Flag flap isn't about Trump
In response to the June 5 letter in the Sentinel, “Trump wasn’t the first politician to use flag in a campaign,” I would like to point to 4 U.S. Code § 3: Use of flag for advertising purposes.
This not directed towards just political advertising, it’s directed toward any and all advertising. I would invite people to google it for themselves and read it. It’s very clear. Whomever placed the flag out there with the image of President Trump on it is illegal and should be removed immediately. I don’t care if it were Biden's image, Lincoln's image or whomever. That’s not the point or issue. The code refers to it as “mutilation of the Flag” and should be removed.
Please read it.
DAVID CAMERON
Grand Junction
We need a senator, not a presidential puppet
“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” said former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
Current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, on the same day, said that he does not think the current state of unrest in American cities warrants the deployment of active-duty troops to confront protesters.
But Colorado’s own Cory Gardner, a senator so concerned about his own re-election that he’s abandoned any pretense of possessing a spine, marches in lock-step with the president even when Trump violates the Constitution.
Has Senator Gardner spoken up about this militarization of domestic law enforcement? Not a chance. Sen. Gardner’s lips move only when the president pulls his strings.
Our state can do better, and we must. Last week’s horror of over 106,000 deaths due to mishandling of the pandemic by an inept president and murder of a Minnesota resident because he was black cannot be repeated. Colorado’s senator must be prepared to speak up. Gardner won’t.
BARBARA KELLY
Broomfield
Refusing to wear a mask is like refusing to obey traffic laws
Let's move forward with care and compassion for ourselves and those around us. The events of the past couple of weeks have served as a harsh reminder that life indeed marches on, despite the conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are collectively beginning to confront the realities experienced by black and other minority citizens as they go about their daily lives in America. This is a painful process, but a healthy one. And I am glad to see Americans joining together to voice their outrage and their concerns over inequality and racism.
We are, however, still confronting a pandemic. No cure or vaccine has yet been discovered and made available to the world. Humans continue to be at risk, susceptible to an infection the results of which are difficult to predict at an individual level. What we do know is that coronavirus spreads easily through droplets that we exhale when we breathe. And we know that that one of the most effective ways to prevent an infected individual from unknowingly or unwittingly spreading the virus is for that person to wear a face covering around others.
Wearing a mask has inexplicably come to represent a social and political point of sensitivity and divide. But refusing to wear a mask to protect others around you in the name of personal freedom is akin to refusing to obey traffic laws in the name of personal freedom. Why should the government tell us how fast to drive, when it's safe and acceptable to proceed through an intersection, and so forth? Why, because general adherence to those guidelines protects lives, our most precious possession.
Similarly, public health professionals recommend wearing a face covering when in public; especially in indoor spaces where keeping a six foot social distance is difficult or impossible. Wearing a mask in the grocery store or when picking up take-out at your favorite local restaurant is nearly the least one can do to contribute to the collective health and wellbeing of our community.
Yes, let's exercise our freedom together. Let's begin to return to the daily lives we miss so dearly. Let's do so having absorbed the unavoidable lesson of this crisis: we are all connected, and we have to look out for each other.
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
Anarchists are a bigger threat than police brutality
A police officer committed a terrible crime. He is being prosecuted. That’s what you do in a civilized country. This is called racist and becomes an excuse for burning and looting. The greatest damage is in sanctuary cities. If you don’t back the police, criminals will take advantage of your weakness.
The Justice Department is investigating this. This isn’t about the peaceful protestors who the anarchists hide behind. Many of these anarchists crossed state lines and that makes their crimes federal offenses. The best organized is Antifa. Antifa recruits on college campuses and includes people of all races. They call themselves anti-fascist, but dig deeper and you will find they are domestic terrorists. Their actions have been violent, like fire bombings. Yet many Democrats still support them.
Democrats say President Trump wants to be a dictator. With both COVID-19 and these riots he has let the governors and mayors take the lead. That’s not what a dictator does. In blue states it is the governors and mayors who became petty dictators. They are failing miserably. Compare this to the successes of Republican governors and mayors. The contrast is stark.
There were 10 unarmed blacks killed by police in 2019. This is exaggerated and called genocide. Anarchists are a much bigger problem. We’ve been threatened even here. “We’ll burn the Mesa.”
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Do your job reporters; cut to the chase
Not to pick on reporter Dan West, who presumably has editors, but the No. 1 example of a failed new story in my first news writing class was, "The City Council held a meeting last night." Period. Paragraph. Yet here I am a half-century later reading that on the front page of Thursday's Daily Sentinel.
As my journalism professor stressed incessantly, the attention of busy readers is won or lost depending on the quality of the opening paragraphs of each news story. Reporters are charged with identifying the most important and most interesting things said or done. If City Council chambers were full to overflowing Wednesday to address a sensitive issue at a time of community tension, readers expect to learn quickly what was said and what happened.
The Sentinel's story provided six paragraphs/260 words of background and context before quoting anyone moved by recent events to attend the meeting and to speak up about the issues. That speaker said in part, "It shouldn't take us to kick the leaders in the butt for you to do your job."
On behalf of my fellow readers eager to be informed about the most important things that occurred at Wednesday's meeting, I would redirect Jay Bishop's quote to the Sentinel's reporters and editors. Act like you learned something in J-101. Don't keep us in suspense for 260 words. Don't provide background and context ahead of telling us what happened. Demonstrate this wasn't your first City Council rodeo. Don't make us turn to TV for local news.
STEVE REED
Grand Junction
Best summary of Christianity is Sermon on the Mount
The Bible has appeared in recent news photos and stories. It may be helpful to remember the words of Jesus as he addressed his followers in the Sermon on the Mount and specifically the Beatitudes.
Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.
Blessed are those who mourn,for they will be comforted.
Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the Earth.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
The best summary of Christianity in a mere 81 words. No interpretation needed.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Wear a mask
I have noticed many people not wearing masks while in social settings. As a senior, please note that if I get COVID-19 from you, it will be my last rodeo. Next stop would be Elmwood Cemetery. As a young man I put my life on the line to protect you and now I ask that you put on a face mask to protect me. Nuff said.
LEE CARIE
Grand Junction
An open letter to hikers and runners
Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful hiking trails in the Grand Junction area. I know I do, except when I encounter people on the trails who are not knowlegeable enough or considerate enough to give social distance to other hikers they encounter.
All we need is about 2 seconds to move off the trail 15 feet as you move toward us (or come up running behind us), so please STOP and give us time to move away. Or better yet, be aware enough to consider moving off the trail yourself as you come close to others sharing the trail, especially older hikers who may not move as fast as you. We can all enjoy outdoor recreation safely, if we just practice consideration and social distancing while on our beautiful public lands.
DEB BABCOCK
Grand Junction
Sentinel editorial: How to obscure the forest with weeds
The Sentinel's May 31 Sunday editorial — “Trump is right: Social media need to be fixed” — offers a simplistic “answer” to a far more complex problem. Moreover, what “Trump is really on to” is another spurious and arguably illegal way to subvert the Constitution by “chilling” those who exercise their own Free Speech to criticize him.
First, the very title of EO 13925 (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-06-02/pdf/2020-12030.pdf, May 28) — “Preventing Online Censorship” — is oxymoronic, because it “doesn’t seek to prevent online censorship, it seeks to impose it” in disregard of the First Amendment (Technology and Marketing Law Blog, “Trump’s ‘Preventing Online Censorship’ Executive Order Is Pro-Censorship Political Theater”, May 29, https://blog.ericgoldman.org/archives/2020/05/trumps-preventing-online-censorship-executive-order-is-pro-censorship-political-theater.htm).
Second, the EO threatens — but doesn’t actually “curtail” — “some of the protections that” internet platforms “like Facebook and Twitter have enjoyed from the beginning.” Rather, it instructs the FCC and FTC to undertake rule-making (subject to the Administrative Procedures Act) to eventually enable those agencies to receive complaints and initiate federal enforcement actions against private companies that opt to expose the lies that Trump and “conservatives” seek to propagate on their platforms (Lawfare, “Will Trump’s Executive Order Harm Online Speech? It Already Did”, Jun 1, lawfareblog.com/will-trumps-executive-order-harm-online-speech-it-already-did).
Third, because “Liar-in-Chief” Trump is the most prolific dissembler in American history (WaPo, “President Trump made 19,127 false or misleading claims in 1,226 days”, June 1, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/06/01/president-trump-made-19127-false-or-misleading-claims-1226-days/), the EO is reminiscent of right-wing complaints that the IRS was “targeting conservatives” in 2010 — when local Tea Party “grassroots” groups were dubiously claiming tax-exempt status by masquerading as “social welfare organizations” (which allowed them to conceal the identities of their billionaire donors).
Fourth, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 permits platforms for “third-party content” to exercise their own free speech by restricting publication of material they — in “good faith” — consider “objectionable,” without incurring exposure to legal liability for purported “online bias.” While Twitter found Trump’s lies about mail-in voting “objectionable” and flagged them, Facebook and the Sentinel refuse to engage in any fact-checking at all. The EO seeks to use administrative rule-making to circumvent both Congressional intent and the First Amendment itself.
Thus, by conflating Section 230’s distinction between platform providers and content publishers, Trump's "maneuver" would treat voluntary decisions not to publish Trump’s lies as de facto content and conceivably subject the Sentinel to federal enforcement action for failing to publish every deluded letter submitted by local Trumpublicans.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
What can we do to foster tolerance and diversity?
Thank you for the May 31 photo of the downtown candlelight vigil, which began with 8 minutes of silence. To stand and breathe, with 560 other people, no one moving, was to feel the awful moments of the slow, almost casual murder in which George Floyd was doomed either way if he struggled. Then people got up, one just 13, telling stories. Being biracial, and no one knows what to make of you. Being the first kindergartener of color in Gunnison, escorted by a sheriff. Being tormented for being different. Being astonished by the crowd, thanking and thanking us. We weeping with them.
Can any of us say we’ve done enough to prevent this racial hurt, these murders? I haven’t been the ally I want to be, in a beautiful valley with only a 2% black population, where fine, worthy people of color come and often leave after a few years.
I know of a councilman, and also one of my doctors, who left G.J. with their families because they feared for their dark-skinned children’s lives in our schools. I know two black men who left out of loneliness and despair, and others of color who love this valley and struggle to stay here.
My husband and I moved into a Redlands neighborhood recently, where a neighbor explained that his lot and a neighbor’s lot had been lengthened, probably in the 1960s, to prevent a black family from buying a lot between them. I was angry and sad. Imagine the rich, fully alive neighborhood we could have had.
But change is here, and our community’s waking up. Two years ago, as KKK signs began appearing here, our downtown UU church hosted a meeting on white supremacy and its dangers. It was standing room only, a powerful evening.
Early last February, it hosted a meeting by faith leaders of Together Colorado to discuss how to bring about the inclusivity recently proclaimed by G.J. Both floors of the church were packed.
Each white, black, Native American, Hispanic, LGBQTI, person and others shared hard experiences and ideas for change. More meetings are planned.
What struck me was to hear so many others say they miss living with more kinds of people, that they want diversity, many cultures, many voices. To everyone who doesn’t have to live in fear of losing your life because of your skin color: can’t we help make it possible?
SANDRA DORR
Grand Junction
Justice is being served, so why the destruction?
As my wife and I watch the news each evening for the past several days, we are totally dismayed by the violence, looting and lack of respect being displayed by many in this country in the name of righting an injustice.
Justice is being served on the officers involved in the tragic death, so what is the point of the demonstrations. Many of the demonstrators are disobeying numerous laws at best and looting, destroying and creating fear and anxiety for the general law-abiding population at worst.
Why should streets be blocked, monuments defaced,, stores broken into and looted, and some family owned and operated small businesses be destroyed? It is sickening to hear the apologies and excuses for not enforcing the law by so many responsible people who have turned their backs on their jobs.
Perhaps some can start doing the right thing so it is safe to enter the cities again without the fear of having some miscreant smash your windshield or possibly set fire to your car. Wake up leaders!
FRED ZIMMAT
Grand Junction
Longtime Colorado resident in a state of disbelief
I have lived in the state of Colorado for 76 years, four less than my age. I now find myself living in a state of disbelief.
A quote from the Irish Times, April 25, 2020: "Over more than two centuries, the United States has stirred a very wide range of feelings in the rest of the world: love and hatred, fear and hope, envy and contempt, awe and anger. But there is one emotion that has never been directed toward the U.S. until now: pity."
I cannot believe that the world pities us.
I cannot believe that Donald Trump was elected president by people who thought we needed a businessman in the White House.
I cannot believe that those same people thought he really cared about their welfare.
I cannot believe that some folks still support him in spite of all his lies and vicious rhetoric.
I cannot believe that some people are not bothered by the fact that he has fired over 55 personnel during his term of office. One website mentioned 415 dismissals or resignations.
I cannot believe that married women worship him when he has done things they'd never tolerate in their own relationships.
I cannot believe that Republican senators are afraid of him and his outbursts. What happened to their spines?
I cannot believe that he fluffs off our allies, climate change, pollution of the air and water, and the seriousness of the coronavirus.
I cannot believe that his followers are not upset by the fact that the 1 percenters were given huge tax breaks while the rest of us struggle to survive.
I want to come back to Colorado and leave disbelief behind. Maybe in November!
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
Give Peters a chance during an important election year
Do we have enough chaos in the middle of the election year? Or, should we attempt to recall Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters in the middle of it all?
Tina is praised for her customer service to the public. There have been challenges putting a competent staff in place. Employees are sent to her by HR and Tina must determine if they fit her criteria.
Let’s give Tina Peter’s a chance through this vital election year. She has worked diligently to give good service and her elections have been done competently. She has faced considerable head winds, including from this newspaper.
Thank you,
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
How many accidental gun deaths are enough to warrant action?
Rick Wagner is glossing over our responsibility to ensure that those who should not have access to our firearms do not. Only 486 accidental firearm discharge deaths? How many would make the statistic significant enough for you Rick? I am a gun owner and I have a gun safe to keep my firearms in. I consider myself responsible. Laws that define how we are to store our firearms don't diminish our rights under the Second Amendment — they make our rights as responsible gun owners stronger by making irresponsible gun owners culpable. In my opinion any child's death due to an accidental discharge is one too many.
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction
Moving convention reveals much of Trump's character
Trump is constantly looking for ways to continue the support of his gullible base. His latest tactic is to pull the Republican convention from North Carolina, because they will not guarantee removal of all social distancing measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Trump will definitely find a state willing to remove all measures of safety, but by doing this he is demonstrating that he has absolutely no concern for the safety of those attending the convention.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose