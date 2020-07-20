Pendley has demonized wild horses
The Grand Junction Sentinel’s July 11 editorial opposing the nomination of William Pendley as Director of the Bureau of Land Management is bold and well-reasoned. Here are a few more considerations.
Pendley’s record of trashing the concept of federally owned lands would not be negated simply because he says follows orders. Since the Administration is rolling back protections for more than 35 million acres of public land, Pendley’s agenda is a good fit. This does not bode well for the public lands that are America’s greatest treasure.
His position on fair treatment for wild animals is as problematic as his views on the racial justice movement. In October 2019, speaking in Colorado at the Society of Environmental Journalists, Pendley called wild horses “the greatest existential threat” facing federal lands. Given his anti-public land stance, this is bizarre. It's also wildly inaccurate.
The 1971 Wild Horse and Burros Act designates free-roaming equines as “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.” They inhabit a mere 12 percent of federal lands under BLM jurisdiction and receive a tiny fraction of the forage allocation. Far from degrading the landscape, they provide many environmental and social benefits. Their sharp hooves help open up new water sources. They are walking fertilizers. Their nomadic grazing reduces fire-prone vegetation. Wild horses attract tourists, fans and volunteers to rural communities adjacent to their herd management areas, four of which are in western Colorado.
Pendley’s demonization of wild horses exposes his unsavory agenda. He carries an unusually long recusal list of companies and individuals that stand to benefit financially from his radical plans. Those schemes would leave wild horses and burros homeless and cut a wide, commercial swath through the public lands that Americans count as our unique heritage.
CHARLOTTE ROE
Berthoud
There is integrity in resigning, Clerk Peters
Dear Tina Peters,
You have a job, nothing more nothing less. How you got there is just a variation by way of the old uncle who happens to own the company. You did not have to go through a rigorous interviewing process or aptitude test to show competency in handling the complex job of Mesa County Clerk. You won your position based on a self-promoting plan that basically said “I believe in me, you should too.”
The problem is some on the board of directors (voting public) do not trust that you are competent to handle the extraordinarily important and delicate work of elections. I realize your job is two-fold – DMV and Elections. I give you that you are probably a very adequate DMV clerk. You re-opened Fruita and Clifton offices and got information out on the web for how DMV could safely re-open during shutdown. That’s all well and good, but the failing I see is that you are treating DMV and Elections the same. They are not.
Because Old Uncle owns the company (Republican Party), you seem to assume that you owe an allegiance to Uncle to stay in place. The problem with this stance is that while you can be a Republican all you want while running the DMV, you must not be any party while functioning as Elections Clerk. Your predecessor Sheila (Republican) ran a very well-managed non-partisan department.
Circle back to you have a job, nothing more nothing less. You’ve made some colossal errors in your handling of our election processes. You’ve not owned your mistakes; causing a gaping trust chasm while casting Fruita and Palisade out on their financial own. Instead of begging Uncle to save your job for you, perhaps you would consider why the Board of Directors (remember voters) is having such a hard time with you in this position to the tune of circulating a recall petition.
There is honor in owning that this position is not a fit for you and recognize that our elections are far more important than you are to holding this position. Please know this is not personal but it is crucial that you understand that there is integrity in resigning.
MARY HERTERT
Fruita
Candidates should be more inclusive
Apparently, according to candidate Lauren Boebert, I am a "left lunatic socialist that wants to fundamentally destroy America." It would be nice if we had elected officials and political candidates that recognize and respect people with different points of view as opposed to labeling them "a basket of deplorables" or "left lunatic socialist that want to fundamentally destroy America."
PHILLIP JONES
Grand Junction
President Trump has worked to improve lives for Blacks in Americas
The demonstrations and scapegoating of police is having an impact. More blacks are losing their lives. Anarchists coming out of colleges and universities isn’t new. What’s surprising is the number of Democrats supporting them. Seattle’s Democrat mayor said: “we could have a summer of love.”
Most young people aren’t worried about getting COVID-19. They are bored. Democrats never let a crisis go to waste. They kept them locked down, with the exception of encouraging peaceful demonstrations they knew would often turn into riots. We saw this with CHOP. After two people were killed and her home was vandalized, Seattle’s mayor finally let her police do their job.
NYC Mayor de Blasio is cutting $1 billion from police funding. He is supporting cancel culture vandalism. Violent crime is spiking. In their primaries Democrats rejected socialists like him. They settled for a moderate figurehead, former Vice President Biden. He must give Senator Sanders’ socialist supporters most of what they demand. He can’t win without their support.
Our government has worked exceedingly well for most Americans, but not for Blacks. President Trump was making progress before the virus. Blacks enjoyed record low unemployment. He created economic development zones in their neighborhoods. He got criminal justice reformed passed. He’s for school choice, something many Black parents want. President Trump has made helping blacks a priority.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
GarCo's oil and gas 'mitigation' fund is a misnomer
Garfield County’s Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to betray their constituents on July 6 by funneling $500,000 of public funds through an unelected bureaucrat to finance an oil and gas interest group intent on undermining proposed health and safety measures designed to protect us from dangerous industrial activity.
Not only were the residents of Garfield County not consulted about this massive expenditure — equivalent to the county’s entire emergency reserves for the year 2020 — the residents are also being forced to pay the entire bill for a coalition of 23 local governments, for which it now has spent a mind-boggling $1.5 million. This appears to be a clear abuse of power that undermines the health of communities and depresses private property values.
Perhaps worst of all, the commissioners are using public funds paid to the county by industry for the privilege of operating within Garfield to further oil and gas interests instead of putting them toward services like public safety. Why collect the royalties at all if they are just going to be spent to advance the agenda of operators? Why call it the Oil and Gas “Mitigation” Fund when the money that passes through it is spent to help the industry drill closer to our homes and fill our air with poison and carcinogens?
The time has come for the people of Garfield County to take their power back. The time has come to vote out the commissioners who had the audacity to sell out their community for the sake of corporate interests. The time has come for us to demand meaningful change, including term limits and an expansion of the board of county commissioners from a three-member partisan dictatorship to five-member non-partisan board. The time has come to demand that our elected leaders demonstrate fiscal responsibility and put their people first.
GARRY EVENSON
Battlement Mesa
Secretary of Education has many questions to answer
Betsy DeVos, we have a few questions for you:
• If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 are they required to quarantine for 2-3 weeks? Is their sick leave covered, paid?
• If that teacher has 5 classes a day with 30 students each, do all 150 of those students need to then stay home and quarantine for 14 days?
• Do all 150 of those students now have to get tested? Who pays for those tests? Are they happening at school? How are the parents being notified? Does everyone in each of those kids' families need to get tested? Who pays for that?
• What if someone who lives in the same house as a teacher tests positive? Does that teacher now need to take 14 days off of work to quarantine? Is that time off covered? Paid?
• Where is the district going to find a substitute teacher who will work in a classroom full of exposed, possibly infected students for substitute pay?
• Substitutes teach in multiple schools. What if they are diagnosed with COVID-19? Do all the kids in each school now have to quarantine and get tested? Who is going to pay for that?
• What if a student in your kid's class tests positive? What if your kid tests positive? Does every other student and teacher they have been around quarantine? Do we all get notified who is infected and when? Or because of HIPAA regulations are parents and teachers just going to get mysterious “may have been in contact” emails all year long?
• What is this stress going to do to our teachers? How does it affect their health and well-being? How does it affect their ability to teach? How does it affect the quality of education they are able to provide? What is it going to do to our kids? What are the long-term effects of consistently being stressed out?
• How will it affect students and faculty when the first teacher in their school dies from this? The first parent of a student who brought it home? The first kid?
• How many more people are going to die, that otherwise would not have if we had stayed home longer?
30% of the teachers in the US are over 50. About 16% of the total deaths in the US are people between the ages of 45-65.
We are choosing to put our teachers in danger.
We're not paying them more.
We aren't spending anywhere near the right amount to protect them. And in turn, we are putting ourselves and our kids in danger.
LARRY LYON
Grand Junction