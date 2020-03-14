Stop downplaying the coronavirus
Even after Vice President Pence decried the “irresponsible rhetoric” of unnamed “people” seeking to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic (NBC News, “Pence says there’s been ‘irresponsible rhetoric’ from people downplaying coronavirus”, Mar. 12, https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/pence-says-there-s-been-irresponsible-rhetoric-people-downplaying-coronavirus-n1156371?cid=sm_npd_nn_fb_ma), “still” the Sentinel, Dave Kearsley, and Trump “persist”.
Thus, Friday’s editorial (“Amid fear, we need more “Factfulness’”) undercuts its own message by contrasting Thursday’s “official” CDC count (1215 cases and 36 deaths) with the “as many as 6,000 deaths from the flu and 3,200 deaths from traffic accidents in the U.S. in the last month alone” — even as the CDC is reporting 1629 cases and 41 deaths in the U.S. (a 34 percent increase in reported cases and a 14 percent increase in deaths in 24 hours).
Moreover, even though “[a]s of Thursday, there were still zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mesa County”, the Sentinel’s “apples and oranges” comparison with seasonal flu and traffic fatalities downplays the seriousness of COVID-19. Rather, in the interests of true “factfulness,” the Sentinel – having noted that the Coronavirus is “ten times more lethal than seasonal flu” – should have compared it to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-20, which killed over 20,000 Americans per month for three years.
Likewise, while we can share Dave Kearsley’s “hope” that the pandemic will subside as the weather warms (“Fortunately, coronavirus hit when the economy was strong”), it will likely get worse over the next eight weeks before getting better, and could then return in October (WaPo, “It may be Mother Nature, not Trump, that we have to rely on”, Mar. 13, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/it-may-be-mother-nature-not-trump-that-we-have-to-rely-on/2020/03/13/f64e7b3c-6566-11ea-acca-80c22bbee96f_story.html).
Meanwhile, Seattle projects 25,000 cases and 1000 deaths by mid-April, and “worst case” models predict between 160 to 214 million cases -- with 200,000 deaths – nationwide (NYT, “Worst-Case Estimates for U.S. Coronavirus Deaths”, Mar. 14, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/13/us/coronavirus-deaths-estimate.html).
And, while a Canadian company claims to have already developed a COVID-19 vaccine, it won’t be available until November 2021 (Defense One, “We’ve Got The Vaccine, Says Pentagon-Funded Company”, Mar. 12, https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/breaking-weve-got-vaccine-says-pentagon-funded-company/163739/?oref=defense_one_breaking_nl).
Finally, as Dave impliedly admits, we should trust our medical experts , not “Liar-in-Chief” Trump — who claimed on Wednesday that widespread testing was already under way, then announced on Friday that it would begin “soon,” but takes “no responsibility at all” for delaying until now what could have been underway since January (WaPo, “Trump’s principal contribution to combating the coronavirus? Chaos and confusion”, Mar. 13, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/trumps-principle-contribution-to-combating-the-coronavirus-chaos-and-confusion/2020/03/13/3b2de1f6-64aa-11ea-b3fc-7841686c5c57_story.html).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Urge lawmakers to support funding to improve state parks
I have nurtured a lifelong passion for the outdoors. When I moved to the Western Slope of Colorado my enjoyment of state parks, wild rivers and wild places continued. Colorado state parks are a fantastic resource to students, families and recreationists of all sorts to enjoy.
Currently, state legislators are making decisions that could affect how we are able to enjoy our state parks in the decades to come. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, our state parks attract over 15 million visitors each year. Our state park system is visited by local students, families and tourists. Senate Bill 20-003 could bolster park improvements in local places like Ridgway, Crawford and Sweitzer Lake state parks. It would also designate a new state park at Fishers Peak near Trinidad.
Consider contacting Colorado state legislators to urge them for support on state park funding. Funding with this bill can help protect statewide resources for recreation and tourism in our communities. Additionally, support for SB20-003 allows state legislators to expand outdoor opportunities for visitors in Colorado for generations to come. Let’s be sure to educate ourselves on bill SB20-003 in support of our wonderful Colorado state parks.
LESLIE KAMINSKI
Hotchkiss
Delta Boy Scouts grateful for Candle Kitchen's support
Troop 485 Scout Troop in Delta wants to thank the incredibly kind staff and owners at Candle Kitchen. We are always fundraising to get our youth outside to learn new skills, build character and demonstrate leadership. Kristy, Thomas and their amazing staff offered to help us fundraise when they learned we were in need of funds for outdoor gear. They bent over backwards to help with selecting scents (every scent I sniffed smelled exactly like the description), suggest containers for the candles, labeling, and she even offered to have our troop create in the kitchen their very own signature scents. Candle Kitchen really pampered us throughout the entire process! They are incredibly accommodating with everything. I highly recommend that if your organization ever needs fundraising ideas the Candle Kitchen will help you out! This is our second year using them for fundraising and we are so please that we will visit them again next fall. Troop 485 really appreciates the support and kindness from Candle Kitchen.
Gratefully,
KURT ROITHMAYR, Scout Master
Troop 485
Delta
Dick Maynard's column is missed
Just wanted to drop a line to say that you guys have been doing better lately reporting local news. The blotter is coming and going and the sports section is coming along as well.
With that said I wanted to comment on a piece that was in the paper recently. I was reading along and I stumbled on to a story that was was told to see if you were a native, a semi-native or a newbie. As i was pulled into this story about the 50-plus years Ive been here, all the memories I have from back in the day came flooding back. I wanted to eat this read up like I like cake! It was a story from a native named Dick Maynard. He and I started our businesses in the bad year 1984 I purchased advertising from his radio station, KEKB, before it was even on the air. At the time we only had about three radio stations and a good country station was not one of them, so it was a good call for him. (He's retired now. I'm not.) So I messaged him and said, "when are you gonna write a new piece for the paper?" and he replied, "Mark, that was a lot of hair ago — almost 40 years and I'm not writing right now." But I just want to point out great journalism that pulls you in and makes you starve for more. Thank you, Dick Maynard.
MARK BERKLEY
Grand Junction
Deep gratitude for City Market's dedicated employees
To all of the City Market employees in the Grand Valley: Thank you so much for working incredibly long and hard hours, trying your best to keep the shelves stocked during these uncertain times. I especially want to recognize the managers and employees of the Orchard Mesa City Market store. All of the managers and employees are working over time and are getting little sleep right now; however they continue to treat customers with warmth, a smile and a helping hand to those in need. I was at the store at 5:45 a.m. this morning to buy toilet paper and there was a line already, as the store opens at 6 a.m. My shopping trip took extended time due to employees trying to stock shelves, while customers tried to get through. Halfway through my trip, Cliff, one of the amazing managers, got on the loud speaker and said, “To all employees: Thanks so much for all that you are doing."
It really touched my heart, as I had been thanking every employee that I saw, but it was nice to hear it from the manager to his employees as well. We live in interesting times right now and I hope that as things continue, people treat each other with civility, loving kindness and compassion, as we are all going through this together, all over the world. We are one, as human beings. As you take care of yourself and family, remember to also take care of others if you are able: People that have health conditions, elderly neighbors, people that are low income and those without food and shelter…. and especially those without toilet paper :-))
This is a good time to be grateful for all that you have if you have good health, a roof over your head and food on the table. And remember to have a sense of humor! And…this too shall pass, hopefully quickly.It warms my heart to know that I will continue to get smiles and words of kindness when I go to the Orchard Mesa City Market right now, when all are stressed. You all DO make a difference and we are grateful to you, as we ride the high waves of this challenging journey we all share.Be well.
MARIANN TAIGMAN
Grand Junction