Trump's legacy can't be diminished
Since President Trump was inaugurated in January, 2017, the media has been the vehicle by which the Democrat party and the Never-Trumpers have tried to peel away the Trump supporters. Despite four years of endless investigations based on known untruths, opposition research, misinformation campaigns, and a phony impeachment, President Trump accomplished more to Make America Great than any previous president in my lifetime.
It may come as a surprise to those in the media, the Democratic Party, and Never-Trumpers: the “we the people” movement did not begin with Donald J. Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution as written, with the Bill of Rights applying to all people, not dividing people into groups to pit against each other. Conservatives believe in limited government and lots of individual freedom, including the right to speak our mind without being silenced by political correctness. Mr. Trump was saying all of the things we were believing, but no presidential candidate had ever stated those beliefs and certainly never demonstrated the conviction to stand up for “we the people.” The typical politician has a history of going the way of least resistance, making promises with no action. No wonder we love President Trump.
Enter Lauren Boebert. She is unafraid to state her love for the Constitution as written and her willingness to do whatever it takes to protect the freedoms identified within the document. There were hundreds of verified instances of illegal votes being counted, at least seven states that did not adhere to their Constitutional mandates, and laws were broken in the voting process. It is the Constitutional duty of the Congress to examine these questions. Representative Boebert demonstrated her courage in performing her duty, unlike far too many Congressmen. No wonder we love Lauren Boebert.
The left, represented by the media, is undoubtedly concerned about the legacy of President Trump, as they are now desperately trying to impeach him again. Approximately 75 million Trump supporters spoke clearly this year. The left should be concerned. We are not going away.
Sincerely,
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
A run of bad presidents
I'm disappointment on the election doubts and the violence . Is the Trump supporters team never had a chance to present anything to the public to hear in a court . The whole justice system was closed down on them . The justice system and the news outlets had their minds made up not to listen . That's the real bad part of it all . The people will never know now .
As far as past Presidents doing anything worth while . Bill Clinton is the last to any good . The main thing was the economy was great during his term . George W Bush just wanted to be one of the boys , he fell asleep, and the banks went under, and caused big trouble. the tax payers had to bail them out . Obama went into office with Bushes mess . Obama believes in people should be supported by the Government like the Socialist countries . This means not working for a living . Taking away from the so called rich . And he made Joe Biden believe the same . It is said that Joe Biden will need almost 4 trillion dollors for his agenda and plans to even out the wealth . So what does that mean ? He and all his cabinet is rich . Do people think he will dig into his wealth , along with the others , because he's nice guy ?
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Leadership matters
We have witnessed a horrifying and embarrassing display of ignorance and violence at our nation’s Capitol building this week. The dismaying event was far from unavoidable. It was the culmination of years of effort to undermine the collective public trust in our government, and specifically in our electoral processes conducted by the president and many of his supporters in government and media.
That thousands of people felt compelled to gather in Washington on Wednesday to “demonstrate” is explicitly related to the disinformation propagated by the president following the November election. There is, in fact, no evidence of fraud that would impact the results of the election (even the despicable Lindsay Graham admitted this on Tuesday night). But because the president continues to repeatedly lie about this many people apparently believe that it must be true.
There is a single act, however, that could have avoided the disastrous attempted insurrection on Tuesday and the now five deaths associated with it; the president need only have accepted the results of the election. This simple act, which he asked the country to do following his own election four years ago, would have served as a clear message to his supporters that, though he lost, he was willing to be a mature human being and accept a fair result. Because he was unwilling to do this, we now have an outright attack on the very functioning of our democratic system, widespread public distrust and disturbance, and an appalling lack of credibility in the eyes of the world.
Leadership matters. Ours has failed to accept a loss, as a child refusing to adhere to their bedtime or share a toy. We should not accept behavior like this from any adult member of our society, let alone our president.
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
What's a true conservative to do?
After 50-plus years of being a Republican and watching it degenerate into a cult closely resembling the Nazi Party under Hitler, I am changing my affiliation. The GOP is no longer conservative. It is closer to fascism. Like Hitler and his Nazi Party, Trump and his GOP allow no differing opinions or dissent. Just as the Nazi Party worshipped Hitler, so do the present day Republicans worship Trump. Republicans support lying, adultery, cheating, ignorance, bullying, and ridiculous conspiracy theories. Like the Nazis, the red hatters love big noisy, worship services they call rallies. They have elected (1) an obviously incompetent political hack as election supervisor; (2) a barely literate, inarticulate, seditious, individual who is ignorant of history to the U.S. House of Representatives, and (3) support a sociopath in the White House.
The red hatters claim to be Christians, but their behavior and language betray their claims. Red Hatters obviously don’t read history books, but consider reading tweets an intellectual accomplishment. Red hatters invoke the Constitution, but are ignorant of its contents. Republicans are hysterical about secure voting, but Republican politicians (especially in southern states) gerrymander, and suppress voting everywhere they can. Hitler could count on his Brown Shirts when he needed thugs, so too can Trump depend on his red hatters to do his thug work. (Attacking our Capital is thuggery and sedition.) Republicans really don’t like socialists (having no idea of what socialism is) like me. I graduated from a public school as did my children and grandchildren. The G.I. Bill allowed me to complete a B.S. and a M.S. at public universities, and purchase a home. I use public roads, and am thankful for those roads being maintained. I use our national parks and public lands at every opportunity. I am on Social Security, and use the V.A. for my medical needs. I am thankful for Medicare. I am going to leave the GOP because there is no place for a true conservative (the Founding Fathers’ definition, not FOX New’s definition.) in the GOP.
JIM BAILEY
Grand Junction
This IS who we are
After the violent desecration of our nation's capital many proclaimed, "This is not who we are!" But this IS who we are, a nation incapable of peaceful transition of power because we enabled Trump's criminality.
Our self-righteous declaration, "This is NOT who we are," is like parents whining, "This is not who we are," at our precious little thief who stole candy again because we let him eat it every time. Everyone else knows exactly "who we are," enablers of criminality.
We are a nation of children addicted to the Facebook candy of conspiracy theories, choosing tasty lies that fatten our biases instead of truth that could make us free. We choose, "Trump will save us from godless, socialist, ballot thieves," instead of the truth that Trump repeatedly incited violent destruction of our democracy.
While researching "This is not who we are," I found Republican Senator William Cohen's 2:04 video entitled "This is who we were, are and hope not to become" and 2:50 YouTube video "Long overdue for the 25th Amendment" advocating removal. We must impeach and censure, or we enable future criminality.
Our democracy might survive this conspiracy-theory coup attempt. But if we refuse to grow up and reject conspiracy theories and confront our confirmation biases, then the next coup may destroy us, as Putin smiles.
Meanwhile 4000 people die daily. Although scientists developed vaccines at "warp speed," distribution drags because the same man whose mask denial caused deaths and damaged the economy was too busy planning his coup to be bothered, Operation Warped Nut.
And just who are we as a nation? We are many things. We are the evangelical church who again voted for Trump, even after he exposed himself at Charlottesville, making ourselves complicit and then wondering why ethical young people leave our pews to a dwindling population of elderly conspiracy coots. But we are also MLK's church in Georgia, the church that Made America Better At-last. We are Conservatives and we are Liberals who realize we need each other to balance out our own confirmation biased extremes, a sometimes-rocky marriage too precious to throw away on an affair with any abusive demagogue, past, present, or future. Most of all "We" are "We," not "us and them," unless you are too busy drinking the cool aid and munching conspiracy candy to join us.
DAN FORD
Fruita
Boebert must put childish ideology behind
When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways."
1 Corinthians 13:11
Ms. Boebert,
You are correct about one thing; America was becoming lost ...but that was due to the policies of the last four (4) years. Policies championed by a child (I cannot call him a man) who has proven his complete and utter lack of understanding of what grounds America. Unless you put your childish ideology behind, you will be left in that same abyss — leaving you unable to effectively attend to and represent the real western Colorado issues.
I truly wish you would put that “badass” persona you put forth behind you. The Bible speaks of beating swords into plow shears. Today that means guns. If you want to represent humans and not some fictitious mumbo jumbo, beat yours into something that tills the land into a fertile crop — not hatred.
Step out from behind that curtain your handlers have put around you and let us actually hear your voice!
Then, we might stop calling you just bad.
1 Corinthians 14:20
"Brethren, be not children in understanding: howbeit in malice be ye children, but in understanding be men."
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Become informed; learn how government works
My question to all those who think our election was not honest, to all those who think that their votes did not count because whomever they supported did not win: Who do you think should have "RUN" the election? Who, personally, is better qualified right now than those who did their best to manage the requirements of each state to follow the day by day duties of their jobs? Each state, each county, each city has its own requirements. That is DEMOCRACY, not a dictorship. We are still the United STATES. I am now 89 years old I have served as an election judge many times, but I'll mention only a few: in Rio Grand County, in --I think it was at a dance hall/bar at Seven Mile Plaza; in Hinsdale County, at the historic courthouse where Alferd Packer stood trial for murder and cannabilism; in Lake City, at the Armory Building, where a city council election count was tied after THREE RECOUNTS AND resulted in a flipped coin decision as to who won. Each of those elections was by paper ballot. Sometimes we counted in frigid temperatures and long into the wee hours because each election judge was committed to being honest and dedicated to doing a sacred duty as a citizen of a DEMOCRACY. When my late husband ran for public office, I could no longer serve as an election judge because that would have been a conflict of interest. He lost, and won, but always as a gentleman and a public servant. My plea to all of you, to each of us: BECOME INFORMED. LEARN ABOUT HOW THE GOVERNMENT WORKS. STUDY CIVICS. VOLUNTEER TO HELP THOSE IN NEED, even THOSE WITH WHOM YOU DISAGREE, IN MEANINGFUL WAYS. VOLUNTEER TO WORK WITH ELECTED OFFICIALS TO IMPROVE WHAT YOU THINK NEEDS IMPROVEMENT. THINK carefully about what is best for the greater, long term good of your neighborhood, nation, and yes, the Earth. VOTE!.
JOANNE DRAKE
Fruita
Respect will of majority
David A. Kearsley, what ever happened to Back The Badge? Only applies to BLM?
Feel free to attack law enforcement when they are protecting people you disagree with. Funny, but my wife and I ( white senior citizens ) attended two BLM protests and witnessed not one act of violence. Not one member of the crowd sought to interfere with the law enforcement officers present. No one urged the crowd to storm the federal courthouse where one of the peaceful protest took place.
Republicans need to realize they live in a democracy not an authoritarian regime (though that is what Trump wanted ). You win elections by getting people on your side through having a better plan. Democracy moves slowly hence it took forever for women to get the vote. We are still working on including minorities.
Respect the will of the majority!
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Nothing supports allegations of election fraud
Writer David Kearsley wrote several million Americans believe the election was not fair. True enough. Marc Thiessen, conservative syndicated columnist and Trump supporter wrote in an editorial Friday that Trump "ginned them up with lies about a stolen election." Unfortunately too many believed the election was stolen or there was widespread fraud. No, didn't happen. This election was the most closely watched, audited and reviewed in our history. Find Pennsylvania Republican Tom Toomey's comments during the Electoral College vote count. No fraud, No massive rigging. When your candidate does not win that does not imply fraud. Every court case about fraud lost. Every state legislature with Republican majorities certified the vote.
DAVE MACKLER
Grand Junction
No comparison between BLM and capitol riots
I just read your article by Charles Ashby about violence not the way to affect change. I agree wholeheartedly with this, but to compare the riot and destruction to our nation's capital was not the same as people protesting Black Lives Matter or other protest by citizens because of being disenfranchised. This was encouraged by the sitting president of the United States because he didn’t get re-elected.
I am very ashamed of him and his followers .
ARLENE GROHS
Grand Junction
Sentinel should have published Thiessen instead of Kearsley letter
Thursday’s Sentinel editorial – “What now?” – aptly opines that responsible Republicans must ask themselves: “Where were you when Donald Trump was inciting a riot? And for that matter, where were you when he was laying the groundwork?”
Nevertheless, disingenuous and irresponsible Trumpublicans like Mesa’s Dave Kearsley — “Purpose of demonstration was to demand fair elections” — were apparently primed to perpetuate the multiple lies that motivated Wednesday’s mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
By every objective account — including those of Trump’s own AG, FBI, and DHS — the 2020 election was likely the freest and fairest in U.S. history. Unfortunately, fueled by the cynical lies Trump and his enablers had perpetrated on his loyal base of misinformed lemmings, some gathered in D.C. to “demonstrate” for what they had actually already gotten, while others were there to intentionally provoke chaos by inciting and employing mob violence to disrupt the Constitutional process.
Nevertheless, Kearsley — after piously proclaiming that “There is no excuse for violence” — proceeds to “excuse” that very violence by citing a contrived “context” based on false equivalency and more lies. Thus, first, for four years, Republicans resisted Democrats’ opposition to Trump’s mendacity and lawlessness — which culminated for all the world to see on Wednesday. Second, there is no valid “apples to apples” comparison between Trump’s violent mob and the largely peaceful BLM demonstrations that transcended party affiliation.
Third, contrary to Kearsley’s oft-debunked “FauxNoise” lie, Democrats did not excuse “burning and looting”, but rather condemned both (USAToday, “Fact check: Democrats have condemned violence linked to BLM, anti-fascist protests”, Aug. 13, 2020, https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/08/13/fact-check-democrats-have-condemned-violence-linked-protests/3317862001/; Reuters, “Fact check: Joe Biden has condemned violent protests in the last three months”, Sep. 4, 2020, https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-biden-condemn-violence/fact-check-joe-biden-has-condemned-violent-protests-in-the-last-three-months-idUSKBN25V2O1).
Kearsley next resorts to circular reasoning by implying that just because “several million Americans do not feel there has been a fair election” — after being fed 30,000+ lies for almost five years – their fact-free “feelings” should “trump” the findings of state/federal courts to the contrary. Indeed, those courts concluded that measures taken in response to the pandemic to expand safe mail-in voting were within “state constitutional authority” (while Kearsley was comparing COVID-19 to the common flu 360,000+ U.S. deaths ago).
Therefore, Kearsley should heed his own advice and “tone down” the falsehoods. Even the Sentinel’s favorite “pro-Trump columnist” Marc Thiessen now “get’s it” (WaPo, “Trump has blood on his hands”, Jan 7, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/01/07/trump-responsible-capitol-mob-media/), but the Sentinel chose not to publish his latest “anti-Trump” column!
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
There can be no sequel to this nightmarish production
Like a made-for-TV movie, there was a complex variety of players in the drama produced at our nation's Capitol building on Wednesday. The live-stream attack on our constitution and democracy showed the "cast of thousands" consisting of an orchestrated mob of seditionist insurgents being directed into position by our commander in chief. Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley performed poorly in their supporting roles. The White House staff and Cabinet, Republican leadership, their senators and congressmen, all assisted in the production.
Following Trump's fictional plot of a rigged election using unfounded but relentless attempts to discredit our media and our constitutional electoral process, these players set the stage and wrote the script that climaxed in the disruption of our constitutional process and the destruction of property in our Capitol Building. Unfortunately, this was not a fictional production.
President Trump's directing and starring role is nothing less than that of a domestic terrorist and demented wanna-be dictator. His goal was not merely to overturn the election, but to overthrow the government. And yet, there are those in the audience that love the villain. This was a treasonous act and needs to be dealt with as such. This docu-drama must not have a sequel.
If only those who still applaud Trump's smoke and mirror performances could realize, as the rest of the world did long ago, that they have been misled and conned by their idol from the beginning, this would not have happened. Both of Trump's campaigns were based on fiction.
Most of his grandiose claims of accomplishments are illusions from the special effects department. His constant false claims of massive voter fraud never produced any real evidence and were rejected by all of the courts, many officiated by his own judges. This in itself should have been the proper anti-climatic finale, instead of the dangerous and destructive acts we witnessed.
This was a deplorable display of a poor attempt at American leadership. Now we must absorb the hideous stain that's been left on our country's integrity. We must not let it happen again. There can be no encore. Thankfully, finally, Trump's deceptions will soon be replaced with Biden's experience, intelligence, honesty, and sanity.
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
Poorly written rhetoric or dog whistle?
I just couldn’t let it go. Our elected officials need to have integrity. The insurrection at the Capitol was heartbreaking, humiliating, and horrifying. It was indefensible. Then, I listened to our representative Lauren Boebert’s speech on the House floor. I take no issue with the necessity of civilized debate. That is what she was sent to Washington to do. She stated she had a “separate but equal” obligation to object. Huh? Separate but equal was the Supreme Court doctrine circa 1954 that upheld legal segregation. Those three words strung together was out of context in Rep. Boebert’s speech. On that day, at that time, those are the words that were carefully chosen to express her duty? The knot that had been in my stomach moved to my throat and I couldn’t let it go. It must have been poorly written rhetoric, a beginner’s mistake.
Rep. Boebert came out with an ad earlier this week “Why I’m carrying my Glock to Congress.” In the ad she is shown walking the empty streets of D.C. (allegedly) with her Glock. She did not have her Glock with her on Jan. 6, according to an interview Rep. Fallon (Texas) gave to Chris Salcedo on Newsmax on Jan. 6. This is because Rep. Boebert has not been carrying her Glock to Congress according to a statement her spokesperson Ben Goldey gave to the Washington Post. Again, I am giving our newest representative the benefit of the doubt. Our elected officials need to have integrity, be honest. That is why I couldn’t let it go. Rep. Boebert represents the constituents she left in western Colorado, not just the ones outside the Capitol with her on Wednesday. My hope for 2021 is that we all focus more on the facts, the issues, and working together. Not so thinly veiled racist rhetoric was not the message Southern and Western Colorado should have sent to the World yesterday, I hope that was not the message the World received. That is why I couldn’t let it go.
HEATHER BEATTIE
Rifle
Trump followers should start their own party
I was writing about County Clerk Tina Peters and her fantasy theories of the illegal election. I wonder, with her expansive knowledge of voting machines, if she changed local democratic votes in order to present a more massive Republican turnout. Conspiracy theories are easy from any point of view. They are fiction.
But we have witnessed in Washington D.C. Wednesday the resulting behavior, incited by our President, with this fictional fantasy theory.
Trump has built in his followers a desire for another “civil war” even in the pages of this newspaper. In our local protest, one poster stated: ‘We want 1776 to 1861 not 1984.” Really? The thought process is clear but the reality a massive fantasy. Does this poster waver not realize he’s advocating for a 1984 scenario?
There are so many metaphors related to the idolatry of Trump. The brainwashing “Kool-aid” of the Jonestown tragedy, the Pied Piper, the Mafia don. Maybe he simply bought their souls like he does prostitutes. They should note how he turned on his most loyal vice-president.
How do people follow such belligerence, abusiveness, blatant lying and profoundly self-destructive behavior? Simply, they think their way is the only way. Only their belief and their freedom is important. That is totalitarianism.
I realize many who voted for Trump did so only because of their staunch belief in the Republican Party but Trump has very nearly destroyed the party. If Republicans want it back, I would suggest they read A Warning by “Anonymous” (Miles Taylor). He is a true Republican (a possible president?). This book is a lesson on Constitutional civics, a dose of reality we can all use. Maybe the Trump idolaters can start their own party.
EILEEN O'TOOLE
Grand Junction