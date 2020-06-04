We need to hear what the protesters are are saying
I think the next challenge, for our leaders, will be to listen to the protesters. Send out the police, but with explicit instruction, to really hear the information that is imparted. Perhaps It’s time to talk to the terrorists, too. Ask them what is the message they wished to impart. Could be, they only wanted to tell us about the peace they desired for the families they’d lost. It’s better to cry together.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
What has happened to America?
Someone somewhere should be able to explain how these riots are helping the cause of getting justice for George Floyd. They are totally destroying the reason for free speech, for our freedom to demonstrate and taking away from the atrocity that happened to Mr. Floyd. He has almost been forgotten in the ensuing turmoil. Coronavirus and the mandates of masking has turned into a free ride for looters. Mask up and loot.
The government is at a standstill. Our police are handcuffed for fear of being charged for rough handling of looters and bomb throwers and a genuine fear of prosecution from their own superiors.
Should Diogenes show up today he would find no place to look. Not in the body politic, the left, the right, the centrists nor the church. He would probably throw his hands up and retire to a cave.
DON McCLUNG
Parachute
COVID death statistics cut both ways
David Roos thinks there should be fewer COVID-19 deaths than reported because already ill people should not be diagnosed as COVID victims because they would die anyway. That’s quite a stretch.
Hopefully Mr. Roos is naïve rather than crass. And maybe he’s paid no attention to the warning that people with health problems should avoid contamination. Maybe he misconstrues that 20-40 nursing home individuals dying within a couple of weeks of each other cared for by infected staff would’ve died that fast anyway.
One of the controversies with these questions is that a family physician will often sign a death certificate according to what that doctor was treating the patient for while that person hospitalized is diagnosed with a different cause of death. For example sepsis.
I personally have witnessed this type of thing over the many years of losing family members.
In early March an elderly friend passed away suddenly. Her health was compromised and although unexpected it was not a surprise. But I can’t help thinking that the timing could have easily been the virus. Even then the virus was circulating despite the lack of available testing. So of course she was not a statistic. I wonder how many such deaths have occurred in people without a test for COVID. COVID attacks both the lungs and heart from what has been reported.
With millions of nurses, doctors, and scientists all experiencing far more of this than any of us, why would they lie? Maybe the lie is in the voices of politics. It’s doubtful the people on the front lines have time to lie.
EILEEN O'TOOLE
Grand Junction
Where are the protestors on the abortion issue?
George Floyd’s death was uncalled for. Everyone can see that. The protests and destruction of property by the so-called mad people are not justified. They just got an excuse to cause this kind of destruction. These people never seem to have employment. My question is, with all the abortions and killing of innocent babies, these all-caring protesters are no where around protesting. It seems like it’s a pretense thing here, for something to do, to be in the news. This is a double standard.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
We are a godless nation
Just when I thought things could not get any worse, they did! The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week defies all logic. How, in the “Land of The Free” can a man be killed so horribly by those sworn to protect us ? It is outrageous. I can only pray that those responsible be held accountable. My prayers and thoughts go to the George Floyd family.
But there is a ray of hope. Jack Brewer who was in the NFL was on TV over this weekend and hit the nail on the head as to the cause of this serious dilemma that we find ourselves in. He was addressing the riots that are going on in the name of Mr Floyd. Personally, I feel there are those who dwell on the lawlessness, those who drive for hours to be part of the crime of violent rioting. Is looting and vandalism part of protesting? To watch our youth loot the very establishments that are trying so hard to get back in business for our sake, to see them mooning, using such profane language (beeped out) proves what Mr Brewer said is true. We have lost sight of God. He said we are a godless nation, a godless world. Protests like what we have witnessed is not the sign of a healthy society.
Dr Martin Luther King protested but with a bible in his hand. We have allowed Godless leaders to monopolize and spread their ideas and they're being listened to. Psalm 146:3, 4 warns us: "Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation. When his breath departs, he returns to the earth; on that very day his plans perish."
We have been perishing for at least 60 years, since prayer was taken from public schools. I plead with those who thrive on this anarchy to see a better way. There is a God in heaven and He made this world. My belief in Him through His Son Jesus Christ has changed my life and given me a reason to live. ALL of our leaders on both sides have to say “THIS IS WRONG” and go about changing it. I leave you with 2Chronicles 7:14.
GARY HERBY
Delta
Demand racially equitable policies from elected officials
Eric Garner's July 2014 murder at the hands of police officers seemed like an awakening for many. Protests broke out across the country. People demanded justice for Garner and police reform. Less than a month later, Michael Brown was shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri. Since then, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd (among many others) have joined the list of black people killed by police officers. In 2019, black people were 24% of those killed by police, despite making up only 13% of the US population.
There may be a way for police to meaningfully engage in community protection and anti-violence efforts, but as the black death count ticks higher, it seems less and less likely that they will do so of their own volition. Legislators and elected officials must take action to combat this violence by, first, terminating and charging police officers who murder citizens through unnecessary force. Police departments themselves can be proactive by firing officers co-involved in excessive use of force complaints, as a 2019 study (Ouellet, Hashimi, Gravel, and Papachristos) shows that such involvement predicts future excessive use of force. Furthermore, there may be non-police alternatives to 911 responses, such as the use of mental health first responders, a program that is being run successfully in Eugene, Oregon. This past March, Osaze Osagie, a black man with autism, was needlessly killed by police as they responded to a mental health wellness check. By creating more resources for people in distress, law enforcement time is spent more valuably, and violent interactions between police and citizens may be avoided.
It is incumbent on us, regardless of our race and ethnicity, to recognize and confront racism at every turn, from widespread police violence to our day-to-day interactions. Research and understand how structural racism shapes our world. Read Ibram X Kendi’s book on "How to Be an Antiracist." Call your elected officials to demand racially equitable policies. Above all, do not think that this isn't your fight because you are not black. “Until we are all free, we are none of us free.”
RACHEL CRUZ
Grand Junction
Michigan's governor is logical choice to be Biden's running mate
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in 2020. Whitmer gives Democrats their best chance of winning nationally on Nov. 3.
Personally, I’m partial to Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, but I would honestly prefer to have Sen. Warren as Treasury Secretary and Sen. Harris as U.S. Attorney General in an overwhelmingly victorious Biden/Whitmer Administration.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has already promised to choose a woman to be his vice president and specifically an African-American woman to be Biden’s judicial nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden will win in Pennsylvania big time. Considering Vice President Biden’s lifelong personal ties to the Keystone State (he’s from Scranton after all) Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are a relatively easy pickup for the Democrats.
Securing Michigan’s 16 electoral votes is an urgent priority for the Biden campaign. Therefore, putting popular political rising star Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the Democratic ticket would clearly be of great benefit to the cause of reaching the 270 electoral vote total needed to win the presidency.
Another potential candidate being considered by Vice President Biden is Georgia’s legitimate governor, Stacey Abrams, who is currently heading the Fair Fight organization working to end the Republican Party’s illegal and unconstitutional nationwide voter suppression schemes. Abrams would be a charismatic pick for V.P.; however, winning officially in gerrymandered, jury rigged Georgia at this particular point in time is probably not a realistic goal. And, therefore, choosing Abrams would likely be a wasted choice in terms of securing electoral votes.
None of the other potential vice presidential nominees are likely to actually add to the Democrats’ electoral college vote total, with the possible exception of Florida Congresswoman Val Demings who should be Biden’s backup choice for vice president.
Sincerely,
JAKE PICKERING
Arcata, California
Mail ballots wrongly demonized as ripe for fraud
On April 6, the governor of Wisconsin said the election scheduled for April 7 would be postponed until June due to the coronavirus. However, the Republican Wisconsin legislature and the state supreme court overruled and said the election would go ahead on April 7 so hundreds of thousands of voters had to choose between not voting or risking exposure to COVID-19 by voting in person. A severe shortage of poll workers reduced the number of polling stations in Milwaukee from 180 to just five and many voters waited in lines for over three hours.
In the last two federal elections about 25% of votes cast were by mail. In Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Hawaii, the primary method of voting is by mail ballots. According to the NY Times editorial board, “states that use vote-by-mail have encountered essentially zero fraud: Oregon, the pioneer in this area, has sent out more than 100 million mail-in ballots since 2000, and has documented only about a dozen cases of proven fraud.”
In Pennsylvania last fall the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law, signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, that allows all registered voters to vote by mail if they so choose.
Why then did President Trump tweet on May 26, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In-Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent…”
On March 30 Trump talked about the $2 trillion stimulus bill he just signed. He was angry that Democrats tried to include provisions to safeguard voting, provide more polling locations, and/or move to mail-in voting. Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
So much for democracy!
CRAIG SOMMER
Fort Collins
'Those who would give up freedom for safety' deserve neither
Jim Spehar would have you believe that those of us who oppose the current governmental actions with the stay at home orders, mandatory masking, etc. are “ignorant” and those that blindly follow those orders are “knowledgeable.” He was quick to belittle the use of patriotic quotes on our side of the issue and to pass off actions as purely political. I will try to set the record straight.
My background includes a degree in political science from Colorado State University and 35 years as a CPA here in happy valley. As a CPA I learned to research nearly everything. I’ve read more congressional committee reports than I can count to make sure I understood the intent behind the law before I related it to a client situation. I do believe I have some credibility. I also am not speaking out for personal gain. The restrictions had virtually no effect on my personal life because I, like Jim, am retired. I was still able to deliver Meals on Wheels 3-4 days a week; I was able to go to the grocery store and visit with my neighbors. I have nothing to gain personally; I am doing this because I love my country and feel we are willingly giving up our freedom for perceived safety. As Benjamin Franklin said “those who would give up freedom for safety deserve neither freedom nor safety.”
Am I ignorant because I look at the entire picture instead of the small picture being portrayed by the government and the media? Is it ignorant to note the collateral damage done by the actions to “keep us safe”? The unemployment rate has gone from 3.5 percent in January to 14.7 at the end of April. Although the exact number is hard to come by, there have been studies that indicate a 1 percent increase in unemployment results in up to 35,000 deaths. So it must be ignorant to be concerned about the potential for 400,000 deaths that may result from massive unemployment. There is already a spike in suicides especially among veterans with PTSD. Isolation is the worst thing that can happen to people with depression as all PTSD patients have. But it must be ignorant to be concerned about suicide rates.
Domestic violence incidents are up as they always are with an increase in unemployment. Many people, most of them women and children, will carry scars from the violence for the rest of their lives. And those are the “lucky” ones. Many others will die from the violence. But, yes, I must be ignorant to be concerned about such things.
We often hear that small business is the backbone of America, but the shutdown has disproportionately affected small business. Many of these business will lack the resources to weather the shutdown storm and will be forced into bankruptcy. So call me ignorant for my concern for them.
What about the thousands of people who were denied medical care so we could empty the hospitals for the COVID-19 surge that never came in most places? Around the country hospitals are now laying off medical professionals because of lack of revenue. That only happens because people who, in many cases, need medical care urgently are too scared of the virus to seek help. Or worse were turned away and told to come back if their symptoms got worse. We may never know how many hundreds of thousands of deaths resulted from these actions, but rest assured it will be many. Call me ignorant for my concern for them!
Be sure to call me ignorant for my concern for the trampling of the Constitution that has taken place with this whole debacle. Overnight the right to peaceful assembly, gone. Overnight the right to practice your religion as you see fit, gone. Overnight the right to travel when and where you wish, gone. Right to free speech being rapidly eroded by the likes of YouTube (Google) and Mark Zuckererg (Facebook) doing the CDC’s and the World Heath Organization’s bidding. But call me ignorant!
Mr. Spehar disparages people for quoting the patriots like Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and others. Study history a little bit and you will discover that those patriots were a small but vocal group at the time. They were definitely in the minority; a full two thirds of the colonists at the time favored the status quo of British rule. Those patriots were right and in my “ignorant” opinion so is this patriot!
BRUCE DWIRE
Grand Junction