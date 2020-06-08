What has George Will done except criticize?
It is not surprising at all that George Will excoriates President Trump and the Republican Senate members for what he sees as their complicity in the coarsening and damage to our government and political processes. One would expect nothing less from a Washington Post writer whose medium is a mere pimp for The Daily Sentinel's continually far-left slanted point of view.
Where is Will's condemnation of the three-plus years of the attempted coup of the legitimately elected President Trump? Where is his damning of the impeachment hoax aimed not at wrong-doing by President Trump, but removing him because the Democrats and their leftist/"progressive" liars and lawbreakers have been whining that President Trump "stole" the election that should have put Hillary "Bengazi" Clinton in the White House? When will Will condemn the plot to destroy Lt. Gen. Flynn because his presence in the government could have been awkward and embarrassing? What of the Steele "dossier?"
Granted, President Trump is not a conventional president and frequently he behaves in an un-presidential and boorish manner, but he has pledged himself to make this nation a better place. This obviously irks many people, particularly left-wingers, but I believe him, and in him, and Americans should support him in this time of unprecedented danger, violence and near-anarchy.Let us all rally 'round the flag and regroup to rebuild what has been destroyed. George Will does nothing to support this country: he is a fault finder, a finger pointer and a demagogue.
HOWARD B. WALLITT
Grand Junction
Trump's pandering has morphed into blasphemy
Abomination. I cannot think of a word that more aptly describes Trump's actions on Monday, June 1, when he had protesters tear-gassed so that he could get his "It's a Bible" photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.
As a product of years of parochial education, I am appalled by this slap in the face of the greatest of Christian tenets, "charity." Trump's pandering to right-wing church types has morphed from shameless hypocrisy into blasphemy. His flaunting of the Scriptures while protesters vomited and wept is the antithesis of Christianity. I would say it was pharasaical, but I don't think the president would know what I was talking about.
Moreover, the peaceful protesters are true to Christ's teachings, unlike Trump and his self-serving cadre. The citizens of Washington, D.C., who legally demonstrate their outrage at the death of a fellow human being, put themselves at risk for their beliefs and underscore the spiritual emptiness of the man in the White House.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush has done more for western Colorado than Tipton
I know that elections have taken a back seat in our minds with this horrible virus attacking so many (I have four nurses in my family). But, if we want to go forward after this pandemic is over, we need a strong, intelligent fighter and a true representative of western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. We cannot do better than Diane Mitsch Bush.
She was elected a state representative for three terms where she worked across the aisle to extend the post-recession recovery and prosperity to rural areas. She fought for family agriculture, transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, small rural communities, public health, and the natural resources that sustain us all.
Diane has done far more for western Colorado as a state representative than Scott Tipton has done as U.S. representative. She is not wealthy, as Rep. Tipton is. She is not beholden to large corporations. Her intelligence, drive, and knowledge will help all of us in Colorado and the whole country in the hard days of recovery.
Please vote for Diane Mitsch Bush when you get your ballot for the June 30 primary.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
Only remedy for damage from dams is to remove them
It was gratifying to read John Seebach’s letter of 5/31/20, “Walcher’s column makes no sense,” illuminating some of the egregious fault lines in Greg Walcher’s column, “Restoring what never was.”
Walcher’s column also suggests the Klamath Project resulted in “ …a world class salmon fishery,” a statement of nearly Trumpian mendacity. Six dams on the Klamath have effectively killed salmon runs, directly leading to the Coho’s arrival on the Endangered Species List. Decimation of the Coho has affected other species too, besides the suckers Walcher mentioned. Native rainbow, west-coast cutthroat, steelhead, and king salmon populations have dwindled drastically.
Before the dams west-coast rivers experienced prelapsarian runs of all seven species of salmon, steelhead and sea-run cutthroat. Dams kill salmon. All known efforts by man to mitigate the damage wrought by dams have been tried: Truck fish around dams. Fish ladders. Fish hatcheries — probably the worst idea. Did they work? No. Nothing works. Except for one remedy, dam removal.
Walcher modestly patted himself on his back, citing his conservationist chops, so modesty likely prevented his mention of the four Klamath dams scheduled for imminent destruction, downstream from the two he mentioned. Surely among Walcher’s conservationist bona-fides is his so-far silent approval of their removal, since it is being done (unless the malign Interior Secretary David Bernhardt conjures a way to monkey-wrench the dynamiting) to keep fish from going extinct.
DAVID L. McWILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Where will all the animals go?
Rezoning has been approved for parcel 2945-021-13-037 which happens to be a 2.2-acre space and rezoned to R8! Up to 16 families in a small 2.2 acre area! The Wiley Group, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company is planning on developing through Larson Building Solutions and engineer Robert Ciavonne and Associates, Inc. a subdivision of 12 units 3 duplexes and two triplexes on this small area of land.
The approval of this small 2.2-acre area has cleared by the planning commission and the City Counsel after several owners of the Horizon Glen Court subdivision stated their concerns of the traffic issues on Horizon Drive, water and drainage issues on their properties and the disruption of the current water sources, wetland mediation and wildlife variances. There was no order for a traffic study to be done, no order for review of the water and drainage issues pertaining to the current properties and no discussion with the Army Corp of Engineers. The District Wildlife Manger Albert Romero wrote a letter saying that the “CPW finds the impacts to wildlife to be negligible.” Negligible! You have got to be kidding me! A request has been made for them to do a study on the area “in person” as seven fox families live in this area as well as several deer, migrant birds and other animals. No word from the CPW as of yet.
The city has a motto, “To become the most livable community west of the Rockies by 2025.” By taking over all the “green” areas in our city, we will become a smaller version of Denver with little view, lots of housing but loss of Colorado beauty. One of the council women stated that affordable housing fits this motto…thus approved the rezoning. What this for affordable housing or for property taxes?
I said goodbye yesterday to the animals, trees, birds and the such and told them I was sorry I could not do more for them to protect the small area of life that they have created. I am sorry that there are human beings that do not see the beauty in the areas of open fields where nature lives.
LILY FITCH
Grand Junction
America's current crisis has a familiar ring
Someone needs to remind our federal government that Jesus was arrested for speaking out against the establishment's malfeasances and that the crucifixion was a "show of strength."
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Trump would like to 'dominate' all Americans
Trump (he does not deserve any kind of title) says ______ (who is that?) should dominate the streets. I fear that what he really means, what he would really like, what he really intends, is that he would like violent control over ALL of the rest of us, regardless of gender, race, religion, social or economic status.
He would like to dominate even me — perhaps because I am a woman? Perhaps because I am old? Perhaps because I do not agree with him? Right now, I cannot get rid of the picture in my mind Trump's face superimposed over that of the police officer "controlling" a handcuffed man face down on the street.
Thankfully, there are some who keep trying to find peace among the chaos, cooperation within the fragmentation, compassion for the anger, and hope that finally love will endure and overcome hate. Please, may we restore the belief that justice will someday prevail.
JOANNE DRAKE
Fruita
Diane Mitsch Bush has experience to be immediately effective in Washington, D.C
The upcoming elections will be the most important elections many of us will participate in during our lifetimes.
During the second week of June, ballots will be mailed for the primary election including the U.S. House of Representatives. We desperately need experienced individuals to fill the vacuum of leadership currently existing in Congress. As a native Coloradan and 45-year resident of the western slope I am supporting Diane Mitsch Bush for U. S. House of Representatives District 3.
Diane, who is an educator and long-term resident of the district, has lengthy experience as both a county commissioner and state legislator serving western Colorado. This experience makes her an excellent candidate for Congress. The state and local levels of government have long been those closest to and most trusted by the American people. It is largely due to leadership at those levels that America has weathered ineffective governance and incompetent crisis management at the national level along with a pervasive, destructive atmosphere of anger, deceit, partisanship, and self-interest created by so many elected officials in Washington including the president and his supporters.
I know from my career working with state and local officials, that holding local elected office, serving constituents face-to-face, developing responsible budgets, and grappling with critical local issues are some of the best experiences for holding national elected office. Diane already has the knowledge to be immediately effective in Washington. As a representative previously holding state and local office she will bring common-sense pragmatism, first hand knowledge of constituent issues, and bipartisan problem solving skills to Congress.
This year brings us the opportunity to select someone with both a new vision and proven elected leadership experience to Congress. Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for U.S. Representative District 3.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction