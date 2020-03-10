Before you judge elections staff, try being an election judge
I have had the privilege of serving as an election judge in Mesa County Elections Office during the last two elections. I was one of nearly 50 election judges, Democrats and Republicans, who work collegially, cooperatively and competently to facilitate the many complex tasks necessary to ensure a fair and secure election, one in which every ballot is received, processed and counted. I think that each and every judge understands the sacred trust that we have with the voters and each is fully committed to honoring that trust. Thus, we would be the first to say that having 574 uncounted ballots is unacceptable and that the circumstances underlying this must be fully investigated and corrected.
However, as egregious as this error was, it does not warrant complete condemnation of the election process nor does it provide license for vilification of the Elections Office staff who demonstrate integrity, professionalism and commitment in completion of their duties. Theirs is a difficult task in the best of times, made more difficult in the current environment.
I understand the criticism, anger and distrust that has been so widely expressed. I understand that voters find elections to be suspect and that this situation only reinforces that idea. But criticism, anger and distrust cannot become ends in themselves. They serve a purpose only if they become a springboard to a solutions-oriented assessment and an actionable plan for improvement. As a voter, you have every right to demand this.
However, if you are really concerned about how elections are run in Mesa County, I offer you a challenge — get involved! Go to your caucus and sign up to be an election judge. Or at the very least, find out what “a day in the life of a ballot” really looks like, from the time the ballot leaves your hands to the time the election results are reported. I think you will be awed, as I was, and you may even have renewed trust in the system. In other words, become a truly informed elector!
One additional note: I am sure some readers will discount this letter, assuming that I am a Republican who is trying to minimize this situation. To the contrary; I am a lifelong Democrat and a current Democratic precinct chairperson. I am proud to have served as an election judge and hope to do so in the future, helping to make the election process work for all.
JOAN LEVY
Fruita
Hunter calls it quits over CPW licensing requirement
I would like to address the new Colorado Parks and Wildlife regulation about mandatory purchase of a license I don't want or need. I was going to apply for a big game tag for deer. I found out I must first have another license before I can apply. Come on CPW. I may not need or want another license. I was in Sportsman's Warehouse at the gun counter a lively discussion was going on about this regulation. IT SEEMS PEOPLE ARE NOT GOING TO APPLY FOR BIG GAME TAGS BECAUSE OF THIS DICTATORIAL REGULATION.. I will not be applying for any big game tags because of this money grabbing regulation. CPW you have shot yourself in the foot with this rule. If you want to sell tags, this is not the way to do it. I will hang up my rifle for good because of this. Thanks CPW.
STEPHEN HALL
Clifton
County clerk owes volunteers an apology
I would like to comment on the outrageous comment made by Tina Peters regarding senior volunteers. I am one of those volunteers and I am deeply offended.
This community relies on the dedicated service of seniors who volunteer for a very large number of services, some for the city itself, some for the county, and some for a wide range of nonprofit organizations. The volunteers do this for the sense of value it gives them, not for any praise they might get from the place they choose to serve. These volunteers, however, deserve great respect, especially from the governmental units they spend their time with. Without them, a lot of necessary things would go undone.
For Ms. Peters to make such a disparaging comment as she did is simply inexcusable. I believe she owes the volunteers across this community, across the whole valley, not only her apology but her resignation.
ROBERT NOBLE
Grand Junction
Walcher misleads on link between wolves and coronavirus
Greg Walcher’s column, “Dangerous to mess with Mother Nature,” was dangerous with misinformation on the wolf reintroduction issue. He begins by characterizing wolves as non-native. Are the moose on the Grand Mesa non-native because they were also reintroduced? Wolves are native to North America and should be in Colorado.
Walcher’s editorial also tries to scare the reader that wolves will impact humans by spreading disease. It is reckless for him to suggest that re-introducing wolves will spread coronavirus. China does allow and promote the selling of wild animals in markets. Colorado does not allow the selling of wild animals. The exact source of the coronavirus is unknown. The source could have been any number of wild animals sold in a Chinese market, or it could have been some other source. There is no link between wolves and coronavirus.
Wolves, like other warm-blooded animals carry many diseases. Wolves, dogs, foxes, and coyotes all have the potential to carry hydatid disease. Carnivores eat the entrails of host animals like elk, deer, and domestic sheep. The eggs pass through the carnivore’s system. Humans would have to come in direct contact with wolf fur or feces to pick up this disease. The spread of diseases between wolves and humans is remote but not impossible. You have more chance of picking up one of these diseases from a domestic dog. The Idaho Fish & Game commission is a great source of information on Hydatid disease.
Wolves should be reintroduced so Colorado has a viable population. The small numbers of animals currently present are not enough for genetic diversity. Stop spreading fear of wolves and start seeing them as part of wild Colorado.
KEVIN PAPE
Grand Junction
Four more years of this nonsense — really?
Sunday’s Sentinel headline — “Trump not concerned as virus invades DC” – captures the ignorance, arrogance, and incompetence which pervade his presidency.
In 1998, President Clinton appointed Richard Clarke National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counter-terrorism on the NSC, with cabinet-level access to the president.
Following President Bush’s inauguration in January 2001, his newly-appointed National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice downgraded Clarke’s position, such that none of his multiple memos and action plans warning about Osama Bin Laden ever reached Bush.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Rice’s failure to “connect the dots” was exposed — resulting in some 3,000 deaths then, and more than 2,000 since.
Responding to Ebola in 2014-2016, President Obama appointed a senior director for Global Health Security and Biodefense at the NSC. From April 2017 to July 2018, retired Rear Admiral Tim Ziemer — who led the “President’s Malaria Initiative” under Bush and Obama — was Trump’s appointee.
On Feb. 12, 2017, Trump proclaimed that “[n]obody knew health care could be so complicated” — earning well-deserved derision.
On October 3, 2017, Trump touted Hurricane Maria’s initial death toll of 16 in Puerto Rico, but later insisted that the official toll of 2,975 was a Democratic effort to discredit him.
On April 9, 2018, Trump named John Bolton his fourth National Security Advisor. Bolton promptly fired Trump’s original Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert — who advocated a comprehensive biodefense strategy against pandemics and biological attacks.
Bolton then disbanded Admiral Ziemer’s entire team, prompting him to resign (WaPo, “Top White House official in charge of pandemic response exits abruptly”, May 10, 2018, https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2018/05/10/top-white-house-official-in-charge-of-pandemic-response-exits-abruptly/).
On Feb. 26, 2020, Trump embraced Rush Limbaugh’s lie that the “Deep State” had created the coronavirus as a political weapon to “to bring down Trump.”
On Feb. 28, Trump propagated that nonsense at his South Carolina rally (Politico, “Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax’”, Feb. 28, https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/28/trump-south-carolina-rally-coronavirus-118269) — and at least one attendee believed him (Daily Kos, “Delusional Trump supporter denies coronavirus exists”, Mar. 6).
On March 6, Trump called Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a “snake” for suggesting he should have “stuck to the science and told the truth” (Politico, “Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric”, Mar. 6, https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/06/donald-trump-jay-inslee-coronavirus-123114).
On March 7, 2020, Trump admitted that he “didn’t know people died from the flu” – when his own grandfather did so in 1918 (WaPo, “Trump ‘didn’t know people died from the flu.’ It killed his grandfather”, Mar. 7, 2020, https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/03/07/flu-trump-grandfather-death-coronavirus/).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Fear-mongering and anti-science bias has no place in wolf debate
Former Colorado Department of Natural Resources Director Greg Walcher and his anti-wolf pals reached a new low last week with his screed alleging that wolves could give us all coronavirus. Such blatant fear-mongering has no place in civic discourse. Moreover, Walcher's shameful misinterpretation of the science coming out of Yellowstone served to highlight his complete disregard for scientific integrity. How little must Mr. Walcher think of us, dear readers, to unleash such blatant falsities and half-truths?
A little common sense applied to Walcher's assertions lay bare the absurdity. In the Northern Rockies, or Canada, or the Great Lake states, how many people have contracted any of the diseases that he lists as potentially transmissible to humans? Science says none. Nada. No one. This is how little the anti-wolf forces have with which to run. They are floundering, flailing their arms and yelling "fire" in a crowded theater where no fire exists.
The people of Colorado want wolves. The landscape and wildlife of Colorado need wolves. It is time to return the wolf and restore the balance.
ROB EDWARD
Lafayette, Colorado
Biden's drawbacks outweigh his 'establishment' credentials
So David Brooks' column expresses relief that Biden's wins mark a return to “establishment." He's ignoring the “elephant in the room” and it isn't the Republican mascot. The Democrat's most “normal” candidate makes gaffes and is criminally libel for selling out the United States.
His handlers from the Obama administration will see that he “gets along." It's just a question of what red-herring they'll pull out on Trump.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Cold War was more of a threat than coronavirus
What in the world is everyone so worried about with this coronavirus? Get real people. It was made in CHINA! We know how cheap and short lasting most Chinese products are.
Influenza never kills in the millions and we get vaccines for it. If you're gonna do a virus right, take a lesson from Europe in the Middle Ages. They developed the Bubonic plague or "black death." This killed about one-sixth of the world population at the time. Now that's a robust virus.
Coronavirus is a flash in the pan. CDC will probably have a vaccine in 90 days or so. Stop panicking and hoarding. Oh and by the way, if you want something to worry and panic over, Putin and Russia along with China still have thousands of thermonuclear warheads pointed directly at us. Worry about something worthwhile. I grew up during the height of the cold war and didn't panic about that. Guess what, I'm still here.
M. TODD MISKEL
Clifton
National-level Democrats aren't socialists
I am already getting emails from conservative-Republican candidates calling all Democrats "socialists" when I don't think that any of the national-level Democrats are truly "socialists" at all. None. To me, they are all "liberals" and "progressives" who are NOT advocating for the abolition of our market-based capitalist economic system and who simply want to develop a MORE "HUMANE" capitalism which has more new federal government social programs to help people. They want the USA to be more like our allies in Canada, western Europe, and Scandinavia. I don't consider these countries to be "socialist." These countries don't consider themselves to be "socialist." It is mostly USA conservative-Republicans who do. Why? Because it is an easy, but less than honest, WEAPON to use against Democrats.
What many Americans don't seem to understand and "get" is that simply supporting federal goverment social programs such as Social Security and Medicare that help people do NOT make one a "socialist." If that were the case, then Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon were "socialists" because Ike signed "Social Security Disability" into existence and Nixon signed "Supplemental Security Income" (SSI) into existence.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester, New York