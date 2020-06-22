'MAGA Hatters' don't leave destruction in their wake
In answer to Jim Bailey’s letter June 14.
When the dreaded "MAGA HATTERS" hold a party, they leave the streets clean and neat without any dead bodies, burned out, and looted businesses and people's lives destroyed by childish temper tantrums.
Nor do they require police in riot gear to keep them from destroying the rest of the city. They also don’t carry flags from other countries or ideologies.
I am all for peaceful protests as allowed by our Constitution as we saw here in Grand Junction. However, let’s be honest and take a look at the truth about the “MAGA HATTERS” as you call them. You say “MAGA hatters love mobs and protesting “and “they seem attracted to large boisterous, complaining demonstrations” “(even to the point of desecrating our American flag)”. Really? I have never seen one American flag burned, walked on or disrespected at a MAGA rally or TEA party. Maybe I missed that.
I do have one question for Mr. Bailey, do you support this statement? “ItsGoingDown.org has urged activists to make the country “ungovernable” by participating in “mass insurrection,” “mass resistance,” and “all manner of physical violence” against Trump supporters, capitalists, and “conservative fascists”? They call for violence against those who do not agree with them. That is a far cry from peaceful demonstrations.
Kudos to all groups here who are peacefully in discussions instead of riots.
CAROLYN PATTON
Grand Junction
Romanoff is the choice to oppose Gardner
Colorado senatorial candidate Andrew Romanoff is the kind of Get It Done Guy Colorado needs to replace Cory Gardner in the U.S. Senate. Before he can run, however, he must beat former Gov. John Hickeniooper in the June primary.
Though Hick has better name recognition, he is less known for his deference to the gas and oil industry, which earned him the nickname Frackenlooper.
Some 60,000 oil well rigs have pushed Colorado to 13th in the nation for its dirtiest air. While communities fought for the right to outlaw fracking within their boundaries, former Governor Hickenlooper and Cory Gardner were the only candidates who refused to sign a “No Fossil Fuel Pledge" that says candidates won’t knowingly take contributions over $200 from political action committees, executives or front groups for the fossil fuel industry.
If you’re still wavering on how to vote, you might heed Bill McKibben, co-founder of the 350.org organization, who said, “Andrew Romanoff will fight for clean energy, and I’m willing to bet he’ll never drink a glass of fracking fluid just to prove he’s tight with the oil industry!”
JACQUI GOELDNER
Boulder
Media bias on display in AP story
I’m finally beginning to understand what people have been telling me for years regarding media bias and irresponsible journalism! In the June 14, 2020 Sunday Sentinel, the front page story as reported from the Associated Press reads “Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned after an officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran after a struggle in a restaurant parking lot.”
The article goes on to state “Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer’s Taser, but was running away when he was shot.” OMG! The horror of it all! How many people stop reading at this point? The full picture of this incident is not clearly conveyed until much further in to the article on page 6A when it finally comes to light that the suspect took the Taser, and as he was running away from the officers, he turned and fired the Taser at the officers.
Now, I’m not debating whether the officer’s response was appropriate or not. What I’m debating is that the very first paragraph should have included that the suspect turned and pointed the Taser at the officers. Pretty simple. I was taught in high school journalism how to write a headline! This type of subtle, headline grabbing, fear mongering journalism needs to stop! Now.
GAYE LYNN COX
Montrose
Walker's redemption outweighs his mistake
In reference to Walter Walker, and whether he is a hero or a demon, I would suggest that perhaps we cannot define someone by making a mistake in their lifetime. His mistake was dire, in bringing a racist hate group to our town. However, when he realized how hateful and evil the group was, he rallied and turned on them at hazard of his own life. I would say that this choice, to eradicate a racist group from our town, would define him more than his mistake. Successful people are not ones who never fail, who don't have any skeleton in the closet as it were; rather, successful people fail, sometimes again and again, but they do not allow themselves to give up and just say, "I am a failure." Walter Walker is a hero, because had he not failed by bringing the KKK to the Valley, he would not have had the opportunity to be the scourge of the KKK and drive all of them out.
JONATHAN SANDAHL
Clifton
We can't learn anything by erasing history
I cannot ignore the Walter Walker story and some negative opinions about him. Granted it is easy to cast stones at someone who belonged to the KKK but we live in a completely different time and environment so bear with me. My paternal grandfather was not a racist but he joined the KKK for a few years (era 1940s) when it was verbally required to obtain a very good job selling furniture at a major store on South Broadway in Englewood, Colorado. It wasn't a time in his life when he could stand on principles; he needed to feed a lot of people, myself included. My grandfather, like many others, did what he had to do to take care of his family. If we remove the Walker statue, do we also need to dynamite Mount Rushmore; a couple of slave owners depicted there. We can't learn anything by erasing history and that was proved by Hitler. From all we know Walter Walker was a good and decent man who like all of us stumbled a few times and those times were far out weighed by all the good he did in his life, so get over it.
TERRY HEERS
Grand Junction
Walker should be praised, not vilified
Walter Walker made a mistake, realized it was wrong and worked to get rid of the KKK in the valley. Instead of vilifying him for his error, we should be praising him for actions. Besides destroying the KKK, he contributed a great deal to Grand Junction and deserves a statue and recognition for what he did.
SHIRLEY PORTER
Grand Junction
We need health-care reform
Throughout U.S. history, people of color have endured a health-care system that perpetuates racial disparities. Hospitals across America were segregated by race and, not surprisingly, black patients received inferior care, or no care at all. With the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Medicare, enacted a year later in 1965, refused to provide payments to institutions that discriminated on the basis of race. Within a matter of months, thousands of hospitals took down their “Whites Only” and “Colored Only” signs. Black patients were able to access care, some for the first time in their lives.
While Medicare ended legal health segregation, today there is still inequality in both health coverage and outcomes between whites and people of color. Black Americans are more likely than whites to be uninsured, to spend a higher percentage of their family income on healthcare, have significantly lower life expectancies and often receive lower quality health services. During the COVID-19 pandemic minority communities are less likely to have testing sites, protective medical supplies and have been refused tests even when symptomatic.
It’s time to address these unequal power dynamics and substantially reform health care.
Single-payer Medicare for All (M4A) would provide equal coverage for all medically necessary care, without financial barriers. Studies of patients in the VA and Medicare systems show that with universal and comprehensive health coverage, racial health disparities shrink and even disappear. We can replicate this success by adopting single-payer M4A. Racial justice is tightly intertwined with healthcare justice.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Please acquaint yourself with flag etiquette
First of all, I'm an "old person", an independent which means I try to vote for the most qualified person and not a political party and my father fought and was gassed in World War 1.
What has prompted me to write is that my brother who served in Italy in World War II recently died and was afforded the honor of a military funeral as was my father; the respect and honor shown to the flag at that time was something we all should try to achieve as it is the symbol of our national unity. Accordingly, please go on line and read the rules and etiquette for the use and displaying of our flag as when we see it desecrated. So also is our country and all who have served.
MARIE POWELL
Grand Junction
How have crazy leaders in the past conducted themselves?
A common refrain we hear often is "If you ignore history you are bound to repeat it." In the past 3-1/2 years we have experienced a horrific problem. We have an egotistical maniac in the White House but worse we have his ilk and cohorts in the Senate and in Cabinet positions. How far will these madmen lead us as they attempt to distort and destroy our Constitution? Shouldn't we be looking back in history for possible answers? Our question should be, how have other crazy leaders in the past conducted themselves? Let's begin with Herod, appointed by Rome as King Of The Jews. Herod The Great becomes concerned that a young child to be named Jesus will threaten his throne. He appoints Ariel to kill all new born males under two years of age. There are no words to describe the horror, the damage to families and the immense wrong created for all just to assuage and quell one person's ego. For the many afflicted there may not have been much solace when they heard that Herod the Great became Herod The Worst having died putrefied (foul-smelling) and worm infested. As for Hitler, one only has to know how closely Trump follows the Nazi script! For those who think that Trump is being used by God, I like to remind them that God does not use non-repented individuals to do his mighty works but Satan does in accomplishing his evil work!
JOSE LUCERO
Grand Junction
We are sheep without a shepherd
What is this? I woke up in the night and thought "It's my imagination." No, it's real. The whole world has stopped, lives destroyed — because of a disease. One of many that happen every year, and then rioting has occurred out of people's frustration with it and other problems, and people are killed. What are we — sheep? That we all panic at once? Oh yes, it's true, that's what the Bible says we are: sheep without a shepherd. And yet there is a shepherd who will lead us if only we follow Him instead of our fear. And yes His name is Jesus.
MARY KRONVALL
Grand Junction
Thanks to chief for speaking out
Thank you to Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker for your stand concerning the current issue as printed in The Daily Sentinel, Sunday, June 7, 2020. I commend your courage and honesty. We need your leadership and willingness to “speak out.” All of us need this message. As a retired minister, leaders such as you with your courage will be blessed by our Father, God.
Thank you,
BOB WATTS
Former pastor UMC, Cedaredge
Only faith in Christ can end racial division
Racial tensions in our country are a concern to all citizens. I agree that the white Minneapolis cop who deliberately killed Mr. Floyd should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but I also believe that all the protesters, white and black, who destroyed businesses and property of others should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But will they? What is the root cause of the murder, vandalizing, rioting, arson and stealing? What is the solution to all this crime? Is it legislation from the top down? I doubt it. The cause and the solution are related. The relationship has to do with the morality of man and women as it affects others. It comes down to the heart condition in each of us, no matter what our skin color. Our hearts are filled with so much sin resulting in all the hatred. Instead of loving, we hate; instead of helping, we tear down; instead of caring, we despise; instead of working together, we tear apart, etc. In my mind the solution is not found in more legislation, but must be from the bottom up starting with each individual, white and black, wanting a new heart that is grounded in love and is only begotten by placing our faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Then and only then will there be no racial discord.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction
Context is what were missing today
George Floyd didn't have time to think up a transcendent remark like “Give me liberty or give me death.”
“I can't breathe.”
Fortunately someone with a cellphone watched the whole thing. The part that's missing is the time between he was stopped and his death in the street. What happened in between? Not that it would change the outrage, but it would put it in context.
Context is what we're missing today. One must watch "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey to see “context.” Thank God, he and the show put our humanity and healthy interaction between all peoples front and center.
Don't let the minority of elites rule the world by dividing us for their own end. We are to be beyond our age-old masters. So said Jesus Christ.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
KKK's presence should not condemn entire communities
Good to see thoughtful letters to the Editor in these tense times.
Regarding Tom Koehler's letter of June 16, it's easy to tar and feather anyone who was a KKK member in the mid-1920s. But that political organization had captured something like 43 states including Colorado. If you want to review the truth you can easily find MONTROSE was a HUGE Klan town before Grand Junction. Did Montrose have a black population? Grand Junction didn't. Your letter condemns your own neighbors over a political aberration disguised as a patriotic organization, and falsely sold with THAT appealing label. How about looking up Montrose's history? Your neighbors were not bad people, nor were Grand Junctionites. They became victims.
KEN JOHNSON
Grand Junction