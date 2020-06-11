Yes, we're a divided nation
Peter Roberson's letter specifically uses his Vietnam veteran experience as a source of expertise for on an opinion about our President Trump. Well, I’m also a Vietnam veteran, and my opinion is exactly the opposite of his. Just food for thought about how divided we are.
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction
Vote to effect real change
I am an 80-year-old woman, a retired management consultant, and grandmother of 11 here in Colorado.
My intent with this letter is to warn my friends and neighbors that we are in a desperate fight for democracy in America. We can all agree that street protests get a great deal of attention, but the only action we can all take to bring about real change is to VOTE.
You have just received your ballots for the primary election in which registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters can choose between Andrew Romanoff and John Hickenlooper to unseat Cory Gardner in November.
If you look at their records you'll agree that the best possible candidate is Andrew Romanoff.Andrew served as Speaker of the House in Colorado, and led the Democrats to our first majority in 30 years. He is the only candidate with legislative experience, and is running on a platform to combat climate change, ensure health-care for all, reduce the rate of gun violence, reform the way we finance campaigns, and to ban fracking.
Please check out www.andrewromanoff.com, to see more about his background and priorities. I'm sure you'll be please to have the opportunity to elect a hardworking, open-minded Democratic senator for Colorado.
MARGIE McGILL
Boulder
Romanoff is antithesis of crony capitalism
COVID-19 has magnified U.S.health inequities and misplaced economic priorities, aggravated by decades of neo-liberal policy that has transferred wealth upward and squeezed working people with flat wages and reduced benefits. Continued austerity policy that prioritizes the corporate bottom line deprives a majority of people from a floor of protections, including health-care access, sick pay, and minimum maintenance. Simultaneously, wealthy elites continue to raid the U.S. Treasury — exploiting crisis to siphon tens of billions of dollars in additional tax breaks and deregulation from the CARES Act alone.
While rejecting corporate money and advocating policy for people, like Medicare for All and The Green New Deal for an energy-efficient infrastructure, Andrew Romanoff has been the clear U.S. Senate preference of Colorado Democratic voters throughout caucuses to the state convention.
Once again, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, raising hundreds of millions of dollars from corporations (recently almost $1.5 million from health-care and fossil fuel industry lobbyists) is placing its foot on the scale for their favorite corporate candidate, contributing over $354,000 to John Hickenlooper, who does the corporate bidding by strongly opposing Medicare for All and a Green New Deal. Hickenlooper qualified for the ballot by paying a political firm almost $423,000 for signature gathering. U.S. politics of the highest bidder serves crony capitalists who purchase candidates and policy. Time to change the scenario — elect advocates like Andrew Romanoff.
View OpenSecrets.org, revealing corporate money influence on candidates that trumps the people's interests.
MICHELE SWENSON
Denver
Boebert's character and life experience make her suited for Congress
I admire strong women who are engaged in their community and help those less fortunate to have a better life. And my admiration of Lauren Boebert is off the charts.
Lauren is the personification of the American Dream. She grew up in a home with a single mom supported by welfare. As a teenager she learned firsthand the satisfaction of working and being self-sufficient and decided she wanted a different life.
She married, had four sons, and eventually became a successful business owner and job creator.
Wanting to help other women become self-sufficient and independent of government support, Lauren began volunteering at the county jail, coaching female inmates about working to improve their situation. On several occasions, she gave the women a safe harbor in her own home after they were released from jail, until they were able get on their feet.
But are these qualities really important when selecting a candidate for Congress? Absolutely. In fact, I submit that these qualities are far more important than age or political experience.
I want a representative in Congress who understands what it means to live on a budget.
I want a representative in Congress who understands that a new tax of “only $87 a year” can mean whether or not a family can buy new school shoes for their kids.
And I want a representative in Congress who understands that people are best helped by their community, not their government, and who has actually lived it. Someone who practices what she preaches.
Lauren Boebert has all of those qualities and more, and she has my full support. Please join me in voting for Lauren Boebert for Congress.
JANET ROWLAND
Grand Junction
Cruelty to animals is everyone's business
Everyone, humans and animals alike, would be better off if Mountain Meat Packing — the slaughterhouse where federal agents suspended inspections after the rifle used to shoot pigs repeatedly jammed, leaving at least one animal crying out — closed permanently. (“Slaughterhouse briefly suspended over inhumane slaughter of hog,” June 6)
Cruelty to animals is everyone’s business, contrary to what the slaughterhouse owner appears to believe. All animals are individuals with personalities and feelings. Pigs, for example, like to play, explore, and sleep nose to nose. Newborn piglets learn to run to their mothers’ voices and mother pigs “sing” to their young while nursing.
But pigs and other animals raised for food are denied everything that is natural and important to them. In slaughterhouses, they’re even scalded alive and dismembered while they’re still conscious.
Slaughterhouse workers aren’t treated ethically, either. They’re often forced to work in crowded, filthy conditions, and typically aren't given sick pay, so many work even when ill. Reports shows that the number of COVID-19 cases tied to slaughterhouses has more than doubled since late April, with more than 20,400 infections across 216 kill facilities in 33 states.
Many slaughterhouse employees complain that butchering lines move so quickly that they don’t have time to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze. A Smithfield Foods slaughterhouse — which temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak — is even increasing slaughter line speeds under a new program, which is expected to spread to other pig-killing plants.
Meat is not essential. Let’s enjoy healthy vegan foods, and retrain meatpackers to be part of the booming vegan food industry. Visit www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
Sincerely,
COLIN HENSTOCK
Assistant Manager of Investigations
PETA
Norfolk, Virginia