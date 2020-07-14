Trump's hollow speech belies his impulses
Marc Thiessen’s Wednesday column (“The media’s mischaracterization of Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech is not an anomaly”) was a vain attempt to impute genuine sincerity to Trump’s empty rhetoric.
Surely, sentient readers realize that Thiessen’s own “mischaracterization of Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech is not an anomaly,”,but rather just another hapless helping of his all-too-familiar pro-Trump propaganda.
Revealingly, Thiessen didn’t even bother to watch the speech live — fearing “the worst” — but did so only after reading the NYT’s report. Either way, it was undoubtedly obvious to Thiessen (a former presidential speechwriter) that Trump had not authored a word of the speech himself, but seemed to be reading it for the first-time from his teleprompters.
Likewise, while Trump claimed to “embrace tolerance, not prejudice,” Thiessen knows that “the base” does not. Indeed, even the white supremacists and religious bigots who support Trump (because his court-packing promises to protect their “intolerance” for and “prejudice” against racial minorities and LGTBQ citizens) who heard those words knew they were merely an obligatory preface to and patina for his real message of intolerance.
Similarly, when Trump proclaimed that “Every child, of every color — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of God”, Thiessen knew that the upside-down-Bible-waving irreligious amoral sociopath Trump didn’t believe a word of it, but was appealing to those who would deny women their Constitutional right to control their own bodies.
And, when Trump paid lip-service to a list of “great Black Americans” (without knowing anything about any of them) and declared that “only America could have produced them,” he failed to mention that it was only a pre-Trump America that “could have produced them all” — including (of course) Barack Obama.
Moreover, while it was briefly refreshing when South Dakotans cheered the abolition of slavery (while tacitly preserving their habit of discriminating against Native Americans), Trump’s selective reference to the destruction of monuments honoring Washington and Jefferson by a radical fringe was but another cynical distraction.
In fact, most of the monuments at issue honored Confederates who treasonously fought to preserve and extend slavery rather than abolish it, and were erected well-after the Civil War — to promote Jim Crow laws, announce the return of “white power” and subvert the 14th and 15th Amendments’ right to vote.
Thus, it’s no accident that Trump’s traitorous “Red State” Republican enablers have accelerated their voter suppression efforts, particularly in the South.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Why won't city pass an ordinance making masks mandatory?
OK, so your newspaper only prints the softball opinions for people in Grand Junction to read, while a brave person took out an expensive ad Wednesday in the sports section telling the truth. A truth your newspaper seems to not want to hear about. Today we crossed the 3 million mark for infections in our country. The most powerful country in the world (past tense), cannot make citizens wear masks, and by doing so put all our lives at risk. I just want to live until a vaccine is available. That's it, nothing more. I just want to live. I am 65 years told and I want to live, and I want my children and my grandchildren to live until then. The city of Grand Junction refuses to have an ordinance to forbid people from entering businesses without a mask, for what reasons? I contacted them. They have not responded to my requests for answers. Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, New Castle, Eagle County, Leadville, Gunnison all mandate that people must wear masks when they shop anywhere! But, not Grand Junction. Why is that? Dead silence everywhere I ask.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Yes, revamp education while dealing with pandemic
Regarding the Mally Mechau-Strong letter of July 10:
YES! One room/same teacher ALL school day long/with 10-12 students, for PreK-3rd. YES! Staff those extra classrooms with school specialists, each having their own 10-12 students ALL school day long. YES! Stop pulling young children out of their classrooms throughout school days. Plus, staff neighborhood schools in predominantly lower socio-economic areas with your best, most experienced teachers, and provide them with additional help for their 10-12 students by mentoring education majors earning their college "student teaching" credits.
"Learn from the best while helping the most needy." Observations following many years of teaching have convinced me that no "one method" (such as the writer suggests) will ever "work" in our contemporary world of unique individuals. Instead I propose we get back to letting professionals do their job. Let teachers teach! Teaching is an art, not a science. Years of "how to do it" instructions, coupled with a deep understanding of human development must be translated into a method which professional teachers have found to work for each of the unique students in their classroom. To help evaluate teachers who may need additional education themselves, I suggest it's time for each parent to be evaluating their child's teacher, each teacher to be evaluating their superiors, principals, and the helpers tasked with helping them do their job. Finally, all school personal should be responsible for evaluating those "in charge," including the system's superintendent, with all anonymous written surveys sent directly to local school boards. It absolutely is time for a massive change in how our nation's children are educated.
JANICE MAAHS HAGEN
Montrose
National parks should not serve as backdrops for partisan events
As a retired career National Park Service employee who served our nation as superintendent of six different park units, I am appalled and disheartened to watch Mr. Trump hold campaign rallies on protected public lands. National parks are set aside into perpetuity for ALL U.S. citizens; therefore, no president should use the backdrop of any unit of the National Park System for partisan purposes as he did at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3. In so doing, the NPS and its employees may have been forced to violate the 1939 Hatch Act.
This presidential event denied access to the general public throughout July 3 until the preset hour that ticket holders could enter the amphitheater. The National Park System and the stories it preserves is all of our history — beginning with the world’s first national park (Yellowstone in 1872) and evolving through the decades to include significant historical lessons. Currently, we are in the midst of a sincere and difficult societal questioning of our unique, diverse and challenged history. Our National Park System serves as an enduring reminder of these events, including the injustices and atrocities committed against citizens.
At Mt. Rushmore, Mr. Trump devolved the occasion, a national holiday, into pitting people against each other. The NPS history, along with this specific site provided an honorable story, a legacy of lessons to draw upon for a speech of hope to address present and future concerns. Why not tell that story while standing beneath four other presidents on the eve of the Fourth of July?
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
Trump's commutation of Stone's sentence is troubling
Friendship does not justify thwarting justice especially as in the case of Roger Stone. He is a confessed criminal and convicted Trump confidant and political adviser. Nor is thwarting the Separation of Church and State by irresponsibly giving special unprecedented exemptions to religious institutions for political gain.
"How sad."
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Boebert's mean-spirited campaign will exact a toll
Words Matter. Lauren Boebert’s television campaign ads consisted of degrading her opponent for his bipartisan efforts. I heard nothing about her qualifications or aspirations for becoming a member of Congress. It works for the president, and apparently it worked for her. She won that round. She is now the face of the Republican Party for the 3rd Congressional District. So why does she now have to resort to name-calling anyone she perceives to be an opponent? It is not becoming. I am an independent (formerly a registered Republican) and as such, I can vote for a person of either party. Because I want everyone to have access to health care, educational opportunity and equal justice, does this make me a “left lunatic socialist?”
Ms Boebert needs to improve her characterization of her fellow citizens because such language makes it difficult to vote Republican. Another four or five months of this sort of talk will degrade the quality of our American democracy as well as contribute to the demise of the Republican Party. I am dreading the dirty, mean-spirited campaigning that has become the norm in our elections. Words do matter.
MARTY ARNOLD
Grand Junction
Who do you love, Grand Junction?
Grand Junction, you love me. You love me not.
I am in my mid-60s and have several health issues. My wife grew up here. She has shared stories of her youth, riding her favorite horse, Rainbow, with her brother on the foothills during a full moon; neighbors riding over to play musical instruments while her mother played the steel guitar. How generous and caring the community was, helping each other during hard times.
I now wonder what happened to this community she spoke of?
Recently, I traveled into town for some errands. Because I am in a high-risk group, I haven’t been able to work, have sequestered in my home for months and wear PPE and practice social distancing when out. I don’t like it, hate wearing a mask, but it is the commitment I make for a return to normalcy. It is my responsibility to my community, family and friends.
I took our Honda in for service, the workers at the instant oil change shop wore no masks, (you love me not), so I opted for the dealership that wears them, (you love me). I went to get my car washed. No masks there, (you love me not), so I washed it at home. Shipping out a package, I found some employees wore masks and some did not, (you love me not), so I went to their competitor where masks are always worn, (you love me). I drove through downtown Grand Junction and saw dozens of folks walking the streets some with masks, but most without. Sidewalk dining was packed. Tables full and customers walking very close to them sans masks, (you love them not). Masks worn at my vacuum repair shop on North Avenue. Thank you, (you love me).
I wear a mask and social distance for one reason only. To prevent myself from being infected and if I am infected and don’t know it, infecting another member of our community (I love you).
Science tells us mask wearing could help extinguish this fire. The economy would pick up, schools could open, I could go back to work. and most importantly, not live in fear that I or my loved ones may die from this virus.
So, Grand Junction, it’s up to you.
Do you love me or love me not?
DOUGLAS MONROE
Whitewater