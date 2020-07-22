Shouldn't our priority be safe and secure elections?
I find it remarkable that some members of the community appear to be more concerned with their right to endanger other people (and themselves) by not wearing a face covering in public than they are with the right to a safe and secure election and the right to vote.
As a citizen interested in the fidelity of our democratic process, I am concerned about the disinformation that has become increasingly prevalent regarding the security of voting by mail. We enjoy the right to vote by mail in Colorado, and this will be a critical factor in our ability to participate safely in the democratic process this year.
Right here at home in Mesa County, we have a county clerk who has failed to address critical missteps in her handling of the election process in a meaningful way. It's one thing to make a mistake: the 574 ballots that were not counted last fall. It's quite another to fail to take responsibility for the mistake, to fail to acknowledge the importance of the issue of fair elections, and to fail to uphold the interests of our community by refusing to follow up with a petition of a judge to have those ballots counted.
This attack on our rights and our freedom to participate in our democracy should cause outrage among all citizens who value a free and fair society. The alarm some have raised about masks, on the other hand, is unreasonable. Wearing a mask is like wearing a seatbelt, in that it can protect one's life at minimal inconvenience to the user. It is like obeying the speed limit in that it can help protect the lives of others. It is not an issue of personal freedom. We don't (and shouldn't) accept the right of members of our society to willingly endanger the lives of others.
It's time we got our priorities in order regarding the challenges that threaten our democratic society. I hope our community can come together and recall Tina Peters in an effort to protect our right to vote.
Regards,
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
How did masks become so politicized?
So, today's letters to the editor seemed to have a few people wanting masks so that they could live. And the majority of the letters are for not wearing masks because, after all, it violates these people's rights. Like Lauren Boebert, their constitutional rights are being violated.
I was in the City Market on 32 Road yesterday and I was happy to see about 95% of all the customers in this busy store were wearing masks. When shopping there just a week ago it was at least 50% not wearing masks. And for the uninformed: NOT WEARING A MASK IS NOT IN THE CONSTITUTION! There, I said it. Now, will it sink in? I seriously doubt. it.
I have seen this same ridiculous mindset in Cedaredge, Delta, Rifle, and unfortunately, here in Grand Junction where I live. I just do not get it folks. Don't I have the right to live? To live virus free until there is a vaccine? So that I may live? The towns of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Aspen, and Gunnison all mandate and enforce the mask mandate. But, not Grand Junction, the town where I chose to live has a city council and county commissioners who do not care whether I catch the virus or not.
I am so tired of talking to people and listening to them interject religion, racism, and politics into this mask problem. And, just for the record this is not a mask debate. You wear a mask and observe social distancing you have an excellent chance of not being infected. Not for discussion. I sometimes feel like I am trying to explain how 2+2=4 to spoiled little children when it comes to the importance of wearing a mask.
I am going to get some T-shirts printed up online; half will say on them; Wear a Mask Stupid and the others will read Why do You Want to Lick a Rat? (rats carry viruses).
In regards to Democrats hurting our religions; more people have been killed throughout history in the name of religion, than any other reason. Lynchings of African Americans (note the word Americans), occurred in our country up until just a few years ago. Confederate flags, and confederate flags represent those who decided to no longer be Americans; hence the name confederate. Confederates represent slavery. Junior High school history class. Enough said.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
High Noon is Now
As a fan of old Westerns, I remember several where bad guys were coming to take over the town. Citizens ran to the sheriff, demanding: "You’ve got to save us. Our businesses will be looted! Our homes will be burned!"
The sheriff would vow to do his job, but there was little chance that he could defeat the gang alone. And the citizens refused to help. ‘We’re just storekeepers,’ they whined. ‘Protecting us is your job.’
Somehow, of course, with his fast gun, courage, and wits, the sheriff defeated the outlaws. The cowardly citizens came out from under their beds to thank him. But the sheriff just rode away, leaving the town defenseless.
The point: it isn’t just our law enforcement officers who are responsible for maintaining law and order. That responsibility belongs to all of us. Yes, they get paid and they have the training. But unless citizens back them up, they’ll do what has to be done and then walk away from us.
We don’t have to be out there on the front line. But we do have to be behind them. They need to know that we will back them and their decisions, that we appreciate them, and that we know how difficult their jobs are.
Will they always make the correct decision in times of stress, where delaying even seconds could cost lives? Of course not. None of us would. But 99% of our officers (like bank tellers, doctors, etc.) are good, decent people trying hard to do the right thing.
If there are bad officers (very few, and none that I know of locally) they need to be fired. But show the rest that you support them.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert
Rioters are simple opportunists
"The Grapes of Wrath" recently broadcast on cable begs for comparison today. Those fleeing the Dust Bowl states moved to California in such numbers that the system was overwhelmed by encamped, harassed people looking for work. Fruit growers looking for cheap labor backed by the police took advantage of their numbers and intimidated any who wouldn't comply. Government camps protected them.
Today people don't trust the government. It's thought that the government is like the fruit growers in California and all police are the enemy.
Rioters are committing crimes to goad the police and then complain. It's irrational. This is upside down. Those who were living in poverty and hand to mouth in the 1930's were harassed for no fault of their own. Today rioters beg to be arrested. They have no end game other than chaos. Big George Floyd would condemn them.
The real enemies are those who let this happen. The rioters are simple opportunists without a parent. Hold those in charge responsible. These are the real enemy, spineless and/or bought off. List their names and list those who've died or been injured under their protection. That includes all people and property.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Governor showed courage in ordering mask-wearing
I really just want to request that you do a story on The Bill of Rights. Some people don't seem to understand that we only have rights as long as we aren't hurting others. People refusing to wear masks are putting other people's lives in danger. No, I will NOT stay home while you run around infecting everyone. I need groceries. I go to take care of a niece with ALS. I am a mother and a grandmother. I have rights too...just as tobacco and alcohol laws are promulgated for our safety, so are laws about masks. THANK YOU GOVERNOR POLIS for having the courage to mandate masks and keep all of us safer!
I am sick to death of selfish, inconsiderate people and legislators who don't even understand what a governor's job entails. It is NOT to recommend. It is to GOVERN for Pete's sake.
KERRY HARRIS
Grand Junction
What if Trump declares election invalid?
I hope that others are watching what we students of history are seeing. The President has already said, in April, that if the up-coming election were to include mail-in ballots, the election would be invalid. With the pandemic as-yet uncontrolled, resort to mailed ballots is almost a certainty. Here's the possible scenario:
Trump loses the election. He then declares the election to be invalid, and refuses to give up the office. He promises to hold a "real" election as soon as it is convenient. Some months of indirection, protests, and near chaos ensues. An idealistic young army colonel or general puts together a cabal of military officers to take over the government to "save America for the people." The new military junta promises to hold "real" elections as soon as order is restored. That election never takes place.
"It can't happen in this country," you say? "We are not a Third World country," you say? Neither was Germany or Italy in the 1930s, and it has happened in a dozen countries in South America, Asia, and Africa through the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. Watch for it to happen here.
BRUCE VERSTRAETE
Grand Junction