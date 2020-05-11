Has testing become a measure of status?
Masks need to be mandated to wear in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. National testing for the virus needs to be available for everyone.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be tested daily for the virus. That resonates with the belief that the higher up one is, the richer their wealth, the whiter their skin, the better their health care.
MARGARET PEARSON
Grand Junction
VE Day, 1945
On the 75th anniversary of Germany's surrender in World War II, allow me to offer an inside glimpse from my father, 1st Lt. Henry Neuswanger, who flew C-47 planes to pick up sick and wounded soldiers and POW's from the front lines.
My father grew up on a homestead farm in eastern Colorado. This is an excerpt of the letter he wrote to his parents in Eckley, Colorado, on May 7, 1945, the day before Germany formally surrendered.
"I hear the big curtain has dropped on the Krauts. That’s wonderful news and means lots of lives saved. However, there’s not much celebrating around here. It’s more like finishing corn planting and getting ready for the next job.
"If some of the guys getting drunk tonight had been with me today and talked to some of the fellows I did, I think they’d spend a more sober night. There are lots of fellows spending their first night in a bed after a good many months."
KURT NEUSWANGER
Grand Junction
We need to be careful about reopening too quickly
Our "everyone who wants one can get a test" president is now going to be tested daily for COVID 19. Meanwhile, Mesa County with a population of over 150,000 has conducted a little over 1,600 tests, which my doctor says is on people who have reported symptoms and their tracked contacts. We really have no way of knowing what pre-symptomatic persons, or asymptomatic carriers, are among us. Where is my test, and where is yours if you want one?
We have been lucky so far, but this disease is just beginning to surge in rural areas and smaller urban areas. My birth city of Grand Island, Nebraska, with a population around 50,000 (slightly smaller than Grand Junction and also on a major freeway) is now on the national news because it has a higher rate than Michigan state. We need to be very careful here about reopening, since an online May 4 article in "Business Insider" cites Colorado a one of the 19 states that have not met either of the basic requirements for reopening. Please mask up and keep your distance.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Pandemic isn't about rights, it's about protecting people
Jay Whitel's Wednesdays letter portrays his and many others' mentality regarding the COVID-19. During the stay-at-home order they want us to think that they strictly followed the order; but now that things are slowly opening up they portray their MACHO mentality. By God don't ask me to wear a face covering for it's my right. Unfortunately , this pandemic isn't about opinions and rights, its about doing everything humanly possible to protect each other. If there is a second wave of this infection as many predict, they can proudly say it was our right and we can go back to square one.
KENNETH LEIS
Grand Junction
Heed warnings on climate
According to UN Climate Change, on May 3 "the highest ever greenhouse gas concentration in history was observed at Mauna Loa Observatory: 418.12 parts per million CO2 in the atmosphere."
How is this possible when this terrible pandemic has interrupted energy demand and emissions have been temporarily reduced?
Stopping the rise in CO2 concentrations requires net zero CO2 emissions. Net zero carbon dioxide emissions means reducing emissions enough that they are balanced by CO2 removal, such as being absorbed by forests and dissolved in the oceans, otherwise the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will continue to grow.
And notably, about half of the carbon dioxide we emit stays in the atmosphere for centuries or more.
One lesson from the COVID-19 crisis is to respect catastrophic risk. Nassim Nicholas Taleb coined the term "black swan" to describe an unexpected, high-impact event. He coauthored a January 26 paper on the coronavirus that concluded: “Decision-makers must act swiftly and avoid the fallacy that to have an appropriate respect for uncertainty in the face of possible irreversible catastrophe amounts to ‘paranoia.’"
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in the House of Representatives, and it would provide an insurance policy on climate change. This bipartisan bill puts a steadily rising price on carbon dioxide emissions and returns the money to the American people.
It's crucial for the United States to provide leadership in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This time, let's heed the warnings.
TERRY HANSEN
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
No bailouts for government
I see no reason at all for taxpayers to bail out city, county or state governments like California, New Jersey, New York, Chicago or any other spendthrift entities that were spending beyond their means prior to the virus problem by having over the top retirement plans, ongoing raises for their officials, enacting new laws and regulations to let anyone, regardless of need, to come to the trough for hand outs all to gain votes. Let them revise their spending, live within their means or go bankrupt which will force them to trim stupid spending. It galls me to pay taxes for spending by those that use ZERO COMMON SENSE. I, at almost 80, am also not happy with Joe Six-Pack who refuses to wear a mask in public places BECAUSE IT IS HIS RIGHT and couldn't care less if he kills me.
R. M. SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Society hasn't pushed back sufficiently against nuisance lawsuits
During my 30 years in business in Colorado I’ve been plagued, like so many others, with what are called nuisance law suits. Since my public and business exposure is comparatively significant I must be statistically vulnerable to these suits, I’m guessing. I tend to speak plainly, not ideologically, which might motivate some people to exploit the courts as unwitting accomplices "in getting even."
Sometimes it’s been a competitor, once an unethical lawyer; others were ideological activists, or troubled people who file false charges with the courts or similar forum, i.e. a nuisance law suit. The courts appear utterly defenseless against these abuses of perjury, even indifferent therefore tacitly supportive.
Usually a nuisance suit may have a few truthful statements that are then embellished or distorted then falsified and herein lays the scandal. We as a culture have not pushed back sufficiently against perjury and slander. The courts certainly have not. I have read a petition filed with the courts where I knew virtually 100% of the claims were false. The expense and adverse consequences of these fraudulent filings are enormous to the ordinary citizen.
Both the courts and lawyers are apathetic to nuisance suits. Civil law lawyers who as a result of their occupational monopoly charge inflated fees seem to exacerbate this institutional betrayal; nuisance suits result in billable hours!? The fee quotes from lawyers for representation typically ranged from two to five thousand dollars just for the retainer. How fair is this scenario?
GREGORY J. LaPOINT
Denver
Big-box stores should operate with more restrictions
Recently I had the unfortunate experience of picking up an appliance at the Grand Junction Lowe's. The entrance was one way and the main aisle was blocked to prevent customers from turning left and gathering at the checkout area. I initially thought this was good until I got into the aisles where at least 50% of the customers weren’t wearing face masks and were literally 2-3 feet from other non-masked customers wandering the aisles. The store was packed full of people.
The state and Mesa County released the regulations and guidelines for local restaurants. The regulations restrict the number of customers allowed in dining rooms based on occupancy, and require customer to distance themselves and wear masks until they are seated. The regulations also require employees to follow strict guidelines for food handling, ordering, seating, clearing tables and keeping customers at a distance. The regulations were well thought out giving local restaurants the options to start opening their doors again. The regulations for opening medical, dental facilities are also very strict in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is a huge disconnect here. It appears that Lowe's and perhaps other box stores are more interested in making money as they are setting records during this period, than they are in the safety of their employees and customers. Our local grocery stores have done a great job at limiting the number of customers, and how they direct customer flow. We all dislike regulations, but they are necessary when we are too stupid to self-regulate. We aren’t seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we aren’t “staying the course” as our county health department recommends.
PETER WIRTH
Grand Junction
Every vote matters under a National Popular Vote for president
The League of Women Voters of Colorado has supported the direct popular vote method for president and vice-president since 1970, believing that popular vote is essential for representative government. Americans elect all officials, from mayors to governors, state representatives to U.S. Senators, except two: president and vice president of the U.S.
The current system for electing the president employed by 48 states awards those state’s electoral college votes to the winner of the most popular votes within that state. It is called the state-based “winner-take-all” system. That works out well for voters who live in closely contested swing states, as well as voters who are in the majority in that state. For the 2020 election eight states are considered swing states. Colorado is not one of them. The “winner-take all” system does not work well for millions of Americans whose votes are simply tossed aside because they happen to be in the minority.
The U.S. Constitution specifically enables states to choose how their Electoral College votes will be allocated. Colorado recently joined 14 other states in deciding its electoral college votes should go to the presidential candidate that wins the most popular votes nationwide. Other states must come on board before that agreement goes into effect, but once that happens it will change the way our presidents are elected and govern for the better.
Coloradans will get a chance to approve our membership in the national popular vote agreement during this fall’s election. If you believe every vote should be relevant and that the presidential candidate that wins the most votes nationwide should win the presidency, you should be a Yes on the National Popular Vote.
RUTH STEMLER
Denver
Drink your bleach and vote for Trump
On a positive note, at least we know what the passengers on the Titanic felt like as they realized the ship was sinking and there weren't enough lifeboats. At once both resigned, and terrified. On the other hand, we now know that while the president's glass of let's-gin-up-the-economy juice is half full, and is "so beautiful," it unfortunately is half full of bleach and yes — he wants you to drink it — believing it's curative.
Yes, the King is quite mad, both mad as a hatter, and angry that he is rightfully regarded as a fool who has botched the US response to a global pandemic so badly that 62,000 dead Americans is just the beginning. Meanwhile his sycophants still compete for his favor whilst permitting Kushner & Co. to loot the federal treasury, and "re-allocate" ("their") federal resources in a mysterious way that prioritize Republican governors and punishes (and kills) citizens of states of governors who do not sufficiently kowtow to the Great Leader, our own orange version of Oz that we see on stage behind the curtain every day sulking, lying, fiddling, ranting, blustering, and complaining while every day another 1,000 or so Americans die. More than in his personal Vietnam he valiantly fought against STDs despite having disabling bone spurs. More than the number of lies he has told to date as president which is only up at 18,000 or so, so 3.44 dead Americans for every Trump lie, so far, and counting...
So yes, on the bright side, sunlight is a great disinfectant, which of course our Dear Leader also recently announced, and while not curative of the coronavirus, perhaps the daily mind-bleaching experience of watching Trump lie, dissemble, blame, while simultaneously seeing the relentless death toll rise in direct proportion to their continued incompetence, it is at least, better than being on the Titanic! Or is it? No, probably not. Here, the lifeboats are being parted out and sold to the highest bidder even while the ship is sinking. If people drown, praise the president they didn't also catch fire or weren't eaten by rats. Like global warming, as the president reminds us, it's all a Chinese hoax anyway. So vote for Trump everybody! Now drink your bleach.
DAVID MUELLER
Grand Junction
President's critics must remember nobody's perfect
The Democrats and the environmentalists should be secretly happy about the beef industry's shortage of meat. And everything else. Gov. Polis and the environmentalists have been promoting this for a time now.
Good, worthwhile jobs are gone. The hope has been for people to be supported by the government at the expense of the rich people. The virus brought this style of living more quickly. So now people can experience what it's like to stand in line and wait, and not have a choice of things to eat.
The global warming and all the related whining is not that important now. They blame Trump. President Trump has been badgered, impeached, spied upon, lied about, and kept distracted the entire time in office. No one I know could perform a job under those conditions. And that is the intent. All this by people, who can not call themselves clean and without sin. I read this in The Daily Sentinel often.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction