Sentinel coverage of mask order omitted important detail
It’s frustrating to me that you conveniently left out a major listed exception to the mask wearing mandate in your article “Masks required in Public” on July 17, 2020.
Only those older than 10 years old are required to wear a mask. Why would you leave that out of your article and list of exceptions? People need to know the whole truth.
To me it seems like those on the side of mask wearing have a victory that they want to take farther than it’s actually meant to go. Let’s just be honest with what’s actually required and not try to over do it. I would hope next time a closer inspection of government mandates is done before publishing, and if that important detail was left out on purpose, you’re only doing our citizens a disfavor.
ABBY WATSON
Grand Junction
Are Boebert's rights more important than the public's health?
Lauren Boebert, GOP’s nominee to the 3rd Congressional District, is quoted on the front page of Friday's Sentinel as having her personal liberties attacked with the state order to wear masks. Compare that to the opinion piece statement "Without slowing current rates of infection, modeling indicates the state would run out of intensive care units beds in September. " Ms. Boebert, as with her mentor, President Trump, believes her right to spread disease is more important than her fellow citizens desire to be healthy. I expect she also believes STOP signs, red lights and laws against shouting FIRE in a theatre are violations of her "personal liberty." I wish her restaurant success and her political career to end before it gets started.
DAVE MACKLER
Grand Junction
Polis playing hero to the misinformed
I'm just shaking my head and rolling my eyes at the new world order from Gov. Polis requiring the wearing of masks everywhere in Colorado.
Polis is playing politics with the virus, and playing hero to the ignorant and misinformed.
You won't see Polis wearing a mask and breathing his own CO2 all day. Nor will you see me doing such a thing.
MASKS OFF! SHEILDS UP! It's going to take a long time to shake off the rampant false information and fake incomplete statistics of the Chinese Plague.
TIM MENGER
Whitewater
Time for DINOs to go extinct
We've all heard of RINO's: Republican In Name Only... those who pay lip service to the party, but have more liberal views. I'm a DINO as in Democrat. As opposed to those who have left the Republicans, the Democrats have left me.
Oh yes, there are remnants of what's left of the party, but its approach has taken a radical turn. It's a question whether what it condones can be moderated... disrespecting the flag, condemning the Constitution, burning small businesses, beating up or labeling anyone who disagrees with them, not to mention destroying statues of people better than them, including those of Christians. It's a big “Knock this chip off my shoulder.” It doesn't stop.
Wake up the WOKE crowd, take names and numbers and put these people in jail. Is that why criminals are set free so the WOKE crowd can’t be labeled criminals? There is no shame. It's just brazen lawlessness.
Dare say, and pray, there are more DINO's out there. Remember the 8th generation lady Latino from Texas who said, I didn't cross the border, the border crossed her? AMEN. The Democrats have double crossed you... starting or sustained by the leadership in the House and Senate. All culpable people are paid off by blind sources. That's why everyone is still wearing a mask and sitting on their hands. Hush money.
The real DINO is as in dinosaur, a more appropriate term, not an acronym, for those who hold or have held office as Democrats and are dead wood. Start with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Show them out.
Sycophant is a word that means a servile self-seeking flatterer. It fits the mainstream media.
This goes way beyond Trump. It's about our soul.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Coins don't evaporate in hot weather. Where are they?
Where is the money? There are very few coins in circulation in the Grand Valley, and I just spoke with someone in Beverly Hills who said the same thing is happening there. Coins don't wear out, at least not quickly. The mint may not be making new ones, but that's not the shortage. The existing ones are gone. That's a LOT of coins. They don't evaporate in hot weather. Where are the coins? What are banks doing with them? Why? Who is behind this? Why?
I don't normally believe in conspiracy theories, but something is going on. This is not a spontaneous disappearance. Nobody seems to be asking this question and I think it needs to be asked.
JONATHAN LAWSON
Grand Junction
Masks should not be mandated
I’m grateful we live in an area thus far unaffected by riots and murders. I am especially thankful that locally we have wonderful, caring, efficient police forces. Thank you, officers, for the work that you do every day. I am very sorry that a small, violent group has made law enforcement jobs harder and even more dangerous. Please know that we really appreciate you.
I just read the best article ever: "What is Happening in America," by Larry Alex Taunton, https://larryalextaunton.com/2020/07/understanding-what-is-happening-in-america-a-christian-response/ Please read.
I disagree with giving newspapers tax credits (the Local Journalism Sustainability Act). Yes, newspapers have lots of online competition now, but many newspapers have lost subscribers by becoming more liberal than their rural readers. Examples: Delta County Independent, Grand Junction Sentinel.
There are doctors who say non-surgical masks slow the virus’s spread, and doctors who say they don’t work and they’re bad for your health. Masks should not be mandated. If you’re afraid, wear one or stay home, but please leave the rest of us alone. Figures have been manipulated to make this seem more deadly than it is. We don’t freak out about the flu; we shouldn’t for this. Certainly not in Delta and Mesa Counties — total deaths one.
I’m sorry for those people who grew up without learning respect for people and property, and who have learned a warped sense of history from their misguided teachers. They have become communism’s “useful idiots,” creating chaos in the country that has offered more opportunity to more minorities than any other on earth. So sad.
If you’re moving to our rural area to escape the horrible urban rioting, welcome. However, don’t bring your city ways with you. Learn how to fit in. We don’t want to become what you left.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Boebert's mask comments indicate she thinks she's above the law
It seems to me that if Miss Boebert is so against wearing a mask she is once again demonstrating that she is above the law. She demonstrated it when she opened her restaurant before it was safe. No wonder that the virus is rampant in Garfield County since there must be quite a few people who feel the same way. If she is elected, one needs to feel sorry for her constituents. My niece had the virus and it took three months for her to feel like a human being again and five months into her recovery her lungs still hurt. If this is what you want by not wearing a mask, good luck.
RENATA ANDERSON
Palisade
Power to force people to wear masks does not exist
Gov. Polis has exceeded his authority with his 30 day mask order in public. There is no statewide authority for any government agency, including the health department. Individual businesses may have their own requirements to enter their establishment. Individuals may have their requirements before allowing anyone into their home. But just like "freedom of speech" can not be abridged by the government, but private persons and businesses may limit speech.
This is no different than the government may not require a person to be covered head to toe when outside to prevent skin cancer. They can't require you to wear sunglasses to prevent cataracts. They can't demand everyone wear shoes and clean socks to prevent toe fungus.
That power does not exist. I sure hope the ACLU files suit to stop this illegal abridgement of Colorado's citizens civil rights.
DON CURTIS
Grand Junction