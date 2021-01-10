Parallels to Mexican revolutionary's call for justice
His Excellency, Benito Juarez, President of the Republic of Mexico was an “ugly little Indian”. His words from 1864 can be put into current terms. In place of “Mexicans”, “Napoleon the Third”, and “Maximilian von Hapsburg”, put “Americans”, “Xi” and “Joe Biden”.
Juarez's words would read:
“Americans: Xi's... lust for conquest has destroyed thousands of Americans. [His government] give to those traitors here at home who would sell their birthright for the privilege of exploiting their fellow countrymen, [allows] them all to conspire to commit the greatest crime against civilization, which is the despoiling of the liberty of a free people that now embodies itself in the person of Joe Biden.
Let Joe who would come to rule over us as a tyrant know that the cause of democracy has not perished and shall not perish.
Let Joe know, to us, the defense of democracy is an imperative duty since it is defense of our own honor, the dignity of our wives and children, the honor and dignity of all men.
Let Joe know that the struggle of right against might shall never cease in America until the last patriot lies with the thousands upon thousands who've already laid down their lives for truth, liberty and justice.”
Not bad for an “ugly little Indian”. Maximilian died honorably, knowing the truth Juarez spoke. Too bad Donald Trump isn't as eloquent and Joe Biden isn't as honorable. No wonder “nukey” Nancy is so antsy.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Prove that Trump fomented insurrection
After reading your Friday editorial, I was pleased to see that your paper's editorial board was split on what should happen to Trump. First thought was good there is a balance of opinion. Nope, it was a split on how big a club to club Trump with. I understand editorial opinions are always biased, but a split, no.
Before I commented on Trump's speech re: this riot, I listened to his speech, start to finish and not once did Trump say or encourage anyone to break through barricades, break down doors, windows or to cause any form of civil disobedience let alone foment an insurrection. To paraphrase, at about 12 to 13 minutes into his speech he said we will march to the capital and peacefully protest...
I challenge you and your board to quote, in context, where Trump fomented an insurrection in his Jan 6th speech or subsequent tweets.
I always read your editorial page and the letters to the editor and questioned some of the name calling in the letters. After I finished reading your Jan. 8 editorial it makes sense. Your comments to Republicans that voted for and supported Trump look like threats to me. So I just consider the source, we have been called many things over the years and the last four years you all's vitriol has exploded.
DON WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Voter suppression is the problem, not fraud
States do an extremely careful job of avoiding fraud in elections. Chris Krebs, the former Elections Security Chief, a Republican, declared, in essence, this was the most secure election ever. Folks, election fraud is not the problem! The problem is voter suppression! Six years ago the Supreme Court, in a 5 to 4 decision, gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This allowed 25 conservative states to enact new unnecessary voting restrictions making it harder for citizens, especially people of color, to register to vote and cast their ballot. As a result conservative state and local governments have passed legislation to restrict ballot access by piling on voter ID requirements, cutting voter hours, applying registration restrictions and unfair roll purges and reducing easily accessible ballot boxes in minority and rural neighborhoods.
President Trump in perpetuating the lie of election fraud and inciting a mob to march on the capitol is a disgrace to his country along with all those in the Congress that echoed the fraud lie. The president and these congressional enablers were willing to throw out votes of the people of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Incredibly, if successful, some of these same congressman would be forfeiting their successful election! President Trump and all those in Congress who objected to votes of the citizens of Arizona and Pennsylvania are not patriots! Finally, another lie being declared by members of Congress that members of Antifa (no real organization) were responsible for the attack on the Capitol is absolutely a lie. Anyone who is associated with Antifa is no friend of the president. This was entirely right wing anarchists!
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Boebert belonged among the lunatic mob
After only six days in office Rep. Lauren Boebert has embarrassed herself in front of the entire nation. Riding into the nation's capital with a gun strapped to her thigh, a modern day Annie Oakley, she cries, "1776." If she is so brave, why is she hiding under her desk? If the Trump revolution is at hand, why is she not leading the lunatic mob (the true "patriots") storming and waking havoc on the capitol? I suggest she trade in her gun for a brain, put her recently earned High School Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) to work. She ran for office as the far-right lunatic fringe, ostensibly as a counterweight to the equally lunatic fringe left-wing. Policy-wise how is that going to work? The days of Davy Crockett roaming the halls of Congress are long gone. We need thoughtful legislators, not insurrectionists. I did not vote for Ms. Boebert; she does not represent me in any meaningful way. With her record, of legal infractions, one wonders how she is even allowed to carry a weapon.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Yes, we need to turn down rhetoric
Mr. Kearlsey, I read your comments and I think it would have been best if you had limited it to your last sentence in your last paragraph. You ended it with " We need to turn down the rhetoric."
We are Americans, before we are anything. An attempt was made Wednesday to change that, and democracy prevailed. Freedom was born here. I would note that Richard Hyland, a Vietnam veteran, along with many many other men and women who have served our country, in other countries, know first hand what happens when a country loses its governance. His gentle but strong words remind us of that. Are you going to help or hinder the healing we must do? I am a Democrat, but I am none of those things you talked about. I plan to do what I can to help heal the fear and doubt Trump's administration has caused. Are you?
PENNY CREASEY
Grand Junction
Trump must pay a price for his insurrection actions
First – full disclosure. I’m a registered Republican and have been for the past 40 years. I also did not support Trump, but rather supported Joe Bidden to regain the country’s reputation and standing in the world and to bring back decency to the presidency.
Whatever happens to Trump in the next couple of weeks, whether it’s impeachment for inciting insurrection, removal through the Amendment 25 process, resignation, or boxing him in as suggested by the editorial board of this newspaper, he must not gain from his actions over the past two months. What is repulsive about his actions to steal the election is his use of the presidential office to acquire over $200 million in a fund that he can use for any purpose he desires. This financial gain from immoral acts should not be tolerated.
I suggest that these funds must be forfeited to compensate families of Capitol Police officers who died and were injured, to cover the costs of repairs to the Capitol building caused by Trump’s supporters, to fund all the law enforcement agencies that had to respond to the insurrection, and to reimburse states for countering the frivolous lawsuits he and his supporters filed.
It is important that Trump be remembered, not as a martyr, but rather as the loser he is; i.e., his reputation, his influence, and what he cares about most – money.
TIM CARLSON
Grand Junction
Impeachment will only further divide country
President-elect Biden and the Democrats have stated they want to unite our country, but if they proceed with the impeachment of President Trump with only days remaining in his term in office, this action will most likely result in just the opposite. This action really only shows the hatred and disdain that Pelosi and the radical left has, and have had, for our president for the last four years. For our nation to come together and unite, the hearts of such people must change.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction
Boebert should resign
Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered as a very sad day by me. Our nation's Capitol was looted by rioters, domestic terrorists. Five people died. One of them was an Air Force veteran. One, a police officer.
The officer died protecting Rep. Lauren Boebert from the very people she encouraged to be at our Capitol that day, her “constituents” she called them, while she hid in an undisclosed location. Is that how you support our law enforcement men and women, Representative? Is that how you "Back the Blue"?
In less than a week on the job, the blood of five dead people is on your hands, Ms. Boebert. I ask you to take responsibility and resign. Surely, we can find someone that will think about protecting our constitution and defending our democracy to take your place.
JAMES GILLIAM
Carbondale
The wages of 'domestic terrorism'
AG nominee Merrick Garland’s DOJ will soon be making charging decisions arising from Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by a criminal mob of Trump supporters.
One authority has identified thirteen distinct federal charges that could apply (Vox, “13 federal criminal laws that the pro-Trump mob may have violated, explained”, Jan. 7, https://www.vox.com/22217973/13-federal-criminal-laws-trump-mob-insurrection-capitol-assault-rebellion-conspiracy), ranging from felonious crimes of “insurrection” and “seditious conspiracy” to misdemeanor “trespass” and “theft of government property”.
On Thursday, President-elect Biden described the perpetrators as “domestic terrorists” -- a reference that implicates Sections 802, 805, and 806 of the USA Patriot Act of 2001, which expanded the definition of “terrorism” to include “domestic terrorism”.
When the Patriot Act was being considered in the aftermath of 9/11, the ACLU warned that its definitions were so broad that they could apply to acts of civil disobedience by environmental activists (ACLU, “How the USA Patriot Act Redefines ‘Domestic Terrorism’", 2021, https://www.aclu.org/other/how-usa-patriot-act-redefines-domestic-terrorism). No such qualms should apply to last Wednesday’s events.
Rather, under Section 802, a person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act on U.S. soil that is "dangerous to human life" and violates the criminal laws of a state or the U.S., if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.
Section 805 expanded the definition of “material support” and extends it to domestic terrorism (see: 18 U.S. Code § 2339A - Providing material support to terrorists).
Section 806 amended the civil asset forfeiture statute to authorize the seizure and forfeiture (without a prior hearing or criminal conviction) of all assets (i) of anyone engaged in planning or perpetrating any act of domestic terrorism against the U.S. and all assets affording anyone a source of influence over any such perpetrator, or (ii) acquired or maintained by anyone with the intent and for the purpose of supporting, planning, conducting, or concealing an act of domestic terrorism against the U.S., or (iii) derived from, involved in, or used or intended to be used to commit any act of domestic or terrorism against the U.S., its citizens or residents, or their property.
Thus, if Donald Trump is charged with inciting Wednesday’s violent insurrection in D.C., the U.S. could well become the legal owner of TrumpTower and Mar-a-Lago.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Wake up people — you're losing your freedoms
The hypocrisy of the news media, Big Tech, Democrats, Republicans is absolutely breath taking. Treatment of President Trump and his family has been relentless for four years. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, no one should be treated with such hatefulness and loathing. Nary a word was spoken of the burning looting killings going on all summer by all the major networks you had to search to find it. Also the corruption by the incoming President and his family was no where to be found unless you dug for it. Free speech as I speak is being censored by Big Tech, Google, Tweeter etc. Wake up people you are losing your freedoms. How easily we are willing to give up freedom. When news media and Big Government tells you what you can read, believe and say is censored or even deleted you have communism and we are there sad to say. May God help us all.
JERA GROSS
Grand Junction