Former commissioner support Green for City Council
Vote for Jody Green, a gentleman that understands Grand Junction. Jody knows this valley. Jody understands how we need to grow our community. He will improve and protect Grand Junction with the least amount of money spent. I endorse Jody Green for City Council because he is a good man that can get the job done.
JOHN JUSTMAN
Former Mesa County commissioner
Fruita
BLM had good local-level input before travesty of move
We now have a real opportunity to address the mass disruption done to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) by the movement of its national headquarters out West. (“A thinly veiled effort to gut the agency.”) The rationale, sounding good to many, implemented on one of the most grassroots agencies, is indeed a travesty. The intent was to disrupt and nullify its more effective functions at national communication and coordination among federal agencies and Washington power brokers. That this disruption was implemented on one of the already most publicly available agencies is indeed a travesty. The public already had the ability to readily input BLM decisions at the many area, district, and state offices around the West. The Washington office has a different purpose.
The opportunity to honor President Biden's Build Back Better initiative could intensify the Washington, D.C. presence and cooperation among agencies, lawmakers, interested organizations, and publics. Our public lands are a national resource and need national attention. Let's point out to our legislators this need to intensify the collaborative effect that a presence at our seat of government offers, and continue local input at the field level.
WAYNE QUADE
Montrose
Immigrant thankful for council candidate Haitz
Greg Haitz was my first gate to America. I first met him in Morocco in 2003. He volunteered with other American chiropractors to adjust Moroccan patients and i was his interpreter then.
When i got the immigrant visa to come and live in America, Greg Haitz accepted to host me in his house. He and his wife Andrea drove to Denver to pick me up from the airport. I stayed with them for three months for free. I even offered him the cash money i brought with me from Morocco to pay for my stay but he refused and told me that I will need it to start my life in America.
Greg and Andrea were my first gate to America. I was still new and i had the cultural shock. But Haitz and his wife were smart and understood my situation. They did their best to make my transition easy and smooth. With Haitz i got to know the American culture and way of life. He used to take me with him to his visit his family and friends. I went camping with him. His wife helped me to get my Social Security number and driver's license. She also helped me to get a job with the School District 51.
When i tried to rent an apartment, Haitz cosigned with me because i didn't have a credit history.
I am so lucky to have a true friend like Greg Haitz. He very helpful. He does things for you with open heart and no complaint. He is very mature and respectful to others.
He respected my religion and made sure i had the freedom in his own house to pray.
When dinner is ready, he and his wife would say their prayers and asked to say my own prayer, too. He is very open minded and believes in freedom.
Haitz built his own business with his hard work and Andrea's help. He wasn't born with a golden spoon in his hand.
Haitz is a true American who loves his country and has the qualities to be a member of City Council.
ABDELGHAN ESSAIFI
Clifton
Brooks sets a nice tone in recent column
David Brooks strikes a nice tone in his Sunday column. Notice that those who write are usually fairly self-satisfied snobs. Brooks seemed to be more comfortable. Refreshing to see past the hardline myoptics and the pervasive anti-Trump entrenchment.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Sen. Ray Scott should endorse carbon pricing
Thank you to Senator Ray Scott for his call to action to protect and conserve the environment in his Denver Post opinion piece “Colorado Republicans do want to tackle climate change and here’s how.” Scott states “Republicans in the state legislature are willing, ready, and able to put forth bold, free-market based solutions to help tackle environmental issues, diversify our power grid with reliable, emission-free solutions, and leave our state’s air, water, and land in better shape than the way we found it.”
I encourage Scott to endorse carbon pricing, a fair and effective market-based solution that businesses and organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute and The Business Roundtable support.
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction
Join the independent voter movement
Colorado could become the first state in the country to hold an Independent Voter Caucus or Primary Election in 2022. At the March 18 meeting of Western Colorado Independent Voters, I proposed that we explore the establishment of an Independent Voter Caucus or Primary for 2022 in Colorado. Now that 42 percent of the registered voters in Colorado are Unaffiliated/Independents, it is time that Independents have a true voice in governing Colorado and reform its election system. Since election reform is the primary focus of Western Colorado Independent Voters and the national Independent voter movement, Independents can provide a totally transparent and trustworthy democratic election process. Independent candidates will represent all of the people and not a political party and its special interests.
I authored this new concept in my recent book, "America's New Revolution". The last chapter of this book explains in detail how this Independent Voter Caucus/Primary would work.
Americans can no longer tolerate the divide created by the two major parties. These two parties are ripping this country apart. It is time to change this terrible status quo with a real democratic election process.
I invite all Coloradoans and all American citizens to join the Independent voter movement where we are working hard to build a real working democracy for America.
RANDY FRICKE
Co-Founder/Lead Organizer - Western Colorado Independent Voters
& Co-Chair - National Election Reform Committee (NERC)
New Castle
Calls to heal are disingenuous
As usual, The Daily Sentinel fails to do what a nonpartisan news medium should do and claims to do when reporting the news. The front page article on Sunday March 21, 2021 (The dilemma of divisive debate) is a glaring example of how they are not neutral in their reporting. Talk about divisive! The very first paragraph read "If you are a Republican, find some Democrats and give them a hug. If you are a Democrat, well, best to just give a Republican a hardy handshake."
What a completely divisive and insulting lead-in to a story touting the need for our community to put aside our political differences, "stop the yelling and throwing of virtual stones at pretend glass houses." There are words being thrown out calling for "letting the healing begin" and pointing the finger at the conservative part of our nation as the ones responsible for creating the entire atmosphere of hate and discontent. Add that to the accusation that the overwhelming huge number of those who voted for Trump was a made up figure and not in reality the largest number of voters for any sitting president in history but yet, somehow, Trump still was removed from office.
Push people long enough and hard enough with lies and bullying and then tell them to stop being divisive....that's rich and so typical of the left and their socialist agenda, Oh but it's the conservatives who are creating the divide in this country....I don't think so and I am not alone.
DEBBIE MENZIES
Fruita