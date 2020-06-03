Complying with CDC guidelines saves lives
The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States reached 100,000 last week. There are other causes for deaths that have exceeded the number of COVID-19 deaths, including ordinary influenza. Some use these other deaths to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Let’s examine that argument.
Early models projected that COVID-19 deaths would be one to two million by the end of July if nothing was done to mitigate the pandemic. These numbers got the attention of the public and heroic efforts were made to mitigate the number of deaths.
Testing, tracing and treatment will greatly reduce deaths. Stay at home orders, social distancing and wearing masks will further reduce deaths. Together these mitigation efforts led to a model that predicted 60,000 deaths by the end of July.
Then we began reopening of the economy with some states following CDC guidelines while others did not. Protests were held to reopen the economy along with gatherings without social distancing or wearing masks. The new model incorporated these facts and predicted 150,000 deaths by the end of July. That’s a realistic estimate.
The number of deaths projected by the models and actual deaths are directly related to the mitigation efforts that were implemented. Testing, tracing and treatment along with stay at home orders, social distancing and wearing masks save lives.
Perhaps some distinctions can help us remember our roles in stopping this pandemic. Consider compliance not complacence along with reliance not defiance. Making these distinctions should be simple enough, but that may not always be true.
Complying with the CDC guidelines saves lives. Complacency allow the virus to get a foothold and more lives will be lost. The pandemic is real and its not over. In respect for others, we must incorporate an attitude of compliance into reopening.
Reliance on science and not politics to guide our efforts is essential. Defiance can only lead to more deaths. Reopening of our economy is absolutely necessary, but reopening without following safe guidelines is foolhardy.
As we move on to a new normal and a healthy economy, we can never forget that the pandemic has not gone away. We can reopen the economy and control the pandemic, if we do them both in a safe way that respects lives.
ROBERT DONOVAN
Grand Junction
We must have a proven leader; vote for Ray Scott
As an active duty Marine getting ready to deploy to Afghanistan for a second time there were many questions that came to mind before deployment. Do I have to groom another second lieutenant with no combat experience? That was my biggest concern. After two combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan I had learned from the moment my boots hit the ground that leadership and experience are what make the difference for the welfare of all Marines. After 20 years in the Marine Corps nothing was valued more than good leadership and well-earned battle proven skills. You do not throw a recruit into battle without training.
Looking at the state of the economy, the path to recovery from COVID-19, as well as the ever-increasing unemployment rates it makes me wonder if Cody Davis is the man Mesa County needs as a commissioner. He has zero experience in the political world. His family has a lot of money, no doubt, and he does operate his father’s land development business. But how can he vote on land use issues without a conflict of interest? Money does not buy you knowledge. He has no experience conducting negotiations with public or private sectors. What’s his plan to overcome the extreme budget cuts that will be doled out once the state financial shortfall heads our way? What does he know about energy producers? I’ve heard his ads talking about freedom; nothing else. I fought for it, there is a difference between fighting for freedom and using it for campaign purposes.
Let me be clear, Sen. Ray Scott has been dealing with these exact issues since 2011 as a highly respected senator for the state of Colorado. We cannot blow this opportunity to bring home this man’s knowledge and expertise especially now. He knows energy, infrastructure, budgets, public safety, airports, pipelines and human services. He has connections that will be invaluable for Mesa County. He worked for President Trump in 2016 and to this day still has those connections that could prove to be priceless in these dangerous times. Mesa County, this is a rare opportunity to bring home a battle tested conservative businessman to help us recover from the COVID crisis. I have dealt with real leaders in my 20 years of service and this man is a leader. Vote Ray Scott.
Staff Sgt. PHIL HUBER
U.S Marine Corps (retired)
Fruita
Congress must provide emergency rental assistance to protect Coloradans experiencing a financial shock during pandemic
The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to significantly exacerbate housing instability and homelessness throughout our state and nationally. Congress must take bold action by including emergency rental assistance in the next coronavirus-response package.
Colorado was already in a housing crisis (tinyurl.com/ybfkwlk9) before the coronavirus outbreak with an estimated 280,000 households paying at least 50 percent of their income towards housing in addition to a shortage of more than 130 thousand affordable housing units for households with the lowest incomes. Even more concerning, at least 10,000 Coloradans were experiencing homelessness. (tinyurl.com/y9mjtrtp)
High unemployment is creating the potential for nearly 500,000 evictions (tinyurl.com/y9sdwbfk) in Colorado, and a wave of foreclosures. Homelessness may grow 40 to 50 percent nationally this year according to modeling (tinyurl.com/yafpaaus) by Columbia University.
For Coloradans who cannot “shelter in place”, the connection between housing and health is clear. People experiencing homelessness who are infected with coronavirus are twice as likely (tinyurl.com/tqmfg2g) to be hospitalized and at least two times as likely to die compared to the general population.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) estimates that almost $100 billion is needed nationally, with almost $2.4 billion for Colorado, to provide emergency rental assistance. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Denny Heck (D-Wash.), along with more than 170 cosponsors, recently introduced the “Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act” to provide this funding need. Congress must support this important bill and ensure everyone is stably housed. Lives are at risk.
CATHY ALDERMAN
Denver
Why can't I get tested?
Much as I have truly enjoyed the softness and slowed, mindful moments offered by the quarantine, I’m still waiting for a massive, national, COVID-19 testing program, so we can open society with confidence, while also setting up the infrastructure for the massive, national vaccination program. Just like the countries that have corralled this virus and opened up again.
JOHN HOFFMAN
Carbondale
Hydatid horror stories
Opponents to wolf restoration in Colorado are resorting to hyperbolic horror stories about Hydatid Disease to dissuade voters from supporting proposition 107 to return them to the state. Ten years ago, Montana’s Legislature Environmental Quality Council tried the same tactic: using an endemic disease to justify killing wolves. Five out of six witnesses they called put the issue in perspective with good data. The other witness was off in the ozone.
If you are concerned about the health threat posed by Echinococcue granulosus (E.g.), You’re in luck. A number of reliable sources offer authoritative information about the organism, and its effects on humans. One is The Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov/parasites /echinococcosis/
The three states of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming have had wolf populations since some colonized Montana in the 1980s, and all got wolves from Canada in 1995 and 1996. Their game management agencies have websites on which they offer solid information about E.g.
fwp.mt.gov refers you to CDC.
idfg.idaho.gov In search bar, select Echinococcus granulosus.
wygf.wyo.gov Search for Echinococcus granulosus You will get
/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/Wildlife-Disease-Information/Echinococcus-Tapeworm
The organism is endemic to North America. Wolf hunters, trappers, and researchers have handled many thousands of wolves, and none of them has been infected. Biologists routinely take rectal temperatures of wolves they handle. Not one has contracted Hydatid Disease.
From 1995-2018, Yellowstone hosted 101,070,722 visitors; none was injured or sickened by a wolf. Among 2.7 million tent campers in Yellowstone from 1995 to 2018, no camper was injured or infected by a wolf.
Wolves, rather than posing a threat to our health, will restore the dynamic processes that are essential to healthy, biodiverse ecosystems.
NORMAN BISHOP
Bozeman, Montana
Government response to virus — not virus — hurt the economy
For the second time I've seen a Sentinel headline that suggested that the coronavirus is responsible for the economic distress the country is now experiencing - and will into the foreseeable future. For instance, today's headline read "Virus could doom businesses on shaky legs." A correction might be in order: the virus itself has contributed little damage to the economy. It is government's heavy-handed overreach — worse in some states than in Colorado — that has caused these dislocations and the human misery that has gone with them. There is plenty to blame the pointy little bug for but the economic damage was self-inflicted.
STEPHEN WUNDER
Grand Junction
There is no rock bottom when it comes to Trump
Every time I tell myself that I should shut up and forget about trying to persuade Trump supporters to wake up and see what the President is doing to this country, Donald Trump intervenes and goes on a Tweet storm spreading more lies, conspiracy theories and venom. Memorial Day weekend was an epic performance by Trump to abuse the rules of Twitter and target his political opponents, air his grievances and spread more lies and misinformation.
Instead of honoring the nearly 100,000 dead from COVID-19 and our nation's veterans, he barely had time to deliver a couple of appearances at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and at Ft. McHenry. He was busy all weekend playing golf and tweeting. When he did appear in public, he flouted his own administration’s guidelines by not wearing a mask and ignoring social distancing. Why should the American public put its faith in anything the administration says about the pandemic when the president ignores everything the CDC, the FDA and the NIH have to say?
In an effort to target Joe Scarborough, Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory about the death of a former employee of Scarborough that has been discredited multiple times. This set of lies caused such grief to the family of the employee that her husband wrote a letter to the CEO of Twitter asking the company to take down the president’s unfounded tweets about his wife, a non-public figure.
The behavior of the president of the United States is so odious that it can’t be ignored. If a relative of ours was spewing lies and hate on a regular basis like the president, we would attempt an intervention by a mental health professional. Yet Trump supporters continue to tolerate behavior that is irrational and beyond objectionable saying, “he’s just being Trump.” We can argue forever about whether Trump has performed in a way that benefits the country. That argument depends on what you think of his record. What you cannot argue about is the way in which he has debased the Office of the President of the United States and made discourse in this country as coarse as at any time in history.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park