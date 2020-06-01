Scott's record needs more specifics
Robbie Koos wrote a praiseworthy letter, telling us why Senator Scott will be such an asset as our next Mesa County Commissioner. Putting the pie in the sky aside, perhaps Koos could also tell the voters how many bills Scott personally INTRODUCED and pushed through to APPROVAL during his time as State Representative and Senator. And please be specific about the nature of the bills .
CAROL McMANUS
Grand Junction
Boomer recalls the hipness of youth
It has finally happened. My wife and my generation went from being hip; cool; groovy; far out, to “OK Boomer.” We went from “streaking,” something that “freaked” out our parents to worrying about the windows when the term comes up. “Crashing” then usually happened as the sun was coming up, now, by eight (8) pm in front of the TV.
Having a “gas” went from having fun to saying, “it’s wasn’t me.” Making “bread” let us go out on a date on Friday night to the only thing our teeth sometimes will chew. “Thongs” were worn at the bottom, our feet that is, not our derriere. Being “boss” was someone cool to be around to the person you would not be caught dead with. And the only Chinese that mattered was a “fire drill.” Now we are “uptight” dudes and chicks just because we are “boomers.” Bummer.
Today there are many out there that not only use the word “boomer” in a derogatory way but now, want to add another term in front, “disposable.” “Disposable Boomers.” Quite a ring to it.
Now it’s “Don’t let the man keep you down” to, “Don’t let the kids keep you down.” What does keep my wife and I going today is the knowledge there are people out there, some young people, that do not think of us that way. The ones that really matter — our grandkids.
So, to the rest of you uptight chrome domes and chicks – you are the ones with the hang-ups so stop flipping your wigs about the world as it is. Don’t be a square. Chill and come down off your politics of self-righteousness and don’t bogart the high of mankind. Be cool. Before you try to sock it to me with your trippin ways of square values, go with the flow brothers and sisters and make love not war (in the confines of your own home).
So, if someone wants you to leave the house, just say: “Hell no, we won’t go!” - or at least without our facial threads and six feet apart.
Can you dig it?
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Local GOP in violation of U.S. Flag Code
I saw a photograph of the “Wall of Signs” promoting President Trump in the Sentinel. I was dismayed to see the lower flag displayed on the pole featured an image on President Trump and the slogan “Making America Great Again.” I also read that this display is sponsored by the Mesa County Republican Party.
I would think that the Mesa County GOP would be aware of the United States Flag Code.
United States Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, section 8, “Respect for flag” states in subsection a: “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.”
It is clear that this display does indeed disrespect our nation’s flag.
BRUCE KNUTH
Battlement Mesa
Past influenza epidemics are instructive
About a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, I ordered a book titled "The Great Influenza" by John Barry. It was written in 2004, but updated in 2018. The project took him seven years to complete, and it was both long (500 pages), informative, well-documented, and downright frightening. Compared to the 1918-20 flu outbreak that killed about 80,000,000 worldwide, what we face today is more like a bad head cold. This is not to minimize ANY death anywhere, but the USA lost around 750,000 in barely 18 months. Here is a very short list of takeaways from the book:
* Most people who get any variant of the flu survive, that includes novel coronaviruses.
* The vast majority of deaths were among the most health, young, and robust age groups, especially 21-40.
* Elderly but generally healthy people had the lowest death rate of any group. This is in stark contrast to what we hear today.
* Colorado and the Western Slope were not hard-hit by the flu compared to cities like New York and Philadelphia that were decimated by the virus. Gunnison recorded not one death.
* The average life expectancy in the US dropped by 10 years during the outbreak.
* In each of six major flu pandemics that have occurred since 1889, the virus hit, subsided, and then returned two or three times, often with a vengeance. The most important tool in defeating the virus is acquired through what is called "herd immunity." The greater the exposure to the virus, the more it is diffused and weakened. Hunkering down through "Stay at Home" or "Safer at Home" regulations now still in effect in much of our country only made things WORSE when the virus re-appeared in a mutated form. Those exposed to early versions of the virus had as much as a 94% chance of avoiding second and third waves of it many months later! This is a much better rate than even what might be gained from a multi-purpose vaccine not yet available.
In other words, GET US OUT OF OUR HOMES if we really want to ever get back to our old "normal"! Many in the media mock and scoff at this, yet it was PROVEN effective to diminish the long-term effects of any flu. Government needs to help, not hinder, our return to normal life - NOW!
RICHARD PUTER
Grand Junction
Support for wolf reintroduction is baffling
I was reading the newspaper recently and noticed an article on the proposal to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope. The article was focused on how the newspapers have mentioned more of the negatives in their articles about wolves than the positives. Maybe that is because there are more negative impacts than positive, who knows?
What I noticed was the numbers and percentages used in this so called “study.” According to this “study,” 84% of Coloradans statewide support the reintroduction of these wolves. They go on to state that 79.8% of the Western Slope respondents also favor wolf reintroduction in Colorado. In looking at this study, I see that 734 people responded to their study. Almost 50% of the respondents were from the Front Range, with an additional 12.5% from the Eastern Plains. 37.74% of those responding to this study were from the Western Slope. Now I’m not aware of when these questions were asked and to whom they were addressed, but I strongly challenge the statement that 84% of Coloradans support the reintroduction of wolves on the Western Slope. Somehow I believe the numbers are not correctly reflecting the position of the majority of the population that are going to have to live with these furry killers in their backyards.
For the Front Range and Eastern Plains folks, the reintroduction has no impact on them. Why not support what sounds like a good thing to do? Maybe we on the Western Slope should introduce a bill to plant 10 rattlesnakes in everyone’s backyard on the Front Range. That really sounds pretty stupid, but reintroducing these killing machines in our neighborhoods is OK, I guess. The ranchers that grow your meat products are certainly not wanting wolves on their lands. The hunters are not wanting further reduction of Deer and Elk herds so someone can say they “balanced” nature. For the recreational folks, hiking and camping in the wilderness areas will bring a whole new challenge, especially for those that won’t carry guns. My question; Why would we want to introduce another dangerous animal into our woods? Thank God there are no raptors left on Earth.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction
Pandemic can be impetus to make needed changes
I shared the following with Colorado's U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet:
The current pandemic has served as a vector pointing to things that needed to be done in the past and should be done now and for the future.
The devastating effect of the virus on the oil and gas industry is a blessing in disguise. It has shown clearly that by reducing carbon pollutants the foul air causing climate change can be stopped and removed to reverse the planets headlong plunge toward an irreversible warm and inhospitable climate.
We can and must aggressively change to an economic model based on renewable resources. By moving in this direction we not only reduce the negative effects of a deadly carbon atmosphere but also provide work for those currently in the petroleum and other industries by building the infrastructure necessary to bring the economics about.
Envision electric generating and storage sites, modernizing the electric grid, electric vehicles and charging stations, maintenance of our infrastructure - highways, bridges and decaying cities - and a rapid transportation system encompassing the entire country not unlike our effort under President Eisenhower to build the Interstate highway system.
And most interestingly a major effort to bring reality to our dreams of traveling to, and occupying, the Moon and Mars. This effort, not unlike our landing personnel on the moon inspired by President Kennedy in the 1960s, employed the greatest minds and skills of our people to accomplish the impossible with pride and the satisfaction of winning against a highly competitive and motivated opponent.
All of these efforts will not only put the non-working public back to work at high wages, but will also bring the country back up to the past high standards admired and copied by the world. Surely the trillions of dollars spent and planned to be spent to temporarily relieve current hardships would go a long way in bringing this about.
With kindest regards and thanks for your service to your constituents and our country,
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Thanks to all who helped family dealing with medical setback
This is a big "thank you" to a group of special friend, neighbors and others. This first group said if you need anything let us know and made sure they followed up with more than just words. We had others say it and when I asked for help like walking the dogs on four different times there were excuses given each time.
But this is about those who stepped forward and picked up groceries, helped walk the dogs and always gave words of support. So thank you so very much to Jessie, Steve, Granny and the kids. Add to that list Tim and Mark for all the trips to pick up much needed items plus Sean who rescued us, also. Not to be forgotten, the EMTs, the health care professionals at St Mary's Hospital and the VA. Thank you to all who sent cards and flowers. With all of your support and help Kathy has fought through bacterial meningitis and is back on her feet! "Mahalo" and stay safe!
VIOLA HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Medicare for All is an answer to pandemic's awful choices
Before this pandemic is over, nearly a third of Americans could lose their jobs and their health insurance. What “choices” does that leave them?
One option is COBRA, whereby laid-off employees can opt on to their workplace health plans by paying the full cost of premiums. That is, if the employer still offers health insurance. The national average for premiums is $20,500 per year.
Another option is to buy a plan on the Affordable Care Act exchange, but these also come with outrageous price tags. A Blue Shield Bronze PPO has a deductible up to $12,600 per year; Aetna’s Silver Copay HMO has a $7,000 deductible. Sadly, millions newly unemployed workers will join the 30 million Americans who were already uninsured — all risking medical bankruptcy from a single illness or injury.
What’s the best way to cover the millions of Americans who are losing their insurance every week? The answer is hiding in plain sight, Medicare.
Medicare’s infrastructure is already built. Nearly every hospital, clinic, and doctor’s office in the nation accepts Medicare on behalf of 60 million beneficiaries.
We can improve Medicare’s coverage to provide all medically necessary care, plus free choice of any doctor or hospital. No enrollment periods, no deductibles. Then, expand Medicare to cover everybody regardless of age — Medicare For All.
Wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and fight for a national health program that can address public health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t afford to wait any longer.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Lax BLM decisions harm wilderness with motorized livestock grazing
I appreciate Catherine Robertson’s letter to the editor in the May 3 Daily Sentinel. Unfortunately, her letter exemplifies the problems with allowing local BLM offices to determine grazing policies in federal wildernesses.
First, unlike Catherine’s claim, the Congressional Grazing Guidelines do NOT allow local BLM offices to determine motorized grazing practices in federal wildernesses. If that had been Congress’s intent, Congress would not have developed these guidelines in the first place. Congress allows motorized uses for grazing purposes in wilderness ONLY for emergencies or where practical alternatives no not exist, not for convenience and certainly not for the routine purposes that the Grand Junction BLM office allowed in the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness.
Second, most ranchers across the country who have grazing allotments in wilderness do NOT drive trucks or UTVs into those areas to check on livestock. They use horses and packstock, as allowed by the Wilderness Act and the Congressional Grazing Guidelines. In the Flatside Wilderness in Colorado, for example, ranchers don’t use motor vehicles for routine livestock practices, and they are certainly NOT hobby ranchers. There is nothing unusually unique about the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness that requires motor vehicles; the problem is the laxness of the BLM Grand Junction office.
Finally, the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness, and all units of our great National Wilderness Preservation System, are national interest lands, owned and loved by citizens across the country. The national interest in these lands is the protection of their wilderness character, as Congress delineated in the 1964 Wilderness Act. Federal agencies like the BLM must not allow motorized uses for livestock grazing to damage these areas’ wild nature and harm the national interest in these magnificent lands.
KEVIN PROESCHOLDT
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Indifference is the hallmark of the 'No Mask Tribe'
Recently, I was in a local hardware store making a purchase. About 75% of the people in the store were wearing masks, as was I. When I was checking out I heard a discussion involving a customer at an adjoining register. He was not wearing a mask and stated that according to his “research” masks were not worth the bother. He went on to say that he was supposed to wear a mask while he was working, but that he took his mask off whenever he was not at his place of employment. I finished my purchase at about the same time and followed his out to the parking lot. My jaw almost hit the ground when I watched him climb into a truck clearly marked “Community Hospital” and watched him drive away.
I have no doubt that Community Hospital was unaware of this violation of their PPE protocols. They are a reputable organization. I was very surprised that this individual was so flagrant in his indifference to their health and safety protocols. The fact that his individual, who is employed by a health care facility, would have so little care or worry about being a potential disease vector angers me. The staff and customers in the store with this man were exposed to an elevated risk due to his behavior. Selfishness, laziness, and/or indifference seem to be values of the No Mask Tribe.
I think it is time for businesses to consider having times set aside times when unmasked individuals will not be allowed into their business. Some businesses have a 100% mask requirement in place already.
Just because we have largely been able to dodge the COVID bullet up to now doesn’t mean the hazard has been eliminated. Please show some respect when you make your decisions.
HENRI STAMPER
Grand Junction
Roosevelt didn't run on a big-government platform
In answer to Charles Kerr's recent op-ed, he has it somewhat wrong.
I was born just a few days before Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president the first time. I lived through those days and took a strong interest in history and government at an early age. The crash of 1919-20 was worse than the crash of 1929. Farm products lost over third of their value in just a couple of months. A former artillery Officer by the name of Harry S. Truman went bankrupt in his haberdashery business in Kansas City. The government under President Harding did not get involved except to get its own hose in order. The downfall lasted just 16 months. After the crash of '29, President Hoover started various government programs which were largely ineffective. Roosevelt ran on a program of reducing government spending and balancing the budget. After his election he doubled down on Hoover's programs and added more of his own. We had double digit unemployment up until we started entering the World War II economy. The depression did not officially end until 1942.
JACK D. DONNER
Clifton
Boebert has succeeded in getting campaign publicity
The con artist knows that the best con is one where the sucker does all the work. Loeren Boebert seems to know this well. She has roped the Sentinel in to do all the work on her con, or rather her congressional campaign. The Sentinel gives her pages of free publicity and falls for her "poor me, I'm the victim here" con like a chump at a carnival booth trying to win the giant teddy bear. The next thing you know she will have the Sentinel comparing her to Dr. Martin Luther King, performing "civil disobedience" for the greater good.
STUART JONES
Grand Junction
Medicare for All could be a lifeline for rural hospitals
As a family medicine doctor who has worked in rural Colorado throughout my 33-year career, I am very concerned about the future health of the families I have cared for. Hundreds of rural communities are about to lose their local hospitals. Since 2005, 166 rural hospitals have shuttered, with a third of rural hospitals in the danger zone. Bad debt for rural hospitals has gone up about 50% since 2010.
The financial health of rural hospitals depends largely on the insurance status of patients. The math is simple — hospitals that treat uninsured patients must absorb the cost of uncompensated care. On top of that, administrative costs eat up about a quarter of rural hospitals’ budgets, largely due to the billing requirements of dozens of different insurers. The current economic crisis in which hospitals have had to stop all non-essential procedures and surgeries has caused hospitals to lose much needed income.
But under single-payer Medicare for All, every patient who walks in the door would be covered for all medically necessary care. Even better, Medicare for All would end the archaic fee-for-service payment model, a system that punishes hospitals that don’t have a consistent flow of patients. Instead, we would fund hospitals through annual “global budgets” that are based on community health needs, not patient insurance status or corporate profits.
Medicare for All is the lifeline that rural Americans and our community hospitals need and deserve.
JOAN A. MACEACHEN, MD
Durango