Pandemic has killed more livelihoods than people
If someone is bequeathed “truth” in the name of science, it must be true. Look a little deeper and these “scientists” are giving lip-service to science and listening to outside influences... money and power, and passing off junk-science that fits the political narrative. Say, “listen to the science.” Whose science?
Pandemics have always existed. Prior to science, and despite efforts by those affected, pandemics disappeared. Witness The Spanish Flu of 1918-20. Today, we know what causes flu, and there is a vaccine. 1918, not.
Real science challenges common-sense, takes note of the effects and amends the approach for a predictable outcome. That is the process, and there is a method. It's not “ready made.” Unfortunately, public opinion is part of the equation. Right now it's an overriding concern. Hence “know-it-alls.”
We can be thankful that this virulent pandemic is not catastrophic. Cases don't count, mortality does. The real mortality is in “non-essential” businesses. Democratic leadership has killed more livelihoods than COVID's killed people.
Mother nature will override our hand as she usually does. Just ask great grandma in 1920. In the meantime, respect civility and ignore news outlets and authorities that simply parrot “listen to the science.”
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Schools lacking social instruction
Resistance to virus measures today is a sure-fire sign of the failure of our schools to teach both citizenship and health. These once important parts of the curriculum are now dead letters in the school alphabet.
Knowledge studies and funding statistics back up this reality. Schools need to get back to the fundamentals of sound social instruction.
Sincerely,
KIM SHINKOSKEY
Wood Cross, Utah
Trump has taken an un-American turn
President Trump and his supporters are trying to orchestrate a coup to overturn the results of a free and fair election which he lost by more that seven million legally cast votes. Is this America?
ARTHUR O'FARRELL
Grand Junction
Thanks to Polis for call to work for environmental health
If this year has demonstrated anything, it has shown that we truly are interconnected. As we enter into 2021, we understand that in order for us to heal, to thrive, to be healthy in mind, body and soul, we must acknowledge the interconnected web of our existence of which we are a part, including our beautiful natural environment.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “The Earth laughs in flowers.” Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote, “A nation that destroys its soil destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.”
I’d like to publicly thank Gov. Polis for joining a call with over 350 faith leaders throughout the state of Colorado on Monday to engage with faith leaders across the state to work towards environmental health.
I’d also like to thank the Wilderness Society for helping to spearhead an achievable national vision of protecting 30% of America’s lands and ocean areas by the year 2030. I believe that this goal is absolutely attainable. If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that the human spirit is resilient, that nature is a part of us, and that we are better together than separate.
Here’s to 2021 being a year of healing, beauty and new beginnings. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah!
Rev. WENDY JONES
Minister Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley
Let's take a science-based approach to blunt climate change
We are at a critical moment in history in which we can decide to ignore science, ignore progress, ignore our planet. Or, we can choose to do better. Even in these divisive times, many Coloradans are united by our love for the outdoors and those landscapes that we love so much, are at a real risk if we continue with the behavior that is exhibited here. We cannot afford to be unintentional, short-term thinkers. The mismanagement of BLM’s ventures by ignoring the processes to protect our landscapes only highlights why bold leadership is necessary if we are going to be successful in addressing the worst impacts of climate change. I encourage Sen. Bennet and Gov. Polis to continue being strong leaders in public lands protection by intervening with legislative action. We can prevent more consequences by working together with our leaders, neighbors, and by taking a science-based approach to protect 30% of Colorado’s lands and waters by 2030.
CONNIE CARPENDALE
Grand Junction
Trump's legacy is legitimizing lying
The gravest travesty of the Trump administration is that 70 million people have acknowledged lying as acceptable behavior.
TOM BACKHUS
Paonia
Trump has no interest in what's best for country
Trump thinks he’s above the law but now he thinks he IS law. The courts, even with Republican judges he appointed, have said there was no fraud in the election. Even his attorney general agrees. And now Trump wants to hold a rally at the same time as Biden’s inauguration. How is that great for America? And still his followers follow. I just don’t get it!? He lost!
JILL SERRANO
Grand Junction
Student debt crisis needs attention from state lawmakers
Regardless of political affiliation, many Americans are upset by the gridlock of Congress, which has been unable to meet the needs of constituents during the pandemic and has failed to protect Americans from the subsequent economic crisis. The long-forgotten checks of $1,200 weren’t even enough to cover the average cost of one month’s rent, and not all Americans received this money anyway. For example, young people who were claimed as dependents by their parents did not receive a check, which compounds their unique financial burdens of student loan repayment.
Yes, Congress was able to agree on and pass the CARES Act, putting a pause on repayments for some student loan borrowers. But the legislation did not even cover all federal loans, and covered no private student loans - the fastest growing major consumer financial market. The new year will mark a huge burden for students with the resumption of student loan payments on January 31st, 2021.
While few of us are holding out hope for Congress to come to an agreement anytime soon, there is something Colorado state representatives can do: address the predatory lending practices of private student loan servicers. By passing a bill to require more transparent practices, elected officials can begin to chip away at the student debt crisis by ensuring that borrowers are better informed about their options and actually have a chance of paying off their student loans. The overlapping of the pandemic and a massive economic downturn will affect many Americans for years to come. State lawmakers must take the critical step of addressing the student debt crisis to alleviate some of the burden that young borrowers bear.
SANA SETHI
San Jose, California