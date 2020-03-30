Combating "Trump Delusion/Devotion Syndrome"
Kudos to Merle Miller (“Gain immunity against ‘TDS,’ another prevalent disease”) for prescribing a safe and effective antidote to TDDS (Trump Delusion/Devotion Syndrome) — also “a common but preventable and treatable disease” of the brain’s critical thinking function.
For example, on Feb. 28, Trump told his gullible base that impeachment had been a Democratic “hoax” and that their criticism of his delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic (but, arguably, not the pandemic itself) “is their new hoax” (Factbase, “Speech: Donald Trump Holds a Political Rally in North Charleston, South Carolina - February 28, 2020”, https://factba.se/transcript/donald-trump-speech-kag-rally-north-charleston-south-carolina-february-28-2020).
Nevertheless, in his next sentence, Trump bragged that only “15 people in this massive country” had tested positive for the coronavirus “because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.” Because Trump’s claim was demonstrably false, we now have 124,000 (and counting) people testing positive and some 2,200 deaths so far (NYT, “The Epic Failure of Coronavirus Testing in America”, Mar. 19, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/opinion/coronavirus-testing.html).
Conversely, it remains unclear whether “[t]he World Health Organization offered to supply the U.S. with test kits [but] Trump refused the offer” (Snopes, “The United States ‘refused’ COVID-19 diagnostic tests offered by the World Health Organization”, Mar. 17, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/us-coronavirus-test/). On the one hand, the WHO would not have routinely offered coronavirus test kits to the U.S. (and denies that it did so); on the other hand, Trump’s CDC failed to request any WHO tests even after its own test proved defective.
Consequently, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) still criticizes Trump’s “decision not to take coronavirus test kits offered by [available from] the World Health Organization” (Yahoo News, “Senator says White House turned down emergency coronavirus funding in early February”, Mar. 28, https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/senator-says-white-house-turned-down-emergency-coronavirus-funding-in-early-february/ar-BB11OvE1).
Likewise, relevant is the question of whether Trump’s cost-cutting at his NSC also cost more American lives (YahooNews, “Did Trump Administration Fire the US Pandemic Response Team?”, Feb. 26, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fire-pandemic-team/). Yes, and no! (FactCheck.org, “Democrats’ Misleading Coronavirus Claims”, Mar. 3, https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/democrats-misleading-coronavirus-claims/).
Meanwhile, the overriding fact is that Trump has been lying to the American people every day (NYT, “A Complete List of Trump’s Attempts to Play Down Coronavirus”, Mar. 15, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/trump-coronavirus.html) and is now lying about that too (CNN, “Fact check: Trump tries to erase the memory of him downplaying the coronavirus”, Mar. 17, https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/17/politics/fact-check-trump-always-knew-pandemic-coronavirus/index.html).
Therefore, the best disinfectant for both strains of TDS/TDDS is timely fact-checking and critical thinking.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Trump has made a bad situation worse
James Gleick's most excellent book, "Chaos; Making a New Science" offers an easy read into mathematical chaos. With it, you can understand world events better and have a better life. Central to this science is the notion of "sensitive dependency on initial conditions," which is a way of saying that if you initially react just a little bit better than your neighbor to a new problem that your outcome with time can be vastly better than your neighbor's.
With his initial denial from claiming that COVID-19 was contained to China to him saying that it was a hoax and a ploy by the Democrats, president Trump has made the current situation far far worse for our country. Ignorance and denial of science isn't helpful.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Trump can't lead so he should get out of the way
I see that Merle Miller suffers from Trump Delusion Syndrome. Whereas everyone whose eyes are open sees a man solely concerned with his political future, the delusional continue to rely on the directions of a man who changes directions every other minute.
The blind leading the blind. It would a tragic comedy if it didn’t involve everyone who lives in America and indeed, the world. Nothing says clueless like watching Trump change positions 10 times a day. Lead, follow or get out of the way. For Trump the answer is obvious, get out of the way.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Why does Fauci throw cold water on president's optimism?
In the news, on television, that Dr. Fauci is full of doom and gloom. No encouragement or hope given from his mouth. His facial expression is almost happy at what he is saying. He does not like for Trump to speak hope or encouragement to the people. Fauci claims to be a scientist. I thought a scientist had an open mind on checking out things. His words come out as meaning, "I know everything already." He claims he is not affiliated with either party. I wouldn't want him in my corner.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Trump doesn't need fact-checking — he tells us who is every day
Regarding the letter suggesting a way to "gain immunity" from "TDS," another prevalent disease" (March 29), I don't need to Google facts regarding Trump, I just need to watch videos of him or read his tweets.
Today, as people are afraid, there is death and uncertainty, the future is unknown, millions are hunkered afraid in their homes and our dear leader proceeds to rip into a PBS reporter, brag about his ratings and suggest doctors and nurses in NY are hoarding or selling masks on the black market.
This isn't new. As Maya Angelou told us, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."
This is the man who took out a full page add saying we should execute the wrongly convicted Central Park 5. (Who were all black by the way). The man who bragged about grabbing women by the p****. The man who made fun of a disabled reporter. The man who attacked female reporters even insinuating one was having her period. Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Over and over and over.
I don't need to fact check Trump; there is no need. He tells you exactly what kind of person he is all by himself. Believe him.
ROB NORRIS
Fruita
Trump ramps up attacks on hunting and habitat
People here and across the nation are being tested by the coronavirus pandemic. With many traditional activities and venues suspended or closed, we’re struggling to find places for comfort. “Social distancing, that’s the buzzword,” wrote Bob Frye, in the Mar. 20 TribLive. “Well, shoot, that’s how most outdoors-oriented people roll all the time.”
Unfortunately, our great outdoors is under assault. During the last three-plus years, the Trump administration has orchestrated the largest reduction of protected public lands in U.S. history, according to a study published in the journal Science. In addition, his administration has attempted to roll back nearly 100 environmental rules, according to a Feb. 28 story in The Falmouth Enterprise.
“We’ve had controversial new rules from the administration on the Waters of the United States rule, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act … and National Environmental Policy Act, and that’s just in the past month,” explained Outdoor News managing editor, Rob Drieslein, in the Mar. 13 issue.
In the words of another Outdoor News contributor (in “President Trump’s attacks on the environment continue,” 2/7/20): “Another day, another assault by the Trump administration on the air, land, water and wildlife of America.”
DAVID LIEN
Co-chairman, Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Colorado Springs
We have the resources to attack the 'other' plague
It is comforting to see that we have the infrastructure in place to move our planets inhabitants to act in unison, toward a common goal. Given good information and wise leadership we can even act to reduce our CO2 plague, as we have in the past few weeks, but with a thriving, vibrant economy installing and maintaining a clean energy infrastructure. Just a matter of time now.
JOHN HOFFMAN
Carbondale
More than ever, pet shelters need help
The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details—or rather the smaller creatures.
Many pet shelters and rescues are closed to the public but are still taking in animals as people face personal financial turmoil. If you are in need of a furry friend, your quarantine doesn’t have to delay you. Many shelters have online adoption available. If you can’t adopt a pet, that’s fine too. Right now, local animal shelters have some of the greatest need for funding, supplies, and volunteers. If you find yourself with extra free time, many shelters are in extreme need of volunteers. Additionally, you can donate food and supplies—maybe even share some of your paper towels, if you've picked up a few too many rolls.
If you choose to give financially, make sure it goes to your local pet shelter. National organizations such as ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States aren’t affiliated with your local shelter and have large overhead costs and executive salaries. If you don’t know which shelter to give to, HelpPetShelters.com makes sure 95% of your donations get to a local shelter in your state that has been screened.
WILL COGGIN
Managing director, HelpPetShelters.com
Washington, D.C.
Prosence will always be remembered as 'Father of Glenwood Canyon'
It was sad to hear of the passing of Dick Prosence; the outstanding engineer and leader of the construction of so many highways in our area, especially I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, one of the top 10 roads in all of America. I spent many good years associated with Dick on that extraordinary project and on occasions visiting him during his retirement in Meeker.
I first met Dick in the late 1960s. This was after a new four-lane highway was constructed into the canyon from Glenwood Springs to the first tunnels. Objections to the design of that highway began to build since it represented a considerable disruption of the river and canyon walls.
A dramatic solution to subdue this controversy came from a Joint Resolution of the Colorado Senate demanding that the State Highway Commission appoint a citizen’s advisory committee to participate in the planning and design of a highway that would insure that “to the fullest possible extent, the wonders of human engineering will be tastefully blended with the wonders of Nature.” This newly appointed committee was fired after its very first formal meeting when it said “look elsewhere,” not the canyon.
A new chief engineer for Colorado was then appointed and in essence he said “enough with a citizens committee,” we’ll proceed with absolute care to design the highway on our own. Dick was the one who ultimately stood alone telling his boss “no, the politics are so intense we absolutely must have a second committee." Dick’s warning was accepted and a second Citizens Advisory Committee was appointed in 1976. I was fortunate to have been a member. The grand opening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon was held on October 14, 1992.
Dick never wavered in his support of our Advisory Committee and their task to help reach a public consensus on the highway’s final design. He absolutely understood the care and respect the canyon deserved. We called him “The Father of Glenwood Canyon.”
FLOYD DIEMOZ
Glenwood Springs