Intact parks and public lands support our economy
Mark Roeber made absurd arguments in his recent op-ed about the Great American Outdoors Act. If passed, the bill would fund important projects at local, county and state parks, as well as at our national public lands. This is about strengthening communities and economies reliant on natural and cultural resources for their livelihoods. The bill has strong bipartisan support because it’s good policy for our parks and public lands.
The most recent example of federal land acquisition on the Western Slope was of an inholding within the boundaries of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. That acquisition was celebrated by practically everyone, including the Montrose County commissioners.
This addition of land will provide more opportunities for recreation and help the Park Service provide water to visitors to the canyon’s south rim, reducing operational costs of hauling water. This is a win for Coloradans and Western Slope communities because more recreational opportunities and a better visitor experience will support our tourism economy, which will be incredibly important as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the months and years ahead.
Congress should pass the Great American Outdoors Act as soon as possible to support rural Colorado, our parks and our public lands.
JOE MEINHART
Fruita
Congress must increase SNAP benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Prior to this pandemic, nearly 570,000 Coloradans struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, in April alone, the state saw a nearly 70,000 more Coloradans qualifying for and using SNAP benefits.
SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Colorado’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.
The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.
Sincerely,
GABRIELLA WARNER
Associate Director, Colorado Cooking Matters
Denver
Why do demonstrators get a pass on COVID-19 precautions?
I have just one simple question about the daily protests taking place not only in our town but all around the country. Why are these individuals given a bye when it comes to social distancing, many without masks, and the limits on numbers in one place?? They are even given a bye when they attend City Council meetings, marching and clustering in large numbers in our streets and parks. The rest of us are not allowed that privilege when we attend events (many which have been cancelled due to the numbers who attend), our churches, visits to our families in hospitals and especially nursing homes where many are kept in closed environments to protect them. Even eating out is limited. Oh yes, we cannot attend sports events like baseball, basketball, etc., etc. due to the large numbers and how dangerous that would be to spread the virus!
It seems to me some groups are able to ignore these health rules that all of us have tried to follow for months now and STILL are bound by. Seems the virus regulations to help protect others has gone out the window for certain groups but the rest of us still can get fined, have our businesses closed (if they have not been destroyed by looters and rioters) and pretty much held hostage to the virus rules.
Protesting has always had a place to make changes for the good and advancement of everyone but when protests lead to breaking the law to make a point, while excluding others who are still forced to abide by the laws, where does justice and fairness come in? Peace comes first and then justice will follow! A good example of this is many protesters can dance in the streets, hug each other and stand shoulder to shoulder but the rest of us are harshly castigated for spreading virus to the more vulnerable if we do this. I personally experienced being screamed at in a store and told I did not care about how many died…..the reason because I was apparently invading a person’s six-foot space and I am 84!
I love this country with all my heart and soul. I have children and grandchildren in the military and I remember many law officers who have died or left disabled, at the hands of those who don’t care. Our responders should not all be thrown out like garbage because of a rotten few who would do the same thing in any profession they were in. It saddens me to see how so many think throwing out and tearing down will solve the problems of the past and present. Sometimes this is necessary but rarely. The wheel does not have to be reinvented, just reworked and brought up to date so it will work properly by those who have clear and unbiased minds, to benefit all and not just a few.
BEVERLY DUZENACK
Mesa
Without Electoral College, Colorado is politically irrelevant
The Electoral College is the adult in the candy store. Do away with it and all will have whatever they want, as much as they want, whenever they want. Never mind the cost.
Kind of ironic that these people who would take the substance and protein out of society, are typically those aware of their diets. They are kids who never grew past the characters in "Rebel Without a Cause" or "The Blackboard Jungle," lost in their own preoccupation and self-righteousness and purple haze. And they think Trump is bad? He's aware.
Better awaken before Sleepy Joe makes us anymore beholden to China and the rest of the world. Ever heard the term “chaos”?
By the way, without the Electoral College and with less than 2% of the US population, Colorado would be a not go-to state.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Criminal element salivating at the prospect of defunded police
The New York Times reported that Jeremiah Ellison of the Minneapolis City Council is promoting the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department and others in the nation.
The Los Angeles mayor wants to cut $150 million from the police budget. In New York, some city council member wants to cut $6 billion. All this comes about from George Floyd's death, which was unnecessary. Those officers who murdered George Floyd were clearly seen and it was a long slow time. It was not a sudden split-decision thing. The officers involved are at fault and were immediately fired. The protesting of the incident did not need to punish and destroy people's businesses and property through looting and stealing.
What is wanted by all this aftermath is to decriminalize some crimes. That way there is less crime, ass these people want to say it, but not in those words. The Democrats will go along with anything that will give them more votes.
In my experience of being in court or involved with any officer, police do not go out looking for causing trouble for anyone and making up stories. That's my experience with them. I am willing to keep taking my chances with them in the future. Can anyone imagine if the criminals find out they have the upper hand on the police?
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Police behavior is worrisome for all citizens
The incident with George Floyd and his reprehensible death is unfortunately nothing new to this world and this problem isn’t necessarily limited to people of color. The behavior of law enforcement towards citizens has grown increasingly worrisome throughout our nation.
A local example that was caught on tape is an incident in Fruita last year where an older, white, intoxicated man was being detained by two police officers. This incident shows one of the officers giving the man a “gut-punch” in order to get him to comply. I felt the action by the officer was excessive but a local police review found the officer to be justified in his actions. The older suspect was rather frail and didn’t deserve the violent punch that he received. I felt the ruling was a perfect example of police protecting their own, yet another example of the systemic problem we have with law enforcement.
Police claim “resisting arrest” against a suspect. They’ll use martial art techniques inflicting pain or discomfort, which most would react against with an autonomic protective response. Once the suspect responds, police then scream “stop resisting” and further escalate their behavior toward the subject. Then, upon review, the use of force is justified. There is an escalation cycle to an arrest where the police always have the upper-hand and the backing of the “system.” This cycle puts anyone on the receiving end at a serious disadvantage. This escalation method and arrest cycle must stop.
While the Minnesota incident deplorably illustrates some of law enforcement’s attitude toward citizens of color I believe we must scrutinize how law enforcement is screened, trained and equipped in general, as it relates to all people throughout our nation, regardless of their color and especially because of their color.
But wait, today I see a 75-year-old man from Buffalo, New York violently shoved causing him to fall backwards and literally crack his head with an immediate blood flow from his ear…despicable!
I think we see a much bigger problem, don’t you?
JEFF COOK
Fruita
Thanks to civic leaders for pointing out governor's overreach
Gov. Jared Polis's move against election laws is right out of the tyrant-in-chief playbook and the three civic leaders who wrote about it in the June 7 Sentinel are to be loudly cheered for pointing it out to the general population.
Polis, who is nearly always flanked by bodyguards, has often spoken out against tyranny, which he just practiced, apparently just because he could. Perhaps the real public disservice here is that only about 5% of the ballot petition signatures are checked. Five percent? The governor needs to take a clue from Will Rogers, who said, "Never miss a good chance to shut up." In full disclosure, I am a Club 20 member and Christian Reece has not seen this letter.
MICHAEL MELNECK
Grand Junction
Andrew Romanoff leading Democratic primary field
It may surprise you to know that there are two names on the 2020 Democratic senatorial primary ballot. The first is Andrew Romanoff because he won 90% of Colorado Democratic Assembly votes. He has more than 400 endorsements from local officials. He has endorsements from regular folks like me. What he doesn't have is PAC money and a personal fortune. He is accepting only individual donations. His campaign is truly grassroots.
Andrew is a staunch environmentalist and social justice advocate. Andrew believes that we can no longer afford the same old policies that have brought so many people to the street in the past days. Instead of voting for the most familiar name on the ballot, take some time to learn about Andrew Romanoff's campaign before you make an informed decision.
Dr. KATE MYERS
Boulder
Remembering a good police officer
I think about my brother a lot this time of year. Ron was a Fort Collins policeman who passed away at age 42 on May 27, 1993 from a heart attack. Several articles were written about Ron after his death and I would like to share a few quotes from them.
"He was always cheerful, very upbeat."
"He was wonderful in police work because he had a very good way with people. He could go into agitated situations and just calm people right down. I never saw him having to go to the point of having to get physical with people. He could just talk to people, and things got done."
Ron I miss you and law enforcement misses you. We could use more policemen and policewomen like Ron in these trying times.
BOB RICHARDSON
Grand Junction
We have been overtaken by hysteria
The extent to which the country has gone bonkers in short order has been truly astonishing. As if Americans weren't dealing with enough upset and fear with the COVID-19 issue, the actions of one rogue cop in Minnesota of all places served to push logic, patience, compassion, and reason off the table for millions.
All of a sudden, America is a nation chock full of racists. Open racists, closet racists, middle-class versions, the privileged, etc, but RACISTS all wearing white skin by no choice of their own.
The elitist mayor of NYC stated during the height of the riots, killing, and looting that "America's 400 year history of racism" was at the core of it all. Bill Barr, U.S. attorney general, stated that "I think we have to recognize that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist." What does that mean? When people engage in politically-charged rhetoric, the primary casualties are grace and truth. In the space of two weeks, we now have the siren call to defund and/or abolish outright our nation's police departments.
Does any coherent person of any color or creed actually believe that this would accomplish anything less than total anarchy?
One unfailing characteristic of hysteria is that the more absurd the claim, the louder it screams...sort of like the well-documented "Big Lie" that Hitler hammered Germans with so long that they actually began to believe that Jews were the reasons for all of their problems. Deciding to rid of the earth of them all was just the next logical step after sanity had been abandoned. We are asked to ignore ample evidence that the vast majority of law enforcement are righteous, dedicated, and sincere public servants who give up a LOT to even wear the badge, only to be reviled, vilified, and blamed for every evil in our world. Historical note: about 280,000 mostly WHITE men died fighting for the Union during the Civil war in a bid to eradicate the slavery that the South clearly intended to keep forever. Lincoln, a WHITE president demanded the 13th Amendment be passed BEFORE the war was won as proof that ALL LIVES MATTER!
RICHARD PUTER
Grand Junction
Beware the 'look' that defines casual bigotry
Racism is ugly, racism is cruel, racism is hate and racism is fear.
Anyone who has watched newscasts or read a newspaper in the last three weeks are keenly aware of the racial disparity between white citizens and black, brown or people of color citizens.
Racism can be very subtle, only a person of color or one who lives with a person of color would realize it’s there.
After high school I married a Native American. Shortly after our marriage my husband and I were walking to a movie. We were in our own little world… we were in love.
A police car pulled up beside us and two officers jumped out. Before realizing what was happening, they had my husband’s head pinned against a brick wall with his arms behind his back, with demands of why he was with a white girl? Until my screams became hysterical and the explanation he was my husband did they release him.
It was the most horrifying, confusing experience of my life. At the time, I didn’t understand why, when all we were doing was just walking down the street. He tried to act cool shrugged his shoulders and said “yeah, happens all the time.”
Our marriage didn’t survive the emotional pain of racism we lived with almost daily. The prejudice, discrimination and hate that had affected our marriage now included my two children.
It was not uncommon anywhere in public, for rude people to ask if my bi-racial daughters were adopted or if I was their babysitter? I proudly answered they were my daughters; well, there was that "look!"
From early childhood children of color endure many subliminal lessons when in public, they notice people looking at them with the "look" that comes from rude and prejudiced people. Children are very perceptive; they may not understand what the "look" means but they know something's not right. From birth children of color become conditioned to being looked at differently.
The "look" never ends. It follows them during their school years and throughout their lives.
That’s the racism no one speaks about, it’s the "look" that gives bigots away. We can march, debate, and change laws but until we can look at all people regardless their skin color without the "look," then and only then will we be on the right path to end racism.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita