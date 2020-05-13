Who is going to rebuild the nation?
Climate change or global warming along with the coronavirus is being used as a tactic to extend the shutdown and remove the president of the United States. This is not the first attempt to undermine the presidency. This is a continuation of the political pandering. President Trump does not care about the environment, he does not care about you, nor does he care who dies…. according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and numerous others in their devious effort to transform the United States of America.
Dishonesty is rampant among the Democrats. Colorado had a U.S. representative that participated as one of the impeachment managers. Injustice was evident throughout the spectacle. In spite of the conflict in the Congress over the COVID-19 stimulus and attempting a returning to some sense of normality, we find ourselves struggling and arguing about how the money will be appropriated. A more important question is who is going to save the country? It is pretty obvious; the job creators and the workers will be tasked with this challenge. They are the only people that can do it.The green energy group have done nothing for over 70 years to save the planet. In fact, the new Michael Moore film “Planet of the Humans” is an interesting view. It certainly exposes the scam, but also manifests their intended transformation of our educational system and the indoctrination of generations of young minds. For you Trump haters and destructionists you might step back for the good of the country and allow the rebuilding of a nation.
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Navarrette is on the money with views on work
Great article in Sunday's editorial page by Ruben Navarrette. His pointing out many often taboo facts the media never approaches is heart-warming. It is a fact many young people, those born after 1950, think their parents worked too hard and they decided a five-day week was enough or even too many hours devoted to work that took away their play time.
Most of those who think the government owes them a living figure to heck with having a rainy day fun as Uncle Sam will take care of their failings. Few ever think of the many of us that worked six-day weeks and many 50-60 hour weeks in order to have funds to carry us through bad times and retirement.
We did not max out our credit cards to buy play toys before we could afford them nor buy a new car every 2-3 years. Most of us drive 5-12 year old cars as they save us thousands over buying new. None of those crying every time the bad times come about, ever considered living within their means. The crowd that thinks others, those that work harder and have more, owe them a living need to hitch up their britches and take care of themselves. It is called "work or don't eat!" I know there are exceptions to this thinking but it is 85% dead on.
R.M. SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Reinforce positive behavior
I have begun thanking the folks who are wearing masks in public. I ignore the rest. As a vulnerable senior citizen, I appreciate good people.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Let's shape a more fair post-virus 'new normal'
COVID-19 has shaken our world and all of us need to start planning a “new normal" — halt 1% and corporate greed to make U.S.A. fair for all.
We need to revise the tax code by raising top rates and lowering all others. We must fund major infrastructure projects via the federal fuel tax. We should reduce defense spending 25% with a hold on new equipment and massive foreign base reduction. We need to pass laws to neuter Citizens United and corporate lobbying. We must also:
Forgive student loans via a Wall Street trader tax.
Upgrade the Affordable Care Act and move to Medicare for All.
Eliminate the Socical Security tax cap to increase payments to seniors
Raise minimum wage to $20 per hour
Revisit FDR’s New Deal for more proven ideas
Establish a citizens council to review legislation and executive orders for fairness for all.
It is a big list with major social impact, but we can’t go back to business as usual. Let's start the discussion.
SYLVESTER SLOWIK
Grand Junction
Preserve funding for the arts
As the Colorado Legislature considers budget cuts, one item on the chopping block is Colorado Creative Industries (CCI). With matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), CCI supports artists and other creatives across the state, including Grand Junction. We are fortunate to have one of 26 certified Creative Districts across the state in downtown Grand Junction. These districts contribute over 31,000 jobs and $1.8 billion in total creative industry earnings.
In addition to the Grand Junction Creative District, CCI supports several organizations in Grand Junction, including the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, The Art Center, and MusicSpark. These organizations would suffer a significant blow without CCI support, especially now. Indeed, these entities were hit especially hard as they were all forced to close down through the pandemic.
The state provides $2 million annually to CCI. Without state funding (which comes from gaming, not the general fund), the NEA match disappears as well. Thousands of people are directly impacted, and many more thousands indirectly, by the various grants awarded every year by this essential organization. Arts and culture make up $15.6 billion (4.5% of the state’s GDP — more than mining or transportation), and contributes over 103,000 jobs to the state economy. It is important to sustain this vital sector of our lives.
My husband and I support many local arts organizations around town. We believe that the arts are a necessary and indispensable part of life. Through the arts, we appreciate life more. We also realize that much more is at stake — with the arts comes economic success. For example, when people come to concerts, they stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, buy gas and food, and shop. They contribute to our economy.
Art feeds the soul. Without art, we are all less human.
If you agree that the arts are essential to our lives, please contact your state legislators. Let them know that CCI provides vital support for creatives around the state.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Member, Colorado Creative Industries Council, MusicSpark Board, Avalon Theatre Foundation, Western Colorado Center for the Arts Endowment Foundation, Rocky Mountain PBS Local Advisory Council, Grand Valley Creative Alliance
Trump ran as a non-politician; he seems to be one now
Donald Trump has blamed the problems of fighting the coronavirus on the World Health Organization, the Chinese, the press, governors, fake news, etc. He even blamed Obama for not having enough personal protection equipment for first responders. Three and a half years onto his presidency and he still blames the black guy. I told you he's a politician.
ROBERT DUNLAP
Grand Junction
Numbers of cases seem fishy
Cases of COVID-19 and deaths as of May 8: Mesa County 50 cases 0 deaths; Montrose County 121 cases 11 deaths. That means no deaths from nursing homes in Mesa County. Pardon me for being skeptical.
RAY SEESE
Montrose
Why is there such a low regard for life during pandemic?
As a kid on the East Coast during World War II, I remember how afraid everyone was expecting air raids by the Nazis.
When the air raid siren blew, we followed directions and would run inside, turn off all lights and pull down the shades to avoid exposure to death from the air. We were all in danger. We did not want to be targets for Nazi bombs.
If you substitute masks and distancing for turning out lights, our war against the coronavirus death threat is the same today. Non-compliance by one or more individuals endangers the lives of family, friends and neighbors.
How asinine are the bitter and violent revolts against those sworn to protect us. Their commitment and ours must be to defeat this enemy which to date has killed 80,000 people and is expected to rise exponentially. More Americans have been killed in the past four months than years of wars except the Civil War.
When have we and our leadership lost our way and devolved to such a low regard for life?
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Why Cody Davis?
Cody Davis as a successful small business owner/operator has significantly increased the property tax revenue for Mesa County and increased city and state sales tax revenue over the past 13-plus years.
Cody is not a career politician going from one term limited elected office to the next. He will bring fresh new ideas to county government. If you want a good steward for our tax dollars; and efficient, transparent, and responsible Mesa County government vote for Cody Davis for county commissioner.
HARRY PERRY
Grand Junction
Polling indicates wolf reintroduction is a winning proposition
Does wolf recovery divide Coloradans? Here’s the data from CSU.
Overall, 84.% of Coloradans reported intention to vote for wolf reintroduction, while 16.% reported intention to vote against. Voting intentions were similar across the different regions of Colorado: 84.9% of Front Range residents, 79.8% of Western Slope residents, and 79.3% of Eastern Plains residents would vote for wolf reintroduction.
The proportion that would vote for wolf reintroduction was relatively similar among residents in cities, towns, or rural areas and individuals with and without children. Pet owners were more likely to vote for wolf reintroduction (88.3%) than non-pet owners (76.4%). Voting intentions were broadly consistent across demographic categories, including gender, age group, income, and education. Voting intentions were consistently supportive of wolf reintroduction (>80%) among those who identified (i.e., slightly, moderately, or strongly identified) and those who did not identify as gun rights advocates, property rights advocates, hunters, and ranchers. Support remained above 80% among those who slightly and moderately identified as ranchers and hunters, but was lower among those who strongly identified as ranchers and hunters (69.5% and 66.1%, respectively). Individuals who identified as wildlife advocates, animal rights advocates, and conservationists indicated greater support for reintroduction in their voting intentions (89.4%, 90.4%, and 87.6%, respectively) compared to those who did not (70.5%, 70.8%, and 74.7%, respectively).
The results of the paper make clear that there is widespread, bi-partisan support for wolf restoration. Initiative #107 is a winning proposition.
Wolf restoration has polled as a unifying issue for Coloradan's since the 1990s. Those opposed to the wolf's future have been trying to hoodwink you into thinking otherwise; into thinking that it's a wedge issue.
These data lay to rest the myth that wolves divide Coloradans Reliable public opinion survey data collected across decades reveal that wolves unite Coloradans around a desire for restoring the state's natural balance for this and future generations. Wolf reintroduction is a unifying project to restore ecological integrity in Colorados wild lands.
NORMAN BISHOP
Bozeman, Montana
Public health orders don't make scientific sense
The Mesa County Health Department is doing serious harm to our community under the guise of virus protection. I have heard accounts from several doctors who are beside themselves with the stay at home measures.
These measures do not make scientific sense. This virus cannot travel through the air. Masks do not stop the virus from spreading. Furthermore, according to the CDC website, there are no more deaths now than there were a year ago. These measures are ridiculous and a violation of our human rights. Youtube, Facebook, and Google are censoring discussions that relate 5G to COVID-19. Why can't we look into this information and why isn't The Daily Sentinel reporting on censorship during this time? No one I personally know is buying into the story we are being told by the Mesa County Health Department, The Daily Sentinel, or national mainstream media.
CRAIG MADSEN
Grand Junction
Legislature must protect full-day kindergarten
As a Save the Children Action Network advocate and a mother, I celebrated last year when bipartisan full-day kindergarten legislation was signed into law. In a time of polarization, it was great to see our lawmakers come together to give our youngest learners the academic foundation they deserve.
State funding for full-day kindergarten meant that 14,000 5-year-olds who previously would not have had access, were offered the chance to attend full-day programming this year!
As the Colorado Joint Budget Committee works to draft budget recommendations for the General Assembly, I strongly urge the committee to protect full-day kindergarten.
Without this funding, school districts would have to cut funding for 5-year-olds. Otherwise, to afford it, they would need to reinstitute tuition or cut funding from other K-12 programs. All of which would diminish our education system.
Furthermore, rolling back kindergarten would hinder our state’s economic recovery by making it harder for parents of young children to get back to work.
I urge the Joint Budget Committee to protect investments in our state’s early learners.
LACY HILDEBRAND
Grand Junction
Finding fault in the Sentinel
I take exception to the Daily Sentinel's reliance upon the opinionated Associated Press. According to the AP, the "fault" for COVID-19 lies with the president. Has the AP (and the Daily Sentinel) ever heard of the 10th Amendment?
If I wanted to catch a biased opinion, I'd watch CNN/MSNBC/NBCNews/CBSNews/ABCNews.
RICHARD RININGER
Grand Junction
Virus elicits same feeling as Vietnam war did
I watched two men shake hands recently at the park. It made me realize how the world had changed. Not because they did anything different from the past, but because they did not.
I became angry and questioned their action but was just ignored. I became more upset; fortunately, my wife was with me and reminded me we cannot police everyone. I initially disagreed, but finally, put away my desire to write or call the first man’s employer.
I did, however, continue to think how this simple expression of friendship has morphed into something that can solicit such negative reactions on my part. In trying to understand how I have changed I remembered my feelings in the late ’60s of watching the nightly news and the reporting of casualties and deaths from the Vietnam war. The concern, the sometimes anguish of my feelings, caught between the fear for my brother in Vietnam and my uncertainty concerning my possible future of being drafted if I did not choose the right course then — to today: concern and worry of the safety and well-being of my family and friends and country against another foe that would inflict pain and carnage against my, our, way of living.
Night in and night out the rising tide of human loss visually mesmerized us and amplified our feelings for more “normal’ times. Nightly, we were reminded of deaths and loss and lives that would never be the same. People cried out to end this misery and bring us normalcy once again. To me no different than today.
Though today, the roles seem reversed regarding the political persuasion of those rallying against the government, the guttural cry is no less unsettling — and real. While then we did not trust anyone over 30, today, those in defiance do not seem to trust anyone but themselves. Still, an "us versus them" mentality. A Descartes world of the only real person is me (solipsism). Both times those crying out believed they were right. Me feeling caught in the middle.
I would hope any wisdom I might have gained from then can help me now; but, I fear, being a human, I do not seem to learn well from history. I can try to remember lessons learned and to believe I can change and hope my fellow human beings can also learn — it's not just about me.
Be Safe.
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
President doesn't inspire confidence that we'll have a vaccine soon
Last week's column from Marc Thiessen — “What if we can’t find a cure quickly?” WaPo, May 5) — should have been accompanied by the biting critique by Dana Milbank — “Trump calls the pandemic ‘worse than Pearl Harbor’ — and declares a cease-fire” (WaPo) originally titled: “If Trump ran the Manhattan Project, we’d all be speaking Japanese.”
While Thiessen opens his column by noting that “President Trump said Sunday that we should have a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this year. We all hope he is right,” given Trump's unprecedented record of reality-ignoring mendacity, we shouldn’t rely on anything that Trump says — on any given Sunday or any other day (WaPo, President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”, Apr. 14, https://www.politicususa.com/2020/04/14/trump-has-made-18000-false-or-misleading-since-coming-to-office-washington-post-says.html).
Moreover, while we can all “hope he is right,” we already know that this self-described “stable genius" has proven himself to be dangerously ignorant about science-related matters.
Likewise, while “[t]he Trump administration has launched “Operation Warp Speed,” a Manhattan Project-style effort to deliver a vaccine with 300 million doses by January,” such a project can accelerate the eventual distribution of a “safe and effective” vaccine, but not necessarily its development (CNN, “It's possible to have a coronavirus vaccine by January, Fauci says”, Apr. 30, https://edition.cnn.com/us/live-news/us-coronavirus-update-04-30-20/h_5cf5858b19fe1b8c0aebeff894834a0d. Meanwhile, “[m]ounting promises on Covid-19 vaccines are fueling false expectations, experts say” (StatNews, May 5, https://www.statnews.com/2020/05/06/mounting-promises-on-covid-vaccines/).
Thiessen also opines that heretofore do-nothing Trump “is to be commended for pressing his foot on the accelerator and clearing bureaucratic obstacles to vaccine development” — but, after he did this in mid-March to permit the sale of unregulated quick-tests, the FDA was forced to re-impose restrictions on Monday because too many such tests were bogus.
“Operation Fast Track” has already identified 14 of 93 potential vaccines as candidates for acceleration, but Trump will be “overseeing the program himself” (The Hill, “Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track”, May 2, https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495831-trump-administrations-operation-warp-speed-looking-at-14-potential). Logically, if Trump is deciding which vaccine(s) to deploy, the odds are that he’ll get it horribly wrong.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction