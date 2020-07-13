Sentinel delivers 'woke' cheap shot to Pendley
Black Lives Matters as it functions today has nothing to do with bettering the lives of those in the black community.
For the Sentinel to use them and the lies of Ferguson, Mo. to cancel Mr. Pendley from leading the BLM in my opinion is a real woke cheap shot.
As a news organization, I assume you are aware that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist based political movement.
WES STOUT
Grand Junction
Which news network will be first to defect to the truth?
The liberal media has kept a lid on all the new evidence implicating many high-ranking Obama officials, criminally in the two-and-a-half-year Mueller investigation hoax.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, NPR, MSNBC all lean way farther left than tower in Pisa. One will reclaim journalism like Cronkite gave us and reveal the truth and expose the treachery of the swamp. The one to first defect would benefit financially. Americans will appreciate the truth. They'd most likely move up to No. 2 in viewership, behind FOX.
And speaking of truth, what Joe should have said is, "we prefer truth over omitted facts." Oh, but then he'd have to explain Hunter and decades of ineptitude.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
Cottonwoods are an invaluable ecological feature
Someone asked in “You Said It” what it would take to rid the valley of cotton producing cottonwood trees. Simply put: millions of dollars and the total destruction the environment.
Cottonwood trees are one of the few species left of native riparian vegetation in the Grand Valley. The cotton is the seed by which they maintain a population. If we eliminated cottonwood trees riparian areas (both on native riverbanks and non-native ditch banks) would become even more dominated by Russian olive and tamarisk. Wonderful wildlife habitat, beauty and shade would be lost and our battle against Russian olive and tamarisk would be lost.
Many people think they are allergic to cottonwood cotton. While I am no allergist, I would posit that they are actually allergic to grass pollen which appears at the same time as cottonwood cotton. It’s just, unlike the very visible cotton, grass pollen is invisible to the casual eye. The cottonwoods had actually done their pollination weeks earlier. Having cotton floating around for a month is a small price to pay for the environmental and aesthetic benefits cottonwoods provide.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
Projects that Interior is promoting are homegrown
I read with great interest the Commentary article by Casey Hammond regarding his experiences on public lands and all the great opportunities Americans have on those lands. I share his enthusiasm in encouraging Americans to appreciate and enjoy those opportunities.
One reminder: The examples that Mr. Hammond cited with which I am familiar – Shavano Gateway Recreation Area and the Palisade Plunge are the result of grassroots efforts that started long before President Trump took office and Secretary Bernhardt was appointed to his current post. It rankles me to see him give credit for those two success stories to politicians who have little stake in them and less than stellar records when it comes to public land support.
Those previously-mentioned projects, and I am betting the other projects he listed, are the result of large, well-organized, local partnerships between federal land agency employees, state parks and wildlife specialists, nearby communities, county governments, local businesses, regional and local advocacy groups, and local citizens. Through successful local fundraising campaigns and successful grant applications these projects are being financed and are becoming a reality. Lots of hard work being done by dozens of people for the benefit of all. I applaud everyone involved.
One last thing: Some advice for our federal officials. Support our federal employees who have been entrusted with the difficult job of managing our federal lands. Laws and regulations are in place to support responsible development and protect our natural resources. Do not undercut them.
BILL HARRIS
Montrose
Wear a mask in every public setting
It has occurred to me that a few more things must be recognized regarding COVID-19 prattle. I don't care for the "Practice Social Distancing" comments, both spoken and written. Instead we should practice "Anti-social distancing".
As well, I'm not sure I/we have received any particular directions regarding cigarette smoke in the atmosphere. So, be it known that other people's cigarette smoke contains bodily moisture particles, and it came from their lungs. If you see or otherwise detect airborne cigarette smoke near you, don't breathe through it. Divert your line of travel and scram.
Lastly, please don't pontificate about your rights. Just this once, pay attention to medical experts and protect your health and that of the community around you. Wear the mask in every public setting.
TED BOOTHROYD
Grand Junction
Sen. Romney speaks the truth
Our current president, Mr. Trump, can cry "witch hunt" all he wants, but the United States courts of law weighed the evidence and convicted six of his former associates and advisers in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including Roger Stone, who was convicted of the felonies of witness tampering, false statements, and obstructing a Congressional investigation and sentenced to 40 months in prison.
In a shameless abuse of power, revealing his contempt for the law, Mr. Trump commuted Stone's sentence.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney says it best: "Unprecedented, historic corruption; an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president."
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia
Adopt a policy to wear face masks in schools
I am writing on behalf of the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, which represents over 2,600 physicians, residents, and medical students in every county in Colorado. As the debate intensifies over how our schools can open safely amidst a deadly pandemic, I felt we need to educate the public about how important it is for everyone who will be in a school building to wear a mask this fall.
While some early messages caused understandable confusion about mask effectiveness, we now have overwhelming evidence that even simple cloth masks dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks protect others if the wearer is unknowingly infected with COVID-19, and they may protect the wearer from contracting the disease. Students and their families should also be given guidelines on effective mask use and cleaning, as well as hand washing.
There is also overwhelming evidence that the virus spreads rapidly between people who are inside and nearby to each other — precisely the conditions of an open school. We do acknowledge there are certain circumstances where some teachers, staff and students may be unable to wear a mask, such as for those who are too young or who have a disability or medical condition for which safe mask use is not possible. Face shields or other forms of clear physical barriers might be needed in those cases, and mask policies should make accommodations for these situations.
I, along with the family physicians of Colorado, urge the county health department and school district to adopt a policy requiring mask use in schools. Wearing masks will safeguard our communities and mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.
Sincerely,
JOHN CAWLEY, MD, FAAFP
President, Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
Fort Collins