Council should ignore please for sanctuary status
I feel sorry for our City Council has to listen to the local constitutional sanctuary wackadoos. The majority of us disagree. Any talk about vaccine Nazis shows how completely they believe the lies fed to them by totally misinformed people.
City Council please stay the course and ignore these loudmouths that do not represent the majority of us that think this nonsense is ridiculous.
JENNIFER NICOLLE-BOWDEN
Grand Junction
If Biden falters due to cognitive decline, alternative isn't much better
The Daily Sentinel’s Thursday editorial cartoon depicting the major media running cover or security for President Biden was timely.
Biden is in cognitive decline, he can barely string two extemporaneous sentences together without consulting a cue card or teleprompter.
This was in evidence again on Thursday when he participated in news conference on the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The network evening news (ABC/NBC) edited out the long pauses while he collected his thoughts and stumbled through his responses. Twitter accounts of the press conference were much more detailed and showed Biden struggling.
Those of us who pay attention to these issues know full well that if this president were a Republican (particularly Trump, but any Republican) the media would be expressing great alarm at their cognitive health. Demanding cognitive testing.
Not so ‘Old Joe’ … nothing to see here let’s just move on.
Democrats are now coping with the fact the man they installed in the White House is in decline and the women who would replace him, if he falters, is a dim bulb and utterly incompetent. Frightening prospect indeed, even for Democrats.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction
County animal control falls short of reasonable response
On Sunday, July 4, at 9 a.m., while walking my leashed dog on the bike trail near Corn Lake, two unleashed pit bull dogs rounded the corner. A family of four, with a child in stroller, was yelling trying to get the dogs away from them. The large male dog began approaching my dog. After much yelling and stomping of the five adults present, the dogs ran off toward Corn Lake.
I placed a call to Mesa County Animal Control and requested a call back. The officer called at 9:40am and told me that there “were many dogs off leash at Corn Lake” and that “was not his/her jurisdiction so a call had been placed to the ranger.”
No inquiry of public safety or well being; no offer of assistance — really?!
JACKIE NISHIYA
Palisade
The scariest part of QAnon congresswomen ...
Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene appear to be having a competition to see who can come up with most outrageous ideas. What is really scary is that they are both mothers. Their QAnon theories and Trump lies and delusions will get passed on to another generation.
LINDA EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Beware eliminating history to assuage guilt
There is a wave of revisionism washing over the country today to rewrite the history of the United States. It is a “touchy feely” desire, fueled by guilt. Our guilt stems from the defeat of the indigenous people and acquisition of their land by right of conquest; an early economy sustained by slavery; the oppression of lower societal levels based on color.
It is true, Washington had slaves as did Jefferson. Robert E. Lee was a military genius and fought for a lost cause he and his troops believed in. And Columbus, a bumbling visionary, who sailed directly into the unknown deep only to discover a new continent instead of a new way to India. He enslaved the natives and treated them as much less than human.
By our current standards, Paul Revere should have ridden a Chevy with a bullhorn mounted on the roof instead of riding a flea-bitten horse thru every Middlesex village and farm shouting “to arms” at the top of his lungs. We could do better, but he couldn’t.
In our community, a Grand Junction school was named “Warriors” after the original people who lived on this land and fought with courage and honor to defend, with their lives, their ownership. They died heroically in a hopeless effort to save their culture against overwhelming numbers, superior weapons and tools. We should be honored to be called Warriors!
These and other great men don't come up to our present-day norms. Instead of studying the circumstances of their times and improving on them, in our ignorance we try to make things right by eliminating their history.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Amphitheater staff must plan better
Tried to go to the Lindsey Stirling show at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater on Friday. Can't do anything about the temperature. It was hot. It was very disappointing to see the length of the line waiting to get in and unbelievable that there wre only two gates to get in. The show had been sold out for sometime, so it wasn't a surprise how many people were coming. Waited for 35 minutes, saw what looked like another 30 minutes in front of me, and went home. If you want people to come back, the event staff for the amphitheater has got to do better job at planning.
ALAN WALTERS
Fruita
Rep. Boebert's agenda is not good land stewardship
I concur with Rep. Lauren Boebert's recent concerns about wildfires, heat waves, and droughts. We are all concerned, as it seems the entire West is a wildfire waiting to happen. I do not concur that her recently introduced legislation will address the root cause of increasing wildfire severity and frequency — climate change.
I am curious as to why no conservation or environmental experts were consulted in crafting her legislation. It would seem logical if one wanted to be a "good steward of the land" (as she states), then one would consult field experts to get their advice on what are the best practices to mitigate wildfires. I would think one would reach across the political aisle and rally bipartisan support for such an important issue. Rep. Boebert has done neither.
As long as no policy that reduces greenhouse gas carbon pollution is introduced, then wildfires will only increase the threat to our communities. I invite Rep. Boebert to advance policies that keep our communities safe long term — by addressing the root cause of our increasing heat waves, droughts, and wildfires.
SUSAN ATKINSON
Durango
Let's not use children to fight culture wars
I was very saddened to read that some people are worried that the school district plan to re-fill the 10-year position in charge of equity and inclusion is somehow scary and connected with Communism. That couldn't be farther from the truth. In fact, the school district continually evaluates how its students are doing, where some are falling behind, and what the district can do to help all of its students thrive.
The district has confronted two problems. First its minority students' academic performance lags that of non-minority students. This has often occurred because some students don't have access to computers and the internet, or struggle with a second language or low income. Minority students also have higher dropout rates than non-minority students. Traditionally, schools have always tried to help all students perform to the best of their abilities. This position will help look at what barriers can be addressed to help students catch up.
Second, harassment has been a surprising but increasing and serious problem in the school district. In the recent county public health assessment, bullying at school was found to be a very significant problem, with minority students and females having higher rates of harassment. No parent wants any school children to be exposed to harassment or bullying at school, and it is very important to have a staff position focused on solving this problem.
Trying to tie this position and its focus on these important education challenges, with political issues people are worried about is a mistake. The feared courses are not being taught in our schools and have nothing to do with this position to help all students succeed. Students should be taught critical thinking in all areas and should be encouraged to analyze history, science, and literature, and no one should be afraid of that.
Let support our school district in teaching kids to think, helping all students reach their potentials, and making schools safe places, and not use children to fight culture wars. Lets let our good teachers and educators do their jobs so all of us benefit.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque
Biden's administration is building a Cuban-style government
Why would Joe Biden speak up for the protesters in Cuba? His regime has the budding elements of the Cuban government.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction