Justman endorses Ray Scott for Mesa County commission
It has been my highest honor to serve this community for eight years. It has been an amazing journey and I have learned more than I ever believed possible. I have met many great people and Mesa County has many wonderful employees to work with.
I have looked at both candidates to fill my seat when I leave office in January of next year. I want to make sure my seat is in good hands and I also want to make sure the next commissioner has a clear understanding of just how hard this job is and what will be expected especially in some very difficult times ahead with the uncertainty of COVID-19 on our community.
The next commissioner in District 1 should have a good understanding of agriculture issues and water because they are the life blood of Mesa County. Ray Scott has a family farm, so he has experience with both agriculture and water rights.
There are a tremendous number of issues and state policies a commissioner must understand to run a county. Ray Scott knows the issues today, and will not waste valuable time and resources when a crisis could arises. He understands energy and federal land issues and their importance to our county's economy. At the state level he has worked on transportation and energy issues as well as recreational opportunities for our residents.
He has always been a champion for Mesa County and I know the county will be in good hands. That is important to me and should be for you.
Please vote for Ray Scott for County Commissioner District 1.
JOHN JUSTMAN
Fruita
Apportion state's presidential votes to the Electoral College
If we in Colorado have less population than the large cities on the coasts, our "popular" vote would mean nothing. I prefer the idea of apportioning our state's (and all other states') votes to the Electoral College as percentages of the popular vote in the state. Why should the numerous voters in the large cities cancel the votes of those of us who live in less populated areas of the state or the country?
JOANNE DRAKE
Fruita
Vote Diane Mitsch Bush to take on Tipton
The good news for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is that Diane Mitsch Bush is once again willing to run for Congress. Not one to give up, she brings a depth of experience, knowledge and determination to a rather thankless job.
As a person of common means, she has done her due diligence on the legislation needed to correct the abject failures of the current administration. Before the pandemic, she traveled throughout southwest Colorado, facing some tough audiences and explaining her desire to work across the aisle to allay voter’s health, financial and future fears. Never have we needed a representative, who will show up for town halls, stay in touch with voters and work tirelessly for us. She is not new to legislation and working in the maze of government. All in all, Diane is what we need now. Please vote.
MARY KARRAKER
Durango
Thanks to letter writers for calling out offensive cartoon
As a show of support for Ken Brownlee and Paul Currie-Mills whose letters were printed on June 24 regarding the shameful political cartoon comparing WWII military to Antifa, I want to say thank you.
I was, and am, so incensed I couldn't find civil words to express my disdain. As a veteran, also a wife and mother of veterans, collectively giving 35 years of service to this country, it pains me greatly to see such ignorance.
DEA BRIDGE
Whitewater
The Sentinel owes Antifa an apology
Wednesday’s insipid letters from Ken Brownlee (“Sunday’s cartoon was ignorant and offensive”) and Paul Currie-Mills (“Sentinel owes readers apology over anti-fascism cartoon”) were both “ignorant and offensive” — for which the Sentinel should apologize.
Contrary to Brownlee’s contorted “offense,” Kuper’s Sunday cartoon did not “attempt to equate World War II American soldiers to . . . the Antifa movement of today.” Rather, it lampooned and ridiculed the idiocy of Trump’s threats to illegally unleash our honored U.S. military against a largely imaginary enemy (NYT, “41 Cities, Many Sources: How False Antifa Rumors Spread Locally”, Jun 21, https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/41-cities-many-sources-how-false-antifa-rumors-spread-locally/ar-BB15Q8xP).
Indeed, Brownleee “is so ignorant of history he doesn’t know that fascism” and Nazism were totalitarian radical rightist — not “leftist” — ideologies, notwithstanding their use of the word “socialist.” Therefore, it’s no accident that today’s would-be-fascists and self-proclaimed neo-Nazis are categorized as “right-wing” extremists by the DOJ, the FBI, and DHS (WaPo, “Who caused the violence at protests? It wasn’t antifa”, Jun 22, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/06/22/who-caused-violence-protests-its-not-antifa/?utm_campaign=wp_politics_am&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_politics), and it was also no accident that the “very fine people” who paraded like “Brown Shirts” at their “Unite the Right” (not “Left”) rally in Charleston on August 11-12, 2017, carried Nazi and Confederate flags side-by-side (“poor losers”, both).
Moreover, according to those same law enforcement agencies, the purported “Antifa movement” has no central leaders who can demand “fealty” from adherents and no clear “agenda” other than opposing the rise of fascism in America — violently if necessary.
Likewise, contrary to Brownlee’s pretzeled illogic, racist “Boogaloo Boys” and avowed white supremacists “have always wanted, irreconcilable national division,” while the Black Lives Matter movement seeks only equal protection of the laws — as promised.
Meanwhile, Paul Currie-Mills didn’t realize that, yes, it is indeed “beyond ridiculous” to compare the real fascist enemies of 1942 to his fake version of “Antifa” — particularly when arrest records reveal that it was right-wing and racist thugs (not Antifa terrorists) who exploited mostly peaceful demonstrations to “burn, pillage and incite mob violence” in order to discredit the non-violent protest marchers.
In sum, nothing in Sunday’s cartoon was intended to disparage the men and women of the “Greatest Generation.” Only by not realizing that the “Antifa Movement” they so fear is a figment of their own imaginations — and that Trump, Barr, and FauxNoise have been lying to them about it — could Brownlee and Currie Mills have taken “offense.” For perpetuating such ignorance in print, the Sentinel does owe its readership an apology.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Let's declare independence from meat
COVID-19 heralds some good news for this Independence Day. We won't be facing heavy traffic. And, the scarcity of meat will keep our outdoor grills safe.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing com-pounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
On this Independence Day, let's declare our independence from the meat industry, which exposes its workers to COVID infection. And, let's stay away from both the COVID and the barbecue bugs!
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
Let's not celebrate INFOCU5 just yet
I appreciate the Sentinel editorial staff's rose colored glasses with regard to Infocu5’s intended relocation to the Grand Junction area, but I’m not as inclined to celebrate just yet.
The average employee salary in California is $60,000. How far does $60,000 go in Pasadena? A two-bedroom apartment appears to be around $2,000 on the low end average. That consumes just under half of your paycheck to live. I would venture to guess that Infocu5 is simply fleeing California in favor of reduced operating costs here in the area. I will also guess the wages they offer to pay here will be half of what they pay in Pasadena or a fraction over. That coupled with the ever-increasing cost of living in the Grand Valley will yet another basement boon to the poor residents of the Western Slope.
A quick perusal of their website shows the top earners of their entry level positions make $12.50 an hour, not exactly breaking any records but certainly par for the course when it comes to what kind of job opportunities Grand Junction provides. It also appears to be ‘gig’ style work which won’t include any form of benefits but fortunately you’ll qualify as low income and can get subsidized health care!
TRAVIS HARLESS
Collbran
Cognitive dissonance on display in Antifa-related letters
As I read Wednesdays “Letters to the Editor”, the responses from both Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Currie made me fall out of my chair. I could not believe the cognitive dissonance illustrated by both men.
Many Americans see this current administration as an eerie comparison to Adolph Hitler and his merciless regime. Donald Trump has demonstrated time and time again, ad-nauseum, fascist behavior in everything he does. These men were insulted by the Sunday’s cartoon but so many others would view it radically different. This comparison by both men illustrates cognitive dissonance at its best. Have these two not been paying attention to the weekly, if not daily, Trump examples of fascism?
First, let’s dissect the term Antifa which simply means anti-fascism. I won’t define fascism here because I encourage everyone to Google the term. The reason I suggest this is because here you can see the many reputable institutions that have defined this term. It’s hard to argue with the peers-of-definitions such as Meriam Webster, Britannica, Wikipedia, etc.
When you are finished reading the definition, I encourage you to reflect back on the daily news about Trump, his administration, and the Senate. As I’ve looked back at all the three-plus years, I can only come to the conclusion that our administration illustrates a modern-day fascism, “American-style”.
So, these various, and numerous groups of disgusted Americans (young, old, all-color, transgender, disenfranchised, unemployed, medically challenged, uninsured, etc.) are out there in a rage and all Trump does is label them criminal, dangerous and un-American? Additionally, Trump hints of sending in the armed Forces of our nation to control this saddened group? Wow, this reminds me so much of 1942!
These two men also give Antifa a little too much credit for their central organization as if they are some formidable enemy against the USofA. No, they’re just a whole lot of frustrated Americans trying to finally make some tangible and lasting change to this country. It’s been building and brewing for some time now. They’re only trying to advance their cause but met with utter indifference and as a result the time for revolt has been drawn in the sand.
Sometimes we have to turn to a dictionary to understand the words used in the vernacular of public discourse. It guards against definitions being loosely interpreted and the true meaning misunderstood.
JEFF COOK
Fruita
Forgiveness is the key to moving foward
I would like to educate Katharine Kierstead whose letter appeared in Sunday's (June 21) newspaper.
On all American military bases around the world they render to the colors twice a day. At 0800 the flag is raised during the bugling of "To the colors" and all personnel who are within hearing or sight of the flag stop, salute and stay quiet until the flag is raised to full staff. The same at sundown except they bugle," Carry on." When Navy personnel board a ship they salute our national ensign, our flag, as they board their ship. The dictionary defines our national ensign as ... a flag that is flown as, by a ship, as the symbol of nationality. Our flag is a symbol that defines us as a nation. It deserves our respect because men and women gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy. Perhaps Ms. Kierstead should ask her sons how, in the military, they were taught to respect our flag! We, as a country, are far from perfect, but tearing apart our country is not the answer. It is so ironic that our indigenous people honor the flag, defended our freedom, have been treated just as badly as the Blacks, and yet they are the most patriotic of Americans!
The only way things are going to get better is for us, in this country, is for all to practice forgiveness. We have to forgive past trespasses so we can move on in a healthy way, otherwise the violence and hatred will continue.
PENELOPE M. BLAIR
Fruita
Our future is being threatened by anarchy
Enough is enough! It is past time that someone has the guts to stand up against these anarchists that are destroying our nation and our history. History is what it is, but it is our future that is being threatened. Doesn’t anyone care?
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction