Walcher column is foul air indeed
I rarely read Greg Walcher, but last week my eyes strayed from the column next door. It was his statement that “centuries of medical science when doctors believed that illness was cause by “foul” air that got my attention. Most of my old text books from undergrad public heath courses and grad-school were given away to local students and professionals. This forced me to dig out my 35 year old grad-school note books from one of those Southern universities with a top 10 football team. (Being a life-time Westerner I wanted tolearn a new language).
This may disqualify me from commenting, but please bear with me. Yes, the Miasma Theory of the 1600s did associate disease such as cholera with foul air. However, curious scientists followed their noses and eventually found that these odors were coming from human and animal wastes that were full of bacteria and viruses. According to my old notes back in the 1980s, it was well-known that air pollution can stress the human body and make it more susceptible to communicable disease.
It was the “foul” air of a Utah coal mine that killed my Uncle John with “miner's pneumonia” in the 1920s and the “foul” air of factories and refineries that exposed my father to asbestos. He suffered a terrible death. When I worked as a health physicist inspecting cleanup sites for uranium mill tailings and later conducted environmental assessment of real estate for banks, “foul” odors often led me to gasoline and oil contamination as well as leaking septic systems. Sometimes following your nose can lead you to the truth, but not from Walcher’s column.
FRANK NEMANICH, BS, MSEH
Environmental scientist
Grand Junction
GOP critic's letter illustrates why there can be no rational discourse
Sunday you published a letter from Mary Endres bemoaning the lack of morals among Republicans. She offers as evidence, “In the last three years, Republicans have accepted President Trump’s accepting Russia’s help to win the last election…”
I don’t personally know any Republicans who even accept that statement as true, let alone feel any need to either defend or repudiate it. And with good reason. There has been a House investigation, a Senate investigation, a nine-month FBI investigation, and a two-year Special Council investigation (the last two with extremely anti-Trump partisans). None of them found any evidence that her assertion is true. If she has such evidence now might be a good time to share it.
This is not just a partisan political issue. We’re all the way to Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass.” Apparently, on her side of the mirror the Red Queen is shouting something like, “Sentence first, then the evidence,” whereas, on my side we like to see the evidence before forming our conclusions.
I suspect she and I will never be able to have a rational discussion on this subject, because I suspect she and I will never even be able to agree on the definition of “rational.”
PAUL KELLY
Delta
We are creating a monster that will devour us
Some things never change.
As Shakespeare says in his play "Julius Caesar," "The evil men do lives after them. The good is oft interred with their bones." And so it is with Walter Walker, the Confederates, George Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and yes , even president Trump.
Separating us from our past culture, denigrating it, making it racist, oppressive to women, homophobic, stinking of white privilege will allow for change. Change to what? Anarchy, or tyranny, where the individual is no longer important but must bow to the interests of the state. We are being told generally that we are a lot of terrible things. The main one is racist. I was never racist until I was told that I was. What is being said about our country's past is not true. Just saying it does not necessarily make it so. We are on a path that will create a monster that will devour us if we continue to tear down our country, city and even our neighbors. The Judeo/Christian ethic built this country so will God and country have to go?
General Eva Burroughs said, "A country without God's guidance is a nation without order. there can be no lasting national greatness that ignores spiritual values." I don't see a lot of order these days.
CLIFFORD KNAPP
Grand Junction
Let businesses decide whether customers should wear masks
The Patient Self-Determination Act gives all people the right to make choices and decisions about the types and extent of medical care they want to accept or refuse. We should all be able to make the personal choice on how we handle sickness individually.
Based on the CDC and WHOs recommendations, we should be able to choose what we should do to protect ourselves. If you are high risk it is recommended you stay home and use good hygiene. If you are not high risk, social distancing and facial masks may not be necessary for your immune system. Taking away the right to choose whether we wear a mask or not is taking away our right to choose our own healthcare decisions. Another law the mask order infringes upon is the right of the people to keep and bear arms. The Colorado law states you are allowed to open carry and concealed carry but as almost every law does, that law has regulations you have to follow, one being you cannot wear a facial covering of any kind. Being required to wear a facial covering takes away our right to bear arms in any public place.
For the high risk, our local grocery stores are doing curb side pickup for food and even doctors offices will come to you in your car so you are not exposed. Let businesses personally decide their own regulations. There is absolutely no reason our rights should be taken away by the government of Colorado. We should have a right to choose what we do, if our businesses open, where we go, when we go, how many people are at our events and if we want to wear a facial covering or not. Let us have rights again, open everything, let restaurants open at full capacity, open bars and movie theaters, open up weddings and events and take away all mandates so we can live our free lives in colorful Colorado once again.
SHELBY STEPHENS
Clifton
Respect those whose job is to ask you to mask up
I was pleasantly surprised at the grocery store today to see patrons abiding by the mask policy. It warmed my heart to see people following Governor Polis’ directive. I also know there are individuals who choose not to conform with the mask policy. Whether you wear a mask or not, I know that you have given it great thought and act in a manner you feel is best. I am not here to judge your choice. But remember, while you have a choice to wear a mask or not, our men and women who work in the retail trade industry do not have that same choice. They either wear the mask and remove patrons who choose not to wear masks or run the risk of losing their jobs. In the grocery store, I asked two workers how people had treated them regarding the new directive. Both said that while they had not encountered problems, other workers had. One worker said even if she saw someone without a mask, she didn’t know if she could ask them to put on a mask or tell the person to leave. She was afraid she would get screamed at or possibly hurt. Another worker said he didn’t want to be harassed – he didn’t sign up for that when he took the job. He worked here because he wanted to provide for his son. Whether you choose the mask or not, keep in mind there are human beings who are being required to implement directives that may be incongruous with your beliefs. These hard-working people want to provide for themselves and their loved ones. They are men and women who want a work environment free of stress and abuse. If you choose not to put on a mask, please consider choosing not to go in retail and grocery stores. If you do choose to go without a mask, please react with kindness and respect if you are asked to leave. Whether you wear a mask or don’t, you always have the choice to treat the people in our community with kindness, respect and understanding.
BECKY WINEGARD
Grand Junction
Rest in peace, John Lewis
I awoke to the news of the passing of John Lewis. I was taken back by how much the news saddened me. I began to cry, surprised by how much the notion of a fight for justice had become a part of my memories. I have to mention, I am 65 and white. I grew up in a small western Colorado town. With my background, I’m not the person you would assume would be writing these words and crying for the life of a black man.
I was 9 years old when I saw on television and in magazines the horrific pictures of Black people, young and old, being knocked down by water cannons and attacked by police dogs. There was so much hatred against people wanting to have the right to vote.
The memories moved me. As a freshman in high school, I remember hearing the news of Martin Luther King’s assassination and felt crushed. My memories were shaped by an unusual event. A few years prior to the act of hate resulting in the loss of MLK, our school had hired a black music teacher for all grades K-12. It was unusual for an all-white town to have hired a black music teacher. At the time, I had no idea his hiring would open in me a wonderful new perspective. This man taught us not only music, he also shared an opinion and viewpoint of a Black man. When I learned of MLK’s terrible death, I realized we had lost a great man. I also feared his cause of equality and justice may have ended. These moments instilled in me a lifelong desire to see equality and fairness for all people. The life of John Lewis has shown the cause has not ended, but we have a long way to go. Now, I’d like to share a bit of selfishness shaped by my memories. I want to live in a country where the talents, skills, opinions, and diversity of all people can emerge and truly bring about a better nation. We need that blessing for true freedom to be realized.
Rest in Peace John Lewis. Thanks for giving us truth shaped by your inner drive for freedom.
KATHY RICHARDSON
Grand Junction
We need federal funding for cultured meat research
Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For those unaware, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. It has the potential to eliminate unimaginable levels of nonhuman suffering from our food system.
Dr. Mark Post created the first cultured-beef hamburger in 2013. It cost a whopping $280,000. Soon, he thinks, that price could be reduced to $10. Still, more research is required to make cultured meat economically viable. This is too important — and too urgent — to leave to the private sector. We need federal funding for cultured-meat research.
JOHN HOCHSCHARTNER
Granby, Connecticut
Record strains limits of credulity
Not to disparage the long standing world record set by the Grand Junction Hose Cart Team in competition in Telluride back in 1895 … but pulling their hose cart 150 yards, connecting the hose to a fire hydrant and having water out of the spout in 16.4 seconds sounds somewhat exaggerated.
A world class Olympian sprinter like Jamaican Usain Bolt, unencumbered by a hose cart, would be challenged to cover 150 yards in 16.4 seconds. His world record in the 100 meter, or 109 yards, is 9.58 seconds.
Rounding it off to 10 seconds, or 1 second per 10 yards, it would take the Olympian 15 seconds, again unencumbered by a hose cart, to cover 150 yards.
Signing off as skeptical.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction
There are lessons in monuments targeted for destruction
I have a hard time trying to understand why Black Lives Matter want to destroy everything that reminds all of us of slavery and the Civil War. Is it not true that to forget the past leaves us doomed to repeat it?
BETSY TUTCHTON
Montrose
Polis' order is a big gamble
The governor has imposed mask requirements for the entire state for the next 30 days. Obviously, there are those that agree and those that don’t. There are those that believe if we don’t follow these requirements we will all die. There are those that believe the whole thing is political and designed to further impose on your freedoms.
So, here’s what I think. This virus spreads easily through contact with others. We do not yet have a treatment or vaccine for this virus yet. With all that said, and all we have already done to try to control this thing, it is still spreading throughout the country. So adding more personal restrictions on our citizens to reduce this exposure makes sense. However, to me there is a real big gamble going on right now by Polis. In 30 days, if this virus is still spreading throughout our communities after folks have reluctantly been complying with his restrictions it will be ugly. Polis will want to extend the requirements when the numbers have not significantly changed and the people of Colorado will react.
Treatment procedures will be the most effective way to deal with this virus. Vaccines may be effective in preventing exposure if people will get them. The annual flu viruses have vaccines and still kill thousands of people every year. The bottom line is whether the people will continue to follow these politicians or revolt to their edicts. Another question to be answered is; are we going to have to live with this virus for the rest of our lives, or just until November 4th.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction
American 'exceptionalism' and the right to be exceptionally misinformed
In recent weeks, epidemiologists have lamented that the U.S. is losing a “two-front war” against the COVID-19 pandemic — confronting both the virus itself with ineffective half-measures and pervasive stupidity fueled by misinformation and incompetent leadership. Arthur Edwards’ Sunday letter (“Our rights are disappearing”) captures those themes.
First, Edwards admits that he relies primarily on others’ “comments” for information — rather than on the multiple authoritative resources readily available to him — which leaves him highly susceptible to the confusion his letter amply demonstrates.
Second, Edwards falsely suggests that more testing necessarily implies more reported cases. Of course, had the coronavirus “just vanished” in hotter weather — as our “Liar-in-Chief” repeatedly assured us it would — more testing could have also confirmed its “magical/miraculous” disappearance.
Third, while Edwards evades the fact that the virus continues to spread whether or not there is more testing to detect it, increased testing provides critical data as to where and how fast it is spreading. That’s how we know that Mesa County’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is only 2.11 percent, but over 9 percent statewide – suggesting that rampant community spread has not yet reached us and that we are still “Safer at Home” here.
Fourth, contrary to Edwards’ attempt to distract from the more definitive test-positivity, hospitalization, and death rates attributable to the coronavirus, the “recovery rate” is not widely reported because it is harder to define and/or track and thus an unreliable statistic. Nevertheless, the routinely reported worldwide recovery rate is almost 60 percent – but only 46 percent in the U.S. (https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries).
Fifth, Edwards does not seem to realize that Mesa County’s recent spike in confirmed cases is most likely not caused by outsiders “coming into Mesa County”, but by locals who traveled elsewhere (e.g., to Lake Powell or the Front Range) around Memorial Day, behaved less responsibly there, and consequently brought the virus back with them.
Finally, given the absence of a safe and effective vaccine, Edwards’ obstinate refusal to answer his own questions is quite revealing. Just as social distancing, face masks, and hand-washing work in concert to minimize the risk of infection to ourselves and each other – individual “rights” work best in concert with shared responsibilities.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
There is no 'right' to infect others
What rights are disappearing? I really want to know. Arthur Edwards' statement that his freedom to not wear a mask during a pandemic is so flawed I don't know where to begin.
First, what about my freedom to NOT CATCH THE virus that is currently attacking the world? The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 was met with the same ignorance, and 50 million deaths worldwide, and 675,000 deaths in our country alone. We are heading towards that number now.
Second; Mr. Edwards says wearing a mask does not protect him from the virus, though scientists worldwide say it does protect us. My idea is for Mr. Edwards to protect his freedom by paying someone to do his grocery shopping for him, just so the rest of us do not have to see him in the store possibly infecting others.
Mr. Edwards, it is called ASYMPTOMATIC. Many people can be carriers and transmitters, and not know it, and infect the rest of us unknowingly.
Third; Mr. Edwards fails to understand Mesa County does not have a grip on the virus yet because they have not tested each and everyone of us yet. Until that day comes, we do not know who is infected and who is not, so in the meantime we must all wear our masks. It is called being considerate.
And lastly, I do not care about your freedoms. "They are going to take away our freedoms" is an uninformed statement. You did not use any specific names of politicians or people who are trying to take away anything from you. So, stand on your soapbox, speak your piece, as it is your right under the First Amendment. But, unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing in our Constitution that gives you the right to possibly infect other people with a pandemic virus. The governor of Colorado has woke up, city councils and county commissioners around Colorado are waking up finally. We are in a pandemic everyone; time to act like it.
STEVEN FREDERICKSON
Grand Junction
Confusing research is undermining faith in expertise
I was curious about the source of frequently used statements similar to that by Governor Polis that wearing masks "reduces your risk of contracting COVID-19 by 65 percent."
It appears that statistic originated from a doctor at UC Davis Children's hospital who said "A range of new research on face coverings shows that the risk of infection to the wearer is decreased by 65 percent." In turn, the UC Davis news website referenced a recent WHO paper which reviewed and analyzed publications addressing the effectiveness of face masks, eye protection and distancing.
In this publication, a summary table (Table 2) presents a risk ratio of .34 (mask vs no mask) which I think means the risk is reduced by 66% by wearing a mask. However, there are some questions about the referenced study. The study indicates that "masks" refer to N95 respirators, disposable surgical masks (or "similar reusable12-16 layer cotton masks") and gauze masks. I could not find any reference at all to the commonly used 1 or 2 layer fabric masks. Of the 44 references used in the study, 34 (77%) were studies in hospital settings. I take that to mean that the vast majority of "masks" were fit tested respirators or surgical type masks. Because the study does not discriminate between health care masks and 1 or 2 layer fabric masks, I think a more reasonable interpretation of the study would be that wearing N95 respirators or surgical masks (including 12-16 layer cotton masks) might reduce your risk by 65%. Also, 37 of the 44 studies (84%) were older than 2020, so this is mostly old research (not new).
There is significant danger in overstating the effectiveness of masks and creating a false sense of protection. I think there is a danger of succumbing to the misleading reasoning that something is better than nothing. If an asbestos mitigation worker wears a 25% effective mask does that reduce his risk of contracting mesothelioma? Similarly, if you are surrounded with air containing a high viral load, does a mask that passes 75% of that load really reduce your risk of viral infection? Also, is it really helpful for officials to distort statistics and studies in order to prop up a (well meaning?) agenda? The majority of this "new" data was available in January 2020. Do we want to further erode the already tenuous confidence in "experts" and public officials?
BRUCE MARVIN
Grand Junction