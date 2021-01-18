Boebert is a breath of fresh air in a stinking swamp
All the liberal letters denigrating Lauren Boebert's 2nd Amendment support are mere extensions of Trump Detangement Syndrome. Gun haters believe limiting law-abiding citizens' gun rights will decrease crime.
These same naive souls ignore the tens of thousands of murders that have been happening in Dem-controlled hell holes for decades.
I greatly appreciate the breath of fresh air Lauren brings to the stinking swamp that is Washington.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
Climate change is government's excuse to control people
The lawmakers in Congress have been given the power to twist what is said by a person into being what they want it to mean . Law makers , Congressman , Senators are immune from slandering a person and twisting words and just ignoring the choice and an agenda of people they don't like . When speaking from the floor these people can lie and slander anyone , and are immune from lawsuits . As it stands now the President himself does not have the freedom to bring a case to any type of court to be heard by the public.. The newspapers and all the news net works on TV are on the same thinking . That's not reporting the news , that's just gossip and their own opinion .
I was in the Military almost 60 years ago . The job was to free people from the communist socialist weight of government . I couldn't see any high happy living in those places.
In American if your work at a job . After tax you spend the money how you please . You can invest it in a businesses with no government deciding what's good for you . Thats called Capitalism . Lately the Government is interfering with a lot now . In the name of Climate Change which is a disguise for Government control of peoples lives to come. , This will lead to lost freedoms, that we over look on a daily basis . This is giving other countries our keys , to keep and make us dependent to them . At times America was almost there on things we use and need daily .
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Ask lawmakers to take immediate action to address climate change
As most of us realize, our warming planet is contributing to more severe weather events, wildfires and droughts. See e.g. Yale Climate Connections, “Hurricanes, wildfires, and heat dominated U.S. weather in 2020.” https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2021/01/hurricanes-wildfires-and-heat-dominated-u-s-weather-in-2020/ These disasters have caused billions of dollars in damage in the U.S. Id. Per FEMA, about 40% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster. We need to focus on immediately implementing solutions for our changing climate. One solution is Carbon Fee and Dividend, placing a fee on carbon, with a dividend, the money collected under the fee, being returned to U.S. households. Economists agree that putting a price on carbon is the quickest and most effective way to reduce carbon pollution. By placing a fee on carbon, we discourage carbon pollution by making it the more expensive option. By returning the fees collected to U.S. households, through a dividend, 70% of the households will be financially better off. I encourage you to call or write our Sens Bennet and Hickenlooper, and our Congresswoman Boebert, and ask them to take immediate action to address climate change by implementing a bipartisan Carbon Fee and Dividend plan.
GAIL HARRISS
Durango
Halls of power are for engagement; not destruction
Regarding the letter to the editor by Dave Reed, the debate to me isn’t how many “bad apples” stormed our Capitol on Jan. 6. It is, what is the proper conduct in our country to promote your agenda? I have been a volunteer for over 10 years of a nonpartisan group called RESULTS, seeking to end the worst aspects of poverty. We meet regularly with Republicans or Democrats, whoever is in office, asking them to help end the worst aspects of poverty. I have always found representatives and Senators willing to meet and listen. I have found that our voice has power.
When I first began as a volunteer lobbyist there were more than 30,000 children in our world dying every day before their fifth birthday from totally preventable causes! Dying every day by things like diarrhea or pneumonia for lack of a 99-cent vaccine. Now there are fewer than 14,000 children dying every day from totally preventable causes.
We have walked those same halls lobbying members of Congress that rioters stormed and defiled on Jan. 6. What a terrible waste.
ANDREW CLARKE
Gig Harbor, Washington
Welcome to the unchecked power of one-party control
It is becoming clear that the left is motivated by hate. The Democratic Party is an organization of hate. With their partners in the media, Big Tech and Big Finance, they are not content to just drive the hated Donald Trump from office. They saw the pandemic and the Floyd riots as strokes of luck in their battle to control people. Tyrants always believe in their own righteousness. They are now using their total control of government to declare war on more than half the country. Their hatred is a kind of insanity that somehow thinks itself sane. Threats, violence and censorship are the inevitable consequences of their unchecked power. Through political persecution and creating greater dependency on government they are now intent on securing perpetual one-party rule.
With their encouragement some of the nation's most powerful companies have moved to limit the speech of millions of Americans who dare to challenge a disputed election. Whatever Trump did or didn't do, he is the elected president of the United States and the people have a right to hear from him. Even leaders of Germany, France and Mexico have denounced the left's censorship of opposing voices. The chief tools of communism — blacklists, cleansings and purges — are now being employed by Americas "red guard": the Democratic Party, media, big tech and corporations in their assault against all supporters of Trump or his allies. There is no talk of unity. Democrats are out for blood. They are using their unchecked power to impeach Trump (hoping to prevent him from ever running again). Their bloodlust does not stop there. They are proposing to use the 14th amendment to remove any elected Republican who dared challenge the results of an arguably flawed election. It’s about punishing the opposition. If the pro-Trump mob can be depicted as “terrorists” and “traitors,” then there’s almost nothing we shouldn’t do to silence them. Right? What will begin as mere restrictions that inevitably, given human nature and the Left’s worship of power and control, will become outright persecution of anybody who doesn’t toe the Left’s line. It will then only be a short-step to something much worse.
PHIL CHILDERS
Fruita
At least one Boebert staffer has seen the light
Well that didn’t take long, did it? Ben Goldey, apparently recovering from the moral and intellectual collapse he suffered in joining Lauren Boebert’s staff in the first place, has quit. It seems that working for an Annie Oakley insurrectionist is a bridge too far. Good for you, Ben. Take the next step and extricate yourself from the unhinged mentality that elected her in the first place and the self-promoting danger she now shows herself to be.
RANDAL McCHESNEY
Bellvue, Washington
It takes a miracle or war to end slavery
We are now approaching a node in cyber-war, and repeating an 80-year pattern: 1780, 1860, 1940, 2020. This war began in Joe's basement. He won election because all his players were assembling off-stage. The media didn't see because they are players in this charade themselves. “Don't look.”
How can Biden keep it together? Deny his collusion with China, protect his son, keep peace at home, avoid selling-out today's babies to China, keep Kamala and the “left” at bay without repealing our rights as Americans... not to mention dodging Donald Trump.
Take Trump out, then prepare for martial law. At that point, half the American population will either be slave or free. See how slavery starts? It depends on how people react.
Layered into the equation is Chinese-style surveillance, not to mention an expanding cyberspace. This is a slave master's dream. Everyone will be on an electronic leash. Pretty cool for those in charge.
Some Blacks were in bondage for 250 years. Weren't the Jews enslaved by pharaoh for 400 years? The point is, it takes a miracle or a war to end slavery.
Slavery is an accurate term for communism... “communism” is just window dressing. China is a tempting mistress, but can reject or enslave us after we're “tapped.”
For communist/fascist/authoritarians, the state is God. It's only the belief in a higher power and its practice that freedom exists.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Boycott the Democrats and blue cities
The good news is that we don’t need to DO anything to thwart the tyranny of the left except hunker down and boycott anyone and everything associated in any way with any “Democrat.” The whole nation will start to feel it soon enough when the economy tanks again.
We’ll starve 'em out and make it THEIR problem! We can do without cell phones, China crap, and beaches. Can they do without food and fuel? Women spend 80% of all the money in this nation. Assuming a 50/50 split, can Amazon, Google, Apple, Hollywood, and the blue cities, businesses, and restaurants withstand a 40% boycott? Oh, they’ll retaliate in kind, but we’re “the evil rich” (remember?) so we can outlast 'em! That Portland sauna vendor sure was flabbergasted and incredulous when I told him why I was cancelling my order! We’ll build a parallel universe and beat them at their own game. I can’t imagine the food/fuel producers and distributors are buying into this.
Boycott the blue and patronize the patriots. It shouldn’t be hard to develop a list. Choosing up sides will really help “reunite the nation” but what choice do we have? Voting? Not any more!
Biden can whine and snivel about “turning the page” but “come on man” we’re not as stupid as you think we are. The “Democrats” started this when they violated the civility contract and rationalized the fix, so they can NEVER be trusted again. You can’t build trust on a foundation of fraud, lies, and deceit.
GORDON CARLETON
Pueblo West
Boebert is Palin 2.0
Lauren Bobert is the Republicans' current edition of Sarah Palin. A gun totin' , taugh talking woman, defiant or restraints.
KIRT WILLIAMSON
Saratoga Springs, Utah