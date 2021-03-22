Getting vaccinated IS patriotic
Merriam-Webster defines a patriot as “a person who loves his or her country.” During World War II, we (or our parents/grandparents) all sacrificed many aspects of our lives to support our troops – we were all patriots.
In the 1950s, we still had that patriotic culture when a polio epidemic hit the U.S. If you are 65 and over, you remember the horrible effects suffered by over 35,000 people annually from polio. Many people who contracted the disease recovered quickly, but others suffered paralysis or death. If you are younger than 65, you probably know little of those effects because, as a country, we all rose to the occasion and stood in lines to receive our polio vaccine (Google “polio” to read more, or ask your older family members or friends to learn about things like iron lungs). Indeed, because we all continued to receive the polio vaccine when we were young, no cases of polio have originated in the U.S. since 1979 – we were all patriots.
Similar stories can be told for other vaccines – measles and smallpox were also almost eradicated due to the development of and administration of vaccines.
We are now presented with another horrible disease that has killed over 540,000 people in the U.S. alone in one year. We are very fortunate that development of a vaccine for this terrible disease was expedited in 2020. No steps were skipped – as with any other drug, studies were performed to prove safety and efficacy. What was different was that the steps were not done on one timeline, but the steps were “stacked.” Since vaccines of various kinds have been studied for years, scientists could “guess without guessing,” using data collected over years of research. They determined which vaccines would most likely be safe and effective, and at the same time they were proving safety and efficacy, those vaccines were being manufactured. That way, as soon as safety and efficacy were established, the drug would be immediately available – that was federally funded Operation Warp Speed.
Patriots love their country. Patriots care about their compatriots. Patriots get the vaccine. Unless you have a medical contraindication, please, for your country, for your loved ones, for yourself, become informed, then get the COVID-19 vaccine.
ROBBIE BREAUX, retired pharmacist
CHUCK BREAUX, MD
Fruita
Why does Boebert pander to the fringe?
Lauren Boebert has done it again. She held a town hall in Montrose this past week, and when asked by lady in attendance when Hillary Clinton was going to be arrested and sent to Guantanamo Bay, Lauren had her perfect John McCain moment right in front of her, but she instead, asked the lady to just vote for her in 2022, and she will see to it justice is brought to those Democrats.
John McCain was an American hero by anybody's standards, except Donald Trump's. And rather than just tell the truth for once Lauren Boebert jumped on that crazy train along with the lady who asked the question. Research in the last month has determined that QAnon's membership who votes is only one-tenth of a percent of the entire voting base in America.
Which begs the question: why would Lauren Boebert want to pander to this fringe group for their votes?
Simple; Lauren Boebert, like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, both are desperate now for any potential votes they can get their hands on between now and 2022. Things are looking grim for their chances of being reelected back to Congress.
The good citizens of Western Colorado are hard working good people, and were hit hard by the COVID-19 virus, and one thing for sure is that PT Barnum said a sucker is born every minute, and that may be true, but Western Colorado does not have many suckers. They know better. Are smarter. More in touch with reality than the rest of the nation. And in 2022 they will let their representatives in Washington know how they feel.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Reitz is the 'perfect' candidate for City Council
As educators, we feel that Randall Reitz is the perfect candidate for the Grand Junction City Council. His proven passion, experience, and dedication to our community are essential to our city’s success.
Randall’s children have been students in both of our classrooms. During this time, we got to know Randall as a parent, volunteer, and active community member. He volunteered weekly in our classrooms in addition to serving on parent committees to improve education for all students.
We both know him as someone who seeks to understand issues by asking questions and really listening. He's been doing exactly that in preparation for serving the people of Grand Junction; meeting with representatives of several municipal and community groups to understand the issues. As an unaffiliated candidate, we trust that he works for the best interests of our students, teachers, and community without a partisan bias. Randall is a proven leader, community member, and the perfect candidate for our City Council.
SHAWN CARSTENSEN-HAYS and TRACY LeFEBRE
Grand Junction
The liquid gold-covered noodle conspiracy
So, if I understand the recent Op-Ed from Cody Davis correctly ("Freedom means choosing for ourselves — and living with the consequences") he's saying I must live with the consequences of others putting my life at risk because they don't want to wear a mask?
Apparently, Cody Davis did not "learn a valuable lesson in making choices." The consequences between having to finish a plateful of "liquid gold-covered noodles" and exposing others to this deadly virus couldn't be more diverse — and asinine. That’s not called freedom. It's called ignorance of the scientific expertise and knowledge behind the reasoning to wear a mask.
Reopening the community is not about choice. It's about saving and protecting lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to encourage people to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I am absolutely in favor of fully reopening businesses and resuming normal activities, but we should be prudent when balancing speed and safety.
I must wonder what's next on Cody's agenda. Perhaps eliminating federally mandated seatbelts? Eliminating speed limits? What about no-smoking requirements? Or one-way streets. Should we remove OSHA posters from the workplace? Very few people question these restrictions and controls because they're intended to keep us safe. The point is, a mask mandate is also a reasonable policy intended to help keep us safe.
I'm hopeful Mr. Davis's fellow commissioners are a bit more astute during the upcoming meeting and not a feeding frenzy for the red meat (or mac and cheese) constituency. When it comes to making the correct choices to protect our community, the correct choice - of course - is stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives.
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction
Shame on Boebert for not supporting Violence Against Women Act
I would be first to admit that I am not a Congresswoman Lauren Boebert fan due to her many discrepancies in her way of looking at the world. But frankly I was shocked to see her vote against the “Violence Against Women Act” (VAWA). Does she not understand or care that many women face the threat of violence in their own home?
I am embarrassed that she represents Colorado Congressional District 3. Many women who are in abuse relationships receive help through agencies who receive VAWA funding and/or also benefit from the confidentiality laws that are within VAWA. Shame on you, Congresswoman Boebert, for not understanding the needs of women in abusive relationships who reside in your district.
By the way my son, who owns over 20 guns, always said to me many times President Obama was going to take his guns away from him. I guess Congresswoman Boebert and my son should talk about when that is going to happen.
MICHAEL BLAIR
New Castle
Where's the common sense?
The CDC says our kids only need to distance three feet apart to be safe in school now. Yet I can't go watch my grandson play football in near empty bleachers. Common sense has fallen to the cancel culture.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
Air Pollution Control Division should deny Suncor permit
The Suncor crude oil refinery, located in the heart of the Denver metro area, has a long, fraught history of violating its operating permits. Communities located near the refinery bear the brunt of Suncor’s carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrogen sulfide emissions — which total over 800,000 tons yearly. The plant undergoes regular mechanical issues, and increased toxic pollutant output is piled onto surrounding communities.
Denver has long suffered ozone pollution, and record-breaking wildfires in the summer of 2020 only exacerbated the area’s dangerous air quality. The Suncor refinery adds insult to injury by spewing dangerous emissions onto the communities of Globeville, Commerce City, and Elyria-Swansea. In fact, the zip code in which Suncor is located is the most polluted in the country. Residents describe high rates of adverse health conditions, such as asthma, migraines, and chest pain.
Environmental and racial justice are central components of the Biden Administration’s agenda as the United States increasingly moves towards zero-carbon technologies and the buildout of climate-resilient infrastructure. There is significant work to be done reversing the Trump administration’s slew of injustices against our country’s wildlife, air, and water. Allowing Suncor’s outdated, unregulated refinery to poison Colorado’s environment and people is to take a significant step backward.
The Air Pollution Control Division should deny the renewal of Suncor’s Title V permit to pollute and begin implementing a just transition for the refinery. Colorado communities, the nation, and an ever-progressing world demand this action.
SOLEIL GAYLORD
Telluride