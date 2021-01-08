Condoning action of dangerous mob is like participating
There always has been and always will be those who believe freedom means free to do what ever they want regardless the rule of law be it local, state, or federal.
On Jan. 6 we experienced terrorism on our home front perpetrated by our own fellow Americans. These domestic terrorists did not appear on the horizon overnight, they’ve been here for eons but with the four years of support from their great leader Donald J. Trump they have been given permission to come out of the shadows into the light to show the world how fragmented our country really is.
What the entire world watched in horror was not a group of protestors showing their displeasure of and election outcome, but dangerous thugs who took the window of opportunity to see how much damage they could inflict on our Capitol building, while inflicting injuries to the police who have sworn an oath to protect all citizens of these United States including the thugs themselves. Multiple deaths were caused by their insurrection.
We have the right as citizens to vote for our leaders, but we also must accept the results of that vote regardless your choice; that is freedom. If you are one who quietly condones the actions of the terrorist mob that disobeyed all rule of law and used mob rule causing death and destruction to our Capitol building Wednesday then you are as guilty as the mob itself.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
Violence at Capitol is first step in a war started by two-party system
The violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 6, should be condemned. It is very clear that there can be no peace in America until the Democratic and Republican parties are gone.
This violence is the first step toward a civil war started by both the Democratic and Republican Parties. All of their corruption, monetary greed, and election rigging has brought us to this dangerous point. Look at all of the billions of dollars spent on these elections. The spending is way out of control. All of this money was wasted on two corrupt political parties during this time when millions of Americans are suffering. Legally, these two political parties are mere political clubs fighting for control of America's election system. They have no legal right to control America's election system. Election reform can only come from nonpartisan open elections managed by independent non-partisan election commissions.
Neither of these two parties care about the American people. While these two parties debated for nine months over how little money to give to the American people, and yet, they had no problem giving their corporate sponsors billions of corporate welfare. Apparently, the American people are not worth much according to these two parties. It is our money, not theirs!
These two parties are dangerous to America and to the American people. Nothing good can come of their continued existence. Their continued existence can only escalate into more violence and civil war. With only two skimpy survival checks, the violence of 2020, and now the attack on Capitol Hill, the Democratic and Republican Parties have written their own political obituaries for 2022, for 2024, and hopefully forever.
RANDY FRICKE
National Election Reform Committee/Independent Voting
New Castle
With Democrats in control of Congress, what's next?
Congratulations Democrats on taking full control of Congress. Do we now get to see the wonderful benefits of a socialist state as Bernie Sanders, AOC, and others have been praising?
I don’t believe this what thousands of Americans died for in World War II.
BOB STRONG
Montrose
Boebert must understand that her words matter
Today I attempted to email Rep. Lauren Boebert about Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol. My Delta County address was denied by her website address checker. Her D.C. office voicemail was full and not accepting messages. She does not list phone numbers for her Colorado offices. I hope this does not portend a future of Boebert dodging her constituents. In hopes of reaching her, here is my message:
Rep. Boebert:
Yesterday President Trump and his lawyer explicitly incited a violent insurrection at the US Capitol. That is not only me talking, that is Sen. Romney and many others from both parties. High-level members of Trump's administration have already resigned in protest of his actions yesterday. Yet Trump still maintains he is the wronged party.
Since 2016 Trump supporters have excused his rhetoric and lies by saying “Don’t listen to what he says, watch what he does.” What Trump DID yesterday was incite an insurrection with what he SAID. Words matter from leaders. People died as a result. The Capitol was ransacked, the first time that has happened since the British did it in 1814.
Rep. Boebert, you are a national leader now. What you say matters. In your comments yesterday you failed to condemn Trump’s incitement and failure to accept the electoral results that all 50 states and many courts, including the Supreme Court have accepted. As a national leader, that matters. This is an especially damning stain on Trumpism, the Republican Party, and the United States of America. While I have not been a member of any political party for decades, I know a number of Republicans who said about Trump's actions yesterday words to the effect “I’m a conservative at heart but this is not American, this is not OK.” You fell short of even that condemnation. Trump was recorded last weekend attempting to force the Republican secretary of state of Georgia to falsify the election results. We have Trump publicly urging Pence to violate his Constitutional role of counting state-certified election results. We have had Trump spreading lies about the election since before November. He is unfit for office and further, he has now proven himself a danger to the Republic and the public order in office. You must call for his resignation and support any and all efforts to remove him from office now.
Sincerely,
JOSEPH McGILL
Cedaredge
City Council is courting hypocrisy with marijuana question
I’m just curious how the city would consider allowing voters to decide to allow retail sales and possibly home cultivation, at the same time they fire city employees if they test positive for marijuana?
If there’s a basis for firing trusted long-term employees for testing positive, there must be something inherently bad and dangerous about marijuana use. So then why would the City Council allow sales and cultivation in their city?
This seems to be a double standard.
I would like the Grand Junction mayor and council members answer this question.
DON METZLER
Grand Junction
Let's hope Congress learns from siege at Capitol
It disappointed me to see our Congress dive for shelter and looking for police protection within their capital home. I am pleased they are now vigorously denouncing violence, protest and mob action with apparent sincerity. Their Capitol building was not burned, completely vandalized, and left destroyed. They are now praising law enforcement for their actions and restoring order. Where was their unified outcry as our cities had burned, our officers assaulted and defunded, public buildings attacked, and personal safety at risk? Finally, they individually felt the social and political unrest that Americans have been experiencing for years. Now maybe they share our anger at the crisis in America. The bipartisanship and rancor displayed by Congress over the last four years has been reprehensible. I don’t need to give examples. A new administration is starting. I hope Congress has learned from this experience. Action and words have consequences. An American revolt could be in the future if they collectively can’t govern for the good of America. I am not condoning the Capitol occupation. This was a result of America’s frustration with politics and society. It can happen again if things don’t change.
LARRY BULLARD
Grand Junction
Sentinel has more blood on its pages
Thursday’s disingenuous Sentinel editorial -- “A sad day for America” – is an exercise in self-serving deflection of its own responsibility for fueling the lie-based “Trumpster fire” that embarrassed the nation and killed four participants on Wednesday.
First, contrary to the editorial’s false premise, not “everyone else” is “still trying to process what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday”. Rather, many more perceptive observers had warned – beginning as early as 2015 – that eventual violence was the predictable culmination of what was essentially a racist, fascist, lie-based, and anti-democratic personality cult.
Second, since August 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally by those “very fine people” in Charlottesville, Virginia -- when the Trump flag was violently associated with the symbols of the Confederacy and Nazism -- both private watchdog organizations and federal law enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that domestic terrorism by right-wing extremists posed a greater threat to the nation than foreign terrorists.
Third, nevertheless, after April 15, 2018 -- when the Sentinel’s publisher succumbed to threats from local Trumpublicans and announced (“No political agenda, just promoting the interests of our region”) that it was replacing familiar conservative columnists who had “disavowed Trump” with “pro-Trump columnist Marc Theissen (sic)” and was “looking for more pro-Trump material” -- he was repeatedly warned that embracing Thiessen’s sophist propaganda was lending undue credence to Trump’s 30,000+ lies.
Fourth, thereafter, the Sentinel allowed itself to be used as a conduit for Trumpublican falsehoods – publishing in-print and email Letters-to-the Editor from misinformed locals that repeated Trump’s previously debunked lies, while making no effort to fact-check them and devoting little space to readily available fact-checking by reputable sources – despite repeated warnings that the Sentinel was being journalistically irresponsible.
Fifth, still today, the Sentinel celebrates – and thereby promotes -- the ignoble association of Trump flags with America’s flag and Constitution by publishing a photo of a motley crew of deluded but vocal local lemmings on its front page, as they march to demonstrate their continuing misguided loyalty to the “monster” they ignorantly revere (Business Insider, “Official describes the president as a 'total monster' who refused to act as Congress was stormed”, Jan. 7; https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-total-monster-during-capitol-siege-aides-say-report-2021-1).
Finally, while the Sentinel has boldly concluded that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is “Still unfit for office”, it remains shamefully unable to reach that same – but even more obvious -- conclusion as to Trump, for whom the “dustbin of history” is too good a fate..
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Trump Rioters were domestic terrorists
I urge your editorial board to have the courage to label the Trump-incited extremists as domestic terrorists. Referring to those people as a "mob" makes it sound like a frat party gone sideways, again giving the [mostly] white folks a pass for their unlawful, seditious, violent behavior. Over the past several years, we have seen examples of how law enforcement responds to other groups — BIPOC, LGBT, etc. — engaging in peaceful protests; where was that heavy-handed "law and order" enforcement when the white supremacists were climbing over walls and forcing their way into buildings?
CARLENE GOLDTHWAITE
Fruita
Is the 'Great America' we were promised?
The last terrorist attack on US soil was on Sept. 11, 2001. The last time our nation's Capitol building was stormed was Aug. 24, 1814, during the War of 1812. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, President Donald Trump spurred thousands of his loyalists to "walk down there, and I'll be there with you, we're going to walk down to the Capitol [...] Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong," and what followed was the first insurrection attempt since the Confederacy declared war against the the United States on April 12, 1861. Our nation's 45th president will certainly go down in history, but to my friends and neighbors who have waved his flag and donned his MAGA hat, I ask you: Is this what you envisioned when when you embraced the slogan, Make America Great Again? Is the the Great America you want?
Do I believe that all of the proud Trump supporters in our community would have participated in this act of domestic terrorism? No, I do not. That is why I am writing this letter — to appeal to the goodness in your human hearts and your genuine patriotism, which is not fealty to this thoroughly broken man. Will you choose to finally see that yesterday's events are the logical conclusion of years of hateful rhetoric? Will you finally choose to reject this man and his politics of division?
I know some won't. They will double down on the delusional conspiracies peddled by this conman. They will decry the summer's Civil rights demonstrations, parroting his whataboutism. Those folks are beyond reason. But are you? I encourage my friends and neighbors who feel unheard and unhelped to now realize that your faith in Trump has been misplaced, and that true change in America is only achieved through powerful words, not cowardly actions. Through unity, not division. Through love, not hate.
MATTHEW CROWE
Fruita