended the Trump rally in Tulsa June 20 and was not wearing a mask. Naturally Trump said Cain was not infected at the rally even though Cain was hospitalized July 1, 10 days after the rally.
Trump has demonstrated absolutely no concern for the well-being of his base, using them as pawns and only interested in how they could benefit him. At the time of the rally, Trump thought his best strategy was to represent the virus and the wearing of masks as nothing more than a hoax. This led to his supporters rejecting critical safety measures that relied on scientific data which was collected as health experts learned more about the spread of the virus.
As polls reflected dissatisfaction with the president's response to the virus, Trump suddenly changed his strategy, for the first time treated the virus as something more than a hoax, and encouraged people to wear masks. Trump's constituents, who had internalized the president's view of the virus as a hoax must now be totally confused as to what this evil mad man is directing them to do.
Trump's response to the virus has resulted in thousands of lives lost. He is adept at manipulating his base, many of whom are vulnerable and easily manipulated. I had always wondered how some of the historical atrocities had ever occurred. However, after watching Trump in action and his total control of his supporters it is very apparent.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
Trump stands alone
Trump stands between you and Obama's power-grab.
What does that mean? Why can't some fishy Republican do the same? They're all in cahoots. Democrats, Republicans. Trump stands alone, like Washington, Lincoln, and Roosevelt.
“Hope” is a hand of faith reaching out into the darkness. Obama was over-come by the darkness or he wouldn't have politicized John Lewis' funeral. He's lost it. Donald Trump stands in his way. Obama made that clear.
God rest the soul of John Lewis. Michelle Obama for VP? Pray for our country and the world.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Gaslight, The Verb
INFLUENZA (noun): an acute, contagious, infectious disease, caused by any of several viruses and characterized by inflammation of the respiratory tract, fever, muscular pain, and often, intestinal disorders; also called grippe, flu. — Webster’s New World Dictionary of the American Language
GASLIGHT (verb; transitive): “… a tactic in which a person or entity, in order to gain more power, makes a victim question their reality. It works much better than you may think."— Psychologytoday.com
Tongue-in-cheek congratulations are in order to the gaslighters who have so cleverly sourced and promoted our current crisis. Their two-part method: 1) Studiously avoid the words “influenza” and “flu” in reference to the current pandemic, no matter what the dictionary, life-experience and common sense would dictate; and 2) Carefully manipulate the data, sift and sort the news, and adjust the statistics in order not to inform the public, but to nudge them into a "new reality" in which they become willing participants in a 2020 edition of Orwell’s War of the Worlds.
It’s nearly impossible to imagine how different our world would look right now had the scientists, doctors, media and populace-at-large consistently and often used the accurate term “flu” along with, or sometimes even instead of, “coronavirus” and “COVID-19”. If you think it an error to use the terms interchangeably, please re-read the dictionary definition and/or check out the CDC’s own information page at www.cdc.gov › flu › symptoms › flu-vs-covid19.
We’ve been “gaslighted.” It has worked much better than we could have imagined. And the net effect is indeed much worse than had we caught a case of the grippe. I wish you well, in more ways than you might guess.
MERLE MILLER
Grand Junction
Elections in November; funding the Postal Service is critical
When it comes to building an inclusive democracy, Colorado leads the nation in administering one of our country’s most accessible and efficient voting systems, including our robust vote-by-mail program.
During this past primary, the state saw a record turnout, and 99.3% of those voting did so by mail. Voters in Colorado have shown a strong preference to vote from home, and in these times of the COVID pandemic, voters need this option to avoid the risk of exposure to the virus when voting. As a former Postal Service employee, I know first-hand how vital the USPS is to our communities and in implementing our state’s vote-by-mail program. My lifelong journey with the USPS has made me realize the urgent need to fund this agency — not just for their sake, but for the sake of our democracy as well. The USPS plays a vital role in the elections, and it needs to be able to meet the increased demand of vote-by-mail by ensuring the swift delivery and processing of ballots. If the agency has insufficient funding, it will leave millions of voters in the lurch — unable to vote and disenfranchised.
In March, Congress allocated $25 billion for the USPS in the CARES Act, but the Trump administration blocked funding, instead offering a mere $10 billion in the form of loans and demanding that "reforms" at the Postal Service are taken into effect. In May, the House passed the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion dollar package to support students, fiscal relief and secure voting during elections. Included in the bill is a $25 billion postal grant and provisions that strip the administration's ability to attach conditions to the loan.
Now, more than ever, voting needs to be protected in order to ensure that every citizen is able to cast their ballot — whether it be in safe voting stations, or in the privacy of their own homes. A change in voting patterns due to the pandemic means that election officials nationwide have witnessed an increase in the demand for absentee ballots and, consequently, the U.S. Postal Service has faced surging pressure to reliably process every mail-in ballot. However, the USPS faced a shortfall of $8.8 billion in the past year. Without an additional infusion of funds, they may run out of cash as early as this fall.
SARAH MOONEY
Centennial
Local treasure could use community's support
A World War II Grumman Torpedo Bomber, TBM 309, resides in a hanger at Grand Junction Airport. The aircraft has a storied past. TBM aircraft are generally credited with turning the tide of the War in the Pacific. While TBM 309 wasn’t in combat, after the war it was loaned to the Royal Canadian Air Force where it did antisubmarine service in the Atlantic. A highlight was 309 leading a multi-plane flyover at Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Review of the Fleet in 1953. Following its distinguished career in the Canadian Navy, it started its second career, serving for a decade as a Canadian Fire Bomber.
The TBM is now in possession of the Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force at the local airport, where it received two more honors: inclusion in the Colorado Register of Historic Properties, followed quickly be inclusion on the US National Register of Historic Places. The CAF is an all-volunteer group dedicated to preserving the memory, spirit, and values of the Greatest Generation by restoring and operating the aircraft of WW II and telling stories of the heroes who flew and supported them. The CAF mission: Educate, Inspire, Honor
Locally, TBM 309 has been an ambassador for Grand Junction and Western Colorado but has received little publicity in that role. The Rocky Mountain Wing has flown the aircraft to airshows and aviation events across the southwest for the past 30+ years. As many as 12-18 events each year before the current virus pandemic. At these events, this 18,000 lb. beast was always the center of attention, with people climbing up on the wing to peer in the cockpit and gun turret. At every airshow, people gather around 309 and as a result become aware of its home in Grand Junction.
Recently, an engine component failure was found during a routine maintenance session. Unfortunately, replacement of this component requires the huge 14-cylinder 1,900 HP engine be completely disassembled to get to the part, and this operation can only be done by an FAA-registered engine shop. It would be wonderful if residents of Mesa County and Grand Junction would support the mission of this great local treasure. For photos and more information get online and search for Rocky Mountain Wing Commemorative Air Force.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Democrats want to control people by making them dependent
With all the reports of people not working: All this was starting to happen way back in 2006 when the younger Bush was President and really got going when Obama was President.
When the virus came and it was said That the virus is the cause of people not going to work, That didn't make any change in our neighborhood. Few if any went to work. The excuse was, "I can't find a job in my field," or "I'd have to work weekends, Holidays, night shifts," or "they don't pay enough," etc. I suppose they eventually got on disability or played sick. I heard this same story a lot. The Democrats are after the power to control people's lives — by telling people they will be government supported in every way and be equal. All this at the expense of the taxpayers and working people, if any are left by then. They will make sure they stay rich and don't pay into the system for these things.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction